Baton Rouge, LA

NOLA.com

Who ya got? Our staff makes its picks for LSU's game vs. Southern on Saturday night

The Advocate's staff writers predict the outcome of LSU's game against Southern University on Saturday night in Tiger Stadium:. LSU hasn't lost to an in-state team this century, and that won’t change this weekend. The Tigers can make corrections after the loss to Florida State as they prepare for the SEC opener against Mississippi State. Southern crushed Florida Memorial last week, but this is a different caliber of opponent. That’s hardly the point though, right? It should be a memorable day.
BATON ROUGE, LA
NOLA.com

LSU great Tyrann Mathieu pays up on his bet with P.J. Williams, dons a Florida State shirt

One of the most popular LSU football players of the last generation showed up to the New Orleans Saints locker room in a Florida State shirt Wednesday. Tyrann Mathieu, a former Heisman finalist with LSU, appeared to lose a bet with his teammate P.J. Williams, a former Florida State football player, based on the outcome of LSU's 24-23 loss in the Superdome earlier this week.
BATON ROUGE, LA
NOLA.com

Scott Rabalais: LSU, Brian Kelly getting ridiculed right now. There's only one way to change that.

The sports world is certainly getting its kicks kicking LSU football while it’s down. Since Sunday night’s mistake-filled 24-23 loss to Florida State in the Caesars Superdome, the social media posts with their snarky shade about new coach Brian Kelly’s dance moves and his alleged attempt at a Southern accent when he arrived in December have been running hot and heavy.
BATON ROUGE, LA
NOLA.com

Dabe: Area schools not backing down from tough opponents

John Curtis has never shied from playing a tough schedule. The same could be said about several prep football programs in the New Orleans area. This week features several high-caliber matchups between state championship contenders, many of which are placed high in the state rankings. Curtis, a 26-time state title...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NOLA.com

Kennedy holds off Terrebonne, earns hard-fought 16-13 win

Kennedy earned a hard-fought win Thursday night at Pan-American Stadium in a nondistrict matchup against Terrebonne. The game came down to the final possession after a goal-line stand by the Tigers, but a 37-yard completion fell 7 yards short of the end zone as time expired leaving Kennedy with a 16-13 victory.
HOUMA, LA
NOLA.com

Belle Chasse Mass for peace, NOPD recruitment, and other metro area community news

Be sure to check official websites, Facebook pages or contact numbers to make sure scheduled events are still happening. BELLE CHASSE MASS FOR PEACE: The Rev. Kyle Dave, pastor of Our Lady Of Perpetual Help Church, 8968 La. 23, Belle Chasse, will celebrate a special Mass for peace, justice and healing at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 13. Friends of all faiths are welcome.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NOLA.com

IV Waste's lowball recycling price triples, alarming New Orleans officials, competitor

When New Orleans officials considered IV Waste’s proposal for a sanitation contract three months ago, they noted the company’s eye-popping quotation for curbside recycling: The figure was one third of the average of all bids. Chief Administrative Officer Gilbert Montaño wondered aloud whether IV Waste might be “under-bidding for the [sake] of getting a contract.”
NEW ORLEANS, LA

