California State

CBS Sacramento

Lights left on in downtown Sacramento buildings overnight as Californians asked to conserve

SACRAMENTO - On the brink of blackouts, California's energy agency issued a flex alert state-wide, asking neighbors and businesses to lower their energy use but our CBS13 crew found not everyone is heeding the call for conservation.Our camera captured government buildings in downtown Sacramento with interior lighting left on with no signs of anyone working inside, during the holiday weekend. All five floors at the Sacramento County courthouse were glowing, the California Employment Development Department left lights on multiple floors, and the District Attorney's office was also lit up. "PGE meteorologists have seen this weather coming in and we have been...
SACRAMENTO, CA
#Heat Wave#Weather#Ac
Bakersfield Now

Flex Alert extended to Thursday: CAlSO

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — A Flex Alert has been extended to Thursday, Sept. 8, according to the California Independent System Operator. From 3 p.m. to 10 p.m., CAlSO asks residents to set thermostats at 78 degrees or higher and refrain from using large appliances during the Flex Alert. CAISO...
CALIFORNIA STATE
YourCentralValley.com

How to see if you’ll be impacted by rolling blackouts

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — As the sweltering heat continues to pound the state, rolling blackouts remain a possibility. If you want to find out if you’ll be affected by a blackout, first, go to www.pge.com/rotatingoutages. Second, go down to the box that says “Find your block and possible rotating outage period” Enter your address in […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
Bakersfield Now

Costco in northwest Bakersfield reopens after chemical leak

Customers were rushed out of the Costco in northwest Bakersfield on Rosedale Highway after a chemical leak was found Thursday, according to fire officials. Costco evacuated all customers around noon Thursday, according to a Kern County Fire Department official. Workers at the Costco received an alarm of the leak near...
BAKERSFIELD, CA
Bakersfield Now

UPDATE: Power restored to PG&E customers in East Bakersfield

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — UPDATE (5:55 p.m.) There are no reported outages in East Bakersfield, according to PG&E's outage map. PG&E's outage map reports 51 customers are without power in East Bakersfield. --- East Bakersfield PG&E customers are affected by a power outage, according to the utility. According to...
BAKERSFIELD, CA
Bakersfield Now

Flex Alert extended again to Friday

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — A Flex Alert has been extended to Friday, Sept. 9. The Flex Alert hours are from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. Residents are asked to set their thermostats at 78 degrees or higher and to not use large appliances during that time.
BAKERSFIELD, CA
NBC Bay Area

How Long Will the Bay Area Heat Wave Last?

Much of the Bay Area is seeing dangerously hot conditions this week with temperatures over 100 degrees in many cities. An Excessive Heat Warning is in effect across the Bay Area, Sacramento and the Central Valley, according to the National Weather Service. A heat advisory is in place along parts of the California coast.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KTLA

Mother of 2 beheaded by sword in Northern California

A woman was beheaded Thursday in the Northern California city of San Carlos, KTLA sister station KRON4 has confirmed. She was killed in the area of Laurel Street and Magnolia Avenue at 11:50 a.m. The woman was beheaded by a man with a sword. The suspect, an adult male, was detained and has since been […]
SAN MATEO COUNTY, CA
SFGate

The Daily 09-06-22: A notorious California ghost town emerges from a drying lake

At Lake Isabella, nestled within the southern Sierra Nevada foothills in Central California, the telltale signs of drought are all too visible. The shoreline resembles a giant toilet bowl ring around the lake’s edge, while the detritus of long-forgotten secrets in various stages of decay poke up from the lake’s bottom.  Now at 8% capacity, the man-made lake is revealing the foundations of one of the Wild West’s most infamous towns.  • Why Californians are obsessed with the little-known surf town of Tofino on Vancouver Island
LAKE ISABELLA, CA

