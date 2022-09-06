ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Quincy, WA

Comments / 0

Related
102.7 KORD

Speed Likely a Factor in Wild Fatal Grant County Rollover Crash

A Grant County man is dead, and authorities continue to investigate a wild one-car crash from Labor Day. The victim's car can be seen upside down in this image. Around 3:26 Monday, Labor Day, the Grant County Sheriff's Department and Motor Vehicle unit were called to a location on the 20500 block of Road 6 Northwest. It's a rural country road southwest of Quincy.
GRANT COUNTY, WA
ifiberone.com

Man charged with arson in Tuesday morning fire in Moses Lake

MOSES LAKE — A man has been charged with arson after Moses Lake police say he lit several large bushes on fire outside a business. Andrew B. Nuval, 24, is charged in Grant County Superior Court with second-degree arson and second-degree reckless burning. His bail has been set at $15,000.
MOSES LAKE, WA
KHQ Right Now

Dust storm in Grant County causes multiple wrecks

HARTLINE, Wash. - A dust storm in Grant County caused multiple wrecks and closed down US-2 in both directions for around an hour on Thursday afternoon. The highway has now reopened!. Last updated: Sept. 8 at 1:15 p.m. Washington State Department of Transportation warns drivers US-2 is closed in both...
GRANT COUNTY, WA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Quincy, WA
Local
Washington Accidents
Local
Washington Crime & Safety
Quincy, WA
Crime & Safety
City
Home, WA
ifiberone.com

Rogue dust storm stops traffic and causes crash on US 2 at Hartline

HARTLINE - A dust storm that only enveloped the Hartline area halted traffic on US 2 on Thursday, causing one non-injury crash. Washington State Troopers say the storm rolled in at around noon. State Patrol officials say traffic was brought to a halt due to the lack of visibility. One...
HARTLINE, WA
ncwlife.com

Both drivers killed when wrong-way vehicle collides with a semi on I-90

Two people were killed when a wrong-way driver collided head-on with a semi Saturday night about 12 miles east of Moses Lake. The Washington State Patrol said Duane R. Lamonte, 54, of Spokane was driving his 2014 Dodge Ram 3500 pickup westbound in an eastbound lane just before 8 p.m. when an eastbound Toyota 4Runner slowed to avoid him, causing the 54-year-old driver of a semi that was following the 4Runner to swerve into the path of the wrong-way vehicle.
MOSES LAKE, WA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rollover#Traffic Accident#Motor Traffic Unit
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
KXLY

Dust Storm Warning issued along I-90 west of Ritzville

SPOKANE, Wash.– A dust storm responsible for car accidents in Grant County earlier in the day is moving into the I-90 corridor Thursday afternoon. The National Weather Service has issued a Dust Storm Warning through 3:45 p.m. for parts of Adams, Grant, and Lincoln Counties. Weather satellites are picking...
GRANT COUNTY, WA
nbcrightnow.com

Yakima father arrested after running from officers with child in hand

YAKIMA, Wash. — A father in Yakima was arrested for illegally possessing a firearm, violating a protection order and interfering with custody after an incident with his infant and the child’s mother over Labor Day weekend. The man was refusing to give the child to their mother, despite...
YAKIMA, WA
ifiberone.com

More details released about Saturday's wrong-way crash near Moses Lake

MOSES LAKE - State Troopers have identified those involved in a three vehicle crash that killed two people Saturday night on I-90 near Moses Lake. Just before 8 p.m., State Patrol officials say 54-year-old Duane Lamotte of Spokane was traveling in a 2014 Ram 3500 pickup truck going west in the eastbound lanes of I-90. A semi truck piloted by 54-year-old Hoa Duong of Medical Lake was headed east.
MOSES LAKE, WA
ifiberone.com

Former Ellensburg priest arrested for rape

ELLENSBURG - A priest who used to preach at St. Andrew Parish in Ellensburg has been arrested over allegations of rape. According to KIMA-TV, 49-year-old Tomas Vazquez Tellez was arrested on Wednesday in Kennewick and has been booked into the Benton County Jail facing charges of third-degree rape with an aggravating factor of being a person of trust.
ELLENSBURG, WA

Comments / 0

Community Policy