Cape Girardeau, MO

KFVS12

M2.3 earthquake recorded near East Prairie, Mo.

Small earthquake reported in Franklin County, Ill. According to the USGS, a magnitude 2.2 earthquake registered .8 miles southwest of West City early Sunday evening. Project Paragould hosted a block party with a twist. Updated: Jul. 10, 2022 at 9:31 PM CDT. |. From Region 8 News - Saturday. Magnitude...
EAST PRAIRIE, MO
wpsdlocal6.com

Flash flood warning issued for part of southeast Missouri

CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO — The Cape Girardeau County Emergency Management Agency is warning the public to take care after the National Weather Service in Paducah issued a flash flood warning in southeast Missouri. The warning was issued at 5:25 p.m. and is expected to remain in effect until 8:30...
CAPE GIRARDEAU COUNTY, MO
KFVS12

Traffic stop briefly blocks Perryville Rd. in Cape Girardeau

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - A traffic stop with a large police presence blocked a portion of Perryville Road in Cape Girardeau during the morning commute on Thursday, September 8. The roadway was briefly blocked near Kiwanis Park and Cape Rock Drive around 7:30 a.m. According to the Cape Girardeau...
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO
kbsi23.com

Prepare for first responder drills in Paducah

PADUCAH, Ky. (KBSI) – This week, people in the Paducah, Kentucky area, will want to be prepared for numerous flashing lights and first responder vehicles as multiple local agencies train for a potential future emergency. The drill will take place Wednesday at the Ohio River boat launch, which will...
PADUCAH, KY
City
Cape Girardeau, MO
104.1 WIKY

Missing Helicopter And Pilot Found

The search is over for a missing helicopter and it’s pilot after both were found around 3:00 Monday afternoon near Mammoth Cave National Park. David Stone left around noon on Saturday from St. Louis and stopped in Sparta, Illinois to call his wife and reported no issues at that time.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
kbsi23.com

Broadway Street to close Sept. 19 for road construction improvements

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KBSI) – Broadway Street is anticipated to close in both directions Sept. 19 between Sunset Boulevard and Penny Avenue for two weeks, depending on weather and other factors. Use an alternate route or the posted detour along Independence via Caruthers and West End Boulevard. Drivers are...
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO
Kait 8

1 woman killed, 2 others seriously injured in crash

NEW MADRID, Mo. (KAIT) - A 44-year-old woman died Wednesday night in a two-car crash. The Missouri State Highway Patrol said the crash happened at 7:45 p.m. Sept. 7 at the junction of Interstate 55 and U.S. Highway 61 in New Madrid. According to the crash report, a 2012 Chevy...
NEW MADRID, MO
kbsi23.com

Contour Airlines to be next air service provider in Cape Girardeau

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KBSI) – Final approval from the U.S. Department of Transportation was announced Tuesday for Contour Airlines to provide Essential Air Service (EAS) from the Cape Girardeau Regional Airport to Nashville International Airport. Flights are scheduled to begin October 18. Contour will provide Cape Girardeau with 12...
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO
kbsi23.com

Cape Girardeau Police announce lowered crime rates in the city

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KBSI) – The city council hosted another public meeting on September 6th and with that meeting, the chief of the Cape Girardeau Police Department shared statistics which displayed lower crime rates in the city. The chief mentioned a variety of statistics in which displayed Cape Girardeau’s...
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO
KFVS12

Hundreds enjoy annual Labor Day picnic in Advance

ADVANCE, Mo. (KFVS) - If you were in Advance this weekend, you probably saw hundreds of people crowding Umfleet Park. They were there as part of the 60th Annual Advance Labor Day Picnic. This event had much to do for people of all ages including a car show, quilt show,...
ADVANCE, MO
kbsi23.com

School bus driver dies in crash in Perry County, MO

PERRY COUNTY, Mo. (KBSI) – A Perry County bus driver died while driving his morning route Tuesday for Perry County School District 32. James Kennedy, 72, had been a school bus driver at District 32 since October 2021. He previously drove buses for the Sikeston school district, and was also a truck driver for 40 years, according to Perry County School District 32.
PERRY COUNTY, MO
wpsdlocal6.com

2 adults, 1 juvenile injured in Jackson County, Illinois, crash

JACKSON COUNTY, IL — Three people were hospitalized after the pickup truck they were in crashed into a culvert and overturned on Brick Plant Road in Campbell Hill, Illinois, over the weekend, the Jackson County Sheriff's Office says. The sheriff's office says it received a report about the single-vehicle...
JACKSON COUNTY, IL
kbsi23.com

Cape Girardeau restaurant celebrates 25 years of business

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KBSI) – Celebrations Restaurants just celebrated 25 years in business. Executive Chef DeWayne Schaaf has been at the restaurant 24 of the 25 years the restaurant has been in business. The Cape Girardeau Area Chamber of Commerce celebrated with Schaaf family and Celebrations on Wednesday, Sept....
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO
kbsi23.com

City of Jackson on “new directional signs” in recent public hearing

JACKSON, Mo. (KBSI) – The City of Jackson and Board of Aldermen conducted a public meeting on Tuesday, September 6. The meeting consisted of several discussion items, but some topics were unable to be discussed as several board members were absent. One item was new proposed road signs around...
JACKSON, MO
cilfm.com

One dead after fiery Williamson County crash

HERRIN, Ill. (WJPF) – A 62-year-old man was killed in a fiery, single-vehicle crash in Williamson County. At about 1:15 a.m. Tuesday, the Williamson County Sheriff’s Office says a deputy on routine patrol near the Herrin Elementary School found the burning wreck with the driver trapped inside. The deputy broke the window, and with the help of other officers, pulled the man out of the wreckage. The 62-year-old was taken to a local hospital where he died of his injuries. His name has not been released.
WILLIAMSON COUNTY, IL
kbsi23.com

Paducah police investigate rash of vehicle thefts

PADUCAH, Ky. (KBSI) – Paducah police are investigating a rash of thefts from vehicles in the city. Officers responded to numerous reports of thefts from vehicles over the past two days. The thefts have been scattered in the northern and western parts of the city. The majority of the...
PADUCAH, KY

