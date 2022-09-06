East Texas business donates golf cart to Harrison County Sheriff’s Office

HARRISON COUNTY, Texas ( KETK ) – A local business donated a golf cart to the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office.

Law enforcement shared a post on social media on Aug. 31 and said Jack Rabbit Offroad gave the cart to them. The company sells and repairs golf carts, ATVs and UTVs.

Authorities said they will use the cart at events and festivals for security.

“The support in this community is unbelievable. We are so proud to serve you Harrison County,” said the sheriff’s office. “Thank you, Jeff Kester and the Jack Rabbit Family!”







