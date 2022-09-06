Read full article on original website
Related
Vogue
The Best Venice Film Festival Fashion Of All Time
Venice Film Festival is almost as well known for delivering high-octane glamour as it is for producing Oscar contenders. Ahead of this year’s edition, revisit some of the greatest fashion moments on the Lido through the decades.
What Is Hillary Clinton Doing at the Venice Film Festival?
Venice Film Festival watchers and political obsessives got a treat Wednesday night, when former U.S. Secretary of State and 2016 presidential candidate Hillary Rodham Clinton was spotted at the opening night gala for the 79th edition of the festival. Clinton walked the Venice red carpet and took in the opening night festivities, including the world premiere of Noah Baumbach’s White Noise, starring Adam Driver and Greta Gerwig, which kicked off the 2022 festival. More from The Hollywood Reporter'Tár' Review: Cate Blanchett Astounds in Todd Field's Blistering Character StudyMilli Vanilli Biopic Players Revealed in 'Girl You Know It's True' First LookVenice:...
Timothée Chalamet turns heads in a backless scarlet red jumpsuit as he joins co-star Taylor Russell at the premiere of their new film Bones and All at the Venice Film Festival
Timothée Chalamet made sure all eyes were on him as he attended the premiere of his new cannibal romance film, Bones and All, at the Venice Film Festival on Friday. The 26-year-old French-American star turned heads in a statement red jumpsuit, which featured a daring backless design. Chalamet pulled...
Woman "de-transitions" back to female after living as transgender man for 15 years
A woman has opened up about her decision to de-transition back to life as a female after identifying as a transgender man for 15 years. Cat Cattinson, 30, began to identify as male when she was just 13 years old, and after years of suffering from gender dysphoria, she decided to transition in March 2020.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Timothée Chalamet showcases his eccentric sense of style in a floral knitted cardigan and oversized camo shorts while promoting new film Bones & All during Venice Film Festival
Timothée Chalamet showcased his unique sense of style at a photocall for his new film, Bones & All, during the 79th Venice International Film Festival on Friday. The actor, 26, caught the eye in a black knitted cardigan with pink-and-orange floral designs, which he layered above a white T-shirt featuring grey prints.
Tilda Swinton debuts yellow hair in honor of Ukraine at Venice Film Festival
Tilda Swinton is showing her support for Ukraine with a vivid new hair color inspired by the war-torn country. The “Eternal Daughter” star debuted a bright yellow hairstyle while appearing at the Venice Film Festival this week. “It’s my honor to wear half of the Ukrainian flag,” the...
Brendan Fraser Cries While Receiving Standing Ovation at Venice Film Festival
Brendan Fraser has returned to the world of acting in a big way, and he’s already receiving rave reviews. His new film, The Whale, earned him a standing ovation at its festival premiere. The movie premiered Sept. 4 at the Venice Film Festival. Upon finishing the film, the whole...
ETOnline.com
Harry Styles Kisses Nick Kroll on the Lips at Venice Film Festival
If you thought Harry Styles and Olivia Wilde were set to be the hottest couple at the Venice Film Festival, you've got the wrong person!! During the standing ovation for the couple's forthcoming film, Don't Worry Darling, Styles planted a kiss on none other than his co-star Nick Kroll. In...
RELATED PEOPLE
Cate Blanchett Gets Colorful With Hand-painted Flowers on Schiaparelli Corset for ‘Tár’ Premiere at Venice Film Festival 2022
Cate Blanchett is continuing her streak of high-fashion moments at this year’s Venice Film Festival. On Thursday, the Oscar-winning actress walked the red carpet for the premiere of her newest movie, “Tár,” wearing a look by Schiaparelli, featuring a black velvet corset embroidered with multicolored hand-painted flowers paired with low-waisted velvet pants. The outfit was from the label’s fall 2022 haute couture collection designed by its creative director, Daniel Roseberry. More from WWDVenice Film Festival 2022 Red Carpet LooksU.S. Open 2022 Celebrity Fans Holding CourtMTV VMAs 2022 Red Carpet Arrivals She styled her blond bob down in loose waves and kept her makeup...
ETOnline.com
Chris Pine's Rep Addresses Claim Harry Styles Spit on Him at Venice Film Festival
Chris Pine's rep is denying a fan theory. In a statement to ET, the 42-year-old actor's rep shuts down claims that Harry Styles spit on Pine at the premiere of their flick, Don't Worry Darling, at the Venice Film Festival. "This is a ridiculous story... a complete fabrication and the...
Cate Blanchett, Brendan Fraser, Olivia Colman Emerge as Oscar Contenders After Venice and Telluride
In case you missed it, movies are back — and so is Oscar season!. This year's crop of starry contenders started taking shape over Labor Day weekend thanks to the Telluride and Venice Film Festivals, where red carpets were rolled out and hotly anticipated movies finally screened in public. Who is emerging as a force to be reckoned with at next year's Oscars, which air on ABC March 12?
Harry Styles and Olivia Wilde Arrive in Italy Before Premiere of Her Film at Venice Film Festival
Watch: Harry Styles & Olivia Wilde Address "Toxic Negativity" Amid Romance. Harry Styles and girlfriend Olivia Wilde are both in Venice, Italy, clad in chic outfits ahead of their expected promotional appearances for her new film, Don't Worry Darling. The two were photographed arriving separately at the airport in the...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Extra
Ana de Armas & Brad Pitt Premiere ‘Blonde’ at Venice Film Festival
On Thursday, Ana de Armas stunned in a pink, plunging Louis Vuitton gown, channeling Marilyn Monroe for the 2022 Venice Film Festival premiere of her highly anticipated film “Blonde.”. Brad Pitt, who is a producer on the movie, was also at the premiere, sporting shades and sneakers on the...
Armie Hammer Doc Premieres on Same Day as Timothée Chalamet Cannibal Film
As Timothée Chalamet's new film, directed by Luca Guadagnino, premieres in Venice, his "Call Me by Your Name" co-star's familial dirty laundry will air on TV.
Marisa Tomei Channels ’60s Glamour in Scalloped Gown and Crystal Mesh Pumps for ‘Don’t Worry Darling’ Premiere at the 79th Venice Film Festival
Marisa Tomei was utterly elegant for the Venice Film Festival’s world premiere of Olivia Wilde’s “Don’t Worry Darling.” The thriller film, which stars Wilde, Harry Styles, Florence Pugh, Chris Pine and Gemma Chan, launches in theaters on Sept. 23. The “My Cousin Vinny” actress was dynamically dressed for the premiere, arriving in a long one-sleeved gown. Featuring a divided black-and-white palette split by a scallop-edged front, Tomei appeared straight from high society in the ’60s. Her ensemble was complete with sparkling diamond rings, snake-shaped hoop earrings and a winding bangle bracelet, all by Bulgari. When it came to shoes, the “Spider Man”...
Tessa Thompson shows off her impeccable style in a dazzling fishnet ensemble while debuting her new lighter locks at the Blonde premiere during Venice Film Festival
Tessa Thompson showed off her impeccable style as she attended the Blonde premiere at the 79th Venice International Film Festival on Thursday. The actress, 38, looked incredible in a fishnet ensemble with a stylish hood feature as she graced the red carpet while debuting her new lighter blonde locks. She...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
After Telluride and Venice, the Oscar Best Picture Race Remains Wide Open
Is this what normal looks like? A year after Telluride launched “King Richard,” “Belfast” and “Power of the Dog,” the festival was a quieter affair with fewer stars and more challenging movies. It’s also the year that the Academy reinstated its theatrical requirement for Oscar eligibility — and in 2022, it’s harder than ever to bring theater audiences to challenging movies. Existential challenges aside, the festivals are already finding their favorites and several titles will continue to build their presence with stops in Toronto, New York, London, and more. Here are some of the key narratives that will grow in the...
Meghan Markle Slammed By Journalist Featured in 'Archetypes' Soundbite
Australian broadcast journalist Allison Langdon has spoken out after an audio clip of her coverage of Meghan and Harry's wedding was used by the duchess.
Mia Goth shows off her sensational figure in a black velvet gown at the Venice Film Festival... amid husband Shia LaBeouf's various controversies
Mia Goth turned heads as she graced the red carpet for the Pearl premiere at the 79th Venice International Film Festival on Saturday. The actress, 28, showed off her sensational figure in a black velvet gown which featured an intricately patterned lace portion that fell to her feet. The performer's...
Adrien Brody and Georgina Chapman look loved-up at the Blonde premiere during Venice Film Festival
Adrien Brody cut a dapper figure as he walked the red carpet arm-in-arm with partner Georgina Chapman at premiere for Netflix film Blonde at the 79th Venice International Film Festival on Thursday. The actor, 49, wore a black suit which he teamed with a matching shirt as he posed alongside...
Comments / 2