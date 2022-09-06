Read full article on original website
news3lv.com
Christmas light spectacle Enchant returns for display at Resorts World Las Vegas
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Enchant, the Christmas light spectacular, is returning to Las Vegas with a new event on the Strip. A special edition will be set up at Resorts World Las Vegas this year for an event called "Enchant on the Strip." Organizers say there will be 10...
news3lv.com
Demolition begins on closed Station Casinos properties in Las Vegas
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Demolition has begun on at least one Station Casino property that was permanently shuttered this year. Cranes and other construction crews could be seen tearing apart the former Texas Station off Rancho Drive and Lake Mead Boulevard on Monday. Texas Station is one of four...
news3lv.com
Professional Firefighters of Nevada host annual 9/11 Memorial Procession on Fremont
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The Professional Firefighters of Nevada (PFFN) led its annual September 11 Tribute Procession on the Fremont Street experience Sunday evening. Firefighters have been gathering to honor those lost during the terrorist attacks since 2003. The downtown tribute procession has been ongoing with a City of Las Vegas partnership since 2013.
news3lv.com
Wet weather leads to several crashes on Las Vegas valley roads, highways
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Wet weather on Monday has contributed to multiple collisions on Las Vegas valley roads. Nevada State Police, Highway Patrol listed 13 crashes on state highways as of 7 a.m., according to the agency's incident page. Collisions are creating traffic backup on the southern 215 Beltway...
news3lv.com
Nevada 211 helps connect to useful resources
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — It's a free and easy telephone number that can connect you to a lot of useful resources. Lisa Martin, director of Nevada 211, joined us to talk more about it. Visit Nevada211.org to learn more.
news3lv.com
Sections of 215 Beltway in northwest valley to close overnight for next 9 months
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Sections of the 215 Beltway in the northwest valley will be reduced to one traffic lane from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. Sunday nights through Friday mornings for the next nine months. The lane restrictions could stretch from Craig Road to the Centennial Bowl construction...
news3lv.com
Clark County hosts 20th annual 'Dog Daze'
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Clark County hosted its annual "Dog Daze" event on Saturday. Dogs of all shapes and sizes took over the desert breeze outdoor pool on the last day before it shuts down for the season. There were also raffles, local pet businesses on site, and even...
news3lv.com
Farmer Boys offers $1,000 for National Milkshake Month
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Ice cream lovers and "shake-sperts" around are called to try and win $1,000 on National Milkshake Month!. Farmer Boys is looking for one milkshake fanatic to taste test all Thirfty ice cream shakes for one day. The fast food chain welcomes everyone to post on...
news3lv.com
Melinda Sheckells breaks down upcoming Life is Beautiful music festival
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Life is Beautiful is gearing up to return to downtown Las Vegas this weekend, and a big-name rapper is one of the headliners. Melinda Sheckells, editor of OnTheStrip.com and OffTheStrip.com joined us to talk about that and more entertainment set for this weekend, plus a destination you don't want to miss.
news3lv.com
Goodwill seeks employer partners for training academy
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Help empower and educate the community with Goodwill's new training academy. Goodwill of Southern Nevada is looking for local employers to partner with and provide new train-to-hire programs. These programs both empower individuals to learn the skills necessary to launch thriving careers and support local...
news3lv.com
City of North Las Vegas hosts job fair
Parks and Recreation services in North Las Vegas is hiring for safe key positions. Join the program to give children a fun and safe experience. The job fair will take place on Saturday, September 24 from 10 a.m - 12 p.m at the Silver Mesa Recreation Center. They will be...
news3lv.com
Harry Reid International Airport extends hours and security
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Harry Reid International Airport is making some new changes starting this weekend. TSA Checkpoint hours will be extended starting Sunday, September 11. A/B Checkpoint: 3:30 a.m. - 1 a.m. C Annex: 3:05 a.m. - 9:30 p.m. C/D Checkpoint: Open 24 hours. Terminal 3: 3:30 a.m....
news3lv.com
4 injured in separate shootings, stabbing reported around Las Vegas
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Four people were injured in five separate violent incidents reported around Las Vegas in a four-hour span over Sunday night and Monday morning, according to police. The first shooting was reported around 8:53 p.m. in the 7500 block of Mulgrave Court, near Buffalo Drive and...
news3lv.com
Oscar's steakhouse to honor Queen Elizabeth with special cocktail weekend
Las Vegas (KSNV) — Oscar’s steakhouse in downtown Las Vegas plans to honor the late Queen Elizabeth over the weekend by serving her favorite cocktail. The steakhouse, located inside the Plaza Hotel & Casino, will offer the queen's favorite cocktail named “Queen Elizabeth II.”. Inside the cocktail...
news3lv.com
Las Vegas police honors heroes lost on 9/11
The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police honored the lives lost on 9/11. Officers joined together on Sunday at Police Memorial Park to commemorate the 21st anniversary.
news3lv.com
Macklemore hosts pop-up shop in AREA15
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The "Thrift Shop" rapper Macklemore is coming to Las Vegas to host his own pop-up shop this weekend. Macklemore is teaming up with Five Iron Golf to showcase his golf and lifestyle brand Bogey Boys. From September 9 - 11 , guests can take a...
news3lv.com
Clark County official formally charged with murder in death of Las Vegas journalist
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The Clark County public administrator has been formally charged with murder after his arrest for the killing of a Las Vegas journalist last week. Court records show that a criminal complaint was filed Monday charging Robert Telles, 45, with open murder with the use of a deadly weapon where the victim 60 or older.
news3lv.com
Pedestrian dies after hit by car in west Las Vegas valley
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A pedestrian was pronounced dead on Saturday after getting hit by a car in August. Police reported to West Flamingo Road and South Rainbow Boulevard around 8:39 a.m on August 12. According to surveillance video, the car was turning left on a green light when...
news3lv.com
AEG Las Vegas welcomes new senior vice president of global partnerships
The company that helps bring great entertainment to the heart of Las Vegas is looking at a change in management. AEG promoted Sally Bae to senior vice president of global partnerships for AEG in Las Vegas. Bae will oversee revenue generation for T-Mobile Arena and MGM Grand Garden Arena as...
news3lv.com
Cirque du Soleil performers make surprise appearance for Imagine Dragons concert
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A few Las Vegas Strip performers took the stage to join Imagine Dragons during their hometown concert over the weekend. The band was performing at Allegiant Stadium on Saturday when performers with Cirque du Soleil joined the stage. Aerialists and artists from several Strip productions...
