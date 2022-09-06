Broadway Week brings discounted prices

MANHATTAN (PIX11) — Broadway Week starts Tuesday and it’s your chance to see the hottest shows at discounted prices.

Mayor Eric Adams kicked off Broadway Week before the start of the performance of “Phantom of the Opera” on Labor Day evening.

“This great, two-for-one ticket allows you to come with someone you love, or someone you dislike,” joked Adams. “Those of you who are from outside the city, I just have one request: spend money!”

From Sept. 6 through Sept. 25, you can snag two tickets for the price of one to some of Broadways most popular plays and musicals. “Phantom of the Opera,” the longest running show on Broadway, is one of the 22 productions listed on the city’s website promoting the 2-for-1 deal. This is the first fall edition of Broadway Week since 2019, pre-pandemic.

“New York City is America’s city,” Adams said. “The way goes New York, goes America and the way goes America goes, the entire globe welcome to a great performance, enjoy the show, Broadway is back.”

Here are the 22 participating shows:

1776

Aladdin

A Strange Loop

Beetlejuice

The Book of Mormon

Chicago

Come From Away

Cost of Living

Dear Evan Hansen

Death of a Salesman

Funny Girl

Hadestown

Harry Potter and the Cursed Child

Into The Woods

The Kite Runner

The Lion King

MJ: The Musical

Moulin Rouge! The Musical

The Phantom of the Opera

The Piano Lesson

Six

Wicked

