Read full article on original website
Related
Winter Haven's Thomson faces challenges ahead of Lakeland football game
James Thomson and his Winter Haven football squad are facing some very daunting tasks. On Friday, the first-year head football Winter Haven coach and his Blue Devils will take on highly touted Lakeland High School at 7:30 p.m. at Bryant Stadium. ...
Choosing a side: Two lessons in pigskin prognostication
Unwritten rules and family ties. Those are the lessons of today’s high school football predictions. Let’s start with those unwritten rules. ...
New student protocols at Union HS football stadium
Union High School's new stadium is experiencing what the district calls "growing pains." The district is now implementing new protocols to help with crowd control.
Comments / 0