KCBD
TRAFFIC ALERT: Crash involving a semi and car in North Lubbock County
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock police are on scene of a crash involving a semi and a car in North Lubbock County. Police say it happened just before 7:00 a.m. A car ended up underneath the semi trailer at East Drew Street and North Fir. One person was moderately injured and taken to the hospital.
everythinglubbock.com
One with serious injuries, Lubbock overnight shooting
LUBBOCK, Texas — Around 1:09 a.m., a person was shot resulting in a serious injury in the 4800 block of 37th street, according to the Lubbock Police Department. The suspect fled the scene before police arrived. A family member of the victim recognized the suspect, according to LPD, but...
1 Person Injured After Crash In Lubbock (Lubbock, TX)
Official reports from the Lubbock Police Department and the Lubbock Fire Rescue state that the team responded to a two-vehicle crash that took place at the intersection of 130th and Slide Road on Wednesday night. The incident took place a [..]
fox34.com
1 injured in crash on 130th and Slide Road
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock PD and Fire Rescue are responding to a two-vehicle crash in the intersection of 130th and Slide Road that has left one person injured. The call came in at around 10:10 p.m. As of now, only minor injuries have been reported. Avoid the area if...
everythinglubbock.com
Lubbock police provide more details, overnight shooting
LUBBOCK, Texas — Police released additional information Thursday afternoon about an overnight shooting incident with injuries. According to the Lubbock Police Department, 61-year-old Anthony Breckenridge, along with three other individuals, were trying to leave the 4600 block of 36th Street due to an altercation with a suspect. Around 1:09...
fox34.com
Multi-vehicle crash on Hwy 87 near Woodrow Rd.
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A multi-vehicle crash was reported on Hwy 87 and Woodrow Road just around 9:15 p.m. The Lubbock County Sheriff’s office wasn’t able to confirm injuries at this time. Motorists are advised to avoid the area if possible. This story is developing.
61-Year-Old Shot While Fleeing From Suspect in Lubbock
A 61-year-old in Lubbock was shot while he and a group of 3 other people were fleeing from an unknown suspect. KAMC News reports that Anthony Breckenridge and the 3 unnamed individuals were leaving the 4600 block of 36th Street after they had an altercation with the suspect, who has yet to be identified. This was a bit after 1 a.m.
KCBD
‘It’s our job to go and help’: Witnesses rush to check on injured police officer
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Witnesses say they were just doing their job as a part of the community, as they rushed to help Lubbock police officer Larry Barnhill, moments after he was hit by a stolen vehicle in a Clapp Park parking lot. Three teenagers have been arrested after the Monday morning situation, during which Barnhill fired his weapon.
‘He hit me’ 3 teens charged after LPD’s longest serving officer hit with stolen vehicle
Larry Barnhill, one of the Lubbock Police Department's longest-serving officers, was injured after three teenagers struck him with a stolen vehicle.
fox34.com
Former Councilman Floyd Price wants to bring back ‘90s juvenile curfew system
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On Tuesday in a Lubbock City Council meeting Chief of Police, Floyd Mitchell expressed the department’s concerns about recent juvenile crime. “But it is causing a safety issue for our community at large,” Mitchell said. Former Councilman, LPD Officer, and current Reserve Deputy for...
everythinglubbock.com
Shots fired reported at multiple homes, LPD says
LUBBOCK, Texas— The Lubbock Police Department responded to several incidents of shots fired at multiple residences in Lubbock in the last week, according to police reports. One report happened in the 300 block of 39th street at around 3:00 AM. According to the police report, the victim found bullet holes in the cars he had in his driveway.
26 People Arrested on September 7th, One with a Small $50 Bond
Today is Thursday, but it does feel like a Wednesday. Unfortunately, no one told today's perps that and they seem to have partied on all day yesterday. If you take a look at yesterday's Lubbock arrestees, you'll notice there are a few people with Public Intoxication charges. I'm not sure if they just wanted to get the weekend done early or maybe they went to Wednesday church and had too much Communion wine, or grape juice depending on your religious affiliation. All in all, don't get drunk to the point that you become crazed. Everyone remembers that one game game when Texas Tech fans flipped a car.
fox34.com
1 killed, multiple injured in crash east of Lorenzo
CROSBY COUNTY, Texas (KCBD) - One person is dead and several others were injured after a crash Monday afternoon on U.S. Highway 62/82, just east of Lorenzo. According to DPS, an SUV was legally parked on the shoulder of the east side of the highway. That’s when investigators say another car, driven by 38-year-old Enrique Martinez, of Floydada, partially crossed over into the shoulder and struck the rear of the SUV.
Family of grandmother killed in Lubbock drive-by shooting still searching for justice
LUBBOCK, Texas — 10 days after 69-year-old Margie Johnson was killed in a drive-by shooting on East Colgate, her family said they’re still searching for answers. Law enforcement has not made any arrests in the case, but they are hoping someone in the community knows who killed her. “She was the sweetest person. She loved […]
KCBD
Tuesday morning top stories: Stolen car hits Lubbock police officer
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On Daybreak Today,. Stolen car hits Lubbock police officer near 50th and Ave. U. Police say the suspects hit a police officer who tried to stop them in the parking lot at Clapp Park. He shot at the car but did not hit anyone. Details here:...
fox34.com
Dumpster fire upgraded to structure fire in central Lubbock
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock Fire Rescue was called to a structure fire around 10:46 p.m. at 1515 34th street. The fire was initially reported as a dumpster fire but was upgraded to a structure fire after it spread from the dumpster to the building. LFR confirms that the fire...
Shots fired at homes in Lubbock recently, police reports revealed
LUBBOCK, Texas – Police reports revealed two cases in the last week when someone fired a gun at a home in Lubbock. A suspect shot at a house in the 5200 block of 39th Street on September 2, according to a report Lubbock Police Department. The victim said he noticed there was also a hole […]
2 People Injured In A Multi-Vehicle Accident In Lubbock (Lubbock, TX)
According to the Lubbock Police Department, a multi-vehicle accident occurred on Indiana Avenue near South Loop 289. The officials reported that three vehicles were [..]. Reduce Points & Insurance Rates with Online Traffic & Safety Driving Education Courses for Texas Drivers.
20-Year-Old Anthony Ray Acosta Killed In A Motor Vehicle Accident In Plainview (Plainview, TX)
According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, a motor vehicle accident occurred Friday night in Hale County. The officials stated that a motorcyclist was traveling [..]. Reduce Points & Insurance Rates with Online Traffic & Safety Driving Education Courses for Texas Drivers.
fox34.com
Police chase leads to injured officer, rollover near Clapp Park
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A police chase near Clapp Park has left one LPD officer injured after being run over and another injured in a crash. Around 11:20 a.m. on Sept 5, police were notified of a suspicious vehicle on E 49th Street around Clapp Park. Police stated the vehicle was “doing donuts” in the parking lot. An officer ran the license plate of the SUV and confirmed the vehicle had been reported stolen.
