ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

KELOLAND Sports NFL Season Predictions

By Grant Sweeter
KELOLAND
KELOLAND
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Anzgp_0hjNllMC00

Click the video player above to watch the KELO Sports NFL Predictions

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The NFL season makes a return on Thursday, September 8 as the defending Super Bowl Champions, the Los Angeles Rams play host to the Buffalo Bills.

Just like last season, the KELOLAND Sports team of Sean Bower, Tanner Castora and Grant Sweeter will make their weekly predictions through the NFL season.

With the new year looming, the KELO Sports team made their predictions for the 2022 Playoffs. Here is a look at what they said:

AFC Predictions

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1wIzxI_0hjNllMC00

The sports team picked the same when it came to the AFC East. All three are leaning towards the Buffalo Bills.

However, the other three divisions saw some different picks.

Sean matched his predictions with at least one other person. Sean and Grant agree the Ravens and Chiefs will win their respective divisions. While Tanner and Sean agree on the Colts winning the AFC South.

Tanner is predicting the Cleveland Browns to win the AFC North and then advance to the Super Bowl as the AFC Champion. However, Grant and Sean don’t quite agree.

Sean and Grant have placed the Bills into the Super Bowl as the AFC Champion.

NFC Predictions

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1RtQ6t_0hjNllMC00

Unlike the AFC East, the NFC East saw some differing opinions from the sports team.

Sean is siding with the Eagles, while Tanner is picking the Giants and Grant the Cowboys.

In the NFC North, Grant and Sean are leaning towards the Packers, while Tanner thinks the Vikings will dethrone Green Bay, to become the Kings of the NFC North.

Sean and Grant agree that the Buccaneers will claim the NFC South, while Sean and Tanner think the 49ers will take the NFC West.

Grant is the odd man out in his NFC Champion prediction. He is predicting the 45-year-old quarterback, Tom Brady to return to the leagues’ biggest stage.

On the other hand, Sean and Tanner are thinking that San Francisco will reach the Super Bowl.

Super Bowl Predictions

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4GHeYA_0hjNllMC00

We know the predictions to win the AFC and NFC and here’s a look at the Super Bowl predictions!

Sean is picking the 49ers to defeat the Bills in the Super Bowl.

Tanner is thinking his hometown team, the Cleveland Browns will claim the 2022-23 Super Bowl.

Grant is going with Buffalo. He has the Bills defeating the Buccaneers.

Both the 49ers and Bills have been close over the past few seasons. Both teams reached the postseason last year and they return plenty of talent to make them favorites in 2022-23.

KELOLAND Sports Pro Football Pick’em

The Pro Football Pick’em returns this year for the KELOLAND Sports team. Each week Sean, Grant and Tanner will make their predictions.

They’ll unveil their picks on KELOLAND.com and on SportsZone Saturday, which airs every Saturday at 9:30 a.m.

Each week, fans can vote on the three Fan Vote Games. They’ll be posted in a poll via Twitter on the KELOLAND Sports account.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KELOLAND.com.

Comments / 0

Related
KELOLAND

Vikings get ’20 1st-round pick Reagor in trade with Eagles

EAGAN, Minn. (AP) – Wide receiver Jalen Reagor has been acquired by Minnesota in a trade with Philadelphia. The Eagles obtained two draft picks for the player who was selected immediately in front of Vikings star Justin Jefferson two years ago. The Vikings sent a seventh-round 2023 pick and a conditional fourth-round 2024 pick. Reager […]
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
KELOLAND

‘Best team we’ll play in my 35 years at SDSU’

BROOKINGS,S.D. (KELO) – The Jacks will head into Iowa City as a 15 point underdog according to several booking making sites around the country. While Saturday may seem like an uphill battle, last year their season opener would also feature an FBS opponent in Colorado State and that game was never close… in favor of […]
BROOKINGS, SD
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tom Brady
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Here's what USA TODAY's expert panel thinks about Chiefs' playoff, Super Bowl chances

With the 2022 NFL season just around the corner, those who cover the league are sharing their predictions for the upcoming season. USA TODAY recently released a wave of predictions from their expert panel with forecasts on division winners, AFC and NFC champions, Super Bowl winners and a host of individual NFL awards. The panel of experts includes seven of their national NFL writers and reporters — Jarrett Bell, Nate Davis, Safid Deen, Tyler Dragon, Parker Gabriel, Mike Jones and Lorenzo Reyes.
KANSAS CITY, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Buccaneers#American Football#Keloland Sports#The Los Angeles Rams#The Buffalo Bills#Afc Predictions#The Afc South#The Afc Champion#Nfc Predictions#Giants
CBS Boston

Patriots power ranking roundup: How experts view Pats in Week 1

BOSTON -- It's Week 1 of the NFL season, which means ... nobody knows anything about anyone. But that doesn't stop the power rankers from ranking with power.Obviously, no games have been played yet, so there's no real way of ranking all NFL teams from No. 1 through 32. Yet there has been free agency, a draft, spring workouts, training camp, and the preseason, so those who powerfully rank teams are equipped with enough intel to at least set forth a guideline heading into the first week of real action.Here's a look around the internet to see where those rankers...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Baltimore Ravens
NFL Teams
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
NFL Teams
Indianapolis Colts
NFL Teams
Cleveland Browns
NewsBreak
Super Bowl
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Buffalo Bills
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
AthlonSports.com

Chris Simms Reveals His Official NFL Playoff Predictions, Super Bowl Picks

The 2022-23 NFL season officially kicks off this evening when the Los Angeles Rams host the Buffalo Bills at SoFi Stadium. With hours to go until game-time, NFL analyst Chris Simms has revealed his official NFL Playoff predictions and his Super Bowl picks. Simms has the Eagles, 49ers, Buccaneers, Packers,...
NFL
AthlonSports.com

NFL Predictions: Week 1 Picks for Every Game

The 2022 NFL season officially kicks off on Thursday and for fans, Week 1 can't come soon enough. Fortunately, the schedule-makers made sure to serve up one heck of a season-opening matchup. The defending Super Bowl champion Los Angeles Rams get the kickoff spotlight but it's their opponent, the Buffalo...
NFL
KELOLAND

KELOLAND

1K+
Followers
2K+
Post
197K+
Views
ABOUT

South Dakota local news and weather. https://www.keloland.com

 https://www.keloland.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy