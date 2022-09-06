Read full article on original website
rexburgstandardjournal.com
Utah couple rescued after truck crashes into ravine
That’s how Michelle Carey, of Casper, Wyoming, describes what happened to her parents, Roger and Barbara Stomell, after winds forced the truck they were riding in, and the trailer they were pulling, into a steep ravine on the Ashton Hill along U.S. Highway 20 on Monday.
PHOTOS: Limousine Involved in Crash on I25 In Casper
Traffic was significantly backed up on I25 in Casper on Thursday evening, as multiple vehicles were involved in a crash on the interstate, near milepost 187. Details were scarce, as Wyoming Highway Patrol troopers were still investigating the accident. It's currently unknown if there were any injuries related to the...
oilcity.news
City worker reports theft of prized Chevelle on his birthday
CASPER, Wyo. — The reported theft of a beloved muscle car has thrown a wrench in an annual tradition for City of Casper Water Distribution Manager Willie Gonzales. Gonzales told Oil City he was alerted to the theft of the 1972 Chevelle from his storage unit on Tuesday, Sept. 6, which was also his birthday.
oilcity.news
Late-summer snowstorm could dump foot of snow on mountains in Wyoming
CASPER, Wyo. — Seasons are changing, and while it is technically still summer until Thursday, Sept. 22, the Bighorn Mountains could see a big snowstorm between Thursday night and Friday night. The late-summer snowstorm could dump 5–10 inches at elevations between 10,000 and 11,000 feet, with around a foot...
cowboystatedaily.com
Judge Finds Probable Cause To Send Accused Casper Double Killer To Felony Court
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. The Wyoming man accused of shooting his traveling companions to death on a Casper highway last month has been transferred to a higher court, where he’ll face two first-degree murder charges and one aggravated assault charge. Luke Thomas Young, 26,...
oilcity.news
Thunderstorms likely in Casper Friday; ‘significant snow’ possible in Bighorn Mountains
CASPER, Wyo. — The Casper area could see rain on Thursday with thunderstorms then likely on Friday, according to the National Weather Service in Riverton. As a strong cold front moves into the region on Friday, the Bighorn Mountains could see “significant snow” at elevations above 9,000 feet, the NWS in Riverton forecasts. A freeze is possible at lower elevations in western Wyoming on Friday night.
capcity.news
Two semis catch fire, two die in Labor Day weekend crash on Interstate 80 in Wyoming
CASPER, Wyo. — Two people died in a crash that occurred on Saturday, Sept. 3 on Interstate 80 near Burns, according to a preliminary crash report from the Wyoming Highway Patrol. Troopers were notified of the crash at around 4:51 a.m. Saturday. The crash involved two semi trucks and...
ON THIS DAY: Two Years Ago It Was Snowing in Casper – Today Saw Record Heat
Casper has had a very warm summer for 2022. Today, the recorded high was 96°, which is exceptionally high for this time of year, but two years ago to the day, it was much cooler. As a matter of fact, it was snowing. According to data gleaned from Weather...
WARNING: Wyoming Fire Danger High
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — The National Weather Service in Cheyenne has announced that much of southeast Wyoming, including the cities of Cheyenne and Casper, will be under a Fire Weather Watch. And that's not the only area. While driving across the state, from Casper to Lander and beyond, I saw...
oilcity.news
Casper firefighters quickly tackle Labor Day garage fire
CASPER, Wyo. — Casper firefighters quickly extinguished a structure fire shortly after 1 p.m. Monday on the 1900 block of East 21st Street. Casper Fire-EMS crews arrived to find an attached garage on fire. Occupants of the home were present at the time of the fire. There were no injuries, Casper Fire-EMS reported.
PHOTOS: Season of the Witch Starts Now For Casper Family Decorating for Halloween
The time has almost drawn nigh. The air is cooling (like, sort of). The sun sets earlier, the night comes sooner. The moonlight beckons all who surrender to it. It is autumn. It is Halloween. It is the season of the witch. Or, at least, it is for one Casper...
capcity.news
Fire Weather Watch to go into effect for southeast Wyoming
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — The National Weather Service in Cheyenne has announced that much of southeast Wyoming, including the cities of Cheyenne and Casper, will be under a Fire Weather Watch. A Fire Weather Watch means that there are critical fire weather conditions in the forecast. The Fire Weather Watch...
oilcity.news
Upcoming Casper car show to benefit Meals on Wheels
CASPER, Wyo. — A show featuring classic wheels will help Meals on Wheels with its mission. According to a release, the Central Wyoming Corvette Club is hosting its Fall Funkana & Car Show this Saturday, Sept. 10 at the Eastridge Mall. The show will take place in the parking lot near the former Sears from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
oilcity.news
New Yellowstone Volcano Observatory plan calls for more attention on hydrothermal activity
CASPER, Wyo. — The Yellowstone Volcano Observatory has released a new 10-year plan to help monitor volcanic, hydrothermal and earthquake activity and to assess hazards in the Yellowstone Plateau region, according to the University of Wyoming. The new plan calls for the updating of some existing infrastructure and the...
oilcity.news
Commission approves Wyoming Downs horse race betting in three locations
CASPER, Wyo. — The Natrona County Commission has approved applications for Wyoming Downs LLC to conduct pari-mutuel wagering on live, historic, and simulcast horse racing at three establishments. The commission took up the resolutions at its regular meeting Tuesday, Sept. 5. Between four and 10 machines would be installed...
Casper Ranked One of the Best Places to Retire for 2022
Just about every Wyoming resident realizes how "wonderful" of place to live this is. We have great outdoor activities that range anywhere from skiing to hunting. The scenery is beautiful darn near year round and our relatively low population and violent crime rate are both pluses, but we are constantly learning new reasons that living in the Cowboy State is so appealing.
capcity.news
Smoke is on the horizon, and it’s likely to become more visible on Labor Day
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — If you think you’re seeing a haze of smoke around the horizon, it’s because you are. Smoke from western wildfires has been drifting over the western U.S. since Friday, and with the region’s clear skies, it has become easy to see, especially at the horizon.
The Annual Hogadon Basin “Tune-Up” Day happening next week, Casper
It's that time of the year again. The kids are back in school and--even though it's been scorching hot--it'll eventually be sweater weather. If meteorologists are right, this winter's gonna be gnarly. I hope that translates to loads of fresh powder. But before we start fantasizing about zig-zagging our way down Dreadnaught and Wild Turkey...
NO Scotty McCreery Is NOT Coming To The Lyric In Casper, Wyoming
You're creating a Facebook Event and accidentally tag the wrong location. Except you don't know how many people saw the wrong post before you noticed and fixed it. And that's precisely what happened with an upcoming Scotty McCreery Concert. Scotty will perform at The Lyric in Oxford, Mississippi, on September...
Why is Casper so smoky?
A wide-spread haze has settled over Casper; the smoke is coming from regional wildfires across the western United States. The current air quality is 43, which is "satisfactory and poses little or no health risk," according to BreezOmeter. As peak fire season for the western U.S. picks up, we will...
