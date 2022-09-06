Read full article on original website
Cindy Leftwick
6d ago
it doesn't matter what the people want... it's All about how much tax revenue the city can make off these developments
NBC San Diego
Del Cerro Residents Told to Boil Water Until Mid-Week
About 80 homes in the Del Cerro neighborhood of San Diego have been advised to boil their water Sunday after an air release valve broke on a pipeline, the city of San Diego Tweeted. Crews were working to replace the air release valve on the 5700 block of Del Cerro...
College Area neighbors frustrated with students parking cars on lawns
SAN DIEGO — Neighbors in the College Area reached out to CBS 8 about parking issues they say are ruining the neighborhood. CBS 8’s Brian White visited the area and neighbors showed him how cars are being parked in front yards because of crowded driveways and scarce street parking.
chulavistatoday.com
CHP cracks down on HOV lane violations in Chula Vista
The California Highway Patrol enforced High-Occupancy Vehicle (HOV) laws among Chula Vista commuters Saturday morning, where dozens received citations. The enforcement took place on the southbound I-805 and an off-ramp to E. Palomar Street, according to OnScene T.V. HOV lanes can only be used by busses and vehicles occupied by more than two people inside, according to Caltrans.
coolsandiegosights.com
Ocean Beach memorial to Shoeshine Willie.
A memorial to a beloved Ocean Beach man now appears on the small building where he repaired and polished shoes for decades. William L. Washington “Shoeshine Willie” passed away early this year. The memorial contains two short poems written by Aaron Bryant. Years ago I remember seeing Shoeshine...
New Rosecrans homeless shelter opens in the Midway District
SAN DIEGO — The Rosecrans Shelter opened in the Midway District on Monday morning. It will be able to house up to 150 people experiencing homelessness. "No one shelter is going to solve every problem that we face but it's another step in the right direction. This is a unique facility," said Nathan Fletcher, Chair of the San Diego County Board of Supervisors.
Man crossing Rancho Bernardo street killed in hit-and-run collision
A driver turned himself into San Diego Police following a hit-and-run crash in Rancho Bernardo that killed a pedestrian Sunday night.
Del Cerro neighbors concerned about six-story apartment complex proposed for their area
SAN DIEGO — At a time when the need for new housing has never been greater, a developer in Del Cerro is proposing a new six-story apartment complex. Neighbors have serious concerns. They say the structure is too tall for the area and they’re worried it will be filled...
Driver turns self in after deadly hit-and-run crash in Rancho Bernardo
A man was killed while crossing the street Sunday in a hit-and-run crash in the Rancho Bernardo area, San Diego Police Department announced.
sandiegocountynews.com
City of San Diego makes incentives for affordable housing projects
San Diego, CA–Homebuilders can now apply for affordable housing incentives in the City of San Diego’s beach communities following the action by the California Coastal Commission to certify the city’s Complete Communities program in the Coastal Overlay Zone. The Complete Communities program includes planning strategies that create...
Pedestrian hit, killed on freeway in Mission Valley
A man walking on a freeway in Mission Valley Friday night was hit and killed.
Man hurt in freeway off-ramp crash
A man is in the hospital after crashing his car on a freeway off-ramp in Barrio Logan Saturday morning.
La Jolla artist paints the 'Catch of the Day'
SAN DIEGO — A person's true passion has a funny way of tracking them down. In this Zevely Zone, I met a San Diegan who always felt like a fish out of water. We visited the La Jolla home of Rocky Frost where his walls are lined with the catch of the day. "When I was a kid, I always liked working on cars, bicycles, anything with wheels on it," Rocky. The 67-year-old is your typical San Diegan. He was raised in Pacific Beach then headed off to SDSU. "Got my music degree in accordion performance," said Rocky.
Pedestrian struck, killed by car in Oceanside
The Oceanside Police Department is investigating a fatal collision between a vehicle and a pedestrian, authorities said.
Thousands flood to Waterfront Park for Boots In The Park
The Boots In The Park country festival took place Saturday at Waterfront Park and brought crowds out to enjoy.
kusi.com
Mayor Richard Bailey slams SANDAG for betraying trust of San Diego
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) –In the final months of 2021, SANDAG approved a transportation plan worth $165 billion with the aim of adding a 200 mile regional rail network and eliminating fares for public transit. Due to controversy, the mileage tax was eliminated from the plan as a viable means...
Hundreds take part in San Diego 9/11 Memorial Stair Climb
Hundreds of people geared up Saturday morning for the San Diego 9/11 Memorial Stair Climb at the Hilton Bayfront Hotel to remember the courage and sacrifice of emergency responders.
WGMD Radio
Plane crashes into San Diego Bay in California
Official responded Friday after a small civilian aircraft crashed into California’s San Diego Bay after failing to safely land. Video on San Diego Web Cam’s YouTube channel showed that the small plane, a Learget 35, had landed between a stretch of rocks and the bay off a runway at Naval Air Station North Island.
Coast News
Arson caught on camera at San Marcos office space
SAN MARCOS — The San Diego County Sheriff’s Department is seeking the public’s assistance in identifying a man wanted in connection with an arson incident in San Marcos last month. According to the department, the arson occurred just before midnight on Aug. 10 in the 100 block...
nypressnews.com
911 call reveals neighbors’ panic after Anne Heche crashed into occupied home in Mar Vista
MAR VISTA (KABC) — The 911 call starts with a jarring observation: “A car just went through my neighbor’s house.”. Anne Heche had crashed her blue Mini Cooper into a home in Mar Vista on Aug. 5, and the caller, as heard in a recording, was unaware that the veteran actor was behind the wheel, or that anyone was still in the car at the time. The caller told the dispatcher that the car was about 10 feet into the house.
Brush fire breaks out in East County
A brush fire spewing large clouds of white smoke broke out Thursday in East County.
