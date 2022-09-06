Read full article on original website
Related
Healthcare Becomes Fertile Ground for Big Retail's Payments Ambitions
Health care is the space that couldn’t reinvent itself — becoming truly modern — until Big Retail came along to help usher the industry more fully into the 21st century. For the Walmarts and the Amazons of the world, offering value care and virtual care creates a new avenue to connect payments to a broader ecosystem.
geekwire.com
Mark Cuban looks to turn the tables on Amazon in prescription drugs: ‘Their margin is my opportunity’
Amazon built an e-commerce empire by cutting prices for customers, surviving for years on the mere promise of future profits for investors. So there was no small irony in Mark Cuban’s comment at the Code conference in Beverly Hills on Tuesday, when journalist Kara Swisher asked him about Amazon’s move into healthcare.
Report: Indian Regulators to Hold Paid Reviewers Liable for Products
Aiming to eliminate fake or paid product reviews on social media and eCommerce sites, the Indian government is reportedly preparing to announce regulations that will target people who are paid to endorse merchandise — holding them liable if any issues arise around the products. The move comes in response...
Amazon-owned Whole Foods reportedly told managers that workers couldn't wear Black Lives Matter signage at work because it was 'opening the door for union activity'
Whole Foods was concerned that allowing employees to wear Black Lives Matter signage could appear pro-union, Bloomberg reports. Per an internal email, one higher-up said it could be "opening the door for union activity." Whole Foods employees have been fighting with the company since mid-2020 over the dress code. Whole...
IN THIS ARTICLE
CVS, Walmart and Walgreens ordered to pay $650.6 million to Ohio counties in opioid case
Aug 17 (Reuters) - Pharmacy operators CVS (CVS.N), Walmart (WMT.N) and Walgreens (WBA.O) must pay a combined $650.6 million to two Ohio counties to address the damage done by the opioid epidemic, a federal judge ruled Wednesday.
America’s largest employers are sounding the alarm on immigration rules. Canada’s successful startup visa program shows us why
Canada has developed specific immigration policies to attract top STEM talent and ambitious entrepreneurs. Earlier this month, U.S. President Joe Biden signed into law the CHIPS and Science Act. While the new law was widely celebrated, it removed key immigration provisions that were offered in a previous version of the bill–the America COMPETES Act.
Chemical engineer fired by pharma giant GlaxoSmithKline after racist, homophobic rant on plane
The pharmaceutical and biotechnology company GlaxoSmithKline has fired one of their employees who launched into a homophobic and racist rant whilst on an American Airlines flight.In viral video posted on Reddit and Twitter, the man can be seen walking up and down the plane shouting at other passengers before announcing to the aircraft that he worked as a chemical engineer for GlaxoSmithKline.The footage was taken by another passenger on a flight from Philadelphia to Dallas and shows the man, who announced that he was “a little intoxicated,” shouting expletives whilst hunting for his bag.The man became agitated when he...
Oil companies work around Jones Act to supply U.S. fuel markets
(Reuters) - U.S. oil companies are working around a century-old shipping law to supply fuel to the U.S. East Coast, according to data from Refinitiv and oil trading sources, as high demand for gasoline and global disruptions in fuel markets sent prices higher.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Social Security increase: Value of monthly check payments could be over $1,800 in 2023
In order to adjust for inflation, the total value of monthly Social Security check payments could be more than $1,800 in 2023.
nypressnews.com
The ‘best’ drink for diabetes – lowers high blood sugar levels by 30%
It adds” People with diabetes insipidus also have a heightened dehydration risk, but this is not linked to high blood glucose levels.”. Diabetes insipidus is a rare condition where you pee a lot and often feel thirsty. If you find water uninspiring, why not spruce it up with a...
Vilsack: America’s voluntary approach to agriculture is better than Europe’s mandates
BOONE, Iowa — The more than $1 billion the federal government is devoting to voluntary efforts to reduce agriculture’s adverse effects on the environment is a better long-term strategy than mandating new rules for farmers, U.S. Secretary of Agriculture Tom Vilsack said Tuesday. While state and federal officials in the United States have tended to […] The post Vilsack: America’s voluntary approach to agriculture is better than Europe’s mandates appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
CNBC
McDonald's U.S. head says California fast-food bill unfairly targets big chains
McDonald's U.S. President Joe Erlinger said the bill unfairly targets big chains. Proponents of the legislation say it will help solve industry problems like unsafe working conditions and wage theft. Nearly 10% of McDonald's U.S. restaurants are located in California, according to Citi Research. The head of McDonald's U.S. on...
Spotify Chief Pressures EU in Person to Move on Apple Antitrust Case
The founder of Spotify made a visit to Brussels to pressure the European Commission to accelerate a case against Apple’s reported “anti-competitive conduct,” the Financial Times wrote Wednesday (Sept. 7). Daniel Ek, the Swedish billionaire who owns Spotify, said he spoke with competition commissioner Margrethe Vestager about...
Shopify, eCommerce Platform Luxlock Team on Token-Gated Shopping
Online retail platform Luxlock will offer new shopping options on Shopify through a partnership with Web3 open source software development company Smart Token Labs, a press release says. This was done via a custom application for Luxlock, which will leverage Smart Token Labs’ Brand Connector to offer token-gated shopping experiences,...
Fast Company
Here’s why the tech industry is divided over a California bill to protect children’s online safety
California is on the brink of first-of-it’s-kind legislation for children’s online safety. The California Age-Appropriate Design Code Act, which would require online platforms to provide safeguards that mitigate risks for minors, took monumental and unopposed strides through the state Assembly and Senate floors last month. Put forth in a bipartisan effort from Assemblymembers Buffy Wicks (D-Oakland) and Jordan Cunningham (R-Templeton), the bill now awaits final signature from Gov. Gavin Newsom, whose opinion on the matter remains unclear.
Cazoo Pulls Out of EU to Focus on UK Market
Following a strategic review of its business in mainland Europe, online car seller Cazoo is foreclosing its operations in the European Union in order to focus exclusively on the U.K. market. The strategic review was aimed at “further preserving cash and positioning the Company to achieve profitability without the need...
Pharmacy operators Walmart, Walgreens, Kroger begin opioid trial in New Mexico
Sept 6 (Reuters) - U.S. pharmacy operators Walgreens Boots Alliance (WBA.O), Walmart Inc (WMT.N) and Kroger Co (KR.N) on Tuesday faced off against the state of New Mexico in the latest trial over their alleged role in the U.S. opioid epidemic, following recent high-profile losses for pharmacies in other lawsuits.
PayPal Hires Former Expedia Marketplace President John Kim as CPO
PayPal has said it has a new Executive Vice President (EVP), Chief Product Officer (CPO) in John Kim, formerly of Expedia, a press release says. He will succeed current CPO Mark Britto, who plans to retire at the end of the year. Kim’s new job will entail leading the consumer and merchant product and engineering teams. He’ll help advance the company’s position as a “leader in digital payments and commerce” around the globe.
Over half of U.S. workers may be ‘quiet quitting’—and it’s been that way for decades
A recent Gallup survey found that over half the U.S. workforce match the definition of "quiet quitters." The idea of “quiet quitting” has taken social media by storm, as young workers on TikTok and other platforms argue that employees should only do what is required in their job description, and no more.
Lowe’s, Instacart Offer Nationwide Same-Day Delivery
Lowe’s and grocery delivery firm Instacart have rolled out a new same-day delivery option across the U.S., a company press release says. Lowe’s will reportedly be one of the first retailers on Instacart’s app to debut same-day and scheduled delivery for large items, up to 3x3x5 feet and 60 pounds. Customers will be able to order small Halloween inflatables, fire pit items and grills, among other things needed for people to start getting their homes ready for the fall holidays.
pymnts
Boston, MA
16K+
Followers
24K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
Online coverage of payments news and top industry trends. Insight and reporting on payments, commerce, FinTech and innovation.https://www.pymnts.com
Comments / 0