Leeds Council discusses Main Street concerns, blocked doorway at meeting
By Nathan Prewett, For the Tribune LEEDS – On Tuesday, September 6, the Leeds City Council met at City Hall, where concerns about the Main Street program and the sealing of a doorway at the Main Street’s meeting room were revisited. Just after the council approved the minutes of the last meeting, Councilman Eric Turner […]
wbrc.com
Pell City officials hold groundbreaking for new shopping center
PELL CITY, Ala. (WBRC) - On September 8, a groundbreaking was held for the Pell City Square, the city’s newest shopping center set to open in late 2023. The 135,000-square-foot center located on Dr. John Haynes Drive will become the largest shopping plaza in the county. Pell City Mayor Bill Pruitt says this is only the beginning of the next phase of development coming to the area.
Former Red Cross building transforming into workforce housing as Market Lofts on 3rd
Work is continuing to turn the old American Red Cross headquarters in Birmingham into workforce housing. Construction on the 140,000-square-foot building at 2225 3rd Ave. N., to be known as Market Lofts on 3rd, is about 40% complete, according to Opportunity Alabama, a non-profit which connects investors with development projects in Opportunity Zones.
Shelby Reporter
Superheroes to make landing at Heart of Dixie Railroad Museum
CALERA – The Heart of Dixie Railroad Museum’s fall events will begin this upcoming weekend and continue into November. Starting Saturday, Sept. 10 the museum will host the Superhero Express. During this event, children will be able to ride a train alongside “community champions” such as first responders and everybody’s favorite masked heroes.
wvtm13.com
WVTM 13 Investigates: 2014 agreement sheds light on stalled church project
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — The original 2014 agreement between Birmingham and Trinity CME Church sheds light on its mostly tax-funded $1.1 million sanctuary project, which has sat unfinished since 2017. Watch the full report in the video above. Follow Jon Paepcke on Facebook and Twitter!
wvtm13.com
Birmingham has seen the last of Sloss Fright Furnace haunted house
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Sloss Fright Furnace, one of Birmingham's favorite Halloween attractions for more than 20 years, will no longer be produced due to financial concerns. Learn more about. Sloss Fright Furnace made the announcement on Thursday:. "We are sad to announce that the event Sloss Fright Furnace will...
Shelby Reporter
Pelham City Council votes to revoke Travelodge business license
PELHAM – A City Council hearing was held Tuesday, Sept. 7 at 7 p.m. to determine the forward proceedings of the Travelodge located at 410 Oak Mountain Circle. The Council made a unanimous vote to revoke the business license of the hotel. Mike Reid spoke on behalf of the...
Bogue’s Restaurant, staple of Birmingham’s culinary scene for 84 years, closes its doors
Bogue’s Restaurant, a staple of Birmingham’s culinary since for 84 years, has closed. The restaurant, known for its breakfast offerings and Miss Ella’s sweet rolls, first opened its doors in downtown Birmingham in 1938. On Sunday, Bogue’s served customers for the last time, Ella Irby, its longtime...
Birmingham Renews Controversial Online Business License Renewal Service but Warns Company to Improve Customer Service
Birmingham has renewed its contract with Avenu Insights & Analytics LLC, the company in charge of the city’s online business license renewal service. The renewal came despite misgivings from officials about complaints that the company’s customer service is subpar. Online business license renewal was a priority for Mayor...
Shelby Reporter
Sheriff’s reports for Aug. 8 through Aug. 18
The following are uniform incident and offense reports from the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office from Aug. 8 through Aug. 18. -Miscellaneous incident from Shelby County 62 and Florey Street, Vincent. A 2015 GMC Yukon Denali was damaged. Aug. 12. -Drug paraphernalia from the 3000 block of Blue Springs Road,...
OPINION: Ratepayers deserve forensic accounting, overhaul of Birmingham Water Works Board
Editor’s Note: This is an opinion column. By Paul DeMarco Just as certain is the view of Vulcan atop Red Mountain, the chronic issues with the Birmingham Water Works Board have been a constant in our community. Through the years, there have been criminal investigations of board members and contractors for ethics violations. Last year, […]
birminghamtimes.com
‘Fifth Little Girl’ in Birmingham Church Bombing And Her Nurse at Hospital Reunite — After 6 Decades
When an initially blinded, and nearly lifeless, 12-year-old girl found in the rubble of a church bombing was wheeled onto the 10th floor of University Hospital in Birmingham nearly 60 years ago, one of the first people to tend to the child was Rosetta “Rose” Hughes, a nurse on the floor.
wbrc.com
Former Birmingham Water Works employees say they warned of billing problems ahead of crisis, also claim they were told to change billing dates
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Two former Birmingham Water Works employees say they warned management for months of problems in the utility’s billing department, well before thousands of customers began going months without getting a bill. And WBRC FOX6 News has obtained an email exchange appearing to show the Birmingham Water Works Board General Manager was specifically warned of problems in the billing department as early as December 2021.
weisradio.com
National Weather Service at Birmingham Update on Late Week Flood Risks
National Weather Service at Birmingham Update on Late Week Flood Risks. A risk for localized flooding will exist Friday and Saturday (September 9th and 10th), due to several rounds of showers and thunderstorms. WHERE:. Central Alabama. WHEN:. Friday and Saturday. THREATS:. Localized flooding may occur in areas that receive heavy...
Shelby Reporter
Pelham location of Mountain High Outfitters to open on Sept. 17
PELHAM – Mountain High Outfitters is set to open a location in Pelham at the entrance of Oak Mountain State Park in the Canopy Development. A ribbon cutting event will be held to celebrate the stores official opening on Thursday, Sept. 15 at 2 p.m. The grand opening will...
As Birmingham’s homicide total reaches tragic high, police chief weighs in on causes and solutions
Birmingham Police Chief Scott Thurmond, a former homicide investigator and captain of the violence-plagued West Precinct, took the lead of the department this summer as the number of fatal shootings in the Magic City spiked. Between Friday evening and Monday night alone, seven people died in Birmingham homicides. So far...
wbrc.com
Overturned vehicle causing delays on I-20/59 SB
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - An overturned vehicle is causing significant delays on I-20/59 near Ave I and 20th St. Ensley this morning. The left three lanes are all currently closed. Drivers are urged to use caution in the area. Subscribe to our WBRC newsletter and receive the latest local news...
Bham Now
Five Bar and Hattie B’s chicken and waffles make best in U.S. list
Birmingham’s Five Bar and Hattie B’s in the Lakeview Entertainment District have some of the best chicken and waffles in the U.S., according to the popular national foodie site Tasting Table. The two local eateries, which are separated by a city block here in the Magic City, were...
wbrc.com
Local county sheriff’s department already seeing dip in gun permit revenues; state funds soon will be available
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - County sheriffs are working on ways to make up for losing concealed carry permit revenues from their budgets. The new law does not go into effect until January 1, 2023, but one local department is already seeing less money coming in. The Walker County Sherriff’s Department...
Sloss Fright Furnace comes to an end after decades in Birmingham
Organizers of the Sloss Fright Furnace have announced the Birmingham event will no longer be produced. The event, which was held annually from 1997 until 2019, is "too disruptive" and isn't "well aligned with Sloss' mission" or its image, the event's organizers said they were told by the venue's board.
