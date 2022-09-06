Read full article on original website
2 victims of deadly Plainfield motel shooting identified, still no suspect info
PLAINFIELD, Ind. — Two people have died and two others are in the hospital following a shooting Saturday night in the parking lot of an extended-stay motel in Plainfield, Indiana. According to the Plainfield Police Department, officers were dispatched around 9:25 p.m. Saturday to the White House Suites on...
Charged with murder, Sandlin gets trial date
VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — A trial date has been set for a man facing a murder charge in connection to a deadly shooting. The shooting happened in early September along 8th Avenue in Terre Haute. Richard Sandlin appeared in Vigo County Superior Court 3 Monday morning. The judge...
3 inmates hospitalized following fight at Terre Haute prison
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Three inmates were sent to the hospital following a fight at the United States Penitentiary in Terre Haute. The incident happened Sunday, Sept. 11, according to an email sent by the Federal Correctional Institute. Multiple inmates were observed fighting and responding staff secured the...
3 people sent to the hospital after crash in Greene County
GREENE COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – Three people were sent to the hospital after a crash in Greene County on Sunday. According to the Greene County Sheriff’s Office, it happened on State Road 59 at County Road 200 South. The Sheriff’s Office said a driver of one vehicle was...
Putnam County Sheriff’s Office seize approximately 33 dogs from ‘deplorable conditions’
PUTNAM COUNTY — Putnam County Deputies conducted an animal welfare check in the southwestern part of Putnam County Friday where they found animals in poor condition. Deputies said they seized 32 German shepherds and 1 Rottweiler that were found in “deplorable condition”. Dr. Jason Huff with West Central Veterinary Services was called on scene and took three of the dogs who were in the worst condition. He is currently trying his hardest to save them. Putnam County Sheriff’s Office wants the public to know that Dr. Huff graciously donated his time and funding to help try to save these animals.
Power outage takes out traffic lights on Hwy 41, Davis Drive
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — A power outage in the area of US 41 and Davis drive is impacting traffic signals in all directions. Officials expect power to be restored to the area by 2:15 p.m. Sunday.
Union Health-Clinton recognized with state award
CLINTON, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — On Thursday, Union Hospital Clinton was awarded the Community Impact Award from the Indiana Department of Health and State Office of Rural Health. Each year, the state agencies recognize Indiana’s critical access hospitals and their staff members in various categories of excellence. The award...
reTHink, Inc. to host its biggest annual fundraiser
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – reTHink, Inc. is hosting its annual Replay Runway event at the Terre Haute Brewing Company on Saturday at 5:00 p.m. Local celebrities will walk the runway in outfits made entirely of recycled and repurposed material. The winner that gets the most votes and earns the most charitable donations will receive the ‘Green Majesty’ crown.
RHIT takes top engineering school moniker again
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — A local college is once again being recognized as the best in the nation when it comes to engineering education. U.S. News and World Report named Rose-Hulman Institute of Technology as the nation’s number one engineering college focused on bachelor’s and master’s level education.
