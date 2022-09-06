ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seattle, WA

UPI News

3.7-magnitude earthquake shakes Seattle, Puget Sound

Sept. 8 (UPI) -- A 3.7-magnitude earthquake shook northwestern Washington state early Thursday, waking thousands in the Puget Sound area. There were no early reports of damage or injuries. The U.S. Geological Survey said the earthquake's epicenter was 4.5 miles west-northwest of Lofall, Wash., at a depth of 14.6 miles...
KIRO 7 Seattle

M3.7 quake reported near Poulsbo

LOFALL, Wash. — A small earthquake was reported outside Lofall, Washington early Thursday. The United States Geological Survey said the magnitude 3.7 quake in Jefferson County, about 9 miles northwest of Poulsbo, happened at 1:08 a.m. The depth was 14.5 miles. A USGS map showed people reported feeling the...
KING 5

Plane that crashed near Whidbey Island has long history in the skies over Washington

SEATTLE — The floatplane that crashed into Puget Sound on Sept. 4 has a long history in the skies over western Washington, and so does the Renton company that owns it. The de Havilland DHC-3 Otter floatplane that crashed near Whidbey Island, killing at least one person, was built in 1967. Despite its age, former NTSB senior Air Safety Investigator Gregory Feith said that doesn't necessarily mean the plane was not safe.
KING 5

Cloud fuels Mount Rainier 'venting' speculation

PIERCE COUNTY, Wash. — The U.S. Geological Survey (USGS) and the National Park Service calmed the nerves of Twitter users Wednesday amid speculation Mount Rainier was "venting" or worse, erupting. The National Park Service later confirmed it was just a cloud all along. Multiple people began tweeting around 10:30...
KIRO 7 Seattle

Washington State has only striking teachers nationwide; educators share similar concerns

Washington State is currently the only state in the country with teachers on strike right now. (Though teachers in Columbus, OH, did strike last month.) Educators in five school districts across western Washington voted to strike this year, including Seattle, Tumwater, Eatonville, Ridgefield, and Kent. Kent ended its strike after nine days, and students started school on Thursday. Teachers in Port Angeles voted to authorize a strike but reached an agreement with the district before the first day of school.
KIRO 7 Seattle

Metro bus catches fire in downtown Seattle

A Metro bus fire caught on fire in downtown Seattle on Tuesday, according to video from the scene. KIRO 7′s Lauren Donovan just happened to be there when the bus ignited in the middle of Second Avenue South. Video shows flames erupting and smoke rising from the front left...
KIRO 7 Seattle

Man injured in South Seattle stabbing

A man was injured in a stabbing in South Seattle on Tuesday night, the Seattle Police Department announced. According to police, around 8:30 p.m. officers were called to 23rd Avenue South and South Holgate Street after a man called 911 and said he had been stabbed. When officers arrived, they...
KIRO 7 Seattle

Body found near Green River in Kent

The King County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a body was found near the Green River in Kent on Wednesday. A passerby told deputies they saw the body in the 25000 block of Frager Road. The sheriff’s office is conducting a death investigation to uncover the circumstances behind the...
KING 5

DOH to dye water red near Oak Harbor next week

OAK HARBOR, Wash. — If you spot red water around Whidbey Island early next week, it won't be cause for concern. The Washington State Department of Health (DOH) is using red dye to evaluate wastewater movement near a newly-reconstructed Oak Harbor Clean Water facility. The study will also measure the water facility's potential impacts on nearby shellfish growing areas.
tripsavvy.com

One of Amtrak's Most Popular Leaf-Peeping Routes Is Set to Return This Month

On Sept. 26, 2022, Amtrak will restore its Cascades train service between Seattle, Washington, and Vancouver, British Columbia—two months earlier than expected. This marks the second of three Canadian services to be restored since the pandemic shutdowns. Amtrak’s Cascades service typically runs from Eugene, Oregon, to Vancouver but was...
KIRO 7 Seattle

Brawl at Pike Place Market restaurant patio sparks safety concerns

SEATTLE — A viral video showed a brawl on the patio of a restaurant at Pike Place Market on Saturday. The man who started the fight is believed to have been homeless. Restaurant owners told KIRO 7′s Ryan Simms that similar incidents are a reality of having patio seating and it is happening as the city’s homeless crisis appears to be worsening.
