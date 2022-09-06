Read full article on original website
Santa Clarita Radio
Brush Fire Breaks Out North Of Santa Clarita
UPDATE (10:15 p.m.): Officials released a more accurate estimate of the fire’s size. The fire spread to three acres in size before forward progress was stopped. At around 9 p.m. Wednesday, first responders received reports of a car fire spreading to brush on Highway 138 near 3 Points Road in Neenach, north of Santa Clarita.
Person Found Dead in Parked Van in Center Divider Area of 710 Freeway
A person was found dead Thursday inside a parked van near the center divider of the southbound Long Beach (710) Freeway in the East Los Angeles area, authorities said.
Santa Clarita Radio
Full Overnight Closures Of Northbound 5 Freeway Announced, Repairs Expected Through November
The California Department of Transportation, (CalTrans) is scheduled to close all northbound 5 Freeway lanes through Castaic during overnight hours, periodically over the next week for Route Fire repairs. In preparation for opening a third lane on Interstate 5 in northern Los Angeles County, Caltrans District 7 plans to fully...
Santa Clarita Radio
Body Found In Newhall Parking Lot
Detectives are waiting on medical examiners’ results to reveal the cause of death and identity of a body found near a Newhall School District facilities building late Tuesday. Law enforcement officials from the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department said that the body of a man had been found in...
Firefighters Extinguish Apartment Fire in Newhall
Newhall, Santa Clarita, CA: A Newhall apartment fire was reported Monday, Sept. 5, around 10:36 a.m. in the 23600 block of Newhall Avenue, in the Newhall community of Santa Clarita. Los Angeles County Fire Department was at the scene on the third floor hauling a hose from a balcony with...
Firefighters Battle Attic Flames in West Covina Home
West Covina, Los Angeles County, CA: The West Covina Fire Department responded to a structure fire on the 1000 block of Highlight Drive and East Hillside Drive in the city of West Covina around 10:30 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 6. Once firefighters arrived on scene, they located a two-story house with...
foxla.com
29-year-old hiker dies in possible heat-related death in Santa Barbara County
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. - A missing hiker has been found dead in Santa Barbara County and authorities believe the hot weather may have been to blame. This comes after authorities were searching for 29-year-old Tim Sgrignoli, of Ventura, following his disappearance. The San Bernardino County Sheriff's Office said Sgrignoli was found dead between Trespass Trail and Highway 101 in the Gaviota area.
Santa Clarita Radio
Brush Fire Breaks Out Near Templin Highway
A brush fire broke out Tuesday north of Castaic due to downed power lines. The brush fire, dubbed the 5 Fire, was first reported around 11 a.m. on the northbound 5 Freeway south of Templin Highway, said Craig Little, spokesperson for the Los Angeles County Fire Department. As of 11:10...
foxla.com
Two dead after plane crashes in Santa Monica
SANTA MONICA, Calif. - Two people are dead after a plane crashed at the Santa Monica Airport, police said. Fire officials responded to the Santa Monica Airport around 4:25 p.m. Thursday. The FAA said the aircraft was a single-engine Piper Sport. The two people aboard, a flight instructor and a...
Santa Clarita Radio
Hurricane Kay To Bring Rain, Thunderstorms To Santa Clarita Weather Forecast
Hurricane Kay is expected to bring rain and a chance of thunderstorms to the Santa Clarita weather forecast this weekend. An excessive heat warning is still in the Santa Clarita weather forecast through Friday, with a 15 to 20 degree cooldown by Saturday when rain is expected to move over the area, said Eric Boldt, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service.
signalscv.com
Man arrested on suspicion of DUI after vehicle found next to railroad tracks
A man was arrested on suspicion of DUI after allegedly abandoning his vehicle along the railroad tracks in Newhall Wednesday night, according to Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station officials. According to Sgt. M. Bengston, deputies responded to an 8:37 p.m. call regarding a vehicle stuck on the railroad tracks...
One person struck and killed by train in Willowbrook
One person was killed by a train in Willowbrook Wednesday, according to the Los Angeles County Fire Department. It happened around 12:15 a.m. at El Segundo Blvd and Willowbrook Avenue. Deputies with the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department blocked off the area during an investigation of the incident. The pedestrian struck died at the scene. The name of the person killed has not yet been released. The circumstances that led up to the crash have not yet been released.
foxla.com
Officials seeking help identifying woman brought to LA hospital
LOS ANGELES - Do you recognize this woman?. The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health Services is asking for your help identifying this patient who has been hospitalized since Sept. 4. Officials said the woman is around 30-years-old, 5'9" tall, weighing around 160 pounds, with an average build and...
Taft Midway Driller
Northbound 1-5 to close at night for emergency repairs
– In preparation of opening a third lane on Interstate 5 in northern Los Angeles County, Caltrans District 7 will fully close the northbound direction for several nights beginning today, to pave the inside shoulder for nearly two miles. Once completed, motorists will have three through-lanes on northbound I-5. Currently two lanes are closed to prevent traffic loads from further stressing the retaining walls damaged in the Route Fire that started on August 31.
Man Killed in South Los Angeles Shooting
A man was shot and killed in South Los Angeles Wednesday evening.
Santa Clarita Radio
Statewide Flex Alert Issued For Seventh Day In A Row, Affecting Santa Clarita
A statewide Flex Alert calling for reduced electricity use was extended once again Tuesday amidst the current heatwave affecting Santa Clarita and California. For the seventh day in a row, the California Independent Systems Operator (Cal ISO) issued a Flex Alert asking consumers to conserve electricity between the hours of 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. Tuesday.
Santa Clarita Radio
L.A. County Officials Host Reveal Of ‘Super Scoopers’ For Fire Season
In a press conference on Wednesday, Los Angeles County officials revealed the two “Super Scoopers” leased from Canada to be used for California’s fire season. The airfield at the Van Nuys Airport was decorated with the aircraft used by the L.A. County Fire Department including the Super Scoopers, showcasing the department’s immense air strength in battling fires.
signalscv.com
Four people transported to hospital after Highway 14 rollover
A traffic collision on the southbound side of Highway 14 resulted in four of five people involved in the incident being transported to a nearby hospital and caused a short delay for commuters Tuesday afternoon, according to emergency personnel. Craig Little, public information officer for the Los Angeles County Fire...
New information to be released in slaying of 16-year-old in Lynwood
Detectives on Thursday planned to release new information they received about the 2016 slaying of 16-year-old Danah Rojo-Rivas in Lynwood. The information was received through an anonymous tip and will be shared during a 3 p.m. news conference that will be streamed on the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department’s Facebook and Instagram accounts. Detectives also […]
theavtimes.com
Invasive Aedes mosquito detected in a new areas of east Palmdale
PALMDALE– The Aedes aegypti mosquito — known for spreading viruses like chikungunya, dengue, Zika, and yellow fever — has been found in new areas of east Palmdale, according to the Antelope Valley Mosquito and Vector Control District. AVMVCD officials said the Aedes aegypti mosquito was recently found...
