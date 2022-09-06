Read full article on original website
A Haunted Hotel in Boston Will Host a ‘Stranger Things’ Halloween Bash This October
'Tis the season for all things Halloween, and the iron has never been more hot when it comes to Netflix's smash hit 'Stranger Things'. The latest season of the show was filled with more horror than ever, and lends itself perfectly to having an entire Halloween bash built around it. According to Timeout.com, one 'haunted' hotel in Boston intends to do just that with a full-scale party for those that want to flashback to the '80s with a touch of demogorgons, the upside down, and maybe a few ghosts, too.
Italian Food Festival Will Include Over 40+ Amazing Tastings, Creative Cocktails & Live Music
(BOSTON, MA) For one night only the entire marketplace outside of the Prudential Center's South Garden will become a foodies' dream, offering"more than 40food and drink tastings, including dishes from our restaurants and fresh counters, grilling stations, chef demonstrations, live music, cocktail bars, and more!"
Hundreds attend Cruising Downtown car show in Manchester
MANCHESTER, N.H. — The Manchester community was buzzing after the 21st annual Cruising Downtown classic car show. The event was hosted by the Rotary Club of Manchester and featured live music, food and vendors, as well as trucks, motorcycles and hundreds of cars -- ranging from antiques to custom builds.
Adoptable Pet of the Week: Tillie
WESTFORD — Tillie, a 1-year-old female domestic medium hair mix is this week’s Adoptable Pet of the Week. Tillie is missing one of her legs as a result of extensive injuries and surgeries. “As far as I understand, she was hit by a car in Nashua. The women...
Sept. 10: Rimmon Heights celebrating community with free block party thanks to city ‘activation’ grant
MANCHESTER, NH – Michael Wolf has helped organize Saturday’s community block party in his Rimmon Heights neighborhood. As president of the Rimmon Heights Neighborhood Group, Wolf is hoping the event will encourage more neighbors to get involved. “Like a lot of other groups and businesses, we saw the...
10 things to do in N.H. this weekend: Somersworth Indonesian Festival, Aerospace Fest and more
Stay in the know about weekend happenings in the Granite State: Sign up for the Weekender newsletter. For even more events, visit NHPR's community calendar. And don't forget to check the New Hampshire forecast before you head out. MUMS Pop Up Market on Thursday, Sept. 8 from 4 p.m. to...
New Hampshire Seafood Festival Returns to Hampton Beach
In another sign that things are getting back to normal, Hampton Beach will again host its annual Seafood Festival this weekend. This marks the second straight year the festival will take place after it was canceled in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Did I ever think I’d lean on...
This Beer Garden With Games in New Hampshire is a Fall Must-Visit
It was fantastic for summer day trips, and doesn't end there. Fall weekend getaways, unique outings, great date places, or just a fun day out with friends is always a goal, right?. For me, it's fun to discover new locations or be reminded of places I've always wanted to check...
Manchester Bike Tour Sept. 11: Ride with the wind and support city-wide environmental projects
MANCHESTER, NH – See the sights from a different perspective when The Manchester Bike Tour rolls out Sept. 11. This event, held each September by the Manchester Conservation Commission, brings the community together for a morning of fun and recreation. The route is 30 miles (with an additional 10-mile...
A Southern Girl Bakery Returning to Dover, NH, With New Name
A name changes is in the works for a popular bakery returning to Dover, New Hampshire, this fall. A Southern Girl Bakery, formerly located on 4th Street, serves tasty treats that would impress any cupcake connoisseur. The owners pride themselves on "baking authentic southern flavored cupcakes, cookies, and cakes for our New England friends to enjoy," according to their Facebook page. Speaking from experience, their cupcakes are super delicious.
New Hampshire Brewery is Throwing a Big ‘Ole Beerfest in an Apple Orchard
I know it doesn't feel like it, but fall will be here in New England before we know it. It's almost time to trade out the shorts and Coronas for flannels and pumpkin beer. And you know what I say? BRING IT ON! As a kid, I used to be bummed every year when fall rolled around because it meant the summer was over! But now that I'm an adult (lame) and summer vacation isn't a thing, I fully embrace the seasons changing!
This NH Cemetery Received Another Name Due to Being Haunted
There are many haunted locations no matter where you go. According to New Hampshire Magazine, Pine Hill Cemetery, also known as Blood Cemetery in Hollis, NH is one of New Hampshire's haunted cemeteries. It's not called Blood Cemetery due to actual blood, but rather the fact that Abel Blood is...
Armpits of America: mystery poop dumper in Vermont
There’s a poop dumper in Vermont. According to WCAX, Someone is dumping human waste in the woods in Bolton and the town and state officials are looking for whoever is responsible. In May, Volunteers with the Green Mountain Club discovered trash bags discarded in the woods next to the...
Midnight Run Has To Be A Top Ten Movie Of All Time
The creator of goodmorninggloucester.org Lover of all things Gloucester and Cape Ann. GMG where we bring you the very best our town has to offer because we love to share all the great news and believe that by promoting others in our community everyone wins. View all posts by Joey Ciaramitaro.
Hare Are Some Wintertime Uses for 3 New Hampshire Summertime Businesses
Hello, and welcome to the New Hampshire Seacoast – formerly seasonal, but now operating year-round!. Let me take you on a tour of some of our favorite destinations, which you can now enjoy 24/7/365 (’66, if ‘tis a Leap!). In the summertime, Captain’s Cove Adventure Golf in...
Wolfeboro: Growing into Four-Season Tourism Town
Wolfeboro Chamber of Commerce (Courtesy photo) Wolfeboro’s trademarked moniker is “the jewel of Lake Winnipesaukee,” and tourism is the gem that shines brightest. Anchoring the eastern end of NH’s largest lake, the town is the oldest summer resort in America, dating back to when Colonial Gov. John Wentworth built a getaway estate in 1771. And it still draws both seasonal residents and day-trippers to enjoy the waters and lakeside amenities—and drop a few dollars as they do.
After Writing About My Disappointment In The North Shore OG Roast Beef Spot Back In April, Faith WaS Restored By A Different Beverly Roast Beef Place- Nick’s Roast Beef & Pizza On Essex Street Beverly (Near The Monserrat Train Station)
I’m not going to mention the name of the place because I don’t slam small family businesses but a place I once considered the kings of the Roast Beef game and the standard to which all other three ways were measured just served me a total turd. Grey meat, cold, barely any jimmy, no crunch on the bun. Barely edible. A 4 on a scale from 1-10. I’m so disappointed and saddened by how far they’ve fallen at the same time that you have places like Jamie’s Roast Beef which is taking the beef game to a whole new level.
One Of The Most Depressed Cities In America Is In Massachusetts–And No, It’s Not Boston
There are many things nowadays that can lead to or contribute to the anxiety disorder known as depression. Money or debt issues, physical or emotional abuse, working like a dog for your employer and not feeling appreciated, being the target of bullying, getting older, ever-changing social mores, what's going on in the daily news, and the list goes on.
Director of Homeless Services resigns, a ‘major loss’ to the city after having a ‘positive impact’
MANCHESTER, NH – On Wednesday morning Ward 3 Alderman Pat Long urged Schonna Green not to go. “She told me she was going to resign and I told her not to,” says Long. “I told her that I think she’s a breath of fresh air for the city of Manchester, and that I didn’t want her to leave.”
Seasonal Businesses Near Hampton Beach Reflect on Challenging Summer
Seasonal businesses are finally getting back to normal after the coronavirus pandemic halted operations, but they still had other challenges this summer, from finding employees to dealing with supply chain issues. The weather cleared out Hampton Beach early this Labor Day but it did not dampen the summer feeling. "We...
