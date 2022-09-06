Read full article on original website
fox40jackson.com
Megan Hilty’s pregnant sister, brother-in-law and nephew dead after Labor Day weekend plane crash near Seattle
Megan Hilty’s pregnant sister, her brother-in-law and nephew were identified as three of the 10 people killed in floatplane crash near Whidbey Island in Puget Sound over Labor Day weekend. The US Coast Guard released the names of the victims from the plane collision Tuesday, which flew from Friday...
3.7-magnitude earthquake shakes Seattle, Puget Sound
Sept. 8 (UPI) -- A 3.7-magnitude earthquake shook northwestern Washington state early Thursday, waking thousands in the Puget Sound area. There were no early reports of damage or injuries. The U.S. Geological Survey said the earthquake's epicenter was 4.5 miles west-northwest of Lofall, Wash., at a depth of 14.6 miles...
M3.7 quake reported near Poulsbo
LOFALL, Wash. — A small earthquake was reported outside Lofall, Washington early Thursday. The United States Geological Survey said the magnitude 3.7 quake in Jefferson County, about 9 miles northwest of Poulsbo, happened at 1:08 a.m. The depth was 14.5 miles. A USGS map showed people reported feeling the...
Plane that crashed near Whidbey Island has long history in the skies over Washington
SEATTLE — The floatplane that crashed into Puget Sound on Sept. 4 has a long history in the skies over western Washington, and so does the Renton company that owns it. The de Havilland DHC-3 Otter floatplane that crashed near Whidbey Island, killing at least one person, was built in 1967. Despite its age, former NTSB senior Air Safety Investigator Gregory Feith said that doesn't necessarily mean the plane was not safe.
Cloud fuels Mount Rainier 'venting' speculation
PIERCE COUNTY, Wash. — The U.S. Geological Survey (USGS) and the National Park Service calmed the nerves of Twitter users Wednesday amid speculation Mount Rainier was "venting" or worse, erupting. The National Park Service later confirmed it was just a cloud all along. Multiple people began tweeting around 10:30...
Woodinville winemaker, Spokane civil rights activist among plane crash victims
WOODINVILLE, Wash. — KING 5 confirmed with two prominent winery owners in Woodinville and family members that one of the people on the plane that crashed near Whidbey Island on Sept. 4 was local winemaker and owner Ross Andrew Mickel of Ross Andrew Wineries. KING 5 spoke with several...
Washington State has only striking teachers nationwide; educators share similar concerns
Washington State is currently the only state in the country with teachers on strike right now. (Though teachers in Columbus, OH, did strike last month.) Educators in five school districts across western Washington voted to strike this year, including Seattle, Tumwater, Eatonville, Ridgefield, and Kent. Kent ended its strike after nine days, and students started school on Thursday. Teachers in Port Angeles voted to authorize a strike but reached an agreement with the district before the first day of school.
Kent, Federal Way, Renton crack top 20 in list of nation’s most culturally diverse cities
(The Center Square) – Nine Washington state cities made personal finance website WalletHub’s list of "2022’s Most & Least Ethnically Diverse Cities in America," with three cracking the top 20. In a report released on Wednesday, WalletHub compared 501 of the largest cities in the country across...
Smoke set to envelop Seattle as heat and wildfire danger increases this weekend
Wildfires from the north will likely bring hazy skies and worst air quality to Seattle this weekend, as windy weather and increased temperatures raise concerns across Western Washington. This will be another hot weekend, bringing temperatures into the low 80s on Friday, and the low 90s by Saturday. Wildfire risk...
47 Year-Old Sarbjit Chauhan Killed In A Multi-Vehicle Accident In Seattle (Seattle, WA)
According to the Washington State Patrol, a multi-vehicle accident occurred in Seattle early Tuesday. The crash happened on Northeast Northgate Way at around 3:30 a.m. According to Trooper Rick Johnson, two trucks and two semi-trucks were involved in the collision. According to the investigation, one of the cars caused a...
Metro bus catches fire in downtown Seattle
A Metro bus fire caught on fire in downtown Seattle on Tuesday, according to video from the scene. KIRO 7′s Lauren Donovan just happened to be there when the bus ignited in the middle of Second Avenue South. Video shows flames erupting and smoke rising from the front left...
Some indication floatplane took a nosedive before crashing into Puget Sound, NTSB says
ISLAND COUNTY, Wash. — The National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) deployed a team of seven investigators to assess a deadly plane crash that took place near Whidbey Island over the weekend. The United States Coast Guard confirmed the identities of all 10 victims on board. The plane was flying...
Man injured in South Seattle stabbing
A man was injured in a stabbing in South Seattle on Tuesday night, the Seattle Police Department announced. According to police, around 8:30 p.m. officers were called to 23rd Avenue South and South Holgate Street after a man called 911 and said he had been stabbed. When officers arrived, they...
Body found near Green River in Kent
The King County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a body was found near the Green River in Kent on Wednesday. A passerby told deputies they saw the body in the 25000 block of Frager Road. The sheriff’s office is conducting a death investigation to uncover the circumstances behind the...
DOH to dye water red near Oak Harbor next week
OAK HARBOR, Wash. — If you spot red water around Whidbey Island early next week, it won't be cause for concern. The Washington State Department of Health (DOH) is using red dye to evaluate wastewater movement near a newly-reconstructed Oak Harbor Clean Water facility. The study will also measure the water facility's potential impacts on nearby shellfish growing areas.
‘Multiple fatalities, serious injuries’ in crash on US 101 near Shelton
SHELTON, Wash. — A crash involving “multiple fatalities and serious injuries” blocked US 101 near Shelton on Wednesday, according to the Washington State Patrol. The crash happened at about 7:30 a.m. Wednesday. The crash involved a dump truck and two passenger vehicles on US 101 near Wallace...
Smash actress Megan Hilty’s pregnant sister, niece and brother-in-law are killed in horror plane crash in Seattle
ACTRESS Megan Hilty's pregnant sister, niece, and brother-in-law were killed in a horrific plane crash, according to reports. Megan Hilty - known for her role in NBC's musical drama Smash - lost three family members in the plane crash in Seattle, Washington, on Sunday, according to TMZ. The plane, described...
tripsavvy.com
One of Amtrak's Most Popular Leaf-Peeping Routes Is Set to Return This Month
On Sept. 26, 2022, Amtrak will restore its Cascades train service between Seattle, Washington, and Vancouver, British Columbia—two months earlier than expected. This marks the second of three Canadian services to be restored since the pandemic shutdowns. Amtrak’s Cascades service typically runs from Eugene, Oregon, to Vancouver but was...
KOMO News
Seattle, King County police officers guilds address 'crisis engulfing' the area
SEATTLE — The Seattle and King County police officers guilds held a news conference about public safety Wednesday. They were also joined by the King County Corrections Guild and Federal Way Mayor Jim Farrell. The unions say a crisis is engulfing Seattle and King County and they plan to...
Brawl at Pike Place Market restaurant patio sparks safety concerns
SEATTLE — A viral video showed a brawl on the patio of a restaurant at Pike Place Market on Saturday. The man who started the fight is believed to have been homeless. Restaurant owners told KIRO 7′s Ryan Simms that similar incidents are a reality of having patio seating and it is happening as the city’s homeless crisis appears to be worsening.
