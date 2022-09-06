ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alabaster, AL

wbrc.com

Pell City officials hold groundbreaking for new shopping center

PELL CITY, Ala. (WBRC) - On September 8, a groundbreaking was held for the Pell City Square, the city’s newest shopping center set to open in late 2023. The 135,000-square-foot center located on Dr. John Haynes Drive will become the largest shopping plaza in the county. Pell City Mayor Bill Pruitt says this is only the beginning of the next phase of development coming to the area.
PELL CITY, AL
Shelby Reporter

Superheroes to make landing at Heart of Dixie Railroad Museum

CALERA – The Heart of Dixie Railroad Museum’s fall events will begin this upcoming weekend and continue into November. Starting Saturday, Sept. 10 the museum will host the Superhero Express. During this event, children will be able to ride a train alongside “community champions” such as first responders and everybody’s favorite masked heroes.
CALERA, AL
wvtm13.com

Birmingham has seen the last of Sloss Fright Furnace haunted house

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Sloss Fright Furnace, one of Birmingham's favorite Halloween attractions for more than 20 years, will no longer be produced due to financial concerns. Learn more about. Sloss Fright Furnace made the announcement on Thursday:. "We are sad to announce that the event Sloss Fright Furnace will...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
Shelby Reporter

Pelham City Council votes to revoke Travelodge business license

PELHAM – A City Council hearing was held Tuesday, Sept. 7 at 7 p.m. to determine the forward proceedings of the Travelodge located at 410 Oak Mountain Circle. The Council made a unanimous vote to revoke the business license of the hotel. Mike Reid spoke on behalf of the...
PELHAM, AL
The Alabama Initiative for Independent Journalism

Birmingham Renews Controversial Online Business License Renewal Service but Warns Company to Improve Customer Service

Birmingham has renewed its contract with Avenu Insights & Analytics LLC, the company in charge of the city’s online business license renewal service. The renewal came despite misgivings from officials about complaints that the company’s customer service is subpar. Online business license renewal was a priority for Mayor...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
Shelby Reporter

Sheriff’s reports for Aug. 8 through Aug. 18

The following are uniform incident and offense reports from the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office from Aug. 8 through Aug. 18. -Miscellaneous incident from Shelby County 62 and Florey Street, Vincent. A 2015 GMC Yukon Denali was damaged. Aug. 12. -Drug paraphernalia from the 3000 block of Blue Springs Road,...
SHELBY COUNTY, AL
wbrc.com

Former Birmingham Water Works employees say they warned of billing problems ahead of crisis, also claim they were told to change billing dates

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Two former Birmingham Water Works employees say they warned management for months of problems in the utility’s billing department, well before thousands of customers began going months without getting a bill. And WBRC FOX6 News has obtained an email exchange appearing to show the Birmingham Water Works Board General Manager was specifically warned of problems in the billing department as early as December 2021.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
weisradio.com

National Weather Service at Birmingham Update on Late Week Flood Risks

National Weather Service at Birmingham Update on Late Week Flood Risks. A risk for localized flooding will exist Friday and Saturday (September 9th and 10th), due to several rounds of showers and thunderstorms. WHERE:. Central Alabama. WHEN:. Friday and Saturday. THREATS:. Localized flooding may occur in areas that receive heavy...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
Shelby Reporter

Pelham location of Mountain High Outfitters to open on Sept. 17

PELHAM – Mountain High Outfitters is set to open a location in Pelham at the entrance of Oak Mountain State Park in the Canopy Development. A ribbon cutting event will be held to celebrate the stores official opening on Thursday, Sept. 15 at 2 p.m. The grand opening will...
PELHAM, AL
wbrc.com

Overturned vehicle causing delays on I-20/59 SB

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - An overturned vehicle is causing significant delays on I-20/59 near Ave I and 20th St. Ensley this morning. The left three lanes are all currently closed. Drivers are urged to use caution in the area. Subscribe to our WBRC newsletter and receive the latest local news...
BIRMINGHAM, AL

