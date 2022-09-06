Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Recent Earthquakes on New Jersey's Ramapo Fault LineBridget MulroyMorris County, NJ
One of the Oldest Family-Owned Restaurants in New Jersey is a Culinary DelightTravel MavenMorris County, NJ
The Best Seafood Restaurants in New York City (Opinion)Terry MansfieldNew York City, NY
New York Sends a Delegation to Texas BorderTom HandyNew York City, NY
Overturned Dump Truck Spills Contaminated Soil On Route 18 South, New BrunswickBridget MulroyNew Brunswick, NJ
Related
College Football News
Temple vs Lafayette Prediction, Game Preview
Temple vs Lafayette prediction, game preview, how to watch. Week 2, Saturday, September 10. Record: Temple (0-1), Lafayette (1-0) – Sign up and live stream college football on ESPN+. CFN 1-131 Rankings | Bowl Projections. CFN Week 2 Expert Picks | Week 2 Schedule. NFL Expert Predictions | NFL Predictions.
Explosive Florida RB Jashon Benjamin commits to Rutgers football, adds change of pace
Rutgers has added a change of pace to its deep running back room, and is making dent in the Sunshine State. Jashon Benjamin, a 5-9, 190-pound junior running back from Pahokee, who visited Rutgers in June, committed to Greg Schiano on Wednesday night — just two days after the team added IMG Academy (Bradenton, Fla.) five-star long snapper Jake Eldridge to the fold.
College Football News
Army vs UTSA Prediction, Game Preview
Army vs UTSA prediction, game preview, how to watch. Week 2, Saturday, September 10. Record: Army (0-1), UTSA (0-1) – Sign up and live stream college football on ESPN+. UTSA did everything against Houston but actually win the game. The offense didn’t control the clock, and the third down stops...
Here are the number of season tickets Rutgers football sold ahead of 2022 home opener
For the second consecutive season, Rutgers has increased its pool of season tickets sold. As of Tuesday, Sept. 6, the Scarlet Knights sold a total of 21,260 season tickets for the 2022 campaign, according to a document obtained by NJ Advance Media through an Open Public Records Act request. That total is a 6.2% increase from the 20,050 it sold in the 2021 season and a 26.1% increase from the 16,863 it sold in 2019 season, the final campaign under the previous regime led by head coach Chris Ash.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
What wide receiver Taj Harris leaving means for Rutgers offense
One game into the 2022 season, Rutgers lost arguably its best wide receiver for an undetermined amount of time. Syracuse transfer Taj Harris announced Monday that he has “decided to step away from the game that I love for now to focus on my family and myself.” The decision came two days after he saw surprisingly limited action in his team’s season-opening win over Boston College, making just one catch and played just 11 snaps.
Asbury Park football, after Week 1 forfeit, to play Week 2 ... with how many players?
Asbury Park will play its regularly scheduled football game versus Keyport on Friday night with 18 players the district superintendent said Wednesday. Asbury Park forfeited its season-opener last week to Weequahic of Newark when it did not have enough eligible players.
bestofnj.com
The Best Sports Bars in New Jersey – 2022 Edition
There’s no better place to watch a game with friends (or soon-to-be friends) than a local sports bar. Whether it’s baseball, football, other football (soccer), hockey, or UFC matches, sports bars always amp up the excitement. That’s why Best of NJ is showcasing a list of The Best Sports Bars in New Jersey. These are the go-to spots for diehard pro sports fans.
NFL・
Asbury Park, NJ, may have to forfeit entire varsity football season
The future of the Asbury Park High School football season remains in doubt due to a lack of players being academically eligible to play. Asbury Park had to forfeit their first game at Weequahic last Friday when they didn't have enough eligible players. With the first home game scheduled for...
IN THIS ARTICLE
elitesportsny.com
WFAN caller says Chris ‘Mad Dog’ Russo name-dropped Mike Francesa while trying to evade speeding ticket
Boomer Esiason and Gregg Giannotti’s callers always deliver. Peter in Maple Shade got us through a slow summer week by regaling us with the tale of his tennis court brouhaha with Eagles coach Nick Sirianni. And now Joey in Massapequa dialed into WFAN’s morning show on Thursday morning to reminisce about the time he says he pulled over Christopher “Mad Dog” Russo for speeding — and the Dog tried to pull the celebrity card on him. And invoke Mike Francesa’s name for good measure.
2X US Open Beer Chugger Is North Jersey Native
Megan Lucky and her beer had deja vu at the US Open. The North Jersey native who last year went viral for chugging her beer at the tennis games has done it again. The Ridgewood High School grad, 26, became an instant hit when she downed her drink in just under 8 seconds at the US Open in 2021.
One New Jersey Mega Millions Ticket Wins $10K
TRENTON, NJ – One very luck Mega Millions player won the third-tier prizewinning ticket sold for...
Dave Portnoy drops new reviews of 5 NJ pizzerias
Dave Portnoy took a recent trip to New Jersey and didn’t leave us without a proper farewell. Following his visit, he released FIVE new reviews of New Jersey pizza places. The first two to drop were in my neck of the woods in Morristown, NJ. Morristown is well known...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Central NJ schools seeing flood of non-English speaking new students (Opinions)
Is it a coincidence that in the last two years schools in various parts of the country including New Jersey are seeing parents and kids showing up on the first day of school who can't speak a word of English?. Could there be a connection between the estimated 4.9 million...
thelakewoodscoop.com
New Jersey Opts in To Ban Gas-Powered Vehicles
Seventeen states will now follow California’s rigid vehicle emission requirements instead of the federal standards. That means they’re considering a total ban on gas-powered vehicles and New Jersey is one of them. As of June 2022, there are 80,583 electric vehicles registered in New Jersey. This number includes...
College student from NJ charged with making threat to community
A Penn State student from Monmouth County was charged with making a bomb threat against the downtown area of State College on social media. Henry Hyduke, 20, of Fair Haven, was arrested and charged after making a bomb threat on the social media app Yik Yak against the school on Aug. 24, according to Penn State.
NBC Philadelphia
Teen Gunned Down in Front of Philly Corner Store
Léelo en español aquí. A young man was shot and killed on the sidewalk outside of a Northeast Philadelphia corner smoke shop early Wednesday. Philadelphia police officers rushed to the intersection of Torresdale and Cheltenham avenues in the Wissinoming neighborhood just before 2 a.m. to find the 19-year-old on the sidewalk bleeding heavily from gunshot wounds to his head and chest, Philadelphia Police Chief Inspector Scott Small said.
Top 4 BBQ joints in New Jersey and an honorable mention
It's certainly not a secret that I appreciate a great meal. I love to eat and feel bad for people who don't take the time to enjoy food and instead opt to shove a protein bar down their throat while driving to work. Certainly, in our fast-paced world, there isn't...
The best places for the best types of pizza in New Jersey (Opinion)
We all know that the best pizza is made in New Jersey. In fact, the very first topic ever done when New Jersey 101.5 started talking Jersey back in 1990 was, "Who makes the best pizza in New Jersey?" Now it's time to dig deeper into the dough. While everyone...
The Central Jersey Beer Festival Kicks Off This October
This event is perfect if you’re from central jersey and like to have a drink or two from time to time. The 2022 Central Jersey Beer Fest is back and it’s kicking off this October in West Windsor Township. Mercer County Park always hosts some of the best...
foxsportsradionewjersey.com
This New Jersey Restaurant Is Named Best In State For Breakfast
A New Jersey restaurant hailing from two locations, Montclair and Ridgewood, have been named the best breakfast spot in the state. Raymond’s is the best place to grab some food before your morning commute or dine with friends for some Sunday brunch. according to foodie website Mashed. They came to this conclusion by “weighing awards, reviews, personal experiences, recommendations and more.”
Comments / 0