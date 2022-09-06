ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Staten Island, NY

College Football News

Temple vs Lafayette Prediction, Game Preview

Temple vs Lafayette prediction, game preview, how to watch. Week 2, Saturday, September 10. Record: Temple (0-1), Lafayette (1-0) – Sign up and live stream college football on ESPN+. CFN 1-131 Rankings | Bowl Projections. CFN Week 2 Expert Picks | Week 2 Schedule. NFL Expert Predictions | NFL Predictions.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NJ.com

Explosive Florida RB Jashon Benjamin commits to Rutgers football, adds change of pace

Rutgers has added a change of pace to its deep running back room, and is making dent in the Sunshine State. Jashon Benjamin, a 5-9, 190-pound junior running back from Pahokee, who visited Rutgers in June, committed to Greg Schiano on Wednesday night — just two days after the team added IMG Academy (Bradenton, Fla.) five-star long snapper Jake Eldridge to the fold.
NEW BRUNSWICK, NJ
College Football News

Army vs UTSA Prediction, Game Preview

Army vs UTSA prediction, game preview, how to watch. Week 2, Saturday, September 10. Record: Army (0-1), UTSA (0-1) – Sign up and live stream college football on ESPN+. UTSA did everything against Houston but actually win the game. The offense didn’t control the clock, and the third down stops...
WEST POINT, NY
NJ.com

Here are the number of season tickets Rutgers football sold ahead of 2022 home opener

For the second consecutive season, Rutgers has increased its pool of season tickets sold. As of Tuesday, Sept. 6, the Scarlet Knights sold a total of 21,260 season tickets for the 2022 campaign, according to a document obtained by NJ Advance Media through an Open Public Records Act request. That total is a 6.2% increase from the 20,050 it sold in the 2021 season and a 26.1% increase from the 16,863 it sold in 2019 season, the final campaign under the previous regime led by head coach Chris Ash.
NEW BRUNSWICK, NJ
NJ.com

What wide receiver Taj Harris leaving means for Rutgers offense

One game into the 2022 season, Rutgers lost arguably its best wide receiver for an undetermined amount of time. Syracuse transfer Taj Harris announced Monday that he has “decided to step away from the game that I love for now to focus on my family and myself.” The decision came two days after he saw surprisingly limited action in his team’s season-opening win over Boston College, making just one catch and played just 11 snaps.
NEW BRUNSWICK, NJ
bestofnj.com

The Best Sports Bars in New Jersey – 2022 Edition

There’s no better place to watch a game with friends (or soon-to-be friends) than a local sports bar. Whether it’s baseball, football, other football (soccer), hockey, or UFC matches, sports bars always amp up the excitement. That’s why Best of NJ is showcasing a list of The Best Sports Bars in New Jersey. These are the go-to spots for diehard pro sports fans.
elitesportsny.com

WFAN caller says Chris ‘Mad Dog’ Russo name-dropped Mike Francesa while trying to evade speeding ticket

Boomer Esiason and Gregg Giannotti’s callers always deliver. Peter in Maple Shade got us through a slow summer week by regaling us with the tale of his tennis court brouhaha with Eagles coach Nick Sirianni. And now Joey in Massapequa dialed into WFAN’s morning show on Thursday morning to reminisce about the time he says he pulled over Christopher “Mad Dog” Russo for speeding — and the Dog tried to pull the celebrity card on him. And invoke Mike Francesa’s name for good measure.
MASSAPEQUA, NY
Daily Voice

2X US Open Beer Chugger Is North Jersey Native

Megan Lucky and her beer had deja vu at the US Open. The North Jersey native who last year went viral for chugging her beer at the tennis games has done it again. The Ridgewood High School grad, 26, became an instant hit when she downed her drink in just under 8 seconds at the US Open in 2021.
TENNIS
thelakewoodscoop.com

New Jersey Opts in To Ban Gas-Powered Vehicles

Seventeen states will now follow California’s rigid vehicle emission requirements instead of the federal standards. That means they’re considering a total ban on gas-powered vehicles and New Jersey is one of them. As of June 2022, there are 80,583 electric vehicles registered in New Jersey. This number includes...
CALIFORNIA STATE
NBC Philadelphia

Teen Gunned Down in Front of Philly Corner Store

Léelo en español aquí. A young man was shot and killed on the sidewalk outside of a Northeast Philadelphia corner smoke shop early Wednesday. Philadelphia police officers rushed to the intersection of Torresdale and Cheltenham avenues in the Wissinoming neighborhood just before 2 a.m. to find the 19-year-old on the sidewalk bleeding heavily from gunshot wounds to his head and chest, Philadelphia Police Chief Inspector Scott Small said.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
foxsportsradionewjersey.com

This New Jersey Restaurant Is Named Best In State For Breakfast

A New Jersey restaurant hailing from two locations, Montclair and Ridgewood, have been named the best breakfast spot in the state. Raymond’s is the best place to grab some food before your morning commute or dine with friends for some Sunday brunch. according to foodie website Mashed. They came to this conclusion by “weighing awards, reviews, personal experiences, recommendations and more.”
RIDGEWOOD, NJ

