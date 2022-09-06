Read full article on original website
Related
mycouriertribune.com
Missouri secretary of state throws support behind controversial election theory
Missouri Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft has lined up behind a U.S. Supreme Court case legal experts believe could radically reshape how federal elections are conducted by handing more power to state legislatures and blocking state courts from intervening. Ashcroft announced last week that his office had filed an amicus...
mycouriertribune.com
Parson shuts door on marijuana special session
JEFFERSON CITY — A spokeswoman for Gov. Mike Parson said Tuesday the governor will not expand the scope of his upcoming special session so lawmakers could consider legalizing recreational marijuana. “The call will not be amended to include marijuana legalization,” Kelli Jones, spokeswoman for Parson, said in a text...
Comments / 0