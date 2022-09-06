ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

8 News Now

Are you prepared for an emergency?

September is Emergency Preparedness Month and Clark County wants families to be prepared for emergencies. The county said that includes having an emergency kit, an emergency plan, and doing safety drills so everyone is on the same page.
CLARK COUNTY, NV
news3lv.com

Lee Canyon fall season returns September 12th

Las Vegas (KSNV) — Fall is just around the corner, and to celebrate, Lee Canyon is marking the start of the resort's first-ever daily-operating schedule outside of the ski and snowboard season. It begins on Monday, September 12, when the resort will offer all services, including dining. Lee Canyon...
LAS VEGAS, NV
Reno-Gazette Journal

'Squaw' removed from names of federally-recognized geographic locations in Nevada

The word “squaw” will no longer be used in names describing any federally recognized geographic features in the United States. On Thursday, the U.S. Board on Geographic Names released an official list of replacement names agreed upon for nearly 650 geographic features nationwide, including 34 in Nevada. The changes are effective immediately. The name changes...
NEVADA STATE
lazytrips.com

18 Best Lakes near Las Vegas

Las Vegas is a buzzing city full of bright lights and world-class hotels. It's the perfect place to visit if you're a fan of casinos, great nightlife and incredible restaurants. But if you're ready to escape the thrills of the city, then we've got you covered with eighteen incredible lakes just a short drive away.
LAS VEGAS, NV
mynews4.com

NV Energy calls for continued conservation as extreme heat slams northern Nevada

RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — NV Energy is continuing to ask costumers to conserve energy in the evening hours as excessive heat continues to blanket western Nevada. Tuesday is expected to be the hottest day of the extraordinary heat wave across the western United States. Reno is forecasted to hit 105 degrees which would shatter the record of 96 by nearly 10 degrees.
NEVADA STATE
news3lv.com

Greener wildland after monsoons may exacerbate fire danger

Las Vegas (KSNV) — Our monsoon season brought wildland fire danger down to moderate levels, but now that the heat is back, wildfire potential is once again “very high.”. An additional concern is the new vegetation that could be drying out soon. “It’s really green,” said hiker Gregory...
LAS VEGAS, NV
kqennewsradio.com

RED FLAG WARNING FOR MUCH OF SOUTHERN OREGON

Hot, dry and windy conditions are expected Tuesday afternoon and evening at higher elevations in much of southern Oregon leading to a Red Flag Warning. Forecasters at the National Weather Service said dry thunderstorms could develop over a line stretching from Siskiyou County, California, including the Mill Fire, northeastward into Oregon. While little if any rain is expected, these storms could produce gusty, quickly shifting winds up to 45 miles per hour.
OREGON STATE
news3lv.com

25 deaths reported on Nevada roads in August, down 34% from year ago

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The number of deaths on Nevada roads dipped in August, bringing the state's fatality total for the year largely in line with the figure reported over the same year-ago period. There were 25 people killed reported statewide last month, according to new figures from the...
NEVADA STATE
news3lv.com

Breeze Airways adds 8 new routes to Las Vegas

Las Vegas (KSNV) — If you’re looking to get away, one airline is offering more flight destinations from Las Vegas, with flights starting at just under $30. Breeze Airways announced eight new cities you can fly to from Las Vegas, including Jacksonville, Westchester, Huntsville, Norfolk, Salt Lake City, Hartford, Charleston, and Akron.
LAS VEGAS, NV

