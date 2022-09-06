Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
3 Amazing Steakhouses in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
5 Takeaways From Poet Darius V. Daughtry's Powerful Ted X TalkShe Got Game MediaHollywood, FL
This ice cream festival will return to the Bal Harbour Shops this monthBest of South FloridaBal Harbour, FL
How Google Earth Solved a Twenty-Year Missing Persons CaseSam H ArnoldLantana, FL
Florida Towns Mentioned in List of Most Affordable Beach TownsL. CaneDaytona Beach, FL
Related
Parkland Artist David Haley Brushes Away the Competition
From profiles to landscapes, animals to abstract, Parkland artist David Haley can’t stop winning art competitions with his unique and emotional painting style. His talent has garnered several hundred followers on social media, dozens of commissions, and multiple first-place awards in national magazines. The self-taught artist with humble beginnings...
Fire Guts Home of Forest Glen Middle School Teacher
A Forest Glen Middle School teacher and her family were displaced by a fire that gutted their Tamarac home Wednesday. Ashley Edwards, a reading teacher, was beginning her work day “when she received a call from her husband that their beloved home was engulfed in flames,” according to a GoFundMe fundraiser page launched by Edwards’ friend, Maricia Johnson.
Click10.com
Amid pressure for firings, Broward superintendent to ‘provide an update’ next week
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Broward County Public Schools administrators and staff knew on Thursday that Gov. Ron DeSantis, who is seeking reelection, and his Florida Department of Education weren’t done with his shakeup. Tim Hay, the executive director of the FDLE’s Office of Safe Schools, asked Vickie L....
tamaractalk.com
Teacher’s Tamarac Home Deemed Uninhabitable After Fire
A teacher and her family were displaced by a fire that gutted their Tamarac home Wednesday. Ashley Edwards, a reading teacher at Forest Glen Middle School, was beginning her work day “when she received a call from her husband that their beloved home was engulfed in flames,” according to a GoFundMe fundraiser page launched by Edwards’ friend, Maricia Johnson.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Three restaurants from Boca Raton to Wellington closed for health violations
Forty-nine restaurants in Palm Beach County failed to meet health and safety standards last week, resulting in 46 follow-up inspections and three temporary closures. In Palm Beach County, Florida's Department of Business and Professional Regulation reported 843 violations during 269 recent restaurant inspections. Inspectors labeled 279 violations as high priority, 237 violations as intermediate priority and 327 violations as basic priority.
Now open: Chill-N Nitrogen Ice Cream freezes up Pompano Beach; Thirsty Turtle Seagrill brings surf-and-turf to West Palm Beach
Stay up to date with South Florida dining news: Sign up for our twice-weekly Eat Beat newsletter, filled with restaurant news, guides and recipes. Go to SunSentinel.com/newsletters to sign up. Join our Let’s Eat, South Florida Facebook group. Now open Chill-N Nitrogen Ice Cream, Pompano Beach You can beat this SoFlo heat with some frozen treats at the newest Chill-N Nitrogen Ice Cream shop ...
seniorshousingbusiness.com
Allegro Plans 188-Unit Community in Fort Lauderdale, Florida
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. — Allegro Senior Living has unveiled plans for Allegro Fort Lauderdale, its 12th community in the state. The eight-story, 280,000-square-foot property will feature 188 units with views of the adjacent waterway and Atlantic Ocean. The community will offer independent living, assisted living and memory care services, though the number of units of each was not disclosed.
Broward schools send warning to parents about candy-colored fentanyl
MIAMI – Broward schools are sending out an alert to families in the district. The warning has to do with a colorful version of fentanyl.It's called rainbow fentanyl.As CBS4 reported, there is concern across the country that drug cartels are targeting children with this candy-colored drug.Broward schools says there are no reported cases of "rainbow fentanyl" in South Florida so far.But they want parents to be aware of its dangers.
RELATED PEOPLE
luxury-houses.net
This $16.25 Million Spanish Mansion with Reimagined Interiors in Boca Raton has A Resort Style Pool
The Mansion in Boca Raton, a remastered Spanish Colonial-inspired intracoastal estate offers a rooftop sky deck with panoramic views for large gatherings is now available for sale. This home located at 155 SE Spanish Trl, Boca Raton, Florida offers 6 bedrooms and 10 bathrooms with over 9,000 square feet of living spaces. Call Joseph Liguori (Phone : 561-702-3477 | 866-281-6420) at Premier Estate Properties Inc for more detailed and set a tour schedule of the Mansion in Boca Raton.
Parkland Pokers 9U Raising Money For Upcoming Season at Publix
The Parkland Pokers 9U baseball team is back for another season and raising money for this year. On Saturday, September 10, they will be set up outside of Publix at the Sawgrass Center in Coral Springs. Money raised helps with umpire fees, tournaments, equipment, uniforms, and league fees for the fall season, which began on August 23.
Click10.com
Miami-Dade School Board votes against LGBTQ History Month during rowdy meeting
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – The Miami-Dade School Board allowed dozens of public speakers on Wednesday to voice their diverse positions on a resolution to recognize October as LGBTQ History Month that didn’t pass. Andrea S. Pita Mendez, the school board’s student advisor, said she was very scared during...
thewestsidegazette.com
All Rise- it’s a new day
The Regular School Board Meeting for the School Board of Broward County is in session. The Honorable Board Chair Torey Alston presiding. I had a flashback for a moment and remembered one of America’s first ‘rap’ songs recorded by Dewey “Pigmeat” Markham. That famous verse was “Here comes the judge, here comes the judge everybody knows that I am the judge.” Now, we all know that school board members are not acting in the roll of judicial prudence ; however, it sure sounded good.
IN THIS ARTICLE
margatetalk.com
Clear Space by Disposing of Your Hazardous Waste September 10
Through a cooperative agreement, several Broward County cities hold one-day events throughout the year to dispose of hazardous materials. These cities are Coconut Creek, Coral Springs, Fort Lauderdale, Pompano Beach, and Tamarac. Residents don’t even need to leave their vehicles. Just drive through, show a valid driver’s license from one...
TICKET ALERT: STOMP Brings the Beats to Coral Springs
STOMP, the international percussion sensation, makes its Coral Springs premiere with tickets going on sale Friday, September 9 at 10 a.m. From its beginnings as a street performance in the UK, over the last 28 years, STOMP has grown into an international sensation, having performed in more than 50 countries and in front of more than 24 million people.
Lake Worth Beach Votes To Repeal Homeless Panhandling Ordinance
Public comment was also taken on another proposal to repeal an ordinance that allows for fining the homeless for sleeping in public spaces.
Click10.com
Miami-Dade teacher dies in El Salvador while saving her son
CUTLER BAY, Fla. – A South Florida teacher died a hero over the weekend while saving her son from drowning in El Salvador. Michelle Vargas was a special needs teacher for the past 18 years, and for the past nine years, she worked at Cutler Bay Middle School as a special needs teacher.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
bocamag.com
The Coolest Spots for Kids to Play to Beat the Heat
This time of year in Boca is always a little bewildering. While the rest of the country is cooling off, we South Florida residents have to make peace with the fact that we’re likely to have an extended summer for at least two more months. It’s fall y’all? Not...
Click10.com
Judge cancels Tuesday hearing in Parkland school shooter’s case
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Broward County Circuit Judge Elizabeth Scherer canceled a hearing for Tuesday afternoon in the case of the Parkland school shooter. Court records on Monday morning showed the hearing on “all pending motions” was scheduled for 1:30 p.m. at the Judicial Complex North Wing’s courtroom 7750 at 201 SE 6 St., in Fort Lauderdale.
Click10.com
Attorney reacts to accusation during Parkland school shooter’s trial
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Attorney Christopher Whitelock reacted on Tuesday to an accusation the Parkland school shooter’s defense recently raised in Broward County court. Assistant Public Defender Melisa McNeill cited a conference call between John Vesey, the former principal of Westglades Middle School, Assistant State Attorney Jeff Marcus, and Whitelock.
cw34.com
'Flavor Palm Beach' returns, features new restaurant AquaGrille
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Flavor Palm Beach is back and better than ever!. More than 60 bistro's, diners, and restaurants around Palm Beach County are participating this year. During the whole month of September people can try 3-course meals at all the participating restaurants with prices ranging...
Parkland Talk
3K+
Followers
2K+
Post
595K+
Views
ABOUT
News Views and Reviews for Parkland FLhttps://parklandtalk.com
Comments / 0