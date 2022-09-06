ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

pymnts

Healthcare Becomes Fertile Ground for Big Retail's Payments Ambitions

Health care is the space that couldn’t reinvent itself — becoming truly modern — until Big Retail came along to help usher the industry more fully into the 21st century. For the Walmarts and the Amazons of the world, offering value care and virtual care creates a new avenue to connect payments to a broader ecosystem.
RETAIL
pymnts

Report: Indian Regulators to Hold Paid Reviewers Liable for Products

Aiming to eliminate fake or paid product reviews on social media and eCommerce sites, the Indian government is reportedly preparing to announce regulations that will target people who are paid to endorse merchandise — holding them liable if any issues arise around the products. The move comes in response...
ECONOMY
Business Insider

Amazon-owned Whole Foods reportedly told managers that workers couldn't wear Black Lives Matter signage at work because it was 'opening the door for union activity'

Whole Foods was concerned that allowing employees to wear Black Lives Matter signage could appear pro-union, Bloomberg reports. Per an internal email, one higher-up said it could be "opening the door for union activity." Whole Foods employees have been fighting with the company since mid-2020 over the dress code. Whole...
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Amazon Ceo#Federal Trade Commission#Drug Prices#Business Industry#Linus Business#Linus Company Amazon#Reuters
Fortune

America’s largest employers are sounding the alarm on immigration rules. Canada’s successful startup visa program shows us why

Canada has developed specific immigration policies to attract top STEM talent and ambitious entrepreneurs. Earlier this month, U.S. President Joe Biden signed into law the CHIPS and Science Act. While the new law was widely celebrated, it removed key immigration provisions that were offered in a previous version of the bill–the America COMPETES Act.
FOREIGN POLICY
The Independent

Chemical engineer fired by pharma giant GlaxoSmithKline after racist, homophobic rant on plane

The pharmaceutical and biotechnology company GlaxoSmithKline has fired one of their employees who launched into a homophobic and racist rant whilst on an American Airlines flight.In viral video posted on Reddit and Twitter, the man can be seen walking up and down the plane shouting at other passengers before announcing to the aircraft that he worked as a chemical engineer for GlaxoSmithKline.The footage was taken by another passenger on a flight from Philadelphia to Dallas and shows the man, who announced that he was “a little intoxicated,” shouting expletives whilst hunting for his bag.The man became agitated when he...
ECONOMY
Iowa Capital Dispatch

Vilsack: America’s voluntary approach to agriculture is better than Europe’s mandates

BOONE, Iowa — The more than $1 billion the federal government is devoting to voluntary efforts to reduce agriculture’s adverse effects on the environment is a better long-term strategy than mandating new rules for farmers, U.S. Secretary of Agriculture Tom Vilsack said Tuesday. While state and federal officials in the United States have tended to […] The post Vilsack: America’s voluntary approach to agriculture is better than Europe’s mandates appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
AGRICULTURE
pymnts

Spotify Chief Pressures EU in Person to Move on Apple Antitrust Case

The founder of Spotify made a visit to Brussels to pressure the European Commission to accelerate a case against Apple’s reported “anti-competitive conduct,” the Financial Times wrote Wednesday (Sept. 7). Daniel Ek, the Swedish billionaire who owns Spotify, said he spoke with competition commissioner Margrethe Vestager about...
BUSINESS
pymnts

Shopify, eCommerce Platform Luxlock Team on Token-Gated Shopping

Online retail platform Luxlock will offer new shopping options on Shopify through a partnership with Web3 open source software development company Smart Token Labs, a press release says. This was done via a custom application for Luxlock, which will leverage Smart Token Labs’ Brand Connector to offer token-gated shopping experiences,...
RETAIL
Fast Company

Here’s why the tech industry is divided over a California bill to protect children’s online safety

California is on the brink of first-of-it’s-kind legislation for children’s online safety. The California Age-Appropriate Design Code Act, which would require online platforms to provide safeguards that mitigate risks for minors, took monumental and unopposed strides through the state Assembly and Senate floors last month. Put forth in a bipartisan effort from Assemblymembers Buffy Wicks (D-Oakland) and Jordan Cunningham (R-Templeton), the bill now awaits final signature from Gov. Gavin Newsom, whose opinion on the matter remains unclear.
CALIFORNIA STATE
pymnts

Cazoo Pulls Out of EU to Focus on UK Market

Following a strategic review of its business in mainland Europe, online car seller Cazoo is foreclosing its operations in the European Union in order to focus exclusively on the U.K. market. The strategic review was aimed at “further preserving cash and positioning the Company to achieve profitability without the need...
BUSINESS
pymnts

PayPal Hires Former Expedia Marketplace President John Kim as CPO

PayPal has said it has a new Executive Vice President (EVP), Chief Product Officer (CPO) in John Kim, formerly of Expedia, a press release says. He will succeed current CPO Mark Britto, who plans to retire at the end of the year. Kim’s new job will entail leading the consumer and merchant product and engineering teams. He’ll help advance the company’s position as a “leader in digital payments and commerce” around the globe.
BUSINESS
pymnts

Lowe’s, Instacart Offer Nationwide Same-Day Delivery

Lowe’s and grocery delivery firm Instacart have rolled out a new same-day delivery option across the U.S., a company press release says. Lowe’s will reportedly be one of the first retailers on Instacart’s app to debut same-day and scheduled delivery for large items, up to 3x3x5 feet and 60 pounds. Customers will be able to order small Halloween inflatables, fire pit items and grills, among other things needed for people to start getting their homes ready for the fall holidays.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
pymnts

pymnts

