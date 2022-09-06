ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘The Bachelorette’ Spoilers: Zach’s Dramatic Fantasy Suite Doesn’t Air Until Tuesday

By Lauren Weiler
 3 days ago

Fans keeping up with ABC’s The Bachelorette Season 19 know Fantasy Suites are finally here. Rachel Recchia is potentially taking three men on overnight dates — Zach Shallcross, Tino Franco, and Aven Jones. Zach and Rachel had a strong connection from the start, but The Bachelorette spoilers suggest their relationship goes awry. Here’s what to know about when his dramatic Fantasy Suite date airs.

[Spoiler alert: The Bachelorette spoilers ahead regarding Zach Shallcross’s Fantasy Suites date.]

‘The Bachelorette’ Season 19 Fantasy Suites air over 2 days

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2NohVA_0hjNfx3m00
Gabby Windey and Rachel Recchia greeting Zach Shallcross | Craig Sjodin/ABC via Getty Images

ABC decided to stretch The Bachelorette Season 19 Fantasy Suites over the course of two days. The first night of Fantasy Suites begins airing on Monday, Sept. 5, 2022, at 8 p.m. ET. The second night airs on Tuesday, Sept. 5, 2022, at the same time. Both episodes are two hours long.

Fans welcome the extra content surrounding the Fantasy Suites dates, as many viewers criticized the brief hometowns. According to the ABC schedule, Gabby and Erich’s date is shown on the first night, as is Gabby’s date with Johnny.

The Bachelorette Season 19 finale also takes place over two days. Part one of the finale airs on Tuesday, Sept. 13, and part two airs the following week on Tuesday, Sept. 20. The After the Final Rose live special rounds out the season and also airs on Sept. 20.

‘The Bachelorette’ spoilers: Zach Shallcross’s dramatic Fantasy Suite date doesn’t air until night 2

Fans keeping up with The Bachelorette spoilers can’t wait to see what happens between Rachel Recchia and Zach Shallcross. The two were going strong throughout the season, and Zach admitted to Rachel that he was falling in love with her during hometowns. Unfortunately, something goes awry during Fantasy Suites week. Teasers for Fantasy Suites week showed Zach speaking to Jesse Palmer with tears in his eyes.

“What I can say about Zach is this. His conversation with Jesse in Mexico where Jesse is telling him he needs to tell Rachel the truth happens after his overnight date, and I can’t tell you the exact wording because I don’t know, but that’s essentially Zach eliminating himself,” Reality Steve revealed. “Whether it’s him telling Rachel he’s not ready, or that it’s too serious and he’s not there yet with her, like I said, don’t know his wording.”

According to The Bachelorette spoiler account bachelorsherlock , Zach’s Fantasy Suites date airs on Tuesday. An unaired promo shows him and Rachel in a two-bedroom loft. It seems they go to the bedroom on the second floor, too, indicating Rachel invites him to the overnight portion of the date. Zach and Rachel stay at the Grand Luxxe – Vidanta in Mexico .

Does Zach make it to ‘The Bachelorette’ Season 19 finale?

Does Zach Shallcross make it to the finale with The Bachelorette spoilers pointing to a possible self-elimination?

It’s tough to say when exactly Zach faces elimination or self-eliminates. With his entire Fantasy Suites date airing on night two, production may leave his possible self-elimination as a cliffhanger for the following episode. The following episode begins the two-part finale.

Additional sleuthing revealed that Rachel likely has a breakdown over both Zach and Aven, so they may get the ax in part two of the Fantasy Suites episodes.

The Bachelorette Season 19 Fantasy Suites begin airing on Monday, Sept. 5, 2022, at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

