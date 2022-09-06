ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bozeman, MT

406mtsports.com

Montana State volleyball opens UND Tournament with win

GRAND FORKS, N.D. — Jourdain Klein posted a match-high 12 kills while freshman Lauren Lindseth racked-up 23 digs to guide the Montana State volleyball team to a 26-24, 25-21, 24-26, 25-20 victory over North Dakota to open the UND Tournament on Thursday night in the Betty Englestad Sioux Center.
BOZEMAN, MT
406mtsports.com

Montana State lineman Aaron Gerle enters transfer portal

BOZEMAN — Montana State reserve defensive lineman Aaron Gerle announced his entrance into the transfer portal on Monday. Gerle's announcement came multiple weeks after he left the Bobcats, per a source. He told 406mtsports.com Wednesday that MSU "just wasn’t a good fit for me" but declined to comment further.
BOZEMAN, MT
406mtsports.com

Montana State No. 1, Montana No. 2 in Blue Ribbon preseason Big Sky poll

BOZEMAN — The Montana State men's basketball team is picked to repeat as Big Sky Conference champions in the Blue Ribbon College Basketball Yearbook's preseason poll, MSU announced Wednesday. Montana is No. 2 in the poll, followed by Northern Colorado, Weber State and Eastern Washington. MSU also received a...
BOZEMAN, MT
406mtsports.com

Cat-Griz Insider Podcast: Recapping Week 1, looking ahead to Week 2

406mtsports.com's Victor Flores and Frank Gogola spend most of this week's episode of the Cat-Griz Insider Podcast talking about Saturday's season openers for the Montana and Montana State football teams. They break down the positives and negatives from UM's 47-0 win over Northwestern State and MSU's 40-17 victory over McNeese...
BOZEMAN, MT
406mtsports.com

MSU Billings, Minot State play to a draw in women's soccer

BILLINGS — Montana State Billings and Minot State University played to a 1-1 draw Tuesday in women’s soccer at Amend Park. The Yellowjackets (0-3-1) were the beneficiaries of an own goal on a corner kick and took a 1-0 lead into the locker room at the half. Minot...
BILLINGS, MT
406mtsports.com

ASCS Frontier to conclude season with Gallatin, Big Sky races

The Brodix ASCS Frontier Region sprint car series completes its 10th year of competition with two races this weekend in Montana. Gallatin Speedway in Belgrade hosts the series on Friday night as part of its annual Big Sky Supernationals before Big Sky Speedway, located 16 miles north of Billings on U.S. Highway 87 toward Roundup, hosts the season finale on Saturday.
MISSOULA, MT
NBCMontana

Air quality alert issued for multiple counties across the state

MISSOULA, Mont. — An air quality alert has been issued for multiple counties across western Montana as wildfires continue to burn. The Montana DEQ named unhealthy air quality in the Bitterroot Area and Butte along with unhealthy air quality for sensitive groups in Missoula and Bozeman. The air quality...
MISSOULA COUNTY, MT
Montana Talks

This Circus Magnate Had Big Plans for a Montana Tourism Railway

As discussions, meetings, and feasibility studies continue to circulate regarding the proposal to create a new passenger rail service across the southern portion of Montana, I thought I would share with you a different story about trains in the Treasure State. This true tale involves a circus tycoon, a tiny town, and grand plans to build a passenger train that would run from Glacier National Park to Yellowstone National Park.
MONTANA STATE
KULR8

Wildfire Smoke Impacts Montana Air Quality

BILLINGS, MT--A recent surge in wildfire smoke has severely impacted the air quality in Montana, making it unhealthy for some residents to enjoy their usual outdoor activities. According to the Montana Department of Environmental Quality (DEQ), the air quality for major cities in the state, including Great Falls, Billings, Helena,...
MONTANA STATE
Daily Montanan

With more than $1 million raised, Montana begins efforts to save territorial capitol

VIRGINIA CITY – Walking down the boardwalk of this historic city, you could be forgiven for passing by a peach-colored stone building that used to be a garage. It looks like so many other buildings here, in a sort of ongoing historic preservation in the heart of the rowdy home of the Vigilantes. But Stonewall […] The post With more than $1 million raised, Montana begins efforts to save territorial capitol appeared first on Daily Montanan.
MONTANA STATE
AM 1450 KMMS

Is This Yours? Man Finds Valuable Item on Yellowstone River

A Montana man is searching for the owner of an item found along the Yellowstone River near Gardiner. On June 13, 2022, historic flooding wreaked havoc on Montanans living in communities surrounding Yellowstone National Park. The effects of the flooding can still be seen along the banks of the Yellowstone River. Piles of debris including pieces of homes, trees, and other items are scattered along the river.
GARDINER, MT
The Moose 95.1 FM

Missoulians snap back after request to clean up homeless encampment

Missoula is certainly not the only Montana city that has struggled with homelessness issues, but its Reserve St. bridge problems have been some of the most well-known. This article is not a debate about homelessness or what to do about it. It's simply a handful of the online reactions to the request of the Montana Department of Transportation, asking for community volunteers to help clean up the piles of trash left behind at the Reserve St. bridge encampment in Missoula.
MISSOULA, MT
Montana Talks

Bozeman is Becoming a Hotbed for the Quiet Quitting Revolution

If you thought the labor shortage around the Gallatin Valley was bad, it may get a lot worse due to 'quiet quitting'. It's no secret that cities across Montana have been in a real crunch when it comes to staffing issues. Several reasons have contributed to the problem: new residents with lots of money, fewer young adults holding down full-time jobs, COVID-19 residual fears, etc. Lots of people who were working from home during the pandemic figured out a way to continue doing it.
BOZEMAN, MT
96.7 KISS FM

Popular Vegetarian Restaurant in Bozeman Is Moving Locations

Main Street in Bozeman is about to see a restaurant that offers something different than the usual fare. Farmacy is a restaurant in Bozeman located off of Huffine Lane, known for only offering vegetarian and vegan options. Farmacy offers sandwiches, salads, and more. Their establishment has been a massive hit with many locals. Well, we are pleased to announce we have some good news.
BOZEMAN, MT
explorebigsky.com

Pinky and the Floyd return for final Music in the Mountains

BIG SKY – In the summer of 2008, the Doors Legacy Band—a tribute to the 1960s and 1970s rock band The Doors—was looking for an opener for a show at the Zebra in Bozeman. After playing around with the idea of a Led Zeppelin tribute set, local sound engineer, guitarist and vocalist Luke Flansburg thought Pink Floyd would be the “coolest” opener for The Doors, so he gathered some friends and tested his theory. This opening show would become the precursor to the now-regionally acclaimed band Pinky and the Floyd.
BIG SKY, MT

