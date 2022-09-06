Read full article on original website
Related
WTHI
Linton and Sullivan ready for 106th football meeting
This Friday Linton and Sullivan will collide on the football field for the 106th time. The Arrows lead the all-time series 51-43-1, but the Miners have won three straight in the series. This years game has a little extra hype surrounding it with Linton being #1 in 2A.
WTHI
TH North-TH South players ready for Victory Bell game
This Friday Terre Haute North and Terre Haute South will renew their rivalry on the football field. The Victory Bell will be up for grabs between the 2-1 Braves and the 1-2 Patriots. North won the Victory Bell last year, South had won it the previous three seasons.
WTHI
Rick's Rallies
This weeks top plays for Rick's Rallies come from Sullivan's Parker Mischler and Jacie Wilson. Along with Eastern Greene's Evan Rogers and the Sycamores Rylan Cole.
WTHI
ISU Purdue preview
This Saturday Purdue will host Indiana State on the gridiron. The matchup marks the sixth me…
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
wamwamfm.com
2022 Washington High School Homecoming Court
Meet your 2022 Washington High School Homecoming Court!. Front Row: (Senior Homecoming Representatives) Macy Niehaus, Elle Stowers, Ellie Matteson, Emma Kenworthy, Sydney Melton. Back Row: (Freshman) Ayla Owens, (Sophmore) Jasara Turner, (Junior) Canaj Ajradinoska. The Washington Hatchets will take on the Pike Central Chargers on September 16, 2022 at 7:00...
Indiana basketball: Hoosiers land highest seed in Big Ten in updated ESPN Bracketology
Is Indiana basketball back to relevance? Joe Lunardi, ESPN’s resident “bracketologist”, placed the Hoosiers as the highest seed of all eight Big Ten teams in his latest ESPN Bracketology update. As we approach less than nine weeks from the 2022-23 college basketball season tips off, Indiana basketball...
WTHI
ISU names Grand Marshal for 2022 homecoming parade
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Indiana State University has announced Freda Luers will be the Grand Marshal for this year's homecoming parade. The university says she touched the lives of countless students during her 27 years on campus. Most recently, she served as the director of the Office of Campus...
WTHI
Terre Haute organization announces name change
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - The Arc of Vigo County has a big change to share. It's changing its name to show how its mission has grown. Now, it's the Arc of the Wabash Valley, as the organization serves people in Clay, Parke, Putnam, Vermillion and Fountain counties as well.
IN THIS ARTICLE
2 rape investigations underway on ISU’s campus
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Indiana State University Police Department is investigating two reports of rape on campus. According to ISUPD’s daily crime log from September 7, two rape investigations are underway based on reports made on September 6. The crime log stated the first report stemmed from an alleged incident on August 20 at […]
If You Hear a Phone Ringing in This Indiana Cemetery Do Not Answer It
Ok, for the record, I consider ANY cemetery spooky, but experts in all things haunted, seem to think that this one in Terre Haute is extremely spooky. According to HauntedPlaces.Org, there are a couple of legendary ghosts that haunt the Highland Lawn Cemetery. Stiffy Green. The first one is about...
WTHI
Marshall officials warn as fake cash reported in the community
MARSHALL, Ill. (WTHI) - Officials are warning people in Marshall, Illinois, about counterfeit bills. A bank contacted the Marshall Chamber of Commerce about fake $100 bills being used at a local business. The chamber is now warning people how to identify them. You'll want to look for hidden watermark lines,...
WTHI
One dead, three hurt in Greene County crash
GREENE COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - One person is dead, and three more were hurt after a Tuesday crash in Greene County. It happened on I-69 and 231. The Greene County Sheriff's office says the driver of a vehicle was going south on I-69 and got off at the 231 exit.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
wamwamfm.com
Car and Motorcycle Crash in Montgomery
A car and a motorcycle collided in Montgomery near N 650 E & E 350 N, resulting in injuries for the driver of the motorcycle. The subject was in the road when officers responded and was taken by AirEvac to St. Vincent’s in Evansville. The owner of the car...
WTHI
Vincennes man sentenced to federal prison time for trafficking drugs from California to Indiana
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A Vincennes man was sentenced to federal prison time after he was convicted of drug trafficking. The Department of Justice says 54-year-old Christopher Wrought will spend over 11 years in prison. Wrought entered a guilty plea after he was busted for trafficking meth. Police in...
Crashes close two area interstates early Thursday morning
CASEY, Ill. (WCIA) – Two Central Illinois interstates were closed after authorities report on serious crashes affecting travel on Thursday morning. The first crash happened around 11:30 p.m. Wednesday night on I-70 east of Casey. Illinois State Police tell WCIA that a vehicle rear-ended a commercial motor vehicle which was parked on the side of […]
Lawrence County woman killed in I-69 crash
GREENE COUNTY, Ind. — A Lawrence County woman was killed in a crash near Interstate 69 in Greene County Tuesday. According to the Greene County Sheriff's Office, a 64-year-old man from Tennessee was driving a Honda Pilot south on I-69 just before 3:30 p.m. when he exited at U.S. 231, then crossed the road to get back onto the interstate.
Man who mailed meth and heroin from California to Indiana sentenced to 11 years in federal prison
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. – A judge sentenced a Vincennes man to more than 11 years in federal prison in connection with a drug case. Christopher Wrought, 54, mailed packages of drugs from California to at least two Indiana addresses, according to federal prosecutors. He pleaded guilty to offenses related to trafficking methamphetamine. Upon his release, […]
Indiana Daily Student
Raising Cane’s to open Bloomington location Wednesday
The nation’s fastest growing chicken finger restaurant, Raising Cane’s, will open a Bloomington location Wednesday, Sept. 7, at 422 E. Kirkwood Ave. This Bloomington location will have an outside pickup window and bike racks, making it friendly and encouraging to IU’s bikers. “We can’t wait to be...
WTHI
Officials identify the man who died in Labor Day drowning in Sullivan County
SULLIVAN, Ind. (WTHI) - Conservation officers released the name of a man who died at Sullivan Park and Lake on Labor Day. Police say 45-year-old Nkosi Ziba had gone underwater and did not resurface. Divers used sonar equipment and found his body. Ziba was from Paxton in Sullivan County.
WTHI
Vigo County Schools are seeing a bit of relief from nationwide teacher shortages
VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Teacher shortages are impacting school districts across the country. In Indiana, there are at least 1500 full-time positions that still need to be filled. But one Wabash Valley School District is seeing a bit of relief. Marie Theisz is a history teacher a Terre Haute...
Comments / 0