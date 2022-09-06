ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Best Venice Film Festival Fashion Of All Time

Venice Film Festival is almost as well known for delivering high-octane glamour as it is for producing Oscar contenders. Ahead of this year’s edition, revisit some of the greatest fashion moments on the Lido through the decades.
What Is Hillary Clinton Doing at the Venice Film Festival?

Venice Film Festival watchers and political obsessives got a treat Wednesday night, when former U.S. Secretary of State and 2016 presidential candidate Hillary Rodham Clinton was spotted at the opening night gala for the 79th edition of the festival. Clinton walked the Venice red carpet and took in the opening night festivities, including the world premiere of Noah Baumbach’s White Noise, starring Adam Driver and Greta Gerwig, which kicked off the 2022 festival. More from The Hollywood Reporter'Tár' Review: Cate Blanchett Astounds in Todd Field's Blistering Character StudyMilli Vanilli Biopic Players Revealed in 'Girl You Know It's True' First LookVenice:...
Timothée Chalamet turns heads in a backless scarlet red jumpsuit as he joins co-star Taylor Russell at the premiere of their new film Bones and All at the Venice Film Festival

Timothée Chalamet made sure all eyes were on him as he attended the premiere of his new cannibal romance film, Bones and All, at the Venice Film Festival on Friday. The 26-year-old French-American star turned heads in a statement red jumpsuit, which featured a daring backless design. Chalamet pulled...
Timothée Chalamet showcases his eccentric sense of style in a floral knitted cardigan and oversized camo shorts while promoting new film Bones & All during Venice Film Festival

Timothée Chalamet showcased his unique sense of style at a photocall for his new film, Bones & All, during the 79th Venice International Film Festival on Friday. The actor, 26, caught the eye in a black knitted cardigan with pink-and-orange floral designs, which he layered above a white T-shirt featuring grey prints.
Harry Styles Kisses Nick Kroll on the Lips at Venice Film Festival

If you thought Harry Styles and Olivia Wilde were set to be the hottest couple at the Venice Film Festival, you've got the wrong person!! During the standing ovation for the couple's forthcoming film, Don't Worry Darling, Styles planted a kiss on none other than his co-star Nick Kroll. In...
Cate Blanchett Gets Colorful With Hand-painted Flowers on Schiaparelli Corset for ‘Tár’ Premiere at Venice Film Festival 2022

Cate Blanchett is continuing her streak of high-fashion moments at this year’s Venice Film Festival.  On Thursday, the Oscar-winning actress walked the red carpet for the premiere of her newest movie, “Tár,” wearing a look by Schiaparelli, featuring a black velvet corset embroidered with multicolored hand-painted flowers paired with low-waisted velvet pants. The outfit was from the label’s fall 2022 haute couture collection designed by its creative director, Daniel Roseberry. More from WWDVenice Film Festival 2022 Red Carpet LooksU.S. Open 2022 Celebrity Fans Holding CourtMTV VMAs 2022 Red Carpet Arrivals She styled her blond bob down in loose waves and kept her makeup...
Cate Blanchett, Brendan Fraser, Olivia Colman Emerge as Oscar Contenders After Venice and Telluride

In case you missed it, movies are back — and so is Oscar season!. This year's crop of starry contenders started taking shape over Labor Day weekend thanks to the Telluride and Venice Film Festivals, where red carpets were rolled out and hotly anticipated movies finally screened in public. Who is emerging as a force to be reckoned with at next year's Oscars, which air on ABC March 12?
Ana de Armas & Brad Pitt Premiere ‘Blonde’ at Venice Film Festival

On Thursday, Ana de Armas stunned in a pink, plunging Louis Vuitton gown, channeling Marilyn Monroe for the 2022 Venice Film Festival premiere of her highly anticipated film “Blonde.”. Brad Pitt, who is a producer on the movie, was also at the premiere, sporting shades and sneakers on the...
Marisa Tomei Channels ’60s Glamour in Scalloped Gown and Crystal Mesh Pumps for ‘Don’t Worry Darling’ Premiere at the 79th Venice Film Festival

Marisa Tomei was utterly elegant for the Venice Film Festival’s world premiere of Olivia Wilde’s “Don’t Worry Darling.” The thriller film, which stars Wilde, Harry Styles, Florence Pugh, Chris Pine and Gemma Chan, launches in theaters on Sept. 23. The “My Cousin Vinny” actress was dynamically dressed for the premiere, arriving in a long one-sleeved gown. Featuring a divided black-and-white palette split by a scallop-edged front, Tomei appeared straight from high society in the ’60s. Her ensemble was complete with sparkling diamond rings, snake-shaped hoop earrings and a winding bangle bracelet, all by Bulgari. When it came to shoes, the “Spider Man”...
Tessa Thompson shows off her impeccable style in a dazzling fishnet ensemble while debuting her new lighter locks at the Blonde premiere during Venice Film Festival

Tessa Thompson showed off her impeccable style as she attended the Blonde premiere at the 79th Venice International Film Festival on Thursday. The actress, 38, looked incredible in a fishnet ensemble with a stylish hood feature as she graced the red carpet while debuting her new lighter blonde locks. She...
After Telluride and Venice, the Oscar Best Picture Race Remains Wide Open

Is this what normal looks like? A year after Telluride launched “King Richard,” “Belfast” and “Power of the Dog,” the festival was a quieter affair with fewer stars and more challenging movies. It’s also the year that the Academy reinstated its theatrical requirement for Oscar eligibility — and in 2022, it’s harder than ever to bring theater audiences to challenging movies. Existential challenges aside, the festivals are already finding their favorites and several titles will continue to build their presence with stops in Toronto, New York, London, and more. Here are some of the key narratives that will grow in the...
