Northern Nevada air quality could reach hazardous levels due to Mosquito Fire, NDEP warns
RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — Northern Nevada's air quality is expected to reach 'very unhealthy' to 'hazardous' levels on Thursday due to smoke from the Mosquito Fire in northern California. The Nevada Division of Environmental Protection advises the public to monitor the air quality index here.
Are you prepared for an emergency?
September is Emergency Preparedness Month and Clark County wants families to be prepared for emergencies. The county said that includes having an emergency kit, an emergency plan, and doing safety drills so everyone is on the same page.
Lee Canyon fall season returns September 12th
Las Vegas (KSNV) — Fall is just around the corner, and to celebrate, Lee Canyon is marking the start of the resort's first-ever daily-operating schedule outside of the ski and snowboard season. It begins on Monday, September 12, when the resort will offer all services, including dining. Lee Canyon...
Southwest Airlines expands Las Vegas flights on March 2023 schedule
Southwest Airlines announced Thursday it is expanding its Las Vegas flight schedule in March 2023, offering 243 departures a day.
Northwestern Arizona communities still experiencing power outages after storm
Bullhead City, Lake Havasu City and other communities are still without power in some locations after weekend storms. Trisha Hendricks has an update for Sept. 6.
NEW: COVID-19 cases down even as wastewater levels up in Clark County
More signals that COVID-19 levels have grown in Clark County wastewater samples haven't translated into reported cases or hospitalizations.
'Squaw' removed from names of federally-recognized geographic locations in Nevada
The word “squaw” will no longer be used in names describing any federally recognized geographic features in the United States. On Thursday, the U.S. Board on Geographic Names released an official list of replacement names agreed upon for nearly 650 geographic features nationwide, including 34 in Nevada. The changes are effective immediately. The name changes...
18 Best Lakes near Las Vegas
Las Vegas is a buzzing city full of bright lights and world-class hotels. It's the perfect place to visit if you're a fan of casinos, great nightlife and incredible restaurants. But if you're ready to escape the thrills of the city, then we've got you covered with eighteen incredible lakes just a short drive away.
NV Energy calls for continued conservation as extreme heat slams northern Nevada
RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — NV Energy is continuing to ask costumers to conserve energy in the evening hours as excessive heat continues to blanket western Nevada. Tuesday is expected to be the hottest day of the extraordinary heat wave across the western United States. Reno is forecasted to hit 105 degrees which would shatter the record of 96 by nearly 10 degrees.
Greener wildland after monsoons may exacerbate fire danger
Las Vegas (KSNV) — Our monsoon season brought wildland fire danger down to moderate levels, but now that the heat is back, wildfire potential is once again “very high.”. An additional concern is the new vegetation that could be drying out soon. “It’s really green,” said hiker Gregory...
Las Vegas valley among most diverse areas in U.S., new survey shows
Four Las Vegas townships, as well as the cities of Las Vegas and North Las Vegas, are in the Top 50 cities for ethnic diversity, according to a survey based on U.S. Census data.
Growing number of Native American households in Nevada face plumbing poverty, water quality problems
A growing number of Native American households in Nevada have no access to indoor plumbing, a condition known as "plumbing poverty," according to a new study by a team from DRI and the Guinn Center for Policy Priorities. The study assesses trends and challenges associated with water security (reliable access...
Fairview Fire continues 'burning in all directions on all flanks,' scorching nearly 20,000 acres, fire officials say
The fire is 5% contained, said Cal Fire Chief Josh Janssen.
Las Vegas isn’t betting on Mother Nature to solve its water problems. Here’s how it intends to win
Las Vegas CNN — For a city in the desert, water conservation must be a way of life. But amid a prolonged megadrought that has depleted water resources across the Southwest, the need to save every drop has intensified in Southern Nevada. Las Vegas knows the stakes are high,...
RED FLAG WARNING FOR MUCH OF SOUTHERN OREGON
Hot, dry and windy conditions are expected Tuesday afternoon and evening at higher elevations in much of southern Oregon leading to a Red Flag Warning. Forecasters at the National Weather Service said dry thunderstorms could develop over a line stretching from Siskiyou County, California, including the Mill Fire, northeastward into Oregon. While little if any rain is expected, these storms could produce gusty, quickly shifting winds up to 45 miles per hour.
25 deaths reported on Nevada roads in August, down 34% from year ago
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The number of deaths on Nevada roads dipped in August, bringing the state's fatality total for the year largely in line with the figure reported over the same year-ago period. There were 25 people killed reported statewide last month, according to new figures from the...
Wearing a fleece jacket, Newsom tells Californians not to use A/C after 4 pm to save energy
SACRAMENTO, CALIF (TND) — California Governor Gavin Newsom is getting slammed as a hypocrite after donning a fleece jacket and hat while urging Californians not to use their air conditioning after 4 p.m. to "save energy" amid an unprecedented heat wave in the West. Californians, you've stepped up to...
Breeze Airways adds 8 new routes to Las Vegas
Las Vegas (KSNV) — If you’re looking to get away, one airline is offering more flight destinations from Las Vegas, with flights starting at just under $30. Breeze Airways announced eight new cities you can fly to from Las Vegas, including Jacksonville, Westchester, Huntsville, Norfolk, Salt Lake City, Hartford, Charleston, and Akron.
