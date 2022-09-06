Read full article on original website
Who ya got? Our staff makes its picks for LSU's game vs. Southern on Saturday night
The Advocate's staff writers predict the outcome of LSU's game against Southern University on Saturday night in Tiger Stadium:. LSU hasn't lost to an in-state team this century, and that won’t change this weekend. The Tigers can make corrections after the loss to Florida State as they prepare for the SEC opener against Mississippi State. Southern crushed Florida Memorial last week, but this is a different caliber of opponent. That’s hardly the point though, right? It should be a memorable day.
'Historical perspective' is huge for LSU's Brian Kelly as he prepares his team to face Southern
Not even a tough one-point loss to Florida State could dampen Brian Kelly’s enthusiasm this week about LSU’s first-ever game against an HBCU (Historically Black Colleges and Universities) school Saturday night. During his Tuesday news conference, he talked about the significance of the game with Southern, how rare...
LSU great Tyrann Mathieu pays up on his bet with P.J. Williams, dons a Florida State shirt
One of the most popular LSU football players of the last generation showed up to the New Orleans Saints locker room in a Florida State shirt Wednesday. Tyrann Mathieu, a former Heisman finalist with LSU, appeared to lose a bet with his teammate P.J. Williams, a former Florida State football player, based on the outcome of LSU's 24-23 loss in the Superdome earlier this week.
Scott Rabalais: LSU, Brian Kelly getting ridiculed right now. There's only one way to change that.
The sports world is certainly getting its kicks kicking LSU football while it’s down. Since Sunday night’s mistake-filled 24-23 loss to Florida State in the Caesars Superdome, the social media posts with their snarky shade about new coach Brian Kelly’s dance moves and his alleged attempt at a Southern accent when he arrived in December have been running hot and heavy.
Ed Orgeron described the moment he was fired at LSU, and he found plenty to laugh about
Ed Orgeron seems to be enjoying life after being forced out as LSU football coach during a bumpy 2021 campaign. Orgeron was allowed to finish the regular season, and the Tigers earned bowl eligibility with a 6-6 mark during his sixth year on the job. During a recent interview in...
LSU coach Brian Kelly says the team is 'crushed,' by Maason Smith injury, now it's next man up
LSU coach Brian Kelly confirmed Tuesday that sophomore defensive tackle Maason Smith will be out for the remainder of the season with a left ACL tear. Smith appeared injured after celebrating a play during the first defensive drive against Florida State on Sunday. He was seen using crutches on the sideline for the remainder of the game.
Replay: LSU coach Brian Kelly addresses media ahead of Southern game
LSU football coach Brian Kelly will hold a press conference at noon on Tuesday following Sunday's 24-23 loss to Florida State. He'll be looking ahead to Saturday's home game against Southern. The Tigers and the Jaguars kick off at 6:30 p.m. on Saturday with both teams playing for the first...
Tulane quarterback Michael Pratt running aggressively, but not as recklessly
Tulane quarterback Michael Pratt ran eight times in Saturday’s 42-10 rout of Massachusetts without sliding once — and coach Willie Fritz was totally OK with it. That preseason talk about practicing how to slide and avoiding dangerous hits? The intention never was to keep Pratt from running for positive yards.
Dabe: Area schools not backing down from tough opponents
John Curtis has never shied from playing a tough schedule. The same could be said about several prep football programs in the New Orleans area. This week features several high-caliber matchups between state championship contenders, many of which are placed high in the state rankings. Curtis, a 26-time state title...
Kennedy holds off Terrebonne, earns hard-fought 16-13 win
Kennedy earned a hard-fought win Thursday night at Pan-American Stadium in a nondistrict matchup against Terrebonne. The game came down to the final possession after a goal-line stand by the Tigers, but a 37-yard completion fell 7 yards short of the end zone as time expired leaving Kennedy with a 16-13 victory.
After appeals process, LHSAA's select/nonselect balance shifts again, playoff structure pending
The LHSAA’s select/nonselect pendulum swung again on the day that the organization's executive committee heard appeals on behalf of 68 schools and then went into deliberations. Schools will receive results of their appeals on Friday. After more than four hours in closed session, executive director Eddie Bonine said the...
New Orleans singer Charmaine Neville's home badly damaged by lightning strike
Charmaine Neville was at home in Bywater several weeks ago during a thunderstorm when lightning struck. Not the figurative, inspirational sort of lightning, but the literal kind. It hit her 100-plus-year-old house like, well, a bolt of lightning. “It felt like the lightning picked up the house and slammed it...
Belle Chasse Mass for peace, NOPD recruitment, and other metro area community news
Be sure to check official websites, Facebook pages or contact numbers to make sure scheduled events are still happening. BELLE CHASSE MASS FOR PEACE: The Rev. Kyle Dave, pastor of Our Lady Of Perpetual Help Church, 8968 La. 23, Belle Chasse, will celebrate a special Mass for peace, justice and healing at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 13. Friends of all faiths are welcome.
$1 million winning Powerball ticket sold at Louisiana store on Labor Day; see where
A Livingston Parish grocery store sold a winning Powerball ticket worth $1 million on Labor Day, according to Louisiana lottery officials. The ticket was purchased at Whitehall Grocery Hardware in Maurepas, located off Louisiana 22. The winning ticket hit 5 numbers in the latest drawing (04 07 32 55 64)...
Solve mysteries, play video games and slay dragons at New Orleans libraries
The library hosts a trio of fun ways for patrons of all ages to exercise their imaginations in the coming weeks. Solve crimes together and discover “who dun it” at the New Orleans Public Library’s Zoom book club for mystery-lovers, coming up at 4 p.m. Sept. 15.
As updated COVID boosters arrive in Louisiana, where can you find one and who should get it?
A newly formulated COVID-19 booster shot will soon stock the refrigerator shelves of Louisiana’s pharmacies and doctors’ offices, replacing the former booster shot with the first updated formulation since vaccines first rolled out almost two years and many variants ago. The new booster shot is known as a...
Old Metairie shotgun makeover moves the entrance, adds a camelback and creates a cathedral-ceiled den
Eleanor and Lucas Hohnstein wanted to design their own home so they could incorporate the wish list of features they had agreed on. They had the combined skills to make that possible, but their opportunity came along during the pandemic. The couple, both working from home, and their two young...
Pyre BBQ in Mandeville gets back to basics, plans north shore expansion
The aroma of wood smoke and slowly cooking meat surrounds Pyre BBQ in Old Mandeville. The results fill metal trays, lined with butcher paper, with heaps of brisket, ribs and chicken. It also signals a new start for a north shore chef who seems to have barbecue in his blood.
IV Waste's lowball recycling price triples, alarming New Orleans officials, competitor
When New Orleans officials considered IV Waste’s proposal for a sanitation contract three months ago, they noted the company’s eye-popping quotation for curbside recycling: The figure was one third of the average of all bids. Chief Administrative Officer Gilbert Montaño wondered aloud whether IV Waste might be “under-bidding for the [sake] of getting a contract.”
