International Business Times

Exclusive-Shell, Exxon Launch Sale Of Major Dutch Gas Venture -document

Shell and Exxon Mobil have put up for sale one of Europe's largest and oldest natural gas production ventures, betting on soaring energy prices amid tensions with Russia to attract buyers, according to a document and industry sources. The top two Western energy giants could raise over $1 billion from...
International Business Times

Taiwan Chip Giant TSMC Sees All-time High Revenue In August

Taiwanese semiconductor giant TSMC said Thursday its August revenue rose nearly 60 percent to a record high of Tw$218.13 billion ($7.06 billion) on soaring global demand. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company operates the world's largest silicon wafer factories and produces some of the most advanced microchips used in everything from smartphones and cars to missiles.
Benzinga

Why ShiftPixy Surged Around 177%; Here Are 71 Biggest Movers From Yesterday

ShiftPixy, Inc. PIXY shares surged 176.5% to close at $31.00 on Thursday after the company announced plans to spin-off ShiftPixy Labs and dividend its digital securities to shareholders. Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. AMLX gained 51% to settle at $27.03 after the FDA Advisory Committee voted that available evidence of effectiveness is...
International Business Times

Oil Falls On Renewed Demand Concerns, Rate Hike Expectations

Oil prices fell on Wednesday as COVID-19 curbs in top crude importer China and expectations of further interest rate hikes fanned concerns of a global economic recession and lower fuel demand growth. Brent crude futures fell $1.12, or 1.2%, to $91.71 a barrel at 0113 GMT after slipping 3% in...
