Auburn football: Tide fans troll Dabo Swinney saying he’s just Gene Chizik when he’s without generational QB and elite coordinators

saturdaydownsouth.com
Deion Sanders lands commitment from former touted Alabama player
Deion Sanders has added yet another commitment, this time in the form of former Alabama linebacker King Mwikuta. Mwituka entered the portal and transferred to Arkansas State earlier this season before re-entering and landing in Mississippi. The former 4-star recruit has totaled just 4 tackles in his career at Alabama,...
Auburn football: Sophomore WR enters transfer portal mid-season
The position group that was once viewed as a big weakness for the Auburn football team is now shaping up into a strength. After head coach Bryan Harsin got off to a rough start with the wide receivers, switching up coaches before his first season was even halfway over, he turned things around in a big way with the hire of Ike Hilliard.
FOX Sports
Alabama's Bryce Young is one of the best quarterbacks Joel Klatt has ever seen | The Joel Klatt Show
FOX Sports’ lead college football analyst Joel Klatt talks about the storylines he's looking forward to most in Texas Longhorns' and Alabama Crimson Tide's matchup on Saturday. One of his main points is about Bryce Young being one of the best college quarterbacks he has ever seen play.
Auburn football: This LSU commit is looking hard at Harsin’s Tigers
The Auburn football coaching staff has been staying on top of the recruitments of several LSU commits throughout the 2023 recruiting cycle, especially with Trovon Reed and his Louisiana influence in the back pocket. Now, after LSU’s season-opening loss against Florida State, will things get a little interesting? In the...
Alabama’s Nick Saban ‘still amazed’ by this ‘tremendous weapon’ for the Crimson Tide
When it comes to Alabama football, there are plenty of weapons on the field. There is one, however, that still amazes head coach Nick Saban. Sure, Heisman Trophy winner Bryce Young is at the top of his game, so is potential Heisman Trophy candidate Will Anderson. Saban, a stickler for...
AthlonSports.com
Texas Coach Steve Sarkisian Has A Message For Longhorns Fans Ahead Of Saturday's Alabama Game
For Texas to have a chance against No. 1 Alabama this Saturday afternoon, Longhorns fans must create a raucous environment. Steve Sarkisian is counting on it. Sarkisian has a message for Texas football fans ahead of Saturday's marquee showdown. In short, he needs Longhorns fans to be loud and crazy to hopefully give UT an edge against the top team in the country.
Auburn football projected for Gasparilla Bowl against surprising Pac-12 team
While it was just one game, it’s definitely good news that the national media is starting to project Auburn football to win at least six games and qualify for a bowl game this coming December during bowl season. The Tigers took down Mercer this past Saturday during a predictable...
wdhn.com
Alabama’s ‘Million Dollar Band’ won’t attend Texas game due to controversial seating arrangement
ALABAMA (WHNT) — Nick Saban and the Crimson Tide (1-0) will head to Austin, Texas this Saturday, September 10, to face off against the Texas Longhorns (1-0) inside the Darrell K. Texas Memorial Stadium. Alabama’s Million Dollar Band, however, won’t be making the trip. Recent reports cite...
Nick Saban, Wife Terry Announce Major Business News
Nick Saban isn't just an all-time great college football coach, but also a luxury hotel designer it seems. The Alamite, a high-end hotel backed by Saban and his wife, Terry, is set to open its doors next week in downtown Tuscaloosa. “Terry and I are excited to be a part...
Texas weatherman roasts Longhorns beyond recognition ahead of Alabama showdown
Texas football is set to host a huge game in Week 2 with mighty Alabama coming to Austin and one local weatherman just roasted the Longhorns to oblivion. Any Texas football fan who’s realistic about the team probably knows that the Longhorns are truly up against it on Saturday when they welcome the No. 1-ranked team in the country, the Alabama Crimson Tide, to Austin. Of course, one of the beauties of fandom is often believing the face of logic.
Golf Channel
Alabama-Texas: Jordan Spieth says 52-0, yet to wager with Justin Thomas
Jordan Spieth thinks so, saying in a promotional video for FanDuel that he believes the Longhorns football team will beat No. 1 Alabama, 52-0, on Saturday. (Yes, we know that's not really his prediction.) But according to Justin Thomas, aka Spieth’s Good Buddy, Spieth, a UT alum, has yet to...
College Football World Reacts To Controversial Alabama Band News
Alabama's "Million Dollar Band" will not be making the trip to Austin for Saturday's game against Texas. The reason for their absence. The group is not happy with its reported seating arrangements in the upper deck of DKR Texas Memorial Stadium. "A former member of the Million Dollar Band has...
wvtm13.com
Friday night Alabama high school football games rescheduled for Thursday due to weather
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Dozens of Friday night Alabama high school football games are being rescheduled for Thursday due to the threat of storms and soaking rain. Get the WVTM 13 app for scores, highlights, and weather updates.
globalconstructionreview.com
Turner to give Alabama’s Tuskegee University $70,000 a year
Turner Construction will give Alabama’s Tuskegee University $70,000 a year to support students studying construction, architecture and engineering degrees. Turner Construction was the biggest contractor in the US by revenue last year. Meanwhile, Tuskegee is accredited under the Historically Black Universities and Colleges (HBCU) designation in the US. Starting...
Opelika-Auburn News
Several area high school games rescheduled to Thursday from Friday
Due to severe weather in the forecast for Friday, several area high school football games have been moved from Friday to Thursday. Beauregard, Beulah and Lee-Scott have had their football games moved to Thursday, as have Lanett, Glenwood and Chambers Academy. Storms are in the forecast in parts of the...
Opelika-Auburn News
Construction continues on Buc-ee's Auburn; opening slated for 2023
For those who are wondering, yes, Buc-ee’s is coming soon to Auburn, but no, it won’t be this year. The beavers are, however, hard at work on the super travel center at exit 50 in Auburn just off I-85, as signs on the site indicate. The walls are going up for the main building and pylons are being set in place for a multitude of gas pumps.
TMZ.com
Guess Who This Cute Blondie Turned Into!
Before this little youngster with blunt blonde bangs turned into a beauty pageant queen, she was just hanging with her bro, reppin' the Crimson Tide and growing up in Tuscaloosa and Northport down in Alabama. Her numerous prospects on "The Bachelorette" were vying for her attention and southern hospitality. She...
WSFA
Alabama is losing daylight at the fastest rate all year
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - For summer lovers it’s one of not-so-great times of year. Those who like fall, on the other hand, probably enjoy what I’m about to say about September and October. During September and October the days get shorter and shorter. Not only that, but they...
Blake Shelton books Alabama show: How to get tickets
Country music superstar and beloved coach from “The Voice” Blake Shelton will hit the road in 2023, making one stop in Alabama, Warner Music Nashville announced Wednesday. Shelton’s “Back to the Honky Tonk Tour” booked a gig at Birmingham’s Legacy Arena at the BJCC for Saturday, Feb. 25. 2023. The show will begin at 7 p.m. The presale will begin Tuesday, Sept. 13 at 10 a.m. central. You can purchase via Ticketmaster.
montgomeryindependent.com
Country Star Stopping In Prattville Prior To Opry Appearance
Singer, songwriter and Alabama native Adam Hood is bringing his act to Prattville on Thursday September 8th. Hood will return to Carl's Country in Prattville as he prepares to perform at the historic Grand Ole Opry in October. The Prattville performance is part of a tour in which Hood is promoting the upcoming release of his fifth studio album Bad Days Better.
