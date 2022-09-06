ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gary Glass
3d ago

John Fetterman Wants to Legalize Heroine, Create safe Zones for Shooting up. Wants to Release ⅓ of the Prison Population, I Supported by Bernie Sanders his Mentor, Lived off of a $50,000 Allowance from his parents into his 40s, Bought a $70,000 Home from his parents for $1. And as MAYOR Chased a Black Jogger down the street, with a Shot Gun and Held him at Gun Point. Because he Thought he committed a Crime. sure Sounds Like Racial Profiling to me. Racist Democratic Policies in Pennsylvania. No Thank You.

S Tro
3d ago

America needs a new awakening to a better country. The answer is not with these extremist politicians. They divided the nation in so many ways. We as voters need to look hard and equalize this process. I am a republican and see in the media, that I am a Terrorist and a fascist.That’s just not true of me. I’m not that way. I am a good law biting citizen in the country that I love. Now I have to look over my shoulder.

RJ Stokes
2d ago

The funny thing is Dems should love Oz because he really is more a dem than a conservative Republican. So if you like Fetterman, that’s just saying you like a far left candidate that is basically a socialist.

The Atlantic

Trump Is Caught in a Double Bind

After seven-plus years of performing the same act, Donald Trump is finding it harder and harder to surprise his audience. But despite his noted laziness, he sure is trying. Last week, he used his Truth Social site to share (or “ReTruth,” in the platform’s tortured jargon) a series of messages promoting the QAnon-conspiracy universe. A day later, he told a conservative Pennsylvania radio host that if he was reelected president, he would “very, very seriously” consider pardoning people convicted for their roles in the January 6 insurrection, and said that he was financially assisting some defendants. (Don’t take it to the bank.) Then this past weekend, he hosted a rally in Wilkes-Barre, Pennsylvania, where—among other lowlights—he attacked the current president as an “enemy of the state” while praising the autocrats Xi Jinping and Vladimir Putin. Trump also hit all the customary false notes about the 2020 presidential election being stolen, but he hit them harder than usual, including saying that Republican officials who didn’t aid him should be “ashamed of themselves.”
POTUS
The Independent

‘Cowboys for Trump’ founder removed from office and ‘barred for life’ for participating in Capitol riot

A judge has ordered that a county official in New Mexico is “barred for life” and “constitutionally ineligible” to hold public office after he was convicted for his role in the attack on the US Capitol.Otero County Commissioner Couy Griffin – a founder of “Cowboys for Trump” – will be removed from office, effective immediately, according to the court’s order on 6 September.Griffin was convicted on misdemeanor charges for his role in the Capitol riots on 6 January, 2021, and he recently refused to certify local election results, relying on debunked conspiracy theories about voting machines, fuelled by spurious...
OTERO COUNTY, NM
The Independent

Why are Joe Biden and Donald Trump both going to this small Pennsylvania city?

On Tuesday, President Joe Biden is travelling to Wilkes-Barre, Pennsylvania, to discuss gun violence. Then, on Saturday, former president Donald Trump will head to the same small town to hold a rally at the Mohegan Sun Arena to support Pennsylvania GOP Senate candidate Mehmet Oz and gubernatorial candidate Doug Mastriano.On the surface, it might be surprising to see two presidents visit a city with less than 41,000 residents that is a two-hour drive from Philadelphia.But while these trips are ostensibly about Mr Biden promoting his agenda and Mr Trump attempting to rally voters for his preferred candidates, both men...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Idaho Capital Sun

U.S. House Democrats send sweeping climate, health and tax legislation to Biden

WASHINGTON — The U.S. House on Friday cleared Democrats’ long-sought climate, health care and tax package, sending it to President Joe Biden for his signature.  The roughly $750 billion measure is much smaller than the $2 trillion reconciliation package the House originally sent to the Senate in November. The final product left out dozens of […] The post U.S. House Democrats send sweeping climate, health and tax legislation to Biden appeared first on Idaho Capital Sun.
NFL
Washington Examiner

Democrat Mandela Barnes skips Biden Labor Day event in Wisconsin

Wisconsin Senate candidate Mandela Barnes was absent from President Joe Biden’s Labor Day event in Milwaukee as some Democratic candidates distance themselves from Biden in the last stretch before the midterm elections. In a speech that centered on "MAGA Republicans" and unions, Biden voiced support for Barnes, whom he...
WISCONSIN STATE

