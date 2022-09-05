Read full article on original website
Can Kansas’ running game keep the Jayhawks competitive as the opponents get tougher?
With Big 12 Conference play starting this weekend and the Kansas football team likely to be an underdog in nearly all of its remaining games, it’s time to shift the focus to what the Jayhawks can do to stay in games and compete into the fourth quarter. The easiest...
Early look at West Virginia did not change Jayhawks’ preparation for Big 12 opener
Just because the Kansas football team’s Week 2 opponent opened its season one day before the Jayhawks last week, and on national television at that, did not mean the Jayhawks threw a massive watch party and studied the action in silence. Some watched with a critical eye, others as...
Kansas basketball draws late tipoff in Champions Classic clash with Duke in November
The Kansas men’s basketball program on Wednesday announced that its Champions Classic clash with Duke in November will be the late game in the annual hoops showcase event. KU and Duke will square off at 8:30 p.m. on Nov. 15 in Indianapolis, with Kentucky and Michigan State doing battle in the early game that night.
Kansas football team well aware that a tougher test awaits in Week 2 at West Virginia
Last Friday night, on the heels of a 56-10 win over Tennessee Tech in the season opener at home, several Kansas football players took time out from their celebrations to emphasize their understanding that things were going to get much harder in Week 2. KU coach Lance Leipold appreciated that...
Free State football feeling the urgency ahead of Week 2 showdown vs. Olathe Northwest
The Free State High football team will go looking for its first win of the 2022 season when it takes on Olathe Northwest at 7 p.m. Friday at Firebird Stadium. After dropping their first meeting of the fall last Friday against Olathe West, the Firebirds (0-1) enter homecoming weekend with high hopes as they take on a tough Ravens squad.
New report shows Lawrence, like most cities in the state, ranks below average for racial, ethnic diversity
Somehow, our next-door neighbor Kansas City, Kansas, has become the regional hub for both NASCAR and professional soccer. (You’ve got your next reality TV hit if you combine those two tailgate parties.) But a new national ranking suggests that such diversity may be spot on: Kansas City, Kansas, is the most ethnically diverse city in the region, and the competition isn’t particularly close.
15th annual Coaches vs. Cancer fundraiser coming to Lawrence in October
The 15th annual Coaches vs. Cancer season tipoff fundraiser is moving to Lawrence this year. Normally held in Downtown Kansas City, Missouri, the event will move to the large ballroom at Crown Automotive in Lawrence for the 2022 event, which will officially be dubbed the Coaches vs. Cancer Rock Chalk Tipoff.
KU receives middle-of-the-pack ranking for campus free speech issues; K-State garners No. 2 national ranking
The University of Kansas ranked average for its commitment to free speech on campus, while nearby Kansas State received the second highest rating in the nation, according to a report released Wednesday. KU ranked No. 73 out of 203 universities included in a large-scale survey commissioned by a leading nonprofit...
Preps Notebook: Free State cross country teams shine at Olathe East Invitational
The Free State High boys cross country team medaled six runners at the Olathe East invitational last Thursday. Five Firebirds — Blake Wohler, Jacob Loos, Ryan Whittlesey, Zach Hansen Terry and Ethan Mason — placed in the top 10 individual runners and led the Firebirds to a first-place team finish. Roman Jasso took 14th.
Meet Lawrence’s new fire chief: He’s passionate about his profession, dogs, basketball and a new chapter in Kansas
Lawrence’s new fire chief has come a long way — from a region full of mountains to a Midwestern city known for one “mount” — and he’s excited for his next chapter. Rich Llewellyn was sworn in as Lawrence-Douglas County Fire Medical’s chief on Aug. 26, though he arrived two weeks prior after two 15-hour days of driving in a pickup truck with his wife and six dogs from Washington State. He is the permanent replacement for Chief Shaun Coffey, who retired in November.
Ex-Chiefs assistant Britt Reid to enter plea in crash
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Former Kansas City Chiefs assistant coach Britt Reid is scheduled to enter a plea next week to felony driving while intoxicated causing serious injury after a 2021 car crash that seriously injured a young girl. Reid, son of Chiefs coach Andy Reid, is expected...
Sandwich chain featuring both subs and cheese steaks to make its return to Lawrence with westside location
If you are on a farm and say you want some Jersey Juice, you may find yourself on the business end of an udder. (A Jersey is a breed of dairy cow, for those of you who don’t hang out at a barn.) But soon, there will be a west Lawrence restaurant where some Juice from Jersey means something altogether different.
Peggy Lindquist
It is with great sadness that the family of Peggy Kaye Lindquist (Rogers) announce her sudden passing on Friday, September 2, 2022, at the age of 68. Peggy will be lovingly remembered by her husband of 22 years, Jack Lindquist; children, Kelly Young (Sue LaRue), Kimberly Young (Craig Wallace) and Erik Lindquist; grandchildren, Andy Rhoades, Joel Young (Katrina Young), Jonah Young, Jasper Rhoades, Gabriel Young, Brendan Wallace, Cameron Wallace and numerous other family members and friends.
Man ordered to stand trial after allegedly beating KU student unconscious at bar
A man was ordered to stand trial Tuesday in Douglas County District Court after witnesses described a violent attack at a college bar after a 2021 University of Kansas football game. Dagan Richard Haehn, 24, of Flower Mound, Texas, is charged with one felony count of aggravated battery, according to...
KU, Haskell receive $500,000 grant to increase number of students studying math, science, related fields
The University of Kansas and Haskell Indian Nations University have received $500,000 to start a new program to increase the number of Indigenous students receiving degrees in science, technology, engineering and math. The $500,000 grant from the Alfred P. Sloan Foundation’s Indigenous Graduate Partnership is designed to be seed money...
Katrina Connor
Visitation for Katrina Darea-Star Connor, 36, Lawrence, will be 5-6 pm, Sat. Sept 10, 2022, at Rumsey-Yost Funeral Home. Memorial Service 4-9 pm, Sun at Broken Arrow Park. rumsey-yost.com.
County and City of Lawrence leaders could soon be responsible for appointing Peaslee Tech’s board
Douglas County leaders may soon be responsible for appointing about half of Peaslee Tech’s board of directors. A joint resolution requiring that the technical school’s board of seven members be appointed by the City of Lawrence and Douglas County is on the agenda for this week’s Douglas County Commission meeting. Peaslee Tech has already approved a revision to its own bylaws allowing for its members to be appointed this way, so the joint resolution making it official would take effect immediately if approved by both commissions.
Douglas County, City of Lawrence will be responsible for appointing Peaslee Tech’s board under new joint resolution
The Douglas County commissioners on Wednesday followed suit with a decision made by their counterparts on the Lawrence City Commission a day earlier as they approved a joint resolution requiring that Peaslee Tech’s board of directors be appointed by the city and county. With both bodies’ approval, the county...
Donald Moss
Donald J. Moss, 86, Lawrence, died unexpectedly at LMH Health Sept. 2, 2022. If services are to be held, an announcement will be made at a later date. warrenmcelwain.com.
Police take uncooperative Free State student into custody after report of shooting threat; no weapon found, district says
A Free State student was taken into custody Tuesday after a report of a threat of a school shooting, according to the Lawrence school district. A Free State High School parent reported to the school Tuesday morning that their student heard another Free State student make a comment on Friday about “shooting up the school” on Tuesday, the district said in a news release. The school administration worked with a school resource officer to investigate. While interviewing the student alleged to have made the threat, the student refused to comply with school staff and the SRO and left school grounds, the release said.
