Exclusive-Shell, Exxon Launch Sale Of Major Dutch Gas Venture -document
Shell and Exxon Mobil have put up for sale one of Europe's largest and oldest natural gas production ventures, betting on soaring energy prices amid tensions with Russia to attract buyers, according to a document and industry sources. The top two Western energy giants could raise over $1 billion from...
Banks lift European shares higher, miners rise on soaring metal prices
Sept 9 (Reuters) - European shares rose on Friday, with banks extending gains a day after the European Central Bank reinforced its fight against inflation with an unprecedented large interest rate hike, while soaring metal prices supported mining stocks.
Taiwan Chip Giant TSMC Sees All-time High Revenue In August
Taiwanese semiconductor giant TSMC said Thursday its August revenue rose nearly 60 percent to a record high of Tw$218.13 billion ($7.06 billion) on soaring global demand. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company operates the world's largest silicon wafer factories and produces some of the most advanced microchips used in everything from smartphones and cars to missiles.
Why ShiftPixy Surged Around 177%; Here Are 71 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
ShiftPixy, Inc. PIXY shares surged 176.5% to close at $31.00 on Thursday after the company announced plans to spin-off ShiftPixy Labs and dividend its digital securities to shareholders. Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. AMLX gained 51% to settle at $27.03 after the FDA Advisory Committee voted that available evidence of effectiveness is...
Oil Falls On Renewed Demand Concerns, Rate Hike Expectations
Oil prices fell on Wednesday as COVID-19 curbs in top crude importer China and expectations of further interest rate hikes fanned concerns of a global economic recession and lower fuel demand growth. Brent crude futures fell $1.12, or 1.2%, to $91.71 a barrel at 0113 GMT after slipping 3% in...
Oil supported by supply threats yet still set for weekly drop on demand fears
LONDON, Sept 9 (Reuters) - Oil rose on Friday supported by real and threatened cuts to supply, although crude was set for a second weekly decline as aggressive interest rate hikes and China's COVID-19 curbs weighed on the demand outlook.
