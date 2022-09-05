ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia, MO

LJWORLD

New report shows Lawrence, like most cities in the state, ranks below average for racial, ethnic diversity

Somehow, our next-door neighbor Kansas City, Kansas, has become the regional hub for both NASCAR and professional soccer. (You’ve got your next reality TV hit if you combine those two tailgate parties.) But a new national ranking suggests that such diversity may be spot on: Kansas City, Kansas, is the most ethnically diverse city in the region, and the competition isn’t particularly close.
LAWRENCE, KS
LJWORLD

15th annual Coaches vs. Cancer fundraiser coming to Lawrence in October

The 15th annual Coaches vs. Cancer season tipoff fundraiser is moving to Lawrence this year. Normally held in Downtown Kansas City, Missouri, the event will move to the large ballroom at Crown Automotive in Lawrence for the 2022 event, which will officially be dubbed the Coaches vs. Cancer Rock Chalk Tipoff.
LAWRENCE, KS
LJWORLD

Preps Notebook: Free State cross country teams shine at Olathe East Invitational

The Free State High boys cross country team medaled six runners at the Olathe East invitational last Thursday. Five Firebirds — Blake Wohler, Jacob Loos, Ryan Whittlesey, Zach Hansen Terry and Ethan Mason — placed in the top 10 individual runners and led the Firebirds to a first-place team finish. Roman Jasso took 14th.
OLATHE, KS
LJWORLD

Meet Lawrence’s new fire chief: He’s passionate about his profession, dogs, basketball and a new chapter in Kansas

Lawrence’s new fire chief has come a long way — from a region full of mountains to a Midwestern city known for one “mount” — and he’s excited for his next chapter. Rich Llewellyn was sworn in as Lawrence-Douglas County Fire Medical’s chief on Aug. 26, though he arrived two weeks prior after two 15-hour days of driving in a pickup truck with his wife and six dogs from Washington State. He is the permanent replacement for Chief Shaun Coffey, who retired in November.
LAWRENCE, KS
LJWORLD

Ex-Chiefs assistant Britt Reid to enter plea in crash

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Former Kansas City Chiefs assistant coach Britt Reid is scheduled to enter a plea next week to felony driving while intoxicated causing serious injury after a 2021 car crash that seriously injured a young girl. Reid, son of Chiefs coach Andy Reid, is expected...
KANSAS CITY, MO
LJWORLD

Peggy Lindquist

It is with great sadness that the family of Peggy Kaye Lindquist (Rogers) announce her sudden passing on Friday, September 2, 2022, at the age of 68. Peggy will be lovingly remembered by her husband of 22 years, Jack Lindquist; children, Kelly Young (Sue LaRue), Kimberly Young (Craig Wallace) and Erik Lindquist; grandchildren, Andy Rhoades, Joel Young (Katrina Young), Jonah Young, Jasper Rhoades, Gabriel Young, Brendan Wallace, Cameron Wallace and numerous other family members and friends.
LAWRENCE, KS
LJWORLD

Katrina Connor

Visitation for Katrina Darea-Star Connor, 36, Lawrence, will be 5-6 pm, Sat. Sept 10, 2022, at Rumsey-Yost Funeral Home. Memorial Service 4-9 pm, Sun at Broken Arrow Park. rumsey-yost.com.
LAWRENCE, KS
LJWORLD

County and City of Lawrence leaders could soon be responsible for appointing Peaslee Tech’s board

Douglas County leaders may soon be responsible for appointing about half of Peaslee Tech’s board of directors. A joint resolution requiring that the technical school’s board of seven members be appointed by the City of Lawrence and Douglas County is on the agenda for this week’s Douglas County Commission meeting. Peaslee Tech has already approved a revision to its own bylaws allowing for its members to be appointed this way, so the joint resolution making it official would take effect immediately if approved by both commissions.
LAWRENCE, KS
LJWORLD

Donald Moss

Donald J. Moss, 86, Lawrence, died unexpectedly at LMH Health Sept. 2, 2022. If services are to be held, an announcement will be made at a later date. warrenmcelwain.com.
LAWRENCE, KS
LJWORLD

Police take uncooperative Free State student into custody after report of shooting threat; no weapon found, district says

A Free State student was taken into custody Tuesday after a report of a threat of a school shooting, according to the Lawrence school district. A Free State High School parent reported to the school Tuesday morning that their student heard another Free State student make a comment on Friday about “shooting up the school” on Tuesday, the district said in a news release. The school administration worked with a school resource officer to investigate. While interviewing the student alleged to have made the threat, the student refused to comply with school staff and the SRO and left school grounds, the release said.
LAWRENCE, KS

