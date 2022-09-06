Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
406mtsports.com
Montana State volleyball opens UND Tournament with win
GRAND FORKS, N.D. — Jourdain Klein posted a match-high 12 kills while freshman Lauren Lindseth racked-up 23 digs to guide the Montana State volleyball team to a 26-24, 25-21, 24-26, 25-20 victory over North Dakota to open the UND Tournament on Thursday night in the Betty Englestad Sioux Center.
406mtsports.com
Montana State lineman Aaron Gerle enters transfer portal
BOZEMAN — Montana State reserve defensive lineman Aaron Gerle announced his entrance into the transfer portal on Monday. Gerle's announcement came multiple weeks after he left the Bobcats, per a source. He told 406mtsports.com Wednesday that MSU "just wasn’t a good fit for me" but declined to comment further.
406mtsports.com
Montana State No. 1, Montana No. 2 in Blue Ribbon preseason Big Sky poll
BOZEMAN — The Montana State men's basketball team is picked to repeat as Big Sky Conference champions in the Blue Ribbon College Basketball Yearbook's preseason poll, MSU announced Wednesday. Montana is No. 2 in the poll, followed by Northern Colorado, Weber State and Eastern Washington. MSU also received a...
406mtsports.com
Cat-Griz Insider Podcast: Recapping Week 1, looking ahead to Week 2
406mtsports.com's Victor Flores and Frank Gogola spend most of this week's episode of the Cat-Griz Insider Podcast talking about Saturday's season openers for the Montana and Montana State football teams. They break down the positives and negatives from UM's 47-0 win over Northwestern State and MSU's 40-17 victory over McNeese...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
406mtsports.com
Billings West holds on to beat No. 4 Bozeman Gallatin for first victory of the season
BILLINGS — So, it wasn’t perfect. And at least the rain that was threatened to fall held off until the final possession of the game. But to the Billings West football team, Thursday’s night 16-15 squeaker over No. 4 Bozeman Gallatin at Wendy's Field at Daylis Stadium provided something of a sigh of relief for the Golden Bears.
406mtsports.com
MSU Billings, Minot State play to a draw in women's soccer
BILLINGS — Montana State Billings and Minot State University played to a 1-1 draw Tuesday in women’s soccer at Amend Park. The Yellowjackets (0-3-1) were the beneficiaries of an own goal on a corner kick and took a 1-0 lead into the locker room at the half. Minot...
406mtsports.com
ASCS Frontier to conclude season with Gallatin, Big Sky races
The Brodix ASCS Frontier Region sprint car series completes its 10th year of competition with two races this weekend in Montana. Gallatin Speedway in Belgrade hosts the series on Friday night as part of its annual Big Sky Supernationals before Big Sky Speedway, located 16 miles north of Billings on U.S. Highway 87 toward Roundup, hosts the season finale on Saturday.
406mtsports.com
Kalispell Glacier, Belgrade win Butte Fairmont Invitational; Avery, Stensrud win individual titles
ANACONDA - The final round of the 2022 Butte Fairmont Invitational was played on a windy Thursday afternoon at the Fairmont Hot Springs Resort Golf Course in Anaconda. The Glacier Wolfpack boys’ golf team held off Butte High for a two-stroke victory over the Bulldogs. Glacier played consistent golf...
IN THIS ARTICLE
5 of the Most Popular Restaurant Reservations Across Montana
Want to get into the most popular restaurants in Montana? You'd better make a reservation to guarantee a spot. It's not just the fancy schmancy places that get booked up across Montana. Notice that the list is comprised of some of Montana's newest hot spots. Delicious food and good ambiance...
NBCMontana
Air quality alert issued for multiple counties across the state
MISSOULA, Mont. — An air quality alert has been issued for multiple counties across western Montana as wildfires continue to burn. The Montana DEQ named unhealthy air quality in the Bitterroot Area and Butte along with unhealthy air quality for sensitive groups in Missoula and Bozeman. The air quality...
This Circus Magnate Had Big Plans for a Montana Tourism Railway
As discussions, meetings, and feasibility studies continue to circulate regarding the proposal to create a new passenger rail service across the southern portion of Montana, I thought I would share with you a different story about trains in the Treasure State. This true tale involves a circus tycoon, a tiny town, and grand plans to build a passenger train that would run from Glacier National Park to Yellowstone National Park.
KULR8
Wildfire Smoke Impacts Montana Air Quality
BILLINGS, MT--A recent surge in wildfire smoke has severely impacted the air quality in Montana, making it unhealthy for some residents to enjoy their usual outdoor activities. According to the Montana Department of Environmental Quality (DEQ), the air quality for major cities in the state, including Great Falls, Billings, Helena,...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBCMontana
Cool temperatures and better air quality are coming as is potential valley frost
AIR QUALITY ALERT for Beaverhead, Deer Lodge, Gallatin, Granite, Madison, Missoula, Powell, Ravalli, and Silver Bow counties is in effect until 8 AM Friday. Air quality currently ranges from Moderate to Unhealthy. Limit prolonged outdoor exposure when possible in these areas, especially children, the elderly, or those with heart or respiratory concerns.
With more than $1 million raised, Montana begins efforts to save territorial capitol
VIRGINIA CITY – Walking down the boardwalk of this historic city, you could be forgiven for passing by a peach-colored stone building that used to be a garage. It looks like so many other buildings here, in a sort of ongoing historic preservation in the heart of the rowdy home of the Vigilantes. But Stonewall […] The post With more than $1 million raised, Montana begins efforts to save territorial capitol appeared first on Daily Montanan.
Is This Yours? Man Finds Valuable Item on Yellowstone River
A Montana man is searching for the owner of an item found along the Yellowstone River near Gardiner. On June 13, 2022, historic flooding wreaked havoc on Montanans living in communities surrounding Yellowstone National Park. The effects of the flooding can still be seen along the banks of the Yellowstone River. Piles of debris including pieces of homes, trees, and other items are scattered along the river.
Missoulians snap back after request to clean up homeless encampment
Missoula is certainly not the only Montana city that has struggled with homelessness issues, but its Reserve St. bridge problems have been some of the most well-known. This article is not a debate about homelessness or what to do about it. It's simply a handful of the online reactions to the request of the Montana Department of Transportation, asking for community volunteers to help clean up the piles of trash left behind at the Reserve St. bridge encampment in Missoula.
Bozeman is Becoming a Hotbed for the Quiet Quitting Revolution
If you thought the labor shortage around the Gallatin Valley was bad, it may get a lot worse due to 'quiet quitting'. It's no secret that cities across Montana have been in a real crunch when it comes to staffing issues. Several reasons have contributed to the problem: new residents with lots of money, fewer young adults holding down full-time jobs, COVID-19 residual fears, etc. Lots of people who were working from home during the pandemic figured out a way to continue doing it.
Popular Vegetarian Restaurant in Bozeman Is Moving Locations
Main Street in Bozeman is about to see a restaurant that offers something different than the usual fare. Farmacy is a restaurant in Bozeman located off of Huffine Lane, known for only offering vegetarian and vegan options. Farmacy offers sandwiches, salads, and more. Their establishment has been a massive hit with many locals. Well, we are pleased to announce we have some good news.
explorebigsky.com
Pinky and the Floyd return for final Music in the Mountains
BIG SKY – In the summer of 2008, the Doors Legacy Band—a tribute to the 1960s and 1970s rock band The Doors—was looking for an opener for a show at the Zebra in Bozeman. After playing around with the idea of a Led Zeppelin tribute set, local sound engineer, guitarist and vocalist Luke Flansburg thought Pink Floyd would be the “coolest” opener for The Doors, so he gathered some friends and tested his theory. This opening show would become the precursor to the now-regionally acclaimed band Pinky and the Floyd.
montanarightnow.com
Suspect arrested for allegedly cashing in $15K of fraudulent checks at Gallatin County banks
BOZEMAN, Mont. - A male suspect is accused of cashing in $15,000 worth of fraudulent checks at various banks in Gallatin County last week. The Bozeman Police Department said in a Facebook post the suspect is a part of a group called Felony Lane Gang, a ring of alleged opportunist criminals who steal checks from people's cars and cash them in.
Comments / 0