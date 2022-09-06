Read full article on original website
thecomeback.com
Deion Sanders gets brutally honest about Jackson State’s schedule
Ever since he took over as head coach of the Jackson State football team, Deion Sanders has been making waves. Never one to mince words, the Hall-of-Famer is now taking shots at some of the games that his team is required to play each season. During Monday’s Southwestern Athletic Conference...
Jackson State undisputed no. 1 in HBCU Gameday FCS Poll
Jackson State is the unanimous no. 1 team in the Week Two HBCU Gameday Staff FCS poll. The post Jackson State undisputed no. 1 in HBCU Gameday FCS Poll appeared first on HBCU Gameday.
vicksburgnews.com
Jannifer Banks is now cheering for Jackson State University
Former Vicksburg High School cheerleader Jannifer Katelin Banks is now cheering at Jackson State University. Banks, who is the daughter of Marshall and Jannifer Banks, began gymnastics at a young age which led to her cheering by the time she entered seventh grade. She was cheering for both the basketball and football team at VHS and was also voted as homecoming queen.
WAPT
Deion Sanders on pulling out of Southern Heritage Classic: 'It's a wonderful classic. We just don't want to play in it'
JACKSON, Miss. — Coach Prime said he thinks the Southern Heritage Classic, "is a wonderful classic," but it's not beneficial for his program to take part in it after this year. Jackson State plays Tennessee State in the once annual Southern Heritage between the two schools, but JSU announced...
WLBT
MDOT interstate closure could impact Ole Miss, JSU game traffic this weekend
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - If you have plans to attend the Ole Miss Rebels home game in Oxford, Mississippi, or Jackson State University’s Southern Heritage Class game in Memphis, Tennesse, you could be impacted by a big transportation closure. MDOT says it will be closing I-55 southbound in Panola...
kasu.org
The water is back in Jackson, Mississippi. But what happens next?
After a week without water, the taps are back on in Jackson,Mississippi. Gov. Tate Reeves announced Monday that water pressure has returned to the state’s capital city. But residents still can’t actually drink the water coming out of their faucets without boiling it first. That means residents have been on a “boilwater” notice for more than a month.
Houston Chronicle
In Jackson, water crisis is just the latest trouble for restaurants
JACKSON, Miss. - Opening a restaurant in the capital city eight years ago was John Tierre's way of investing in the renewal of the Farish Street Historic District, a deteriorated former enclave for Black businesses. A graduate of Jackson State, a historically Black university, Tierre felt a responsibility to revive...
Cash 4 players win more than half-a-million dollars
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – More than 200 Cash 4 players in Mississippi won upwards of half-a-million dollars in combined winnings from the Sunday, Sept. 4 evening drawing with the winning combination of 3-3-3-3 and the Wednesday, Sept. 7 midday drawing with the winning combination of 1-1-2-2. Despite the big week of payouts, several large unclaimed […]
mississippifreepress.org
‘Growing Upon a Legacy’: Stamps Super Burgers Only Mississippi Restaurant to Receive Preservation Grant
JACKSON, Miss.—Algernon Stamps Sr. was driving his family home from Utica, Miss., where he had just stood at the pulpit ministering to the Browns Chapel C.M.E. Church congregation on a Sunday morning in the early 1970s. The father of six owned and operated Stamps Grocery, a small mom-and-pop grocery...
WLBT
Tougaloo College grad killed during ‘belt loader entanglement’ at New Orleans airport
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A graduate of Tougaloo College was killed Tuesday in a “belt loader entanglement” at the New Orleans Airport. According to the Director of Communications for Louis Armstrong New Orleans Airport, Jermani Thompson, 26, was injured on the apron, an area where aircraft are parked, loaded, unloaded, refueled, boarded, and maintained.
WLBT
Reeves claims Miss. gave Jackson $200M for infrastructure. Where did that money come from?
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - On Wednesday, Gov. Tate Reeves said the state gave Jackson $200 million over the last five or six years to address its litany of infrastructure needs. However, an analysis of the numbers provided by Reeves’ office shows that most of that amount referenced likely didn’t come out of the state’s bank account.
WLBT
JSU football, Lowe’s distributes truckloads of bottled water to community
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - After having no water or air conditioning just days before their season opener on Sunday, Jackson State University’s football team took time to distribute water to capital city residents just on Tuesday. Coach Deion Sanders’ squad partnered with Lowe’s of West Jackson to donate truckloads...
This Mississippi high school was just named a Blue Ribbon School of Excellence
The Vicksburg Warren School District announced Tuesday morning that Vicksburg High School has been named a Blue Ribbon School of Excellence by Blue Ribbon Schools of Excellence, Inc. In a letter from Dr. Judith Warend Fields, the organization’s CEO, she stated that Vicksburg High School met the required criteria in nine performance areas required for this award:
Three Jackson water supersites to close
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Emergency Management Agency (MEMA) will transition three water distribution sites as water pressure improves at the O.B. Curtis Water Treatment Plant. The three school locations will close Monday, September 5, at 6:30 p.m., in anticipation of students returning to the classroom on Tuesday. “As water pressure drastically improves at […]
WLBT
4 Yazoo County men convicted for drive-by shooting in Madison County
MADISON CO., Miss. (WLBT) - Madison and Rankin Counties’ District Attorney Bubba Bramlett announced on Thursday that four people were convicted of a drive-by shooting at an apartment complex in Canton. On December 28, 2021, the Madison County Sheriff’s Department was doing surveillance at the Cypress Meadows Apartments in...
Sweetie Pie’s co-owner stands trial in murder-for-hire plot
The son of a famed local restauranteur is on trial for allegedly orchestrating a murder-for-hire plot against his own nephew in order to cash in on a six-figure insurance policy.
How Jackson neighbors can get help paying water bills
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The local organization, MS Strong, is working to help Jackson neighbors who have been affected by the water crisis pay their water bills. Those who are having financial difficulty paying their water bill may now visit www.SippStrong.com to sign-up to get their water bill paid. The only requirement is that you […]
Mom and son share videos of daily life with no clean water in Jackson, Mississippi
The city of Jackson, Mississippi, has been without clean water for days. Rozetta Womack has resorted to storing water in tubs so it can be boiled and safely used by her and her son.
Oxford Eagle
Lexington man charged with kidnapping after being arrested in Oxford
A Lexington, Miss. man was charged with kidnapping and assault last week after he was arrested in Oxford following a two-day manhunt. Tamarius Webster was arrested on Sept. 1 and charged with two counts of felony kidnapping, aggravated assault and disturbance of a family. The 35-year-old was arrested without incident...
WAPT
New restaurant owner sees silver lining in Jackson's water problems
JACKSON, Miss. — Businesses around Jackson are still feeling the pinch from the ongoing water crisis. Local, state and federal teams have made repairs to the O.B. Curtis Water Plant to return water pressure to Jackson residents. But the city still remains under a boil-water alert that was put in place by the Mississippi State Department of Health in late July. City and health officials said if all goes well with water testing and sampling, the notice could be lifted in the next few days.
