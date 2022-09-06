for 55 years I've watched humanity and studied various aspects of pollution and climate change. And I agree with many of the other commenters. if humanity is not able to deal with the rudimentary problems of prejudice and racism and bigotry and war. then I don't really know if humanity has the capacity to be able to deal with this kind of cataclysmic event. let alone any of the other environmental changes that are coming, mostly as a result of what we have done. And at my age all I can do is pray. pray that humanity somehow stops fighting with themselves long enough to realize that if we don't work together hardly any of us will survive. be well and be safe
It’s coming, not soon enough though. It’s exactly what this clown show of a world needs
How, exactly, does one prepare for a super volcano, other than to run like hell the opposite direction? It's not like underground will help, or a tornado/volcano vault will do it. What? Just stay in a boat smack dab in the middle of the ocean where lava/gas can't get you???????? Find the most likely one to blow up and start dousing it with hundreds of gallons of water?????? How DO you prepare?🤯🌋
Related
Giant Dinosaur Not Seen for 70 Million Years Discovered in New Mexico
New study claims the Sun will destroy Mercury, Venus, and Earth – here’s when
Surprise Discovery: Sleeping Giant Could End Deep Ocean Life
Scientists claim that the Earth is moving toward a Sixth Mass Extinction
IN THIS ARTICLE
Elon Musk Warns 'Just A Matter Of Time' Before Event That Led To Extinction Of Dinosaurs Hits Us Mammals
Two of blind ‘mystic’ Baba Vanga’s ‘prophecies’ for 2022 ‘have come true’ – here’s what else she predicted
The "entrance to hell" hole is the deepest artificial point on Earth
There's a 'Lost City' Deep in The Ocean, And It's a Place Unlike Anywhere Else
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
World ‘woefully underprepared’ for massive volcano catastrophe, scientists warn
'Storm of the season' threatens US coast: Tropical storm forming in Atlantic has 80% chance of turning into hurricane by Labor Day - after Saharan dust suppressed severe weather over the Atlantic
Scientists warn these US states will soon have heat indices above 125 degrees
Scientists predict Earth could go under chaotic conditions with dangerous consequences.
The temperature threshold the human body can’t survive
Climate Change Is Making Sharks Walk on Land and Scientists Have Managed to Capture It on Tape
The Man Who Wants To Release Thousands of Wooly Mammoths Into the Arctic
Prehistoric Viking weapons revealed as glaciers melt in Norway during heat wave
Update: Scientists From the U.S., Israel, Japan, and Australia Claim to Have Stopped or Reversed Aging
Teacher Walking Her Dog On Beach Finds Rare Unknown Fossil Older Than Dinosaurs
The largest pearl in the world was hidden in the shell of a giant clam
ScienceAlert
ScienceAlert publishes timely, trusted science news to enlighten and entertain millions of readers each month.https://www.sciencealert.com
Comments / 65