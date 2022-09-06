Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Montgomery Clift: His Tragic Life and Lingering Painful DeathHerbie J PilatoOmaha, NE
Nebraska Man Sets Guinness World Record for Rowing a Boat Carved from an 800lb Pumpkin 38 Miles Down the Missouri RiverEric SentellBellevue, NE
This Gigantic Recreation Complex is Opening in Nebraska SoonTravel MavenGretna, NE
Nebraska State Fair ends with increases in attendance, food, carnival sales
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — The 2022 Nebraska State Fair wrapped up with 287,347 visitors, an increase of 8 percent. Executive Director Bill Ogg said numbers were up over 2021 but said food and carnival sales were also up. Ogg reported through Sunday food sales were up 14 percent and...
North Omaha "Turnback Tax" Grant applications can now be submitted
OMAHA, Neb. (KPTM) - Starting today, the North Omaha "Turnback Tax" Grant is now open for applications. This year, though, things have slightly changed from years past. 55% of the total funds will be allocated to organizations and projects that showcase historical aspects in the area, or reduce violence in surrounding communities.
Nebraska men's basketball announces Big 10 schedule
Omaha, Neb. (KPTM) — The Nebraska men's basketball season is now just over six weeks away from tip-off on October 23 against Chadron State. On Thursday, the team announced which Big 10 teams the Huskers will be playing in conference play for the upcoming season. NU will have to...
Nebraska plans for influx of federal dollars for broadband
LINCOLN, Neb. — Millions of federal dollars are expected to be coming to get more Nebraskans high speed internet. The state group behind the effort is working to hire more staff to handle the influx of money. Governor Pete Ricketts is expecting around $194.9 million. That broadband equity, access...
Children's drag show sparks controversy at Boise Pride Festival
BOISE, Idaho (KBOI) — An Idaho pride festival is responding to criticism of a scheduled children's drag show. On Wednesday, KBOI reports Zions Bank announced it is withdrawing its participation from the Boise Pride Fest, saying it was unaware of the event's activities involving children. "When we committed to...
Local British shop owner shares thoughts on death of Queen Elizabeth II
OMAHA, Neb. (KPTM) - By now, the news of Queen Elizabeth's death has circulated around the globe. And for Glenn Greet of Omaha, the news hit close to home- literally. Originally born in England, Glenn served as a policeman for the crown. “Today is a day of emotions I think...
WATCH: Thursday Night Lights: Elkhorn at Gross Catholic
Omaha, Neb. (KPTM) — It's week three of the Woodhouse Thursday Night Lights presented by S.O.S. Heating and Air, and this week's matchup features two undefeated teams with big expectations as the Elkhorn Antlers visit the Gross Catholic Cougars. Gross has gotten off to a fast start this season...
Time to crack open a cold one for National Beer Lover's Day!
OMAHA, Neb. (KPTM) — September 7 is National Beer Lover's Day, and the day celebrates not only the drink but also the makers, according to nationaldaycalendar.com. Beer and the process of making it predate known history, and the drink keeps evolving with new processes of making it, new flavors, ETC.
OPD: Man accused of homicide arrested in Arkansas
OMAHA, Neb. (KPTM) — U.S. Marshalls have taken a man accused of an Omaha murder into custody in Arkansas, according to a press release from Omaha Police Department (OPD). Wuanya Smith, 20, is accused of the homicide of Anthony Collins III on Friday, August 12 at 4901 Hamilton St.
Hey, you wanna take a shelfie for National Read a Book Day?
OMAHA, Neb. (KPTM) — September 6 is National Read a Book Day, according to nationaldaycalendar.com. The day encourages everyone to pick up a book and get to reading. Reading can have multiple benefits like improving memory and concentration, and can also reduce stress. Studies have shown that older adults...
Dave Matthews Band to make a stop in Omaha during 2022 Fall Tour
OMAHA, Neb. (KPTM) — The Dave Matthews Band will make a stop at the CHI Health Center on November 12 during its 2022 Fall Tour, according to a press release from MECA. The North American tour will begin November 2 in Vancouver, BC. Presale for member of DMB Warehouse...
California activates emergency generators for 1st time amid brutal heat wave
CALIFORNIA (KMPH) — The state of California has called on four emergency generators for the first time to help alleviate the power grid as the state swelters under a brutal heat wave. The California Independent System Operator called on the Department of Water Resources of Roseville and Yuba City...
With minimum wage on ballot, business representatives talk pros, cons
OMAHA—It's a proposal that would raise the state minimum wage in four steps. First, it would take it from $9.00 an hour to $10.50 on Jan. 1. By 2026, it would be $15.00 per hour. This fall, Nebraskans will have the chance to decide the measure's fate at the...
Interact and learn about animals from around the world with Critter Chats
OMAHA, Neb. (KPTM) — The public can interact and learn about animals from around the world with Critter Chats, according to a press release from The Riverfront. Critter Chats is brought to The Riverfront by Scatter Joy Acres. It will be held every Wednesday in September from 4:00 p.m....
Expect brief road closures as OPPD moves nine large engines to Standing Bear Lake
OMAHA, Neb. (KPTM) — Omaha Public Power District (OPPD) will be moving nine oversized Wärtsilä reciprocating internal combustion engines to the Standing Bear Lake Station which will result in some road closures, according to a press release from OPPD. Moving the engines is apart of OPPD's next...
Georgia investigators name killer in 34-year-old Michigan cold case
DADE COUNTY, Ga. (WWMT) — Investigators in Georgia identified the murderer of a Michigan woman who went missing nearly 34 years ago. Henry Frederick Weiss, a truck driver, killed Stacey Lyn Chahorski, of Norton Shores, in 1988, according to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation. He had a criminal history that predated felony mandatory DNA testing.
OPD: Teenager accused of homicide in custody
OMAHA, Neb. (KPTM) — A teenager who is accused of a Monday evening homicide is in custody, according to a press release from Omaha Police Department (OPD). At a little before 7:30 p.m. on Monday, police were called to the area of 72nd Street and Country Club Road for a shooting.
Upcoming weather conditions are a 'worst case scenario' for fires in western Oregon
PORTLAND, Ore. (KATU) — The Pacific Northwest is bracing for fire danger under the current weather forecast as we go into the second weekend of September. Forecasters are saying that by Friday, hot temperatures and high winds could allow for rapid fire growth if one were to get going on the west side of the Cascades.
New engines for OPPD expected to provide more solar and natural gas power in the metro.
OMAHA, Neb. (FOX 42 KPTM) — The new engines from OPPD are on the move. They are moving these new engines to their new natural gas power plants. These engines are just a small piece of a larger plan to use solar and natural gas to generate electricity. "These...
