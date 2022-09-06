Read full article on original website
Prosper ISD School Board Hears from Angry Parents After Bus Driver Accused of Sexually Assaulting Two Female StudentsLarry LeaseProsper, TX
Family Suing Prosper ISD Alleging Abuse of DaughterLarry LeaseProsper, TX
Missing Man's Items Found Wiped Clean Of Evidence After Authorities Tell His Family OtherwiseThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedHowe, TX
fox4news.com
4 To Watch: The top high school football games in North Texas this week
4 to Watch: Highland Park to retire Matthew Stafford's number. Friday Night Lights are brighter in Texas. Every week FOX 4's Jeff Kolb breaks down the four biggest high school football games in our area. See the highlights on Free4All every Friday night at 10:30 on FOX 4. Lake Highlands...
KTEN.com
Austin college gets new scoreboard days before home opener
SHERMAN, Texas (KTEN) — Austin College will unveil a brand new scoreboard to go with its recently-installed turf field. The school has had a plan for its new facilities for five years, but as of Wednesday morning they were still waiting for a key piece of the stadium puzzle.
WFAA
High school football: Here are WFAA's top 5 games this week
DALLAS — Two weeks of Texas high school football are in the books and the top-tier matchups continue to grace the schedule. Throughout the season, WFAA will stream broadcasts of local high school football games. WFAA sports anchor Mike Leslie will once again serve as the play-by play announcer all season. Former Lincoln High School and Kansas State linebacker Hek'ma Harrison will serve as color commentator.
KXII.com
In a pickle: meet the 94-year-old dominating Sherman Pickleball courts
SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - With almost 5 million players in the U.S., pickleball is the fastest-growing sport in the country. The sport is a mix of tennis, badminton, and ping pong. “A good tennis player is a good pickleball player generally,” said Tom Wilson, Sherman’s pickleball legend. “It’s been my...
AAYBA World Series pulls out of Flower Mound, nationally sanctioned championship coming
The Flower Mound Youth Sports Association announced Wednesday that a nationally sanctioned championship tournament will replace the American Amateur Youth Baseball Alliance (AAYBA) Texas World Series, beginning next summer. Flower Mound hosted the AAYBA World Series for two weeks every summer for the last 15 years. That tournament, though, “ran...
KTEN.com
Whitewright 5th grader wins her first race in Oklahoma
WHITEWRIGHT, Texas (KTEN) — Off-road racing is fast, and that's the way 10--year-old Emmalee Fowler likes it. The Whitewright fifth-grader is now back from her first event in Oklahoma, proud of her shiny first place trophy. "I like going fast," said Emmalee. And her father, Chris Fowler, is proud...
Lubbock student-athlete collapses after football game against Abilene Wylie, hospitalized in Fort Worth
LUBBOCK, Texas — On Aug 31, freshman running back Zaidyn Ward scored the final touchdown in Monterey High School’s 45-8 victory over Abilene Wylie. After the game, Monterey’s coach called a team huddle. Ward was feeling dizzy, and the coach told him to lift his head up. “When he lifted his head up, they said […]
KTEN.com
2022 Durant Fire Department games
DURANT, Okla (KTEN) -- George Washington Elementary third graders in Durant were put to the test as they competed for the chance to win in the 2022 Durant Fire Department games. "Firefighters, first response, all different people came together to make this country a safe place and a place we...
IN THIS ARTICLE
South Dallas pizzeria founder passes away at 81
DALLAS — The founder of a well-known Dallas pizzeria recently passed away in Oak Cliff, according to his family. Texas native Frank E. Gee Jr. died at the age of 81. He founded Blackjack Pizza on 2536 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. with Terry Jones in 1990. Blackjack quickly...
KTEN.com
More Denison pets airlifted to shelters in northern U.S.
DENISON, Texas (KTEN) — Members of the Denison Animal Welfare Group were up early Thursday morning at North Texas Regional Airport to send off dozens of pets on a journey to their new homes in the northern United States. “We take homeless dogs and we find places for them...
Why a Dallas, Texas TV Station Had To Stop the News [Video]
Are the crickets driving you crazy? It's that time of year again. In Texas, cricket season is usually August, September, and the first part of October. At our studios in Temple, we find dozens of these insects every morning. Cricket Invasion in Texas. At one Dallas-area television station, they had...
First Look At Frisco’s Newest Park
Frisco is getting ready for the city’s newest ambitious project. Formerly referred to as Community Performance Park, the newly minted Kaleidoscope Park will be a 5.7-acre greenspace located near the intersections of Dallas North Tollway and Warren Parkway. The upcoming park is located within HALL Park, a hot commercial...
dmagazine.com
Meet the Teenage Wimbledon Champ Who Lives in McKinney
Liv Hovde, 16, is the best female junior tennis player in all of McKinney. And also the country. In July, she won the Wimbledon girls’ championship, becoming only the second American in 30 years to do so. She was rewarded with a pretty cool trophy, a dinner with Novak Djokovic, and the No. 4 ranking in the world. Next up was the US Open, which she lost in qualifiers to Chinese player Wang Qiang. It won’t be the last you see of her. (The interview below happened prior to the tournament.)
Opening Date For Newest North Texas H-E-B Revealed
Here's when the new H-E-B location in Frisco will open.
H-E-B announces opening date for first Dallas-area location
H-E-B, already a powerhouse throughout Texas, will open its first supermarket in the Dallas-Fort Worth metroplex later this month.
Governor Abbott Passed House Bill 1925 that Only Creates More Problems
Dallas resident helping the homelessScreenshot from Twitter. At first look, Texas House Bill 1925 makes sense. On the other hand, it will cause a big problem for many cities in Texas.
Snooze Eatery coming soon to east Frisco
The cafe is open for both breakfast and brunch. (Courtesy Snooze Eatery) Snooze, An A.M. Eatery, plans to open a Frisco location by mid-October, according to Public Relations Representative Callie Sumlin. The breakfast and brunch restaurant, which will be located at 9169 Dallas Parkway, serves eggs, French toast, Benedicts, pancakes and more, according to their online menu. The restaurant also features a full liquor and coffee bar to create a variety of spiked and non-alcoholic drinks. The Denver-based company began in 2006 and now has more than 50 locations in nine states. www.snoozeeatery.com.
North Texas Wants to Know: What’s the future of marijuana legislation in Texas?
With summer coming to an end, more people are focusing on elections. In Denton, residents will have the opportunity to decide whether to decriminalize marijuana. Many cities and counties in Texas have already taken action to decriminalize the drug.
Looking at North Texas forecast for end of work week, weekend & early next week
Can you believe it's already hump day? The National Weather Service center in Fort Worth has shared a look at the forecast for not only the end of the week but the weekend and early next week.
Fletcher's Original Corny Dogs to give away free corny dogs at the State Fair of Texas
Fletcher's Original Corny Dogs with mustard (of course) at the State Fair of Texascourtesy of Fletcher's Original Corny Dogs. One of the time-honored traditions at the State Fair of Texas is samples of free food at various locations in the park. Goodies can range from samples of smoothies to bags of chips to tastes of dishes created with cookware for sale or by local restaurateurs in the celebrity chef kitchen. But this year, Fletcher's Original Corny Dogs is taking free fair food to a whole new level. In celebration of their 80th anniversary at the fair, Fletcher's will treat the first 80 customers in line at their corny dog stands to a free corny dog every Friday at the fair.
