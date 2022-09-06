Read full article on original website
Pinning ceremony held for Vietnam War veterans at Post 22
Archaeologist digs up answers to laundry mystery at Old Fort Meade
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - An archaeological excavation began Saturday to explore an area once used by the laundresses at Old Fort Meade. The area was referred to as “Soap Suds Row,” which was the general term used at frontier forts where hired laundresses cleaned the soldiers’ uniforms.
Rapid City mourns the passing of Julie Jensen
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Rapid City lost a driving force in promoting not only the town but the entire Black Hills when Julie Jensen passes away this week. She was 65 years old. Over the years Jensen served both as CEO for Visit Rapid City and director of the...
The SIX Vietnam Veterans Pinning
KOTA Fire Dept Recruits
Rapid City clinic needs volunteers for a new mRNA Flu shot trial
Fresh recruits join the Fire Training Academy
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The Rapid City Fire Department recently welcomed new recruits into the Fire Training Academy. In response to the increasing call volume and job vacancies, Rapid City Fire hired 12 new recruits to join the department. The recruits come from a variety of states and backgrounds, but all share a passion for serving their community.
KOTA Dusty on Tik Tok
South Dakota Mines students get hands-on experience in emergency situations
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - South Dakota Mines prepares their students for different situations, no matter the career path. Thursday, one professor took hands-on learning to the next level. Tim Masterlark has been a professor for many years and thought his teaching was going stale. So, he enhanced his style...
Area crime is out of control
If you listened or read the news out of Rapid City the last few weeks, you would think the northside of town has transformed into the South Side of Chicago. OK, maybe it’s not that bad, but with repeated murders and shootings over the course of just a few days, it is clear that crime seems to be on the rise in Rapid City—or at least in certain parts of the town.
Rapid City looks to the past as time capsule is unveiled
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Rapid City took a look back in time Wednesday when a 1922 time capsule was opened. It took two weeks for crews to locate and dig up the time capsule, which was located in the Pennington County Courthouse. Part of what took so long to find it was that the exact location of the capsule had been lost over the last century.
Ellsworth AFB to conduct training late Thursday night
ELLSWORTH AIR FORCE BASE, S.D. — The 28th Civil Engineer Squadron Explosive Ordnance Disposal flight is scheduled to conduct training on the base’s EOD range from 7 p.m., Sept. 8 until 3 a.m., Sept. 9. Base and area residents may hear explosions during the time of the training.
Here is why the Rapid City budget wasn’t approved as a new item was added
RAPID CITY, S.D.– At Tuesday night’s city council meeting, when it came to the second reading of the Rapid City 2023 budget, a new change to the document prompted a “second” second reading. Alderwoman Laura Armstrong called for a request to add the funding for a...
Name released in Pennington County fatal crash
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Paul Smith, 72 of Zumbrota, Minn., has been identified as the person who died in a motorcycle crash north of Hill City on Sept.3. According to a police report, Smith was killed when his 2012 Harley Davidson Touring motorcycle crossed the centerline into the northbound lane and hit a guardrail on U.S. Highway 385.
Southwest Middle School conducting routine ALICE Drill
RAPID CITY, S.D. — Southwest Middle School will be conducting their annual ALICE Drill Thursday, Sept. 8, with the cooperation of the Pennington County Sheriff’s Office. ALICE stands for Alert, Lockdown, Inform, Counter and Evacuate, and students have been given information over the last two days in preparation for the drill.
Missing person found deceased at Stratobowl
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - A missing Minnesota man was found dead Wednesday morning off Highway 16. Alex Verburg, 24, was found near the Stratobowl Trailhead off US Highway 16, where his vehicle was located. Verbug had been missing for several days, according to a release from the Pennington County Sheriff’s Office.
Changes made to construction phasing in Hot Springs
HOT SPRINGS, S.D. — Construction phasing in Hot Springs has been changed with the reconstruction of the segment of U.S. Highway 385 from Detroit Street to Baltimore Avenue being halted until Spring 2023. Additionally, work on the segment of Highway 385 from University Avenue to Baltimore Avenue will begin...
Julie Schmitz Jensen, longtime president & CEO of Visit Rapid City, has died
RAPID CITY, S.D. — Julie Schmitz Jensen, the longtime president and CEO of Visit Rapid City, has died. The Rapid City Journal reports that she passed away on Monday, with the cause of death not yet disclosed. Jensen led Visit Rapid City until she stepped down last October. Her...
Motorcyclist killed in weekend crash
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - One man died in a motorcycle crash north of Hill City on Saturday night. The 72-year-old driver’s name has not been released pending notification of the family members. According to a release form the Department of Public Safety, a 2012 Harley Davidson Touring motorcycle...
Labor union presence in Rapid City, stronger than you may think
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Every first Monday of September, America celebrates the strides and achievements of workers in every industry. There are several organizations right here in the Black Hills that negotiate contracts and benefits with many of those workers. At the time of the Industrial Revolution, Labor Unions...
