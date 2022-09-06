Read full article on original website
Related
wskg.org
New York drops mask requirement on public transportation
(WXXI) – New York state is dropping its mask requirement on public transportation, thanks in part to the availability of new booster shots targeting the most common strain of COVID-19. That announcement was made Wednesday by Gov. Kathy Hochul during a news conference in New York City, when she also got her booster shot.
nystateofpolitics.com
Advocates urge New York to reverse prescription drug move
A coalition of health care advocacy organizations this week is making a renewed push to reverse a prescription drug change they worry will be harmful to low-income New Yorkers who rely on the Medicaid program. At issue has been the years-long battle over a pharmacy benefit "carveout" under the program...
Masking Update Made In New York State
It's been two and a half years since the start of COVID-19 in New York State, and for the rest of the country for that matter. After a long two years, restrictions were finally lifted in states around the United States, as more individuals were vaccinated and boosted, which has allowed us to get back into a sense of normalcy here in thee State of New York.
WHEC TV-10
New York State will receive Omicron-specific COVID boosters this week
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Healthcare providers in New York State are expecting deliveries starting Wednesday for the new booster that’s updated to fight against the Omicron COVID variant. Gov. Kathy Hochul said that the state is receiving the Omicron-specific Pfizer and Moderna shots this week. The rollout comes after...
IN THIS ARTICLE
The End Of Family Farms Across New York State?
It is simple. No farms, no food. If we learned anything from the COVID-19 pandemic, it is that supply chain issues and a lack of supply was a major concern for everyone. As prices rise to levels we have not seen in years and the hot, dry summer of 2022 comes to an end, it is clear that farmers need our support now more than ever. But a new law may have the opposite affect and essentially cripple the very people we count on to keep us fed.
New York State Lawmakers Eyeing Big Change to Minimum Wage
According to a report by Joe Mahoney of the Adirondack Daily Enterprise, two New York State Democrats are looking to make a major change to the state's minimum wage. According to Mahoney's report, Assemblywoman Latoya Joyner of the Bronx and State Senator Jessica Ramos of Queens are gathering support for a bill that would tie New York State's minimum wage to the consumer price index in an effort to keep the minimum wage in line with the rising cost of living.
New York Has Been Invaded By These 5 Species! Which Ones Must Die?
Invasive Species are crawling, growing and killing all over New York State. These unwanted plants, insects and animals are causing damage and devastation from the Sound to Canada. How did they get here? What can we do about them?. Here are 5 of New York's more devastating invasive species. Have...
Can The Power Company Control Your Thermostat In New York State?
As we wrap up summer and start to get ready for the cooler months, there are going to be plenty of times we're you're going to need to make some adjustments to your thermostat. Whether we get a late-season heatwave or an early winter snowstorm, this is always the time...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Major Increase in Heating Costs Coming in New York State
Don't you think this is getting a little ridiculous? National Grid acknowledged potential increases in price for this year. How many months do you think that people in Buffalo "need" their heating system? Probably about 5 months or so, right? From November to about March, Western New Yorkers really rely on their HVAC.
How One NY County is Navigating New Concealed Carry Laws
On September 1st, 2022, new laws went into effect regarding gun ownership in New York State. Many changes specifically regulate not only how a New York State resident can obtain a concealed carry license, but where they are able to bring their firearm. One New York county is taking it a step further.
spectrumlocalnews.com
Democrats make case that Lee Zeldin is too 'extreme' in race for New York governor
WEST SENECA, N.Y. -- With the Labor Day holiday passed, Democrats in Western New York said the general election campaign season for governor is in full swing. Erie County Democratic Committee Chair Jeremy Zellner said, working closely with Gov. Kathy Hochul's campaign, they decided to illustrate why they believe Republican candidate U.S. Rep. Lee Zeldin is too extreme.
chronicle-express.com
O'MARA: 'New York’s spending spree already proving unsustainable'
It didn’t take long and it’s not good news for future taxpayers. In April, when Governor Kathy Hochul and the Democrat legislative majorities in the Senate and Assembly finished stocking up what would become New York’s largest-ever state budget, many of us warned about its irrational spending.
No More Snow Days In New York?
If there is one thing that is synonymous with Buffalo and Western New York, it has to be snow. Whether we like it or not, we have a reputation here in upstate New York for getting a lot of snow, and knowing what to do with it when it falls on the ground.
What Happens To The 800 Pound Butter Sculpture After New York State Fair?
What in the world do you do with 800 pounds of butter? I mean it's been out in the elements so it's not like you could use it to butter lobster. Interestingly enough, the butter from the 800-pound culture at the fair has a very practical use after it has gone to glory.
longisland.com
Governor Hochul Announces $25 Million Awarded to NYS Under Bipartisan Infrastructure Law to Plug Orphan Oil and Gas Wells
Governor Kathy Hochul has announced the United States Department of Interior awarded New York State $25 million under its Initial Grant Program. The funds, included in the federal landmark Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, bolster New York's ongoing efforts to help reduce climate-altering greenhouse gas emissions from aging and abandoned oil and gas infrastructure, as well as protect ground and surface waters.
Final attendance at 2022 NY State Fair remains well short of pre-pandemic years
Syracuse, N.Y. – Fewer than 900,000 people this year went to the New York State Fair, which ended its 13-day run on a soggy Labor Day. Fair officials tonight reported total attendance of 878,110, which exceeded last year’s total by 10% but fell well short of pre-pandemic attendance levels. The fair, like many businesses, appears not to have fully recovered from the impact of Covid-19.
Which city in New York State is among America’s most depressed?
Where are Americans most depressed?
Spirits or Science? Cars Are Pulled Up Hill on Spooky New York Road
There's a road in New York where your car appears to travel backward up a hill. Is it spirits pushing your car or an optical illusion?. In Middlesex, New York you'll find 'spook hill.' A place where you put your car into reverse and watch it get pulled back up the hill. Watch it for yourself.
New York’s New Gun Control Laws Are Just Plain Dumb [Opinion]
A new slew of gun control laws in New York has gone into effect as of Thursday, September 1, 2022, and it represents a significant change for legal gun owners in the Empire State. These new laws, passed by the New York State Legislature in response to the US Supreme...
New York State furthers electric vehicle infrastructure and incentives
NYSERDA mentioned that there are plans to introduce more electric school buses in the state in the near future.
Comments / 0