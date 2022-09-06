ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
wskg.org

New York drops mask requirement on public transportation

(WXXI) – New York state is dropping its mask requirement on public transportation, thanks in part to the availability of new booster shots targeting the most common strain of COVID-19. That announcement was made Wednesday by Gov. Kathy Hochul during a news conference in New York City, when she also got her booster shot.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
nystateofpolitics.com

Advocates urge New York to reverse prescription drug move

A coalition of health care advocacy organizations this week is making a renewed push to reverse a prescription drug change they worry will be harmful to low-income New Yorkers who rely on the Medicaid program. At issue has been the years-long battle over a pharmacy benefit "carveout" under the program...
PHARMACEUTICALS
96.1 The Breeze

Masking Update Made In New York State

It's been two and a half years since the start of COVID-19 in New York State, and for the rest of the country for that matter. After a long two years, restrictions were finally lifted in states around the United States, as more individuals were vaccinated and boosted, which has allowed us to get back into a sense of normalcy here in thee State of New York.
PUBLIC HEALTH
WHEC TV-10

New York State will receive Omicron-specific COVID boosters this week

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Healthcare providers in New York State are expecting deliveries starting Wednesday for the new booster that’s updated to fight against the Omicron COVID variant. Gov. Kathy Hochul said that the state is receiving the Omicron-specific Pfizer and Moderna shots this week. The rollout comes after...
PUBLIC HEALTH
96.1 The Breeze

The End Of Family Farms Across New York State?

It is simple. No farms, no food. If we learned anything from the COVID-19 pandemic, it is that supply chain issues and a lack of supply was a major concern for everyone. As prices rise to levels we have not seen in years and the hot, dry summer of 2022 comes to an end, it is clear that farmers need our support now more than ever. But a new law may have the opposite affect and essentially cripple the very people we count on to keep us fed.
AGRICULTURE
KISS 104.1

New York State Lawmakers Eyeing Big Change to Minimum Wage

According to a report by Joe Mahoney of the Adirondack Daily Enterprise, two New York State Democrats are looking to make a major change to the state's minimum wage. According to Mahoney's report, Assemblywoman Latoya Joyner of the Bronx and State Senator Jessica Ramos of Queens are gathering support for a bill that would tie New York State's minimum wage to the consumer price index in an effort to keep the minimum wage in line with the rising cost of living.
BUSINESS
96.1 The Breeze

Major Increase in Heating Costs Coming in New York State

Don't you think this is getting a little ridiculous? National Grid acknowledged potential increases in price for this year. How many months do you think that people in Buffalo "need" their heating system? Probably about 5 months or so, right? From November to about March, Western New Yorkers really rely on their HVAC.
BUFFALO, NY
spectrumlocalnews.com

Democrats make case that Lee Zeldin is too 'extreme' in race for New York governor

WEST SENECA, N.Y. -- With the Labor Day holiday passed, Democrats in Western New York said the general election campaign season for governor is in full swing. Erie County Democratic Committee Chair Jeremy Zellner said, working closely with Gov. Kathy Hochul's campaign, they decided to illustrate why they believe Republican candidate U.S. Rep. Lee Zeldin is too extreme.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
chronicle-express.com

O'MARA: 'New York’s spending spree already proving unsustainable'

It didn’t take long and it’s not good news for future taxpayers. In April, when Governor Kathy Hochul and the Democrat legislative majorities in the Senate and Assembly finished stocking up what would become New York’s largest-ever state budget, many of us warned about its irrational spending.
POLITICS
96.1 The Breeze

No More Snow Days In New York?

If there is one thing that is synonymous with Buffalo and Western New York, it has to be snow. Whether we like it or not, we have a reputation here in upstate New York for getting a lot of snow, and knowing what to do with it when it falls on the ground.
BUFFALO, NY
longisland.com

Governor Hochul Announces $25 Million Awarded to NYS Under Bipartisan Infrastructure Law to Plug Orphan Oil and Gas Wells

Governor Kathy Hochul has announced the United States Department of Interior awarded New York State $25 million under its Initial Grant Program. The funds, included in the federal landmark Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, bolster New York's ongoing efforts to help reduce climate-altering greenhouse gas emissions from aging and abandoned oil and gas infrastructure, as well as protect ground and surface waters.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Syracuse.com

Final attendance at 2022 NY State Fair remains well short of pre-pandemic years

Syracuse, N.Y. – Fewer than 900,000 people this year went to the New York State Fair, which ended its 13-day run on a soggy Labor Day. Fair officials tonight reported total attendance of 878,110, which exceeded last year’s total by 10% but fell well short of pre-pandemic attendance levels. The fair, like many businesses, appears not to have fully recovered from the impact of Covid-19.
SYRACUSE, NY

