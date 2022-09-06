Former Vicksburg High School cheerleader Jannifer Katelin Banks is now cheering at Jackson State University. Banks, who is the daughter of Marshall and Jannifer Banks, began gymnastics at a young age which led to her cheering by the time she entered seventh grade. She was cheering for both the basketball and football team at VHS and was also voted as homecoming queen.

VICKSBURG, MS ・ 2 DAYS AGO