Evansville, WY

rexburgstandardjournal.com

Utah couple rescued after truck crashes into ravine

That’s how Michelle Carey, of Casper, Wyoming, describes what happened to her parents, Roger and Barbara Stomell, after winds forced the truck they were riding in, and the trailer they were pulling, into a steep ravine on the Ashton Hill along U.S. Highway 20 on Monday.
CASPER, WY
K2 Radio

PHOTOS: Limousine Involved in Crash on I25 In Casper

Traffic was significantly backed up on I25 in Casper on Thursday evening, as multiple vehicles were involved in a crash on the interstate, near milepost 187. Details were scarce, as Wyoming Highway Patrol troopers were still investigating the accident. It's currently unknown if there were any injuries related to the...
CASPER, WY
oilcity.news

City worker reports theft of prized Chevelle on his birthday

CASPER, Wyo. — The reported theft of a beloved muscle car has thrown a wrench in an annual tradition for City of Casper Water Distribution Manager Willie Gonzales. Gonzales told Oil City he was alerted to the theft of the 1972 Chevelle from his storage unit on Tuesday, Sept. 6, which was also his birthday.
CASPER, WY
oilcity.news

Late-summer snowstorm could dump foot of snow on mountains in Wyoming

CASPER, Wyo. — Seasons are changing, and while it is technically still summer until Thursday, Sept. 22, the Bighorn Mountains could see a big snowstorm between Thursday night and Friday night. The late-summer snowstorm could dump 5–10 inches at elevations between 10,000 and 11,000 feet, with around a foot...
CASPER, WY
cowboystatedaily.com

Judge Finds Probable Cause To Send Accused Casper Double Killer To Felony Court

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. The Wyoming man accused of shooting his traveling companions to death on a Casper highway last month has been transferred to a higher court, where he’ll face two first-degree murder charges and one aggravated assault charge. Luke Thomas Young, 26,...
CASPER, WY
oilcity.news

Thunderstorms likely in Casper Friday; ‘significant snow’ possible in Bighorn Mountains

CASPER, Wyo. — The Casper area could see rain on Thursday with thunderstorms then likely on Friday, according to the National Weather Service in Riverton. As a strong cold front moves into the region on Friday, the Bighorn Mountains could see “significant snow” at elevations above 9,000 feet, the NWS in Riverton forecasts. A freeze is possible at lower elevations in western Wyoming on Friday night.
CASPER, WY
#Power Line#House Fire#Structure Fire#Poplar Streets
Wake Up Wyoming

WARNING: Wyoming Fire Danger High

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — The National Weather Service in Cheyenne has announced that much of southeast Wyoming, including the cities of Cheyenne and Casper, will be under a Fire Weather Watch. And that's not the only area. While driving across the state, from Casper to Lander and beyond, I saw...
WYOMING STATE
oilcity.news

Casper firefighters quickly tackle Labor Day garage fire

CASPER, Wyo. — Casper firefighters quickly extinguished a structure fire shortly after 1 p.m. Monday on the 1900 block of East 21st Street. Casper Fire-EMS crews arrived to find an attached garage on fire. Occupants of the home were present at the time of the fire. There were no injuries, Casper Fire-EMS reported.
CASPER, WY
capcity.news

Fire Weather Watch to go into effect for southeast Wyoming

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — The National Weather Service in Cheyenne has announced that much of southeast Wyoming, including the cities of Cheyenne and Casper, will be under a Fire Weather Watch. A Fire Weather Watch means that there are critical fire weather conditions in the forecast. The Fire Weather Watch...
CHEYENNE, WY
oilcity.news

Upcoming Casper car show to benefit Meals on Wheels

CASPER, Wyo. — A show featuring classic wheels will help Meals on Wheels with its mission. According to a release, the Central Wyoming Corvette Club is hosting its Fall Funkana & Car Show this Saturday, Sept. 10 at the Eastridge Mall. The show will take place in the parking lot near the former Sears from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
CASPER, WY
oilcity.news

Commission approves Wyoming Downs horse race betting in three locations

CASPER, Wyo. — The Natrona County Commission has approved applications for Wyoming Downs LLC to conduct pari-mutuel wagering on live, historic, and simulcast horse racing at three establishments. The commission took up the resolutions at its regular meeting Tuesday, Sept. 5. Between four and 10 machines would be installed...
NATRONA COUNTY, WY
Wake Up Wyoming

Casper Ranked One of the Best Places to Retire for 2022

Just about every Wyoming resident realizes how "wonderful" of place to live this is. We have great outdoor activities that range anywhere from skiing to hunting. The scenery is beautiful darn near year round and our relatively low population and violent crime rate are both pluses, but we are constantly learning new reasons that living in the Cowboy State is so appealing.
CASPER, WY
K2 Radio

Why is Casper so smoky?

A wide-spread haze has settled over Casper; the smoke is coming from regional wildfires across the western United States. The current air quality is 43, which is "satisfactory and poses little or no health risk," according to BreezOmeter. As peak fire season for the western U.S. picks up, we will...
CASPER, WY

