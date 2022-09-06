ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rapid City, SD

Comments / 0

Related
kotatv.com

Pinning ceremony held for Vietnam War veterans at Post 22

Returning to the Black Hills empowers Dietrich to become a leader in the arts. A fifth-generation South Dakotan returns to Rapid City to lead the Rapid City Arts Council and brings extended experience in entrepreneurship. KOTA Courthouse Time Capsule. Updated: 10 hours ago. Rapid City unveiled the contents of a...
RAPID CITY, SD
kotatv.com

Rapid City mourns the passing of Julie Jensen

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Rapid City lost a driving force in promoting not only the town but the entire Black Hills when Julie Jensen passes away this week. She was 65 years old. Over the years Jensen served both as CEO for Visit Rapid City and director of the...
RAPID CITY, SD
KEVN

The SIX Vietnam Veterans Pinning

Meet Jacqui Dietrich: new Executive Director of the Rapid City Arts Council. A fifth-generation South Dakotan returns to Rapid City to lead the Rapid City Arts Council and brings with her extended experience in entrepreneurship. Rep. Dusty Johnson takes aim at TikTok. Updated: 2 hours ago. Representative Johnson accuses the...
RAPID CITY, SD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Rapid City, SD
Rapid City, SD
Government
kotatv.com

KOTA Fire Dept Recruits

Returning to the Black Hills empowers Dietrich to become a leader in the arts. A fifth-generation South Dakotan returns to Rapid City to lead the Rapid City Arts Council and brings extended experience in entrepreneurship. Pinning ceremony held for Vietnam War veterans at Post 22. Updated: 1 hour ago. Veterans...
RAPID CITY, SD
kotatv.com

Rapid City clinic needs volunteers for a new mRNA Flu shot trial

Returning to the Black Hills empowers Dietrich to become a leader in the arts. A fifth-generation South Dakotan returns to Rapid City to lead the Rapid City Arts Council and brings extended experience in entrepreneurship. Updated: 6 hours ago. Veterans who felt that their own government forgot about them were...
RAPID CITY, SD
kotatv.com

Fresh recruits join the Fire Training Academy

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The Rapid City Fire Department recently welcomed new recruits into the Fire Training Academy. In response to the increasing call volume and job vacancies, Rapid City Fire hired 12 new recruits to join the department. The recruits come from a variety of states and backgrounds, but all share a passion for serving their community.
RAPID CITY, SD
kotatv.com

KOTA Dusty on Tik Tok

Returning to the Black Hills empowers Dietrich to become a leader in the arts. A fifth-generation South Dakotan returns to Rapid City to lead the Rapid City Arts Council and brings extended experience in entrepreneurship. Pinning ceremony held for Vietnam War veterans at Post 22. Updated: 1 hour ago. Veterans...
RAPID CITY, SD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Forts#The National Park Service#The U S Army
custercountychronicle.com

Area crime is out of control

If you listened or read the news out of Rapid City the last few weeks, you would think the northside of town has transformed into the South Side of Chicago. OK, maybe it’s not that bad, but with repeated murders and shootings over the course of just a few days, it is clear that crime seems to be on the rise in Rapid City—or at least in certain parts of the town.
RAPID CITY, SD
kotatv.com

Rapid City looks to the past as time capsule is unveiled

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Rapid City took a look back in time Wednesday when a 1922 time capsule was opened. It took two weeks for crews to locate and dig up the time capsule, which was located in the Pennington County Courthouse. Part of what took so long to find it was that the exact location of the capsule had been lost over the last century.
RAPID CITY, SD
newscenter1.tv

Ellsworth AFB to conduct training late Thursday night

ELLSWORTH AIR FORCE BASE, S.D. — The 28th Civil Engineer Squadron Explosive Ordnance Disposal flight is scheduled to conduct training on the base’s EOD range from 7 p.m., Sept. 8 until 3 a.m., Sept. 9. Base and area residents may hear explosions during the time of the training.
BOX ELDER, SD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Science
kotatv.com

Name released in Pennington County fatal crash

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Paul Smith, 72 of Zumbrota, Minn., has been identified as the person who died in a motorcycle crash north of Hill City on Sept.3. According to a police report, Smith was killed when his 2012 Harley Davidson Touring motorcycle crossed the centerline into the northbound lane and hit a guardrail on U.S. Highway 385.
PENNINGTON COUNTY, SD
newscenter1.tv

Southwest Middle School conducting routine ALICE Drill

RAPID CITY, S.D. — Southwest Middle School will be conducting their annual ALICE Drill Thursday, Sept. 8, with the cooperation of the Pennington County Sheriff’s Office. ALICE stands for Alert, Lockdown, Inform, Counter and Evacuate, and students have been given information over the last two days in preparation for the drill.
RAPID CITY, SD
kotatv.com

Missing person found deceased at Stratobowl

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - A missing Minnesota man was found dead Wednesday morning off Highway 16. Alex Verburg, 24, was found near the Stratobowl Trailhead off US Highway 16, where his vehicle was located. Verbug had been missing for several days, according to a release from the Pennington County Sheriff’s Office.
RAPID CITY, SD
newscenter1.tv

Changes made to construction phasing in Hot Springs

HOT SPRINGS, S.D. — Construction phasing in Hot Springs has been changed with the reconstruction of the segment of U.S. Highway 385 from Detroit Street to Baltimore Avenue being halted until Spring 2023. Additionally, work on the segment of Highway 385 from University Avenue to Baltimore Avenue will begin...
HOT SPRINGS, SD
kotatv.com

Motorcyclist killed in weekend crash

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - One man died in a motorcycle crash north of Hill City on Saturday night. The 72-year-old driver’s name has not been released pending notification of the family members. According to a release form the Department of Public Safety, a 2012 Harley Davidson Touring motorcycle...
HILL CITY, SD
KEVN

Labor union presence in Rapid City, stronger than you may think

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Every first Monday of September, America celebrates the strides and achievements of workers in every industry. There are several organizations right here in the Black Hills that negotiate contracts and benefits with many of those workers. At the time of the Industrial Revolution, Labor Unions...
RAPID CITY, SD

Comments / 0

Community Policy