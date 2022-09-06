ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jackson, MS

thecomeback.com

Deion Sanders gets brutally honest about Jackson State’s schedule

Ever since he took over as head coach of the Jackson State football team, Deion Sanders has been making waves. Never one to mince words, the Hall-of-Famer is now taking shots at some of the games that his team is required to play each season. During Monday’s Southwestern Athletic Conference...
JACKSON, MS
vicksburgnews.com

Jannifer Banks is now cheering for Jackson State University

Former Vicksburg High School cheerleader Jannifer Katelin Banks is now cheering at Jackson State University. Banks, who is the daughter of Marshall and Jannifer Banks, began gymnastics at a young age which led to her cheering by the time she entered seventh grade. She was cheering for both the basketball and football team at VHS and was also voted as homecoming queen.
VICKSBURG, MS
kasu.org

The water is back in Jackson, Mississippi. But what happens next?

After a week without water, the taps are back on in Jackson,Mississippi. Gov. Tate Reeves announced Monday that water pressure has returned to the state’s capital city. But residents still can’t actually drink the water coming out of their faucets without boiling it first. That means residents have been on a “boilwater” notice for more than a month.
JACKSON, MS
Houston Chronicle

In Jackson, water crisis is just the latest trouble for restaurants

JACKSON, Miss. - Opening a restaurant in the capital city eight years ago was John Tierre's way of investing in the renewal of the Farish Street Historic District, a deteriorated former enclave for Black businesses. A graduate of Jackson State, a historically Black university, Tierre felt a responsibility to revive...
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

Cash 4 players win more than half-a-million dollars

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – More than 200 Cash 4 players in Mississippi won upwards of half-a-million dollars in combined winnings from the Sunday, Sept. 4 evening drawing with the winning combination of 3-3-3-3 and the Wednesday, Sept. 7 midday drawing with the winning combination of 1-1-2-2. Despite the big week of payouts, several large unclaimed […]
JACKSON, MS
WLBT

JSU football, Lowe’s distributes truckloads of bottled water to community

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - After having no water or air conditioning just days before their season opener on Sunday, Jackson State University’s football team took time to distribute water to capital city residents just on Tuesday. Coach Deion Sanders’ squad partnered with Lowe’s of West Jackson to donate truckloads...
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

Three Jackson water supersites to close

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Emergency Management Agency (MEMA) will transition three water distribution sites as water pressure improves at the O.B. Curtis Water Treatment Plant. The three school locations will close Monday, September 5, at 6:30 p.m., in anticipation of students returning to the classroom on Tuesday. “As water pressure drastically improves at […]
WLBT

4 Yazoo County men convicted for drive-by shooting in Madison County

MADISON CO., Miss. (WLBT) - Madison and Rankin Counties’ District Attorney Bubba Bramlett announced on Thursday that four people were convicted of a drive-by shooting at an apartment complex in Canton. On December 28, 2021, the Madison County Sheriff’s Department was doing surveillance at the Cypress Meadows Apartments in...
MADISON COUNTY, MS
WJTV 12

How Jackson neighbors can get help paying water bills

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The local organization, MS Strong, is working to help Jackson neighbors who have been affected by the water crisis pay their water bills. Those who are having financial difficulty paying their water bill may now visit www.SippStrong.com to sign-up to get their water bill paid. The only requirement is that you […]
JACKSON, MS
Oxford Eagle

Lexington man charged with kidnapping after being arrested in Oxford

A Lexington, Miss. man was charged with kidnapping and assault last week after he was arrested in Oxford following a two-day manhunt. Tamarius Webster was arrested on Sept. 1 and charged with two counts of felony kidnapping, aggravated assault and disturbance of a family. The 35-year-old was arrested without incident...
OXFORD, MS
WAPT

New restaurant owner sees silver lining in Jackson's water problems

JACKSON, Miss. — Businesses around Jackson are still feeling the pinch from the ongoing water crisis. Local, state and federal teams have made repairs to the O.B. Curtis Water Plant to return water pressure to Jackson residents. But the city still remains under a boil-water alert that was put in place by the Mississippi State Department of Health in late July. City and health officials said if all goes well with water testing and sampling, the notice could be lifted in the next few days.
JACKSON, MS

