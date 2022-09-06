ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego, CA

Cindy Leftwick
6d ago

it doesn't matter what the people want... it's All about how much tax revenue the city can make off these developments

NBC San Diego

Del Cerro Residents Told to Boil Water Until Mid-Week

About 80 homes in the Del Cerro neighborhood of San Diego have been advised to boil their water Sunday after an air release valve broke on a pipeline, the city of San Diego Tweeted. Crews were working to replace the air release valve on the 5700 block of Del Cerro...
SAN DIEGO, CA
chulavistatoday.com

CHP cracks down on HOV lane violations in Chula Vista

The California Highway Patrol enforced High-Occupancy Vehicle (HOV) laws among Chula Vista commuters Saturday morning, where dozens received citations. The enforcement took place on the southbound I-805 and an off-ramp to E. Palomar Street, according to OnScene T.V. HOV lanes can only be used by busses and vehicles occupied by more than two people inside, according to Caltrans.
CHULA VISTA, CA
coolsandiegosights.com

Ocean Beach memorial to Shoeshine Willie.

A memorial to a beloved Ocean Beach man now appears on the small building where he repaired and polished shoes for decades. William L. Washington “Shoeshine Willie” passed away early this year. The memorial contains two short poems written by Aaron Bryant. Years ago I remember seeing Shoeshine...
SAN DIEGO, CA
CBS 8

New Rosecrans homeless shelter opens in the Midway District

SAN DIEGO — The Rosecrans Shelter opened in the Midway District on Monday morning. It will be able to house up to 150 people experiencing homelessness. "No one shelter is going to solve every problem that we face but it's another step in the right direction. This is a unique facility," said Nathan Fletcher, Chair of the San Diego County Board of Supervisors.
SAN DIEGO, CA
sandiegocountynews.com

City of San Diego makes incentives for affordable housing projects

San Diego, CA–Homebuilders can now apply for affordable housing incentives in the City of San Diego’s beach communities following the action by the California Coastal Commission to certify the city’s Complete Communities program in the Coastal Overlay Zone. The Complete Communities program includes planning strategies that create...
SAN DIEGO, CA
CBS 8

La Jolla artist paints the 'Catch of the Day'

SAN DIEGO — A person's true passion has a funny way of tracking them down. In this Zevely Zone, I met a San Diegan who always felt like a fish out of water. We visited the La Jolla home of Rocky Frost where his walls are lined with the catch of the day. "When I was a kid, I always liked working on cars, bicycles, anything with wheels on it," Rocky. The 67-year-old is your typical San Diegan. He was raised in Pacific Beach then headed off to SDSU. "Got my music degree in accordion performance," said Rocky.
SAN DIEGO, CA
kusi.com

Mayor Richard Bailey slams SANDAG for betraying trust of San Diego

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) –In the final months of 2021, SANDAG approved a transportation plan worth $165 billion with the aim of adding a 200 mile regional rail network and eliminating fares for public transit. Due to controversy, the mileage tax was eliminated from the plan as a viable means...
SAN DIEGO, CA
WGMD Radio

Plane crashes into San Diego Bay in California

Official responded Friday after a small civilian aircraft crashed into California’s San Diego Bay after failing to safely land. Video on San Diego Web Cam’s YouTube channel showed that the small plane, a Learget 35, had landed between a stretch of rocks and the bay off a runway at Naval Air Station North Island.
SAN DIEGO, CA
Coast News

Arson caught on camera at San Marcos office space

SAN MARCOS — The San Diego County Sheriff’s Department is seeking the public’s assistance in identifying a man wanted in connection with an arson incident in San Marcos last month. According to the department, the arson occurred just before midnight on Aug. 10 in the 100 block...
SAN MARCOS, CA
nypressnews.com

911 call reveals neighbors’ panic after Anne Heche crashed into occupied home in Mar Vista

MAR VISTA (KABC) — The 911 call starts with a jarring observation: “A car just went through my neighbor’s house.”. Anne Heche had crashed her blue Mini Cooper into a home in Mar Vista on Aug. 5, and the caller, as heard in a recording, was unaware that the veteran actor was behind the wheel, or that anyone was still in the car at the time. The caller told the dispatcher that the car was about 10 feet into the house.
LOS ANGELES, CA
San Diego local news

