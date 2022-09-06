Read full article on original website
Related
Speed Likely a Factor in Wild Fatal Grant County Rollover Crash
A Grant County man is dead, and authorities continue to investigate a wild one-car crash from Labor Day. The victim's car can be seen upside down in this image. Around 3:26 Monday, Labor Day, the Grant County Sheriff's Department and Motor Vehicle unit were called to a location on the 20500 block of Road 6 Northwest. It's a rural country road southwest of Quincy.
ifiberone.com
Man charged with arson in Tuesday morning fire in Moses Lake
MOSES LAKE — A man has been charged with arson after Moses Lake police say he lit several large bushes on fire outside a business. Andrew B. Nuval, 24, is charged in Grant County Superior Court with second-degree arson and second-degree reckless burning. His bail has been set at $15,000.
ncwlife.com
Fire investigators seek information on a dump truck seen near the Union Valley fire
Investigators into the Union Valley fire Aug. 30 between Chelan and Manson are now asking people who may have seen a white dump truck pulling an excavator on Union Valley Road that day to contact them. Specifically, the Department of Natural Resources investigators would like to talk with the occupants...
KHQ Right Now
Dust storm in Grant County causes multiple wrecks
HARTLINE, Wash. - A dust storm in Grant County caused multiple wrecks and closed down US-2 in both directions for around an hour on Thursday afternoon. The highway has now reopened!. Last updated: Sept. 8 at 1:15 p.m. Washington State Department of Transportation warns drivers US-2 is closed in both...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
38-Year-Old Eduardo Diaz Magana Killed In A Motor-Vehicle Accident In Quincy, (Quincy, WA)
According to the Washington Police, a motor-vehicle crash occurred in Quincy on Monday afternoon. The roll-over crash happened on a county roadway at around 3:30 p.m. According to the officials, a 2019 Dodge Challenger traveling eastbound was involved in the crash. The car skidded off the road, crashed into a...
Crashes cleared, Highway 2 reopens near Hartline
HARTLINE, Wash. — A dust storm and poor visibility caused multiple crashes along Highway 2 near Hartline Thursday. The highway was temporarily closed, but has since reopened.
ifiberone.com
Rogue dust storm stops traffic and causes crash on US 2 at Hartline
HARTLINE - A dust storm that only enveloped the Hartline area halted traffic on US 2 on Thursday, causing one non-injury crash. Washington State Troopers say the storm rolled in at around noon. State Patrol officials say traffic was brought to a halt due to the lack of visibility. One...
ncwlife.com
Both drivers killed when wrong-way vehicle collides with a semi on I-90
Two people were killed when a wrong-way driver collided head-on with a semi Saturday night about 12 miles east of Moses Lake. The Washington State Patrol said Duane R. Lamonte, 54, of Spokane was driving his 2014 Dodge Ram 3500 pickup westbound in an eastbound lane just before 8 p.m. when an eastbound Toyota 4Runner slowed to avoid him, causing the 54-year-old driver of a semi that was following the 4Runner to swerve into the path of the wrong-way vehicle.
IN THIS ARTICLE
ifiberone.com
Royal City man arrested in Nevada; police seize 56 pounds of suspected fentanyl
RENO, Nev. — A Royal City man was arrested in Nevada this week after state police seized 56 pounds of suspected fentanyl from his vehicle. Jorge A. Rivas-Vizcarra, 50, remains in jail on multiple drug charges following his arrest on Monday. His bail has been set at $750,000, according to the Associated Press.
2 People Dead In A Multi-Vehicle Accident In Moses Lake (Moses Lake, WA)
According to the Washington State Patrol, a multi-vehicle collision killed two drivers on Saturday night. The officials stated that a Dodge pickup truck was heading westbound on the eastbound lane around milepost 187, 11 miles east of Moses Lake. A semi-tuck was traveling behind a Toyota 4Runner. In order to...
ifiberone.com
Former chief deputies file lawsuit against Grant County Sheriff's Office alleging 'retaliatory conduct'
EPHRATA — Two former Grant County Sheriff’s Office chief deputies who resigned over the handling of an internal investigation have filed a lawsuit against the sheriff’s office. The sheriff’s office, former Sheriff Tom Jones, former Chief Deputy Ken Jones and current Sheriff and former Undersheriff Ryan Rectenwald...
ifiberone.com
Firefighters on scene of wildfire burning south of Beverly Sand Dunes
BEVERLY — Fire crews are on scene of a wildfire burning in an area south of the Beverly Sand Dunes in Grant County. Royal Slope Fire and Grant County Fire District 8 have responded, according to the sheriff’s office. Air resources are also on scene assisting crews on...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
KXLY
Dust Storm Warning issued along I-90 west of Ritzville
SPOKANE, Wash.– A dust storm responsible for car accidents in Grant County earlier in the day is moving into the I-90 corridor Thursday afternoon. The National Weather Service has issued a Dust Storm Warning through 3:45 p.m. for parts of Adams, Grant, and Lincoln Counties. Weather satellites are picking...
nbcrightnow.com
Yakima father arrested after running from officers with child in hand
YAKIMA, Wash. — A father in Yakima was arrested for illegally possessing a firearm, violating a protection order and interfering with custody after an incident with his infant and the child’s mother over Labor Day weekend. The man was refusing to give the child to their mother, despite...
ifiberone.com
More details released about Saturday's wrong-way crash near Moses Lake
MOSES LAKE - State Troopers have identified those involved in a three vehicle crash that killed two people Saturday night on I-90 near Moses Lake. Just before 8 p.m., State Patrol officials say 54-year-old Duane Lamotte of Spokane was traveling in a 2014 Ram 3500 pickup truck going west in the eastbound lanes of I-90. A semi truck piloted by 54-year-old Hoa Duong of Medical Lake was headed east.
ifiberone.com
Air tainted by wildfire smoke creating hazardous to unhealthy conditions west of Ephrata
Excessive wildfire smoke is being sent downwind from blazes burning in the Okanogan County wilderness as of Thursday. Authorities put the public on notice about compromised air quality early Thursday, particularly for Chelan County. According to real-time data put out by the air quality, fire and smoke map on the...
ifiberone.com
Semi hauling manure goes off SR 28 near Soap Lake as driver tries to avoid animals in the road
SOAP LAKE - A semi-truck hauling manure rolled off off state Route 28 Tuesday afternoon near Soap Lake. State troopers say the driver was attempting to avoid animals on the highway when the truck went off the road and rolled about two miles east of Soap Lake. The semi came to rest partially blocking one lane.
ifiberone.com
More details released about former Ellensburg priest jailed over accusations of rape
KENNEWICK - The Yakima Catholic Diocese emailed more information to iFIBER ONE News about the nature of the relationship between a jailed priest accused of rape and his alleged victim. 49-year-old Reverend Tomas Vazquez Tellez was arrested in Kennewick on Wednesday on suspicion of third-degree rape with an aggravating factor...
Union Gap restaurant closed due to damage from fire over the weekend
UNION GAP, Wash. — A restaurant in Union Gap is closed for the time being after it was significantly damaged in a fire over the weekend. El Porton, located at 2512 Main St. in Union Gap, caught fire shortly after 4:30 p.m. on Sunday, just as patrons were sitting down for their evening meal.
ifiberone.com
Former Ellensburg priest arrested for rape
ELLENSBURG - A priest who used to preach at St. Andrew Parish in Ellensburg has been arrested over allegations of rape. According to KIMA-TV, 49-year-old Tomas Vazquez Tellez was arrested on Wednesday in Kennewick and has been booked into the Benton County Jail facing charges of third-degree rape with an aggravating factor of being a person of trust.
Comments / 0