Are you suffering from Chicago ‘crisis fatigue’?
Arianna Galligher, associate director of the STAR Trauma Recovery Center at Ohio State University, joins Lisa Dent on Chicago’s Afternoon News to talk about how the constant stream of tragic events in the city can trigger a mental strain known as crisis fatigue. Follow Your Favorite Chicago’s Afternoon News...
Queen Elizabeth in Chicago
Chicago Tribune reporter and friend of the show Kori Rumore joins John Landecker on tonight’s program to tell us about hew new article about the late Queen Elizabeth’s visit to Chicago. Check out her article here.
Amy shares her expertise to help a listener with a house sale
Featured on WGN Radio’s Home Sweet Home Chicago on 08/20/2022: The Kite Team with Keller Williams Realty Infinity’s Amy Kite joins the program to help a listener whose parents have to move out of their home and she needs help figuring out how to sell the home. To learn more about what Amy and her team does, go to amykite.com or call 1-847-877-9881.
Geneva’s Festival of the Vine is happening this weekend
Laura Rush, communications director for the Geneva Chamber of Commerce, joins Lisa Dent on Chicago’s Afternoon News to talk about how you can savor the flavor in Geneva this weekend at the Festival of the Vine. Follow Your Favorite Chicago’s Afternoon News Personalities on Twitter:
This Week in Chicago History: King Tut, Garrett’s Popcorn, and The Bears
Anna Davlantes, WGN Radio’s investigative correspondent, joins Bob Sirott to share what happened this week in Chicago history. Stories include the debut of the King Tut exhibit, The Bears’ new mascot, the opening of Garrett’s Popcorn, and more.
Post-Labor Day returns to the office
Brian Rogal, journalist from the Chicago Tribune, joins Jon Hansen on Your Money Matters to discuss returns to the office after the pandemic. Plus, work-from-home policies, college graduates entering the job force, and the labor market.
Mike Massé comes to Oak Park
Mike Masse, incredible musician and guitar player, joins John Landecker to talk about his music career and his new concert coming to Oak Park at the Madison Street Theatre on September 10th!. Check out more of his music here! The show starts at 7 pm get your tickets here!
Tuesdays with Tom Skilling: What’s the deal with the extreme weather around the world?
WGN-TV meteorologist Tom Skilling joins Lisa Dent on Chicago’s Afternoon News to explain why there’s been more extreme heat and flooding around the world. Also, Tom gives you this week’s forecast and if this weekend will be a wet one. Follow Your Favorite Chicago’s Afternoon News Personalities...
Lambs Farm cultivates goodness
A fixture for over 50 years along I-94 in Libertyville, the home for developmentally disabled adults is also a source of delectable food products. Since 1961, Lambs Farm has been helping adults with developmental disabilities lead productive, happy lives. The “farm” isn’t a working one as we typically think of one, but provides a home and employment for up to 200 with a variety of shops that are open to the public. Lambs Farm spokeswoman Elizabeth Taylor tells WGN’s Steve Alexander in the audio below about the history of the farm (which started as a storefront pet shop on Chicago’s State Street) and the variety of opportunities for the developmentally disabled. And, with Christmas shopping season coming soon, Lambs Farm has a wide offering of cookies, toffee, granola, jam and more that they ship nationwide. Among the Chicago-area businesses giving Lambs Farm a hand is Fresh Midwest, which sells Lambs Farm products in its stores and online, donating 100% of the proceeds back to Lambs Farm.
Extremely Local News: Chicago apartments are about to become even more expensive
Jen Sabella, the Director of Strategy and co-founder of Block Club Chicago, joined Bob Sirott to share the latest Chicago neighborhood stories. She provided details on:. NYC-Style Apartment Bidding Wars Hit Chicago Renters: ‘If You’re Not Willing To Go $500 Over List Price, Don’t Even Bother’: Apartments in hot neighborhoods are renting for hundreds of dollars a month over their list prices thanks to a market squeezed by the pandemic and rising inflation, experts said.
The Mincing Rascals 9.7.22: Bears new stadium, City Council exodus, and the Chicago Sky in the WNBA playoffs
The Mincing Rascals this week are John Williams of WGN Radio, Eric Zorn of The Picayune Sentinel and The Daily Herald, Heather Cherone, political reporter for WTTW, Austin Berg of the Illinois Policy Institute, and Brandon Pope, host of ‘On the Block‘ on WCIU. As Heather would say, there is simply too much news! This week, the Rascals talk about the Bears revealing what their sports / entertainment complex would look like in Arlington Heights. Do the Rascals think that tax dollars should be used to finance the new project? The Rascals try to get to the bottom of what’s going on with the Chicago City Council. Why are so many alders leaving? Is this a referendum on Mayor Lori Lightfoot? Sen. Darren Bailey is highlighting crime in his effort to unseat Gov. JB Pritzker. Will this tactic work? Eric believes he is going to get crushed by Pritzker in November. And what do the Rascals make of a judge ordering a special master to review documents the FBI took from former President Trump’s home at Mar-a-Lago? Is Trump going to run again in 2024? Brandon and John have a disagreement! Also joining the Rascals this week is special guest Shakeia Taylor, Deputy Senior Content Editor for the Tribune, who talks about the most exciting team in Chicago sports…the Chicago Sky! If the Sky can get past this round, what are the chances they win another championship? Shakeia breaks it all down. Go Sky!
Labor Day with Dane Neal: Dr. BBQ and Iron Chefs Guarnaschelli and Izard
In the third hour of this Labor Day show, Dane Neal, filling for John Williams, was joined by “Dr. BBQ” Ray Lampe to talk about barbecuing on Labor Day and how to spice up old favorites for the holiday. Later, Iron Chefs Alex Guarnaschelli and Stephanie Izard joined Dane to discuss season two of “Alex Versus America” and the big return to restaurants, festivals, and food demos in Chicago.
Why am I getting I-Pass violations after I sold my car?
Illinois Tollway spokesperson Joelle McGinnis joins Lisa Dent on Chicago’s Afternoon News to answer questions from WGN Radio listeners about their I-Pass transponders and other tollway-related questions. Follow Your Favorite Chicago’s Afternoon News Personalities on Twitter:
How renting your home could be an option instead of selling
Featured on WGN Radio’s Home Sweet Home Chicago on 08/20/2022: The Kite Team with Keller Williams Realty Infinity’s Amy Kite joins the program to explain why renting your home out could be more beneficial to you. To learn more about what Amy and her team does, go to amykite.com or call 1-847-877-9881.
Wintrust Business Lunch 9/6/22: Strong labor market, Chicago startup creating meat in a lab, and Pops for Champagne turns 40
Segment 1: Tom Gimbel, founder and CEO of LaSalle Network, joins John to break down Friday’s August jobs report and why he believes the labor market is very strong and what that means to the health of the economy. Segment 2: Philippe Weiss, President, Seyfarth at Work, talks to...
Wintrust Business Lunch 9/8/22: Growth recession, Apple announcement, and Elmwood Park Sip N’ Stroll
Segment 1: Ben Winck, markets and economy reporter, Insider, joins John to talk about what it means that our economy might be in a ‘growth recession.’. Segment 2: Joan E. Solsman, Senior Reporter, CNET, chats with John about a variety of tech stories including the big Apple announcement, and the Amazon CEO saying the company has no plan to require workers to return to the office.
Sun rally in 4th, beat Sky 72-63 to advance to WNBA Finals
CHICAGO (AP) — The Connecticut Sun made no secret about wanting revenge against Chicago in the teams’ WNBA Playoff semifinal series, especially after the Sky sent them packing from the semifinals in 2021 while on the way to the title. “We come up here every year and Chicago...
Will property values skyrocket if the Bears move to Arlington Heights?
Amy Kite, owner of the Kite Real Estate Team, joins Lisa Dent on Chicago’s Afternoon News to discuss whether property owners in Arlington Heights are in for a huge payday if the Chicago Bears move forward with plans of building a state-of-the-art stadium there. Follow Your Favorite Chicago’s Afternoon...
Is soaring inflation leaving policyholders underinsured?
Bankrate analyst Cate Deventer joins Lisa Dent on Chicago’s Afternoon News to explain how rising inflation may have an impact on your auto insurance policy, and why the coverage you have now might not be enough if you have an accident. Follow Your Favorite Chicago’s Afternoon News Personalities on...
