Omaha, NE

North Omaha "Turnback Tax" Grant applications can now be submitted

OMAHA, Neb. (KPTM) - Starting today, the North Omaha "Turnback Tax" Grant is now open for applications. This year, though, things have slightly changed from years past. 55% of the total funds will be allocated to organizations and projects that showcase historical aspects in the area, or reduce violence in surrounding communities.
Nebraska men's basketball announces Big 10 schedule

Omaha, Neb. (KPTM) — The Nebraska men's basketball season is now just over six weeks away from tip-off on October 23 against Chadron State. On Thursday, the team announced which Big 10 teams the Huskers will be playing in conference play for the upcoming season. NU will have to...
Nebraska plans for influx of federal dollars for broadband

LINCOLN, Neb. — Millions of federal dollars are expected to be coming to get more Nebraskans high speed internet. The state group behind the effort is working to hire more staff to handle the influx of money. Governor Pete Ricketts is expecting around $194.9 million. That broadband equity, access...
Children's drag show sparks controversy at Boise Pride Festival

BOISE, Idaho (KBOI) — An Idaho pride festival is responding to criticism of a scheduled children's drag show. On Wednesday, KBOI reports Zions Bank announced it is withdrawing its participation from the Boise Pride Fest, saying it was unaware of the event's activities involving children. "When we committed to...
Local British shop owner shares thoughts on death of Queen Elizabeth II

OMAHA, Neb. (KPTM) - By now, the news of Queen Elizabeth's death has circulated around the globe. And for Glenn Greet of Omaha, the news hit close to home- literally. Originally born in England, Glenn served as a policeman for the crown. “Today is a day of emotions I think...
WATCH: Thursday Night Lights: Elkhorn at Gross Catholic

Omaha, Neb. (KPTM) — It's week three of the Woodhouse Thursday Night Lights presented by S.O.S. Heating and Air, and this week's matchup features two undefeated teams with big expectations as the Elkhorn Antlers visit the Gross Catholic Cougars. Gross has gotten off to a fast start this season...
Time to crack open a cold one for National Beer Lover's Day!

OMAHA, Neb. (KPTM) — September 7 is National Beer Lover's Day, and the day celebrates not only the drink but also the makers, according to nationaldaycalendar.com. Beer and the process of making it predate known history, and the drink keeps evolving with new processes of making it, new flavors, ETC.
OPD: Man accused of homicide arrested in Arkansas

OMAHA, Neb. (KPTM) — U.S. Marshalls have taken a man accused of an Omaha murder into custody in Arkansas, according to a press release from Omaha Police Department (OPD). Wuanya Smith, 20, is accused of the homicide of Anthony Collins III on Friday, August 12 at 4901 Hamilton St.
Hey, you wanna take a shelfie for National Read a Book Day?

OMAHA, Neb. (KPTM) — September 6 is National Read a Book Day, according to nationaldaycalendar.com. The day encourages everyone to pick up a book and get to reading. Reading can have multiple benefits like improving memory and concentration, and can also reduce stress. Studies have shown that older adults...
Dave Matthews Band to make a stop in Omaha during 2022 Fall Tour

OMAHA, Neb. (KPTM) — The Dave Matthews Band will make a stop at the CHI Health Center on November 12 during its 2022 Fall Tour, according to a press release from MECA. The North American tour will begin November 2 in Vancouver, BC. Presale for member of DMB Warehouse...
Interact and learn about animals from around the world with Critter Chats

OMAHA, Neb. (KPTM) — The public can interact and learn about animals from around the world with Critter Chats, according to a press release from The Riverfront. Critter Chats is brought to The Riverfront by Scatter Joy Acres. It will be held every Wednesday in September from 4:00 p.m....
Georgia investigators name killer in 34-year-old Michigan cold case

DADE COUNTY, Ga. (WWMT) — Investigators in Georgia identified the murderer of a Michigan woman who went missing nearly 34 years ago. Henry Frederick Weiss, a truck driver, killed Stacey Lyn Chahorski, of Norton Shores, in 1988, according to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation. He had a criminal history that predated felony mandatory DNA testing.
OPD: Teenager accused of homicide in custody

OMAHA, Neb. (KPTM) — A teenager who is accused of a Monday evening homicide is in custody, according to a press release from Omaha Police Department (OPD). At a little before 7:30 p.m. on Monday, police were called to the area of 72nd Street and Country Club Road for a shooting.
