Stephen A. Smith Believes Skip Bayless Is The Analyst Most Critical Of LeBron James: "He Ain't Playing. He Means It."

Read full article on original website
jimmy hayes
3d ago
skip Bayless trys to stay relevant by constantly talking about lebron.i don't ever here say anything good about lebron
Reply
10
my mind
3d ago
I don't agree that they're wrong is the least criticize superstar but he definitely didn't show up in a bunch of finals games. MJ had very little if any of those no-show moments in the finals.
Reply(2)
7
Elizabeth Ford
2d ago
Skip Bayless can talk all he wants to , but never played in The NBA ,but he knows the game. He is just a jealous old person that wish he had Lebron James talent. After All Haters Will Always Be Haters. His Name Is Skip Bayless. A Nonfactor In The Game .
Reply
4
Related
Lakers star Patrick Beverley fires Russell Westbrook, LeBron James warning to NBA
Patrick Beverley is excited about pairing up with Russell Westbrook on the Los Angeles Lakers’ backcourt, as well as playing alongside LeBron James. After all, he knows they can be dangerous when they click. Speaking to reporters on Tuesday after practice, Beverley revealed how he sees himself thriving alongside...
Yardbarker
Byron Scott Says Chris Paul Told Him LeBron James Was Leaving The Cavaliers Before 'The Decision': "He's Gone, Coach"
There is almost nothing over the past couple of decades that shook the NBA world as much as "The Decision" did. After a lot of speculation, on July 8th, 2010, LeBron James finally revealed on a televised segment on ESPN that he was taking his talents to South Beach. James became public enemy No. 1 thanks not only to his decision to leave his hometown Cavaliers but also because he was teaming up with Dwyane Wade and Chris Bosh to form a super team.
Jeremy Lin signs to play with new team
Over a decade after Linsanity first swept the globe, Jeremy Lin is still at it. The former NBA guard Lin has signed a deal to play for the Guangzhou Loong Lions of the Chinese Basketball Association, according to multiple reports. Lin himself confirmed the news in an Instagram post. Lin,...
Video of Russell Westbrook-Patrick Beverley exchange goes viral
Russell Westbrook and Patrick Beverley have publicly feuded with one another for the better part of the last decade, but it would appear they have put all of that behind them now that they are teammates. Beverley, who was acquired by the Los Angeles Lakers via a trade with the...
RELATED PEOPLE
LeBron James Goes Viral For His Dance Moves At Kendrick Lamar’s Concert: Watch
LeBron James is 6’9″, so there was no way that anyone would miss him when he started to get crazy during Kendrick Lamar‘s concert on Sunday in Vancouver, BC, Canada. In footage of King James, LeBron, 37, felt himself as Kendrick, 35, and Baby Keem kicked into “family ties.” Dressed in all white, LeBron stood out while rocking out on the VIP section of the floor. “@KingJames rocking out at @kendricklamar show in #Vancouver,” tweeted Mike Man (aka @chubbyvegan18). “Great Show! Two Kings brought their A-Game tonight! #LeBron #kendrick.”
Larsa Pippen Spotted with Michael Jordan's Son Marcus for Lunch Date in Miami
Pippen said last month that dating has been difficult after splitting with former NBA star Scottie Pippen: "It's kind of hard. I thought it was going to be easier, to be honest with you." Larsa Pippen was spotted dining out with Michael Jordan's son Marcus over the weekend. The Real Housewives of Miami star, 48, who is the ex-wife of Michael's former Chicago Bulls teammate Scottie Pippen, sat next to Marcus, 31, while dining Sunday afternoon at Zuma, a Japanese restaurant in Miami, according to TMZ. Larsa and...
CBS Sports
Shaquille O'Neal gives his uncle's home a supersized makeover on 'Secret Celebrity Renovation'
Basketball Hall of Famer Shaquille O'Neal is no stranger to giving back. It's not uncommon to hear of the four-time NBA champion paying for a stranger's groceries, picking up the tab for an entire restaurant or even paying for someone's engagement ring while out shopping. Shaq's kindness reaches far and wide, and in his latest example of generosity the big man is helping lead a renovation project for a family member who played a key role early on in his NBA career.
Lakers Video: Patrick Beverley Says LeBron James & Anthony Davis Will Be Playing With Him As Opposed To Vice Versa
Patrick Beverley joined the Los Angeles Lakers to lead the supporting cast behind LeBron James and Anthony Davis — with the Purple and Gold hoping to compete for the title again after a poor 2021-22 season. In addition to posing threat from beyond the arc, Beverley fills the role...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Yardbarker
NBA Fans Are Shocked To Discover That Anthony Davis' Wingspan Is 5 Seats Long
As one of the best big men in the NBA, Lakers superstar Anthony Davis is naturally a pretty big guy. As a 6'10", 250+ pound machine, the guy is almost impossible to stop when he's at the top of his game. Still, we can sometimes lose track of just how...
‘Love that brotha’: Patrick Beverley, Russell Westbrook share heartwarming moment after Lakers practice
Patrick Beverley and Russell Westbrook can’t stand each other. There’s just no way these two can get along now that they’re on the same team with the Los Angeles Lakers. Right? Well, it seems like this might not actually be the case. Beverley spoke to the press on Monday following a practice session with his […] The post ‘Love that brotha’: Patrick Beverley, Russell Westbrook share heartwarming moment after Lakers practice appeared first on ClutchPoints.
1 Warriors player in danger of being benched in 2022-23 NBA season
The Golden State Warriors’ “foundational six,” as Steve Kerr calls them, comprise arguably the best mix of talent and cohesion among any group of core rotation players in basketball. No one threatens defenses like Stephen Curry and no one impacts offenses like Draymond Green. Andrew Wiggins might be the NBA’s best two-way role player on […] The post 1 Warriors player in danger of being benched in 2022-23 NBA season appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NBA World Reacts To Sixers' Big Free Agency Signing
The Philadelphia 76ers may have just bolstered their bench Tuesday with their latest free agent signing. According to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, the 76ers are signing Montrezl Harrell to a two-year deal. This contract includes a player option. Harrell, 28, played for the Washington Wizards and Charlotte Hornets last season. He...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Yardbarker
Mark Cuban Reveals Steve Nash Hated Him For Not Giving Him A $60 Million Contract: "That's My Biggest Mistake Ever. Not Even Close."
The Dallas Mavericks just made the Western Conference Finals during the 2021-22 NBA season. The team, which won a championship thanks to the efforts of their German superstar Dirk Nowitzki, is now hoping to win a few more while they still employ the talents of Slovenian phenom Luka Doncic. And one of the biggest questions surrounding that possibility is whether they will be able to land a co-star that can help Doncic and the Mavs reach the promised land.
Yardbarker
Stephen A. Smith Shares A Story Of LeBron James' Mood Changing Seconds After Defeating The Celtics And Realizing He Had To Face Stephen Curry And Kevin Durant In The NBA Finals
LeBron James is getting ready to enter the 20th season of his NBA career, and the King is yet to show any major signs of slowing down. He is coming off a great individual season, but this time around, his goal must be to lead the Los Angeles Lakers to an NBA Championship.
epicstream.com
Tom Brady Announcing Retirement Again After 2022 NFL Season? Gisele Bundchen, Football Quarterback Reportedly Looking At $600 Million Divorce
NFL star Tom Brady spent some time off with Gisele Bundchen and their kids at an ultra-private report in the Bahamas in an attempt to save their crumbling marriage, a new report claimed. Gisele Bundchen Still Angry Over Tom Brady’s Un-Retirement?. Sources told Star Magazine, in its latest edition,...
NFL・
Mavs star Luka Doncic’s blunt reason why Giannis Antetokounmpo can make EuroBasket history
Dallas Mavericks superstar Luka Doncic has no doubt in his mind that Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo is capable of making history in the 2022 EuroBasket. After helping Slovenia beat Germany on Tuesday, Doncic was asked which player he thinks can score the most points in a single game in the tournament. The Mavs playmaker […] The post Mavs star Luka Doncic’s blunt reason why Giannis Antetokounmpo can make EuroBasket history appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Yardbarker
Nets HC Steve Nash, Blake Griffin had issues last season?
Steve Nash and Blake Griffin were rivals in the early 2010s when they played on rival Los Angeles teams. It turns out that they may still have been rivals last season as player and head coach. Kristian Winfield of the New York Daily News made a recent appearance on “The...
Yardbarker
The Cleveland Cavaliers Could Create A Championship Team In 2024: LeBron And Bronny James Join Donovan Mitchell, Evan Mobley, Darius Garland And Jarrett Allen
The Cleveland Cavaliers are set to start a very exciting 2022/23 NBA season where they'll boast their newly-formed Big 3 of Donovan Mitchell, Darius Garland, and Evan Mobley. They already showed flashes of what could happen in the future when they reached the play-in tournament, but this year they are keen to go to the playoff and compete against the top teams in the Eastern Conference.
Dodgers News: Joey Gallo Gives His Thoughts on Cody Bellinger's Struggles
Dodgers outfielder Joey Gallo knows what it's like to struggle and gave advice to his teammate Cody Bellinger
Comments / 38