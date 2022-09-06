ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Harrison County, TX

East Texas business donates golf cart to Harrison County Sheriff’s Office

By Cynthia Miranda
KETK / FOX51 News
KETK / FOX51 News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=15GaOx_0hjNldIO00

HARRISON COUNTY, Texas ( KETK ) – A local business donated a golf cart to the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office.

Law enforcement shared a post on social media on Aug. 31 and said Jack Rabbit Offroad gave the cart to them. The company sells and repairs golf carts, ATVs and UTVs.

East Texans celebrate Labor Day on Lake Tyler

Authorities said they will use the cart at events and festivals for security.

“The support in this community is unbelievable. We are so proud to serve you Harrison County,” said the sheriff’s office. “Thank you, Jeff Kester and the Jack Rabbit Family!”

Nearly 100 East Texas school districts to stand with Uvalde on Tuesday
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0IY67n_0hjNldIO00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=33pdUI_0hjNldIO00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2im8th_0hjNldIO00
Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KETK.com | FOX51.com.

Comments / 1

Related
KETK / FOX51 News

Aryan Circle gang leader sentenced to life in prison was investigated by Smith County Sheriff’s Office, officials say

SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – A Missouri man was sentenced to life in prison on Thursday for racketeering and corrupt organizations violations stemming from his membership in white supremacy prison gang, the Aryan Circle, according to US Attorney Brit Featherston. The case was investigated by a number of agencies, including the Smith County Sheriff’s Office. […]
SMITH COUNTY, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Harrison County, TX
Society
Local
Texas Society
County
Harrison County, TX
Local
Texas Sports
City
Uvalde, TX
Local
Texas Government
City
Tyler, TX
Harrison County, TX
Government
KETK / FOX51 News

Bank robbery, shooting suspects arrested in Smith County

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Suspects in a Carrollton bank robbery and shooting were arrested today in Smith County. According to NBC5 in Dallas, the four suspects shot an armored truck employee Thursday afternoon during the attempted robbery. The suspects confronted the employee outside of a Bank of America in Carrollton and then shot him in […]
SMITH COUNTY, TX
CBS19

Longview police working major rollover crash on McCann Rd.

LONGVIEW, Texas — The Longview Police Department is responding to a major rollover crash on McCann Rd. Police say the wreck occurred between Magnolia Ln. and Lismore Ln., around 1:10 p.m., near Longview Fire Dept. Station 6. Driers are asked to avoid the area at this time. CBS19 will...
LONGVIEW, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#East Texas#Golf Carts#Labor Day#Charity#East Texans#The Jack Rabbit Family#Nexstar Media Inc#Ketk Com
KLTV

Man headed to prison for Cass County softball field murder

LINDEN, Texas (KLTV) - A man was found guilty and sentenced on September 1 of a murder that took place just over a year ago. Vontrequel Nickleberry, 33, of Marietta, Texas, was found guilty by a Cass County jury of the murder of DaChauncey Jones in September 2021. He was sentenced to 50 years in the Texas Department of Criminal Justice, as well as assessed a $10,000 fine.
CASS COUNTY, TX
KTBS

Woman shot, killed in Shreveport Wednesday night identified

SHREVEPORT, La. - Shreveport police say a 21-year-old woman was shot and killed Wednesday night in the 800 block of Wyngate Circle. Authorities are searching for the shooter. Police say Makaree Rayson was shot three times and died at the scene. She is the seventh homicide victim so far in...
SHREVEPORT, LA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Sports
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Charities
KSLA

Woman accused of running scam boutique arrested on counterfeit trademark charges

BOSSIER PARISH, La. (KSLA) - A woman accused of scamming shoppers via her online boutique, Boujee Babes, is now facing charges in Bossier Parish. Bailey Baker, 23, turned herself in to authorities on Aug. 30 after a warrant was issued for her arrest in Bossier Parish. She’s facing eight counts of illegal use of counterfeit trademark for allegedly selling goods mimicking the following brands:
BOSSIER PARISH, LA
CBS19

East Texas man dies after 'possible drowning' on Lake Palestine

ANDERSON COUNTY, Texas — An East Texas man is dead following a possible drowning on Lake Palestine. According to the Texas Game Warden's Office, around 7:10 p.m. on Monday, Anderson County officials were called to the Deep End boat ramp on Lake Palestine regarding a 24-year-old man who went in the water and never came up.
ANDERSON COUNTY, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

Major rollover crash reported in Longview

UPDATE: The road has now been reopened. LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) – People are being asked to avoid an area in Longview due to a major rollover crash on Wednesday. The wreck is in the 2900 block of McCann Road between Magnolia and Lismore Lane, said the Longview Police Department. Officers are diverting northbound traffic, and […]
LONGVIEW, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

East Texas house destroyed after fire

MOUNT VERNON, Texas (KETK) – An East Texas house was destroyed after a fire. Firefighters were called to the blaze on Sept. 3 in the 900 block of Cypress Creek Drive near Lake Cypress Springs, said the Mount Vernon Firefighters Corp. When crews arrived they reported to have seen fire coming out of the eves […]
LONGVIEW, TX
107-3 KISS-FM

Tyler, TX Home Builder Catches Lumber Thieves In The Act

PERMISSION TO USE THESE PHOTOS AND SCREENSHOTS WERE GIVEN TO AUTHOR BY USER WHO WISHED TO REMAIN ANONYMOUS IN THIS ARTICLE. The rising costs of everything can be attributed to a bunch of factors but one that's often overlooked is the effect of THEFT especially when it comes to a major purchase like a home.
TYLER, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

KETK / FOX51 News

20K+
Followers
5K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

East Texas news, weather source URL ketk.com.

 https://ketk.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy