TheStreet

Frozen Pizzas Recalled For Dangerous Ingredient

After a hard day or week at work, sometimes we just shuffle home, shove a frozen pizza in the oven, and become one with the couch. There's a special kind of pleasure in it, associating the taste of a frozen pizza with the moment one finally gets to relax. We...
Anthony Bourdain
Allrecipes.com

Trader Joe's Just Released a Copycat Taco Bell Mexican Pizza — Here's Our Take

Trader Joe's has an uncanny ability to create the products we really want before we even know we want them. So, in the absence of Mexican Pizza from the Taco Bell menu, they gifted us the solution we needed. Thanks to Trader Joe's, we can now enjoy the favorite flavors of the beloved Mexican Pizza easy from the freezer, in our very own kitchens — for even less than you'd pay in the drive-thru.
msn.com

German Shepherd Ready for 'Spooky Season' Leaves Internet in Stitches

A German shepherd named Storm has gone viral for wearing a hilarious spider costume ahead of the Halloween celebrations next month, making the internet "laugh out loud." On Monday, the dog's owner, under the username brandonandstorm2, shared a video of Storm admiring his costume in the toilet mirror, with a caption that said: "Spooky season is near!"
Mashed

Shake Shack Dropped Some New Shakes For Fall

Shake Shack, a fast food establishment with humble New York beginnings, has dropped three new milkshake flavors to prepare for fall. The bad news, though, is that these drinks will only be around for a limited time. According to Multi Briefs, limited-time products such as these remind consumers of a specific time of year and may even trigger a customer's FOMO (fear of missing out) response. By launching seasonal items, restaurants and companies are able to drum up demand and capitalize on the latest trends. In terms of popularity, pumpkin and pumpkin-flavored products are the official taste of fall. For pumpkin-spice beverages alone, the market has increased 130% since 2004 (via Grocery Dive).
