SAN DIEGO — A person's true passion has a funny way of tracking them down. In this Zevely Zone, I met a San Diegan who always felt like a fish out of water. We visited the La Jolla home of Rocky Frost where his walls are lined with the catch of the day. "When I was a kid, I always liked working on cars, bicycles, anything with wheels on it," Rocky. The 67-year-old is your typical San Diegan. He was raised in Pacific Beach then headed off to SDSU. "Got my music degree in accordion performance," said Rocky.

SAN DIEGO, CA ・ 7 HOURS AGO