ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sherman, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
fox4news.com

4 To Watch: The top high school football games in North Texas this week

4 to Watch: Highland Park to retire Matthew Stafford's number. Friday Night Lights are brighter in Texas. Every week FOX 4's Jeff Kolb breaks down the four biggest high school football games in our area. See the highlights on Free4All every Friday night at 10:30 on FOX 4. Lake Highlands...
DENTON, TX
KTEN.com

Austin college gets new scoreboard days before home opener

SHERMAN, Texas (KTEN) — Austin College will unveil a brand new scoreboard to go with its recently-installed turf field. The school has had a plan for its new facilities for five years, but as of Wednesday morning they were still waiting for a key piece of the stadium puzzle.
SHERMAN, TX
WFAA

High school football: Here are WFAA's top 5 games this week

DALLAS — Two weeks of Texas high school football are in the books and the top-tier matchups continue to grace the schedule. Throughout the season, WFAA will stream broadcasts of local high school football games. WFAA sports anchor Mike Leslie will once again serve as the play-by play announcer all season. Former Lincoln High School and Kansas State linebacker Hek'ma Harrison will serve as color commentator.
DALLAS, TX
KXII.com

In a pickle: meet the 94-year-old dominating Sherman Pickleball courts

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - With almost 5 million players in the U.S., pickleball is the fastest-growing sport in the country. The sport is a mix of tennis, badminton, and ping pong. “A good tennis player is a good pickleball player generally,” said Tom Wilson, Sherman’s pickleball legend. “It’s been my...
SHERMAN, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Frisco, TX
Sports
Local
Texas Sports
Sherman, TX
Football
Local
Texas Football
State
Texas State
Sherman, TX
Education
Frisco, TX
Football
City
Frisco, TX
Sherman, TX
Sports
City
Denison, TX
City
Princeton, TX
Local
Texas Education
City
Sherman, TX
Frisco, TX
Education
The Cross Timbers Gazette

AAYBA World Series pulls out of Flower Mound, nationally sanctioned championship coming

The Flower Mound Youth Sports Association announced Wednesday that a nationally sanctioned championship tournament will replace the American Amateur Youth Baseball Alliance (AAYBA) Texas World Series, beginning next summer. Flower Mound hosted the AAYBA World Series for two weeks every summer for the last 15 years. That tournament, though, “ran...
FLOWER MOUND, TX
KTEN.com

Whitewright 5th grader wins her first race in Oklahoma

WHITEWRIGHT, Texas (KTEN) — Off-road racing is fast, and that's the way 10--year-old Emmalee Fowler likes it. The Whitewright fifth-grader is now back from her first event in Oklahoma, proud of her shiny first place trophy. "I like going fast," said Emmalee. And her father, Chris Fowler, is proud...
WHITEWRIGHT, TX
KTEN.com

2022 Durant Fire Department games

DURANT, Okla (KTEN) -- George Washington Elementary third graders in Durant were put to the test as they competed for the chance to win in the 2022 Durant Fire Department games. "Firefighters, first response, all different people came together to make this country a safe place and a place we...
DURANT, OK
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus School Sports#American Football#Highschoolsports#Frisco Centennial
WFAA

South Dallas pizzeria founder passes away at 81

DALLAS — The founder of a well-known Dallas pizzeria recently passed away in Oak Cliff, according to his family. Texas native Frank E. Gee Jr. died at the age of 81. He founded Blackjack Pizza on 2536 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. with Terry Jones in 1990. Blackjack quickly...
KTEN.com

More Denison pets airlifted to shelters in northern U.S.

DENISON, Texas (KTEN) — Members of the Denison Animal Welfare Group were up early Thursday morning at North Texas Regional Airport to send off dozens of pets on a journey to their new homes in the northern United States. “We take homeless dogs and we find places for them...
DENISON, TX
LoneStar 92

Why a Dallas, Texas TV Station Had To Stop the News [Video]

Are the crickets driving you crazy? It's that time of year again. In Texas, cricket season is usually August, September, and the first part of October. At our studios in Temple, we find dozens of these insects every morning. Cricket Invasion in Texas. At one Dallas-area television station, they had...
DALLAS, TX
Local Profile

First Look At Frisco’s Newest Park

Frisco is getting ready for the city’s newest ambitious project. Formerly referred to as Community Performance Park, the newly minted Kaleidoscope Park will be a 5.7-acre greenspace located near the intersections of Dallas North Tollway and Warren Parkway. The upcoming park is located within HALL Park, a hot commercial...
FRISCO, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
High School
NewsBreak
Education
dmagazine.com

Meet the Teenage Wimbledon Champ Who Lives in McKinney

Liv Hovde, 16, is the best female junior tennis player in all of McKinney. And also the country. In July, she won the Wimbledon girls’ championship, becoming only the second American in 30 years to do so. She was rewarded with a pretty cool trophy, a dinner with Novak Djokovic, and the No. 4 ranking in the world. Next up was the US Open, which she lost in qualifiers to Chinese player Wang Qiang. It won’t be the last you see of her. (The interview below happened prior to the tournament.)
MCKINNEY, TX
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

Snooze Eatery coming soon to east Frisco

The cafe is open for both breakfast and brunch. (Courtesy Snooze Eatery) Snooze, An A.M. Eatery, plans to open a Frisco location by mid-October, according to Public Relations Representative Callie Sumlin. The breakfast and brunch restaurant, which will be located at 9169 Dallas Parkway, serves eggs, French toast, Benedicts, pancakes and more, according to their online menu. The restaurant also features a full liquor and coffee bar to create a variety of spiked and non-alcoholic drinks. The Denver-based company began in 2006 and now has more than 50 locations in nine states. www.snoozeeatery.com.
FRISCO, TX
Kristina Rowe - Just Me in Big D

Fletcher's Original Corny Dogs to give away free corny dogs at the State Fair of Texas

Fletcher's Original Corny Dogs with mustard (of course) at the State Fair of Texascourtesy of Fletcher's Original Corny Dogs. One of the time-honored traditions at the State Fair of Texas is samples of free food at various locations in the park. Goodies can range from samples of smoothies to bags of chips to tastes of dishes created with cookware for sale or by local restaurateurs in the celebrity chef kitchen. But this year, Fletcher's Original Corny Dogs is taking free fair food to a whole new level. In celebration of their 80th anniversary at the fair, Fletcher's will treat the first 80 customers in line at their corny dog stands to a free corny dog every Friday at the fair.
TEXAS STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy