ISHPEMING, Mich. (WLUC) - A new campground in Ishpeming is nearly complete. Brasswire Campground off Malton Road will be open next spring. Campground staff say much of the heavy work is complete. Now, signage has been ordered and next spring the Superior Watershed Partnership will be planting more trees at the site. The campground will offer 50 campsites, bathrooms, water, and easy access to RAMBA biking trails.

ISHPEMING, MI ・ 3 DAYS AGO