Las Vegas, NV

news3lv.com

Demolition begins on closed Station Casinos properties in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Demolition has begun on at least one Station Casino property that was permanently shuttered this year. Cranes and other construction crews could be seen tearing apart the former Texas Station off Rancho Drive and Lake Mead Boulevard on Monday. Texas Station is one of four...
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Professional Firefighters of Nevada host annual 9/11 Memorial Procession on Fremont

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The Professional Firefighters of Nevada (PFFN) led its annual September 11 Tribute Procession on the Fremont Street experience Sunday evening. Firefighters have been gathering to honor those lost during the terrorist attacks since 2003. The downtown tribute procession has been ongoing with a City of Las Vegas partnership since 2013.
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Wet weather leads to several crashes on Las Vegas valley roads, highways

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Wet weather on Monday has contributed to multiple collisions on Las Vegas valley roads. Nevada State Police, Highway Patrol listed 13 crashes on state highways as of 7 a.m., according to the agency's incident page. Collisions are creating traffic backup on the southern 215 Beltway...
LAS VEGAS, NV
Las Vegas, NV
Nevada Government
Las Vegas, NV
news3lv.com

Nevada 211 helps connect to useful resources

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — It's a free and easy telephone number that can connect you to a lot of useful resources. Lisa Martin, director of Nevada 211, joined us to talk more about it. Visit Nevada211.org to learn more.
news3lv.com

Clark County hosts 20th annual 'Dog Daze'

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Clark County hosted its annual "Dog Daze" event on Saturday. Dogs of all shapes and sizes took over the desert breeze outdoor pool on the last day before it shuts down for the season. There were also raffles, local pet businesses on site, and even...
CLARK COUNTY, NV
news3lv.com

Farmer Boys offers $1,000 for National Milkshake Month

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Ice cream lovers and "shake-sperts" around are called to try and win $1,000 on National Milkshake Month!. Farmer Boys is looking for one milkshake fanatic to taste test all Thirfty ice cream shakes for one day. The fast food chain welcomes everyone to post on...
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Melinda Sheckells breaks down upcoming Life is Beautiful music festival

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Life is Beautiful is gearing up to return to downtown Las Vegas this weekend, and a big-name rapper is one of the headliners. Melinda Sheckells, editor of OnTheStrip.com and OffTheStrip.com joined us to talk about that and more entertainment set for this weekend, plus a destination you don't want to miss.
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Goodwill seeks employer partners for training academy

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Help empower and educate the community with Goodwill's new training academy. Goodwill of Southern Nevada is looking for local employers to partner with and provide new train-to-hire programs. These programs both empower individuals to learn the skills necessary to launch thriving careers and support local...
NEVADA STATE
news3lv.com

City of North Las Vegas hosts job fair

Parks and Recreation services in North Las Vegas is hiring for safe key positions. Join the program to give children a fun and safe experience. The job fair will take place on Saturday, September 24 from 10 a.m - 12 p.m at the Silver Mesa Recreation Center. They will be...
NORTH LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Harry Reid International Airport extends hours and security

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Harry Reid International Airport is making some new changes starting this weekend. TSA Checkpoint hours will be extended starting Sunday, September 11. A/B Checkpoint: 3:30 a.m. - 1 a.m. C Annex: 3:05 a.m. - 9:30 p.m. C/D Checkpoint: Open 24 hours. Terminal 3: 3:30 a.m....
ENTERPRISE, NV
news3lv.com

4 injured in separate shootings, stabbing reported around Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Four people were injured in five separate violent incidents reported around Las Vegas in a four-hour span over Sunday night and Monday morning, according to police. The first shooting was reported around 8:53 p.m. in the 7500 block of Mulgrave Court, near Buffalo Drive and...
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Oscar's steakhouse to honor Queen Elizabeth with special cocktail weekend

Las Vegas (KSNV) — Oscar’s steakhouse in downtown Las Vegas plans to honor the late Queen Elizabeth over the weekend by serving her favorite cocktail. The steakhouse, located inside the Plaza Hotel & Casino, will offer the queen's favorite cocktail named “Queen Elizabeth II.”. Inside the cocktail...
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Macklemore hosts pop-up shop in AREA15

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The "Thrift Shop" rapper Macklemore is coming to Las Vegas to host his own pop-up shop this weekend. Macklemore is teaming up with Five Iron Golf to showcase his golf and lifestyle brand Bogey Boys. From September 9 - 11 , guests can take a...
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Pedestrian dies after hit by car in west Las Vegas valley

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A pedestrian was pronounced dead on Saturday after getting hit by a car in August. Police reported to West Flamingo Road and South Rainbow Boulevard around 8:39 a.m on August 12. According to surveillance video, the car was turning left on a green light when...
LAS VEGAS, NV

