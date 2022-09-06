ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Terre Haute, IN

Linton and Sullivan ready for 106th football meeting

This Friday Linton and Sullivan will collide on the football field for the 106th time. The Arrows lead the all-time series 51-43-1, but the Miners have won three straight in the series. This years game has a little extra hype surrounding it with Linton being #1 in 2A.
TH North-TH South players ready for Victory Bell game

This Friday Terre Haute North and Terre Haute South will renew their rivalry on the football field. The Victory Bell will be up for grabs between the 2-1 Braves and the 1-2 Patriots. North won the Victory Bell last year, South had won it the previous three seasons.
Rick's Rallies

This weeks top plays for Rick's Rallies come from Sullivan's Parker Mischler and Jacie Wilson. Along with Eastern Greene's Evan Rogers and the Sycamores Rylan Cole.
2022 Washington High School Homecoming Court

Meet your 2022 Washington High School Homecoming Court!. Front Row: (Senior Homecoming Representatives) Macy Niehaus, Elle Stowers, Ellie Matteson, Emma Kenworthy, Sydney Melton. Back Row: (Freshman) Ayla Owens, (Sophmore) Jasara Turner, (Junior) Canaj Ajradinoska. The Washington Hatchets will take on the Pike Central Chargers on September 16, 2022 at 7:00...
ISU names Grand Marshal for 2022 homecoming parade

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Indiana State University has announced Freda Luers will be the Grand Marshal for this year's homecoming parade. The university says she touched the lives of countless students during her 27 years on campus. Most recently, she served as the director of the Office of Campus...
Terre Haute organization announces name change

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - The Arc of Vigo County has a big change to share. It's changing its name to show how its mission has grown. Now, it's the Arc of the Wabash Valley, as the organization serves people in Clay, Parke, Putnam, Vermillion and Fountain counties as well.
2 rape investigations underway on ISU’s campus

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Indiana State University Police Department is investigating two reports of rape on campus. According to ISUPD’s daily crime log from September 7, two rape investigations are underway based on reports made on September 6. The crime log stated the first report stemmed from an alleged incident on August 20 at […]
Marshall officials warn as fake cash reported in the community

MARSHALL, Ill. (WTHI) - Officials are warning people in Marshall, Illinois, about counterfeit bills. A bank contacted the Marshall Chamber of Commerce about fake $100 bills being used at a local business. The chamber is now warning people how to identify them. You'll want to look for hidden watermark lines,...
One dead, three hurt in Greene County crash

GREENE COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - One person is dead, and three more were hurt after a Tuesday crash in Greene County. It happened on I-69 and 231. The Greene County Sheriff's office says the driver of a vehicle was going south on I-69 and got off at the 231 exit.
Car and Motorcycle Crash in Montgomery

A car and a motorcycle collided in Montgomery near N 650 E & E 350 N, resulting in injuries for the driver of the motorcycle. The subject was in the road when officers responded and was taken by AirEvac to St. Vincent’s in Evansville. The owner of the car...
Crashes close two area interstates early Thursday morning

CASEY, Ill. (WCIA) – Two Central Illinois interstates were closed after authorities report on serious crashes affecting travel on Thursday morning. The first crash happened around 11:30 p.m. Wednesday night on I-70 east of Casey. Illinois State Police tell WCIA that a vehicle rear-ended a commercial motor vehicle which was parked on the side of […]
Lawrence County woman killed in I-69 crash

GREENE COUNTY, Ind. — A Lawrence County woman was killed in a crash near Interstate 69 in Greene County Tuesday. According to the Greene County Sheriff's Office, a 64-year-old man from Tennessee was driving a Honda Pilot south on I-69 just before 3:30 p.m. when he exited at U.S. 231, then crossed the road to get back onto the interstate.
Raising Cane’s to open Bloomington location Wednesday

The nation’s fastest growing chicken finger restaurant, Raising Cane’s, will open a Bloomington location Wednesday, Sept. 7, at 422 E. Kirkwood Ave. This Bloomington location will have an outside pickup window and bike racks, making it friendly and encouraging to IU’s bikers. “We can’t wait to be...
