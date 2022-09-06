Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Huntsville Utilities and Birmingham Water Works Charged Residents High Utility Bills for 'Half a Month' or Less UsageZack LoveHuntsville, AL
Hoover Girls Win Miss Iron City TitlesP3 StrategiesHoover, AL
Good Dog Park & Grill, A Park For Your ConsiderationObscuraBirmingham, AL
3 Great Burger Places in AlabamaAlina AndrasAlabama State
Related
Shelby Reporter
Edna Sealy Booker is passionate about art for special education
COLUMBIANA – Edna Sealy Booker has been teaching art since 2006. For more than a decade though, she taught a program that was her passion. A program that touched special education students in over 20 Shelby County schools called Artabilities. This program, partially funded through Community Health, was an...
Shelby Reporter
Fall kids musical theater class to start at SCAC
COLUMBIANA – The Shelby County Arts Council is known for its educational programming for kids. One of those programs is the bi-annual kid’s musical theater class, and the fall addition starts on Thursday, Sept. 8. Teacher Leslie Belk said she is excited to be taking this after-school class...
Shelby Reporter
Montevallo Main Street hosts Co.Starters
MONTEVALLO – Montevallo Main Street is hosting a three-month series of collaborative learning sessions for entrepreneurs that will be facilitated through the Co.Starters program this fall. This peer-driven program was created with an end game in mind that will equip budding entrepreneurs with the knowledge they need to take...
Shelby Reporter
Youth Leadership Shelby County applications now being accepted
Leadership Shelby County is now accepting Youth Leadership Shelby County applications. According to Youth Leadership Shelby County’s website, the program is offered to students entering the 11th grade within the county and aims to encourage young people to be “socially, conscientious leaders of the future by providing them with the experience, vision and opportunity to lead.”
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Shelby Reporter
City of Pelham job fair is happening September 27
PELHAM – The Pelham Job Fair will be happening on Tuesday, Sept. 27 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Pelham Recreation Center. Job opportunities include Ballantrae Golf Club, Fire Department, Parks & Recreation, Development Services & Public Works, Police Department and Pelham Racquet Club. “We want people...
Shelby Reporter
Superheroes to make landing at Heart of Dixie Railroad Museum
CALERA – The Heart of Dixie Railroad Museum’s fall events will begin this upcoming weekend and continue into November. Starting Saturday, Sept. 10 the museum will host the Superhero Express. During this event, children will be able to ride a train alongside “community champions” such as first responders and everybody’s favorite masked heroes.
Shelby Reporter
The ripple effect on a community
There is something special about being part of a community. It gives people a sense of pride and belonging. The love and care that people put into their community helps the community thrive, and it can have a ripple effect and even impact future generations. The whole world is still...
wvtm13.com
Birmingham City Schools report academic progress after spring testing
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Birmingham City Schools Superintendent Dr. Mark Sullivan and other school district leaders shared an academic progress update on Wednesday after receiving the spring test results for elementary and middle school students. Watch the video above. "The report from the Spring 2022 tests reflects academic progress following...
RELATED PEOPLE
Shelby Reporter
Mayor declares September as gynecological cancer awareness month
PELHAM – Mayor of Pelham Gary Waters was present at City Council hearing to declare the month of September as “State of Teal” for gynecological cancer survivors and victims. The month is called in action to bring awareness to GYN cancers, acknowledge survivors and to remember the...
wbrc.com
Jefferson County Commission handing four million to World Games organizers
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - World Games Leaders are inching closer to erasing their $14 million deficit. Now thanks to the Jefferson County Commission, that number is a lot smaller. They gave four million dollars to the World Games Organizing Committee but County Commission President Jimmie Stephens stresses that none of...
otmj.com
Food of Their Ancestors: St. George Food Fest Offers Middle Eastern Fare, Culture
Annette Ritchey remembers visiting her grandfather’s homeland of Greece at 13 and watching people stomp grapes on one of the islands. Years later, on a recent Saturday morning, she was in the parish hall of St. George Melkite-Greek Catholic Church on Birmingham’s Southside working with other church volunteers to use another part of the grapevine to make warak – rolled grape leaves stuffed with meat, rice and fragrant spices – for the church’s 40th annual Middle Eastern Food Festival being held Sept. 22-24.
Clanton Advertiser
Cahaba Medical fills Maplesville doctor void
After Dr. Lucille S. Collins closed her practice in Maplesville, Cahaba Medical Care — Maplesville was the only medical office left in town. The office has continued to provide care, but has been relying on the expertise of certified registered nurse practitioners since December 2020. A rotating schedule implemented...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Shelby Reporter
Alabaster youth basketball registration opens
ALABASTER – Registration for Alabaster’s girls and boys youth basketball teams opened on Tuesday, Sept. 6 and will end Saturday, Sept. 24. The girls’ program is open to ages kindergarten through sixth grade, and the boys’ program is open to ages kindergarten through ninth grade. Children...
Shelby Reporter
Pelham location of Mountain High Outfitters to open on Sept. 17
PELHAM – Mountain High Outfitters is set to open a location in Pelham at the entrance of Oak Mountain State Park in the Canopy Development. A ribbon cutting event will be held to celebrate the stores official opening on Thursday, Sept. 15 at 2 p.m. The grand opening will...
Thousands Of Human Remains Discovered At University Of Alabama Sites
*Sources: Native News Online and the Federal Register. In a jaw dropping report, published by the National Park Service, more than 10,000 human remains were excavated from sites owned by the University Of Alabama. It was reported in a "Notice of Inventory Completion" published in the Federal Register, last week.
Shelby Reporter
Chelsea City Council approves rodeo
CHELSEA – The Chelsea City Council approved resolutions for an ABC retail liquor license for Dos Tequilas and a donation for Bikes 4 Kids to hold a rodeo event during a meeting on Tuesday, Sept. 6. Proposed resolution 1024 was approved by the Council and allows for a donation...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Sloss Fright Furnace comes to an end after decades in Birmingham
Organizers of the Sloss Fright Furnace have announced the Birmingham event will no longer be produced. The event, which was held annually from 1997 until 2019, is "too disruptive" and isn't "well aligned with Sloss' mission" or its image, the event's organizers said they were told by the venue's board.
wbrc.com
Labor Day at Oak Mountain State Park
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Labor Day typically brings thousands of people to Oak Mountain State Park, but with all this rain, many people might have opted for a movie marathon over a day outdoors. Oak Mountain State Park saw just a fraction of the guests it typically sees on holidays...
wbrc.com
Alabaster’s new Amphitheatre coming soon
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The City of Alabaster is working to get back to a time where live events and entertainment were at the center of the city. Architect Turner Batson has built city hall and the senior center, and now he has a new job from the city: a new amphitheater.
wbrc.com
WBRC’s Janet Hall, Paul Finebaum & others to be inducted into UA Communication Hall of Fame
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The University of Alabama College of Communication and Information Sciences will induct four new members into its Hall of Fame and two of them are WBRC alums. The 2022 inductees are Janet Hall O’Neil, Paul Finebaum, Charlie Monk, and Frank M. Thompson Jr. For more...
Comments / 0