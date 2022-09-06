Read full article on original website
Utility companies warn of power outages tonight, CAISO says grid protected for tonight
BAKERSFIELD, Calif (KBAK/KBFX) — UPDATE (8:35 p.m.) CAISO sent out a tweet declaring that the grid operator ended its Energy Emergency Alert (EEA) 3 without load sheds for the night. --- Utility companies are doing their best to urge customers to continue cutting down on energy consumption for the...
Lights left on in downtown Sacramento buildings overnight as Californians asked to conserve
SACRAMENTO - On the brink of blackouts, California's energy agency issued a flex alert state-wide, asking neighbors and businesses to lower their energy use but our CBS13 crew found not everyone is heeding the call for conservation.Our camera captured government buildings in downtown Sacramento with interior lighting left on with no signs of anyone working inside, during the holiday weekend. All five floors at the Sacramento County courthouse were glowing, the California Employment Development Department left lights on multiple floors, and the District Attorney's office was also lit up. "PGE meteorologists have seen this weather coming in and we have been...
Flex Alert extended to Thursday: CAlSO
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — A Flex Alert has been extended to Thursday, Sept. 8, according to the California Independent System Operator. From 3 p.m. to 10 p.m., CAlSO asks residents to set thermostats at 78 degrees or higher and refrain from using large appliances during the Flex Alert. CAISO...
How to see if you’ll be impacted by rolling blackouts
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — As the sweltering heat continues to pound the state, rolling blackouts remain a possibility. If you want to find out if you’ll be affected by a blackout, first, go to www.pge.com/rotatingoutages. Second, go down to the box that says “Find your block and possible rotating outage period” Enter your address in […]
Costco in northwest Bakersfield reopens after chemical leak
Customers were rushed out of the Costco in northwest Bakersfield on Rosedale Highway after a chemical leak was found Thursday, according to fire officials. Costco evacuated all customers around noon Thursday, according to a Kern County Fire Department official. Workers at the Costco received an alarm of the leak near...
UPDATE: Power restored to PG&E customers in East Bakersfield
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — UPDATE (5:55 p.m.) There are no reported outages in East Bakersfield, according to PG&E's outage map. PG&E's outage map reports 51 customers are without power in East Bakersfield. --- East Bakersfield PG&E customers are affected by a power outage, according to the utility. According to...
Flex Alert extended again to Friday
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — A Flex Alert has been extended to Friday, Sept. 9. The Flex Alert hours are from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. Residents are asked to set their thermostats at 78 degrees or higher and to not use large appliances during that time.
How Long Will the Bay Area Heat Wave Last?
Much of the Bay Area is seeing dangerously hot conditions this week with temperatures over 100 degrees in many cities. An Excessive Heat Warning is in effect across the Bay Area, Sacramento and the Central Valley, according to the National Weather Service. A heat advisory is in place along parts of the California coast.
