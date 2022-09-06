ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Terre Haute, IN

Charged with murder, Sandlin gets trial date

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — A trial date has been set for a man facing a murder charge in connection to a deadly shooting. The shooting happened in early September along 8th Avenue in Terre Haute. Richard Sandlin appeared in Vigo County Superior Court 3 Monday morning. The judge...
3 inmates hospitalized following fight at Terre Haute prison

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Three inmates were sent to the hospital following a fight at the United States Penitentiary in Terre Haute. The incident happened Sunday, Sept. 11, according to an email sent by the Federal Correctional Institute. Multiple inmates were observed fighting and responding staff secured the...
3 people sent to the hospital after crash in Greene County

GREENE COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – Three people were sent to the hospital after a crash in Greene County on Sunday. According to the Greene County Sheriff’s Office, it happened on State Road 59 at County Road 200 South. The Sheriff’s Office said a driver of one vehicle was...
Putnam County Sheriff’s Office seize approximately 33 dogs from ‘deplorable conditions’

PUTNAM COUNTY — Putnam County Deputies conducted an animal welfare check in the southwestern part of Putnam County Friday where they found animals in poor condition. Deputies said they seized 32 German shepherds and 1 Rottweiler that were found in “deplorable condition”. Dr. Jason Huff with West Central Veterinary Services was called on scene and took three of the dogs who were in the worst condition. He is currently trying his hardest to save them. Putnam County Sheriff’s Office wants the public to know that Dr. Huff graciously donated his time and funding to help try to save these animals.
Union Health-Clinton recognized with state award

CLINTON, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — On Thursday, Union Hospital Clinton was awarded the Community Impact Award from the Indiana Department of Health and State Office of Rural Health. Each year, the state agencies recognize Indiana’s critical access hospitals and their staff members in various categories of excellence. The award...
reTHink, Inc. to host its biggest annual fundraiser

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – reTHink, Inc. is hosting its annual Replay Runway event at the Terre Haute Brewing Company on Saturday at 5:00 p.m. Local celebrities will walk the runway in outfits made entirely of recycled and repurposed material. The winner that gets the most votes and earns the most charitable donations will receive the ‘Green Majesty’ crown.
RHIT takes top engineering school moniker again

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — A local college is once again being recognized as the best in the nation when it comes to engineering education. U.S. News and World Report named Rose-Hulman Institute of Technology as the nation’s number one engineering college focused on bachelor’s and master’s level education.
