sonomacountygazette.com
New Cal Fire Hood Mountain facility helps strengthen fire response in eastern Sonoma County
Cal Fire and Sonoma County today celebrated the opening of a new fire protection facility to strengthen Cal Fire's response to wildfires in the Sonoma Valley. The facility will help defend the eastern flanks of the county during wildfire season. Local leaders attending the open house today at the Hood...
KTVU FOX 2
Caltrans starts clearing Oakland's Wood Street encampment
OAKLAND, Calif. - A major cleanup got underway Thursday as Caltrans crews started clearing Oakland's largest homeless encampment. An army of workers, roughly 200, moved into the Wood Street encampment to begin removing trash, debris and property belonging to unhoused residents. California Highway Patrol officers were also at the scene.
eastcountytoday.net
Marsh Fire in Pittsburg Flares Up With Hot Spots Causing Smoke
A pesky fire that keeps causing smoke issues for East Contra Costa County began to flare up Tuesday afternoon in the Bay Point and Pittsburg areas. According to Contra Costa County Fire, they were called out to smoke in the area just after 1:00 pm and upon further investigation located several spot fires throughout the field in the area of Willow Pass and Bailey. By 1:59 pm, they stated people will continue to see smoke.
elkgrovelagunanews.com
Mosquito Fire in Foresthill continues to grow, evacuations ordered
The Mosquito Fire which started Tuesday afternoon grew from 1000 acres to almost 6000 acres by Thursday morning. Some structures have been damaged in the fire. The fire started near Oxbow Reservoir around 6 pm today. Dry conditions with strong winds have fueled the fire. Overnight winds pushed the fire and smoke down the mountains. Residents of Placer County and northern Sacramento County will see and smell smoke this morning. Winds are expected to shift this afternoon and push the smoke and fire to the north and east.
KTVU FOX 2
Big-rig overturns on eastbound 580 in Richmond, El Cerrito area
RICHMOND, Calif. - California Highway Patrol has issued a sig-alert after a big-rig overturned on the eastbound lanes of Interstate 580 near Richmond, El Cerrito. All lanes were blocked during Wednesday evening's rush hour traffic. Skyfox flew above the scene at Bayview and Central in El Cerrito. The vehicle overturned...
Prisoner who escaped Contra Costa County detention facility arrested in Vallejo
CONTRA COSTA COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) — Two prisoners escaped Marsh Creek Detention Facility Sunday afternoon, KRON4 reported. One of the prisoners, Gerardo Ramirez-Vera, was arrested Thursday morning in a Vallejo hotel, authorities announced on Twitter. The other prisoner is still outstanding. After he was arrested at 9:15 a.m., Ramirez-Vera was then booked into the Martinez […]
Shelter-in-place issued for Tamalpais residents as bomb squad responds to device
(KRON) — Residents in the immediate area of the 200 block of Cleveland Court in Tamalpais Valley are being asked to shelter in place, according to an alert from the Marin County Sheriff’s Office. Officers with the MCSO and Southern Marin Fire Department are at a residence in the area where a small explosive device […]
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com
Injuries Reported in Head-On Collision Involving Bus in Antioch
The Contra Costa County Fire Protection District reported that at least four parties were injured in a traffic accident involving a Tri Delta Transit bus in Antioch. The incident took place on September 5, 2022, at Century Boulevard and Delta Fair Boulevard, according to the Antioch Police Department. Details on...
BART warns of additional heat-related delays along Antioch line
CONTRA COSTA COUNTY – BART is warning riders on the Antioch line Thursday afternoon to expect delays of up to 20 minutes as trains go slower than usual in certain locations as a precaution amid triple-digit temperatures.The transit agency had to close the tracks between the Concord and Pleasant Hill/Contra Costa Centre stations on Tuesday evening after the intense heat in the region caused a minor deviation in a section of track and also caused problems with trackside equipment. The tracks did not reopen until Wednesday morning.On Wednesday, trains along the stretch were forced to slow down due to the extreme heat.That segment of BART's Antioch line has had various problems in recent months, including a partial train derailment in June due to a curve in the track that BART also blamed on hot weather.
KTVU FOX 2
Firefighters working to contain grass fire near Martinez
Fire crews are gaining ground on the Mill Fire on Highway 4 near Martinez in Contra Costa County. Cal Fire tankers and helicopters made quick work from above. A horse stable was briefly threatened.
eastcountytoday.net
Update: Fire Crews Knockdown RV Fire Threatening Mobile Home
At 5:32 am Thursday, Contra Costa County Fire Protection District responded to a report of a fire in the area of 3500 block of Gateway Road of Bethel Island after multiple callers reported an RV on fire. While responding, Engine 95 crew reported smoke and flames from a block out...
KTVU FOX 2
Homicide investigation underway in San Carlos
SAN CARLOS, Calif. - The San Mateo County Sheriff's Office is in the midst of a homicide investigation in San Carlos, authorities said. The incident happened in the 300-400 blocks of Laurel Street and Magnolia Avenue. "No outstanding threat to the community but please stay out of the area," the...
NBC Bay Area
Bay Area Residents Try to Stay Cool as Heat Wave Nears End
A historic heat wave continued to torch the Bay Area and state with temperatures surging back to triple-digits in some inland areas. The California Independent System Operator, which manages electricity over the state's high-voltage transmission lines, has called for a series of Flex Alerts in the past week to encourage people to reduce their energy use.
Mother of 2 beheaded by sword in Northern California
A woman was beheaded Thursday in the Northern California city of San Carlos, KTLA sister station KRON4 has confirmed. She was killed in the area of Laurel Street and Magnolia Avenue at 11:50 a.m. The woman was beheaded by a man with a sword. The suspect, an adult male, was detained and has since been […]
East Bay city apparently ordered ‘unnecessary’ rolling blackout Tuesday
ALAMEDA, Calif. (KRON) — A public utility company in Alameda cut power to over a thousand customers on Tuesday in what the company is calling an “unnecessary” outage, according to a statement from Alameda Municipal Power. Around 5:45 p.m. on Tuesday the California Independent Operator (CA ISO) issued a level three power emergency. The Northern […]
Thousands lose power in San Francisco
SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Thousands of Pacific Gas and Electric customers had power knocked out Thursday afternoon, according to PG&E’s outage map. The outage was affecting people in the Mission District, Portero Hill and the Dogpatch before it was resolved. There are 5,817 customers affected, according to PG&E. The outage began at 2:49 p.m. and […]
kalw.org
Concord declares excessive heat emergency
Contra Costa County is under an excessive heat warning as temperatures are expected to exceed 100 degrees much of this week, creating dangerous conditions. At the recommendation of the Contra Costa County Fire Protection District, the city will keep open space areas -- including Lime Ridge Open Space and the open space areas within Newhall Community Park -- until Thursday.
SWAT team responds to ‘active incident’ in Vacaville
VACAVILLE, Calif. (KRON) — The Vacaville Police Department and its SWAT team responded to an “active incident” in the area of Buck Drive and Alamo Drive on Wednesday. Police are asking people to avoid the area. Traffic is being diverted at South Orchard Drive and Azalea Way. Buck Drive east of Alamo Drive and at […]
KTVU FOX 2
California power outages: what you need to know
OAKLAND, Calif. - Another Flex Alert is set for Thursday as the Bay Area faces surging temperatures that could lead to more power outages. The Flex Alert is scheduled to start at 3 p.m. and go until 10 p.m., which is two hours longer than the alerts issued for the last eight days.
KTVU FOX 2
PG&E says overheating transformers cause outages for 40,000 customers
PLEASANT HILL - The streak of extreme heat in the Bay Area plunged thousands of people into darkness Monday as power outages sent PG&E crews rushing to repair overtaxed transformers that began to fail due to the high temperatures. PG&E said as many as 40,000 customers were without power as...
