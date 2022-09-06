Boomer Esiason and Gregg Giannotti’s callers always deliver. Peter in Maple Shade got us through a slow summer week by regaling us with the tale of his tennis court brouhaha with Eagles coach Nick Sirianni. And now Joey in Massapequa dialed into WFAN’s morning show on Thursday morning to reminisce about the time he says he pulled over Christopher “Mad Dog” Russo for speeding — and the Dog tried to pull the celebrity card on him. And invoke Mike Francesa’s name for good measure.

MASSAPEQUA, NY ・ 19 HOURS AGO