Shake Shack, a fast food establishment with humble New York beginnings, has dropped three new milkshake flavors to prepare for fall. The bad news, though, is that these drinks will only be around for a limited time. According to Multi Briefs, limited-time products such as these remind consumers of a specific time of year and may even trigger a customer's FOMO (fear of missing out) response. By launching seasonal items, restaurants and companies are able to drum up demand and capitalize on the latest trends. In terms of popularity, pumpkin and pumpkin-flavored products are the official taste of fall. For pumpkin-spice beverages alone, the market has increased 130% since 2004 (via Grocery Dive).

RESTAURANTS ・ 2 DAYS AGO