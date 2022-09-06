ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lubbock, TX

Comments / 0

Related
KCBD

TRAFFIC ALERT: Crash involving a semi and car in North Lubbock County

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock police are on scene of a crash involving a semi and a car in North Lubbock County. Police say it happened just before 7:00 a.m. A car ended up underneath the semi trailer at East Drew Street and North Fir. One person was moderately injured and taken to the hospital.
LUBBOCK, TX
everythinglubbock.com

One with serious injuries, Lubbock overnight shooting

LUBBOCK, Texas — Around 1:09 a.m., a person was shot resulting in a serious injury in the 4800 block of 37th street, according to the Lubbock Police Department. The suspect fled the scene before police arrived. A family member of the victim recognized the suspect, according to LPD, but...
LUBBOCK, TX
fox34.com

1 injured in crash on 130th and Slide Road

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock PD and Fire Rescue are responding to a two-vehicle crash in the intersection of 130th and Slide Road that has left one person injured. The call came in at around 10:10 p.m. As of now, only minor injuries have been reported. Avoid the area if...
LUBBOCK, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Accidents
Lubbock, TX
Accidents
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
Lubbock, TX
Crime & Safety
City
Lubbock, TX
everythinglubbock.com

Lubbock police provide more details, overnight shooting

LUBBOCK, Texas — Police released additional information Thursday afternoon about an overnight shooting incident with injuries. According to the Lubbock Police Department, 61-year-old Anthony Breckenridge, along with three other individuals, were trying to leave the 4600 block of 36th Street due to an altercation with a suspect. Around 1:09...
LUBBOCK, TX
fox34.com

Multi-vehicle crash on Hwy 87 near Woodrow Rd.

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A multi-vehicle crash was reported on Hwy 87 and Woodrow Road just around 9:15 p.m. The Lubbock County Sheriff’s office wasn’t able to confirm injuries at this time. Motorists are advised to avoid the area if possible. This story is developing.
LUBBOCK COUNTY, TX
FMX 94.5

61-Year-Old Shot While Fleeing From Suspect in Lubbock

A 61-year-old in Lubbock was shot while he and a group of 3 other people were fleeing from an unknown suspect. KAMC News reports that Anthony Breckenridge and the 3 unnamed individuals were leaving the 4600 block of 36th Street after they had an altercation with the suspect, who has yet to be identified. This was a bit after 1 a.m.
LUBBOCK, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Accident#Ems#Lpd
everythinglubbock.com

Shots fired reported at multiple homes, LPD says

LUBBOCK, Texas— The Lubbock Police Department responded to several incidents of shots fired at multiple residences in Lubbock in the last week, according to police reports. One report happened in the 300 block of 39th street at around 3:00 AM. According to the police report, the victim found bullet holes in the cars he had in his driveway.
LUBBOCK, TX
Talk 1340

26 People Arrested on September 7th, One with a Small $50 Bond

Today is Thursday, but it does feel like a Wednesday. Unfortunately, no one told today's perps that and they seem to have partied on all day yesterday. If you take a look at yesterday's Lubbock arrestees, you'll notice there are a few people with Public Intoxication charges. I'm not sure if they just wanted to get the weekend done early or maybe they went to Wednesday church and had too much Communion wine, or grape juice depending on your religious affiliation. All in all, don't get drunk to the point that you become crazed. Everyone remembers that one game game when Texas Tech fans flipped a car.
LUBBOCK, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
fox34.com

1 killed, multiple injured in crash east of Lorenzo

CROSBY COUNTY, Texas (KCBD) - One person is dead and several others were injured after a crash Monday afternoon on U.S. Highway 62/82, just east of Lorenzo. According to DPS, an SUV was legally parked on the shoulder of the east side of the highway. That’s when investigators say another car, driven by 38-year-old Enrique Martinez, of Floydada, partially crossed over into the shoulder and struck the rear of the SUV.
LORENZO, TX
fox34.com

Dumpster fire upgraded to structure fire in central Lubbock

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock Fire Rescue was called to a structure fire around 10:46 p.m. at 1515 34th street. The fire was initially reported as a dumpster fire but was upgraded to a structure fire after it spread from the dumpster to the building. LFR confirms that the fire...
LUBBOCK, TX
fox34.com

Police chase leads to injured officer, rollover near Clapp Park

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A police chase near Clapp Park has left one LPD officer injured after being run over and another injured in a crash. Around 11:20 a.m. on Sept 5, police were notified of a suspicious vehicle on E 49th Street around Clapp Park. Police stated the vehicle was “doing donuts” in the parking lot. An officer ran the license plate of the SUV and confirmed the vehicle had been reported stolen.
LUBBOCK, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy