Las Vegas Global Economic Alliance CEO and President Tina Quigley will be the keynote speaker for the 2022 Top Workplaces Nevada awards event. “I am proud to announce Las Vegas Global Economic Alliance CEO and President Tina Quigley as our keynote speaker for the 2022 Top Workplace Nevada awards ceremony,” said Tom Heaton, senior director of advertising for the Las Vegas Review-Journal. “She has a broad understanding of the state’s economic landscape and has extensive expertise in infrastructure and economic development. We are so looking forward to her talk with our top business leaders at this event.”

LAS VEGAS, NV ・ 2 DAYS AGO