KFVS12
M2.3 earthquake recorded near East Prairie, Mo.
Small earthquake reported in Franklin County, Ill. According to the USGS, a magnitude 2.2 earthquake registered .8 miles southwest of West City early Sunday evening. Project Paragould hosted a block party with a twist. Updated: Jul. 10, 2022 at 9:31 PM CDT. |. From Region 8 News - Saturday. Magnitude...
wpsdlocal6.com
Flash flood warning issued for part of southeast Missouri
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO — The Cape Girardeau County Emergency Management Agency is warning the public to take care after the National Weather Service in Paducah issued a flash flood warning in southeast Missouri. The warning was issued at 5:25 p.m. and is expected to remain in effect until 8:30...
KFVS12
Traffic stop briefly blocks Perryville Rd. in Cape Girardeau
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - A traffic stop with a large police presence blocked a portion of Perryville Road in Cape Girardeau during the morning commute on Thursday, September 8. The roadway was briefly blocked near Kiwanis Park and Cape Rock Drive around 7:30 a.m. According to the Cape Girardeau...
kbsi23.com
Prepare for first responder drills in Paducah
PADUCAH, Ky. (KBSI) – This week, people in the Paducah, Kentucky area, will want to be prepared for numerous flashing lights and first responder vehicles as multiple local agencies train for a potential future emergency. The drill will take place Wednesday at the Ohio River boat launch, which will...
104.1 WIKY
Missing Helicopter And Pilot Found
The search is over for a missing helicopter and it’s pilot after both were found around 3:00 Monday afternoon near Mammoth Cave National Park. David Stone left around noon on Saturday from St. Louis and stopped in Sparta, Illinois to call his wife and reported no issues at that time.
kbsi23.com
Broadway Street to close Sept. 19 for road construction improvements
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KBSI) – Broadway Street is anticipated to close in both directions Sept. 19 between Sunset Boulevard and Penny Avenue for two weeks, depending on weather and other factors. Use an alternate route or the posted detour along Independence via Caruthers and West End Boulevard. Drivers are...
Kait 8
1 woman killed, 2 others seriously injured in crash
NEW MADRID, Mo. (KAIT) - A 44-year-old woman died Wednesday night in a two-car crash. The Missouri State Highway Patrol said the crash happened at 7:45 p.m. Sept. 7 at the junction of Interstate 55 and U.S. Highway 61 in New Madrid. According to the crash report, a 2012 Chevy...
kbsi23.com
Contour Airlines to be next air service provider in Cape Girardeau
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KBSI) – Final approval from the U.S. Department of Transportation was announced Tuesday for Contour Airlines to provide Essential Air Service (EAS) from the Cape Girardeau Regional Airport to Nashville International Airport. Flights are scheduled to begin October 18. Contour will provide Cape Girardeau with 12...
kbsi23.com
Cape Girardeau Police announce lowered crime rates in the city
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KBSI) – The city council hosted another public meeting on September 6th and with that meeting, the chief of the Cape Girardeau Police Department shared statistics which displayed lower crime rates in the city. The chief mentioned a variety of statistics in which displayed Cape Girardeau’s...
KFVS12
Hundreds enjoy annual Labor Day picnic in Advance
ADVANCE, Mo. (KFVS) - If you were in Advance this weekend, you probably saw hundreds of people crowding Umfleet Park. They were there as part of the 60th Annual Advance Labor Day Picnic. This event had much to do for people of all ages including a car show, quilt show,...
kbsi23.com
School bus driver dies in crash in Perry County, MO
PERRY COUNTY, Mo. (KBSI) – A Perry County bus driver died while driving his morning route Tuesday for Perry County School District 32. James Kennedy, 72, had been a school bus driver at District 32 since October 2021. He previously drove buses for the Sikeston school district, and was also a truck driver for 40 years, according to Perry County School District 32.
wpsdlocal6.com
2 adults, 1 juvenile injured in Jackson County, Illinois, crash
JACKSON COUNTY, IL — Three people were hospitalized after the pickup truck they were in crashed into a culvert and overturned on Brick Plant Road in Campbell Hill, Illinois, over the weekend, the Jackson County Sheriff's Office says. The sheriff's office says it received a report about the single-vehicle...
KFVS12
Man arrested in police chase after hiding in cotton field in New Madrid Co.
NEW MADRID, Mo. (KFVS) - The New Madrid County Sheriff’s Office arrested a man after a pursuit that ended in a cotton field. According to the sheriff’s office, on Tuesday, Sept. 6., suspect Mark Parks led deputies on a pursuit before his vehicle caught on fire at County Road 248 and J Highway, north of Gideon, Mo.
kbsi23.com
Cape Girardeau restaurant celebrates 25 years of business
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KBSI) – Celebrations Restaurants just celebrated 25 years in business. Executive Chef DeWayne Schaaf has been at the restaurant 24 of the 25 years the restaurant has been in business. The Cape Girardeau Area Chamber of Commerce celebrated with Schaaf family and Celebrations on Wednesday, Sept....
KFVS12
School dist. identifies bus driver killed in crash involving box truck on Hwy. K in Perry County, Mo.
PERRY COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - A southeast Missouri school district is grieving the loss of one of their bus drivers following a crash on Route K on Tuesday morning, September 6. According to the Perry County School District 32, 72-year-old James Kennedy died in the crash. They said he had...
kbsi23.com
City of Jackson on “new directional signs” in recent public hearing
JACKSON, Mo. (KBSI) – The City of Jackson and Board of Aldermen conducted a public meeting on Tuesday, September 6. The meeting consisted of several discussion items, but some topics were unable to be discussed as several board members were absent. One item was new proposed road signs around...
cilfm.com
One dead after fiery Williamson County crash
HERRIN, Ill. (WJPF) – A 62-year-old man was killed in a fiery, single-vehicle crash in Williamson County. At about 1:15 a.m. Tuesday, the Williamson County Sheriff’s Office says a deputy on routine patrol near the Herrin Elementary School found the burning wreck with the driver trapped inside. The deputy broke the window, and with the help of other officers, pulled the man out of the wreckage. The 62-year-old was taken to a local hospital where he died of his injuries. His name has not been released.
kbsi23.com
Paducah police investigate rash of vehicle thefts
PADUCAH, Ky. (KBSI) – Paducah police are investigating a rash of thefts from vehicles in the city. Officers responded to numerous reports of thefts from vehicles over the past two days. The thefts have been scattered in the northern and western parts of the city. The majority of the...
kbsi23.com
Southeast Missouri State University breaks ground for Houck Multiuse Complex
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KBSI) – Southeast Missouri State University broke ground on a Houck Multiuse Complex . Southeast Missouri State University is celebrating the groundbreaking of the first phase of the new Houck Stadium. “We are certainly as excited about this as anybody,” said Brady Barke, SEMO’s athletic director,...
