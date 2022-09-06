Read full article on original website
WLUC
NMU cosmetology program up and running with new location and renovation
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Northern Michigan University’s cosmetology program is underway this new school year with a renovated space for students and faculty. Last fall, the NMU Board approved investing more than $90 million into campus facilities. That includes $2.4 million to relocate the cosmetology program into 9,500 square...
UPHS Marquette technical employee on newly ratified union contract
Three female veterans traveled on UP Honor Flight Mission XIX, a record high. Rosemarie Sundberg was one of three female veterans on Mission XIX. Don Ryan talks with Lt. Governor Candidate (R) Shane Hernandez. TV6 First Look at the Web (09/09/2022) Total weekend rainfall can exceed 1" in some spots...
Another season with the Marquette Economic Club begins later this month
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - September 19 begins another season for the Marquette Economic Club. The club has a long line of speakers ranging from gold medalist Nick Baumgartner to members of Michigan State Police’s cybersecurity team.
5th annual Crafty Flea Market held at Lake Antoine Campground
IRON MOUNTAIN, Mich. (WLUC) - The 5th annual Crafty Flea Market was held in Iron Mountain Saturday. Seventy-five vendors packed the area to sell their treasures at the Lake Antoine Campground. Vendors offered a variety of crafts, homemade goods, and other items. Organizers said turnout was good, although some shoppers...
Ore Dock Brewery Co. and AFA pairing up for Brew Feast 2022
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Today in Upper Michigan... the Isle Royale Queen is closing early for the season and Ishpeming students are learning from new garden beds at Birchview Elementary. Plus... the American Culinary Federation is teaming up with the Ore Dock Brewing Co. to bring you perfectly paired cold...
Library Card Sign-Up Month begins, UP residents may benefit
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - September is Library Card Sign-Up Month. If you live in the city of Marquette or in one of eight surrounding townships – you can get yours for free. You can sign up at the Peter White Public Library. Cards come with many benefits like access...
UP Brewing Company gets cashed mobbed by Accelerate UP
NEGAUNEE, Mich. (WLUC) - A U.P. brewery got mobbed Thursday. Accelerate U.P. is revamping its cash mob program. A cash mob is an event where community members get together and spend money at one business. The lucky establishment this time was Upper Peninsula Brewing Company. People crammed into the brewery in support of the business. Accelerate U.P. says cash mobs encourage people to shop local and show off small businesses.
Birchview Elementary students paint school garden beds
ISHPEMING, Mich. (WLUC) - A group of Ishpeming students got their hands dirty Monday to finish a schoolwide project they’ll use for springs to come. Birchview Elementary students packed composted dirt onto garden beds built by the Ishpeming Lions this weekend. They worked to prepare the beds for planting next spring and put final touches on the paint, like handprints to leave their mark.
UPHS - Marquette technical employee on newly ratified union contract
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - UP Health System - Marquette and the Michigan Nurses Association announced that the hospital’s technical employees have ratified their first union contract Friday. Competitive wage packages, a labor-management committee and a wage scale to reward experience are some new guarantees the three-year contract will include....
Brasswire Campground in Ishpeming set to be open next spring
ISHPEMING, Mich. (WLUC) - A new campground in Ishpeming is nearly complete. Brasswire Campground off Malton Road will be open next spring. Campground staff say much of the heavy work is complete. Now, signage has been ordered and next spring the Superior Watershed Partnership will be planting more trees at the site. The campground will offer 50 campsites, bathrooms, water, and easy access to RAMBA biking trails.
New health care coverage option opens in Marquette, offers alternative to traditional health insurance
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Marquette gained a new direct primary care option with a different guide for pricing Monday. North Country Health offers an alternative to traditional health insurance coverage — one in which patients pay a flat monthly fee to access services and medication. “There are a lot...
Lions organizations helps build garden beds for Ishpeming school
ISHPEMING, Mich. (WLUC) - An Ishpeming organization gathered Sunday afternoon to build garden beds for an elementary school. The Ishpeming Lions built 12 garden beds at Birchview Elementary. These will help teach kids how to grow their own food. The beds are being built as a part of the Ishpeming School District’s farm-to-school program. More than a dozen volunteers came out to help.
Event remembers victims of 9/11, timeline of day
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Marquette County residents gathered to commemorate the lives lost on 9/11 Sunday afternoon. The event had a moment of silence for those lost, a timeline of events on 9/11 and featured multiple first responders who spoke. Keith Lacosse was one of the guest speakers, he says it’s important to remember 9/11 to prevent any tragedies similar to it.
NMU Rec Sports begins drop-in fitness classes
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Northern Michigan University Rec Center has kicked off its fall drop-in fitness classes. You can bust out your best dance moves during Zumba with instructor Mark Shevy on Mondays and Thursdays at the PEIF on NMU’s campus. Shevy encourages you to have fun, be...
Man found not guilty in death of Michigan road worker
IRON COUNTY, MI – A Wisconsin man was found not guilty in the death of Michigan road worker who was struck by a pickup truck and pinned between two vehicles in January 2021, WLUC reports. On Thursday, Sept. 8, a jury found Jerry Mittelstadt, 57, of Newald, Wis., not...
Hospice gives free ice cream to first responders
ESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC) - U.P. Health System Home Care and Hospice teamed up with Jim’s Dairy Kreme Sunday to give free ice cream to first responders and veterans. The event also had a moment of silence to remember those who lost their lives on 9/11. It also had a trumpet player who performed to commemorate the day.
Michigan National Guard carries out exercises near Republic
REPUBLIC, Mich. (WLUC) - Michigan National Guard soldiers performed exercises this weekend at a park in Republic. The 1431st National Guard Engineer Company is at Horseshoe Lake Campground. From watercraft usage to chemical decontamination, guardsmen were put to the test throughout the weekend. Despite the rainy conditions on Friday and...
NMU holds off Titans for first football win of the season
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Northern Michigan University Football team played host to the University of Wisconsin - Oshkosh Titans. The Wildcats came out on top 13-10 in a close game. FIRST QUARTER. The Wildcats won the coin toss and chose to receive. The drive started with a rush by...
