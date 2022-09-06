Annette Ritchey remembers visiting her grandfather’s homeland of Greece at 13 and watching people stomp grapes on one of the islands. Years later, on a recent Saturday morning, she was in the parish hall of St. George Melkite-Greek Catholic Church on Birmingham’s Southside working with other church volunteers to use another part of the grapevine to make warak – rolled grape leaves stuffed with meat, rice and fragrant spices – for the church’s 40th annual Middle Eastern Food Festival being held Sept. 22-24.

BIRMINGHAM, AL ・ 2 DAYS AGO