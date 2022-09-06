John Fetterman Wants to Legalize Heroine, Create safe Zones for Shooting up. Wants to Release ⅓ of the Prison Population, I Supported by Bernie Sanders his Mentor, Lived off of a $50,000 Allowance from his parents into his 40s, Bought a $70,000 Home from his parents for $1. And as MAYOR Chased a Black Jogger down the street, with a Shot Gun and Held him at Gun Point. Because he Thought he committed a Crime. sure Sounds Like Racial Profiling to me. Racist Democratic Policies in Pennsylvania. No Thank You.
America needs a new awakening to a better country. The answer is not with these extremist politicians. They divided the nation in so many ways. We as voters need to look hard and equalize this process. I am a republican and see in the media, that I am a Terrorist and a fascist.That’s just not true of me. I’m not that way. I am a good law biting citizen in the country that I love. Now I have to look over my shoulder.
The funny thing is Dems should love Oz because he really is more a dem than a conservative Republican. So if you like Fetterman, that’s just saying you like a far left candidate that is basically a socialist.
