Destiny Wimpye Soars to New Heights at Pacific Northwest BalletKristyn BurttSeattle, WA
Mother Searching For Daughter Who Vanished The Day Before Mother's DayThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedSeattle, WA
Why Have Walmart Locations Closed in 2022, and What Are Expectations For the Future?Joel EisenbergLouisville, KY
Cold Case Murder of a Mother and Toddler Solved after 27 YearsTrue Crime Mysteries (Megan)Renton, WA
Opinion: Seattle Has Come Up with An Innovative Solution for the Homeless Population and Business Owners AlikeDaniella CressmanSeattle, WA
arizonasuntimes.com
Washington’s Largest School District Goes on Strike, Delaying Start of School for Thousands
Teachers of the largest school district in Washington are on strike on what should have been the first day of classes after rejecting a deal that would have kept them working in classrooms. The Seattle Education Association (SEA) could not come to an agreement with Seattle Public Schools (SPS), which...
Teacher strike indefinitely closes Seattle Schools
For the 50,000 students in Seattle Public Schools (SPS), summer vacation has been extended indefinitely as teachers begin their strike. Negotiations between the district and the union fell apart last month. Teachers and other staff are picketing at schools across the district with plenty of chanting, sign-waving, and rallying along...
MyNorthwest.com
KIRO Newsradio Headlines: Kent educators ratify contract, end strike
The nearly two-week teacher strike in Kent has ended, and that means students are finally back from summer break. The teachers’ union, the Kent Education Association, and the school district came to an agreement Wednesday. According to the union, the new deal includes additional training and collaboration time, manageable...
KOMO News
Seattle parents scrambling to find childcare during SPS strike
SEATTLE, Wash. — A stressful situation for parents who were trying to find a safe place for their kids as Seattle Public Schools went on strike. Edward Mclellan was nervous to start his first day of 6th grade at a new school, but he’s happy he got to spend the day around people he knows at the Boys and Girls Club.
KOMO News
2 new elementary schools to open in Tacoma School District
TACOMA, Wash. — When kids head back to class in Tacoma, some will be heading not just to a new classroom, but to a whole new building. The new Skyline Elementary and Downing Elementary schools are part of a $535 million construction bond that will fund construction or renovation of six additional schools.
Washington state adds strict requirements for school resource officers
PUYALLUP, Wash. — When Carly Cappetto took the oath with the Pierce County Sheriff's Department, she knew she wanted to do something positive. So when Cappetto had the opportunity to work in the schools as a School Resource Officer (SRO), she jumped at the chance. "I don't look at...
KOMO News
Teachers from Seattle Public Schools overwhelmingly vote to authorize strike
The school year’s on hold for at least a second day in Seattle. Seattle Public Schools, cancelling classes, while its teachers walk picket lines, fighting for more competitive wages and greater support. So, what’s next for the more than 50,000 students in this district? They and their families, now...
Western Washington Teachers Union Declines Six-Figure Average Salary Proposal
UPDATE: In a Facebook post on Wednesday morning, the Kent Education Association says they reached a tentative agreement in the wee hours of the morning. No other details were available. The Kent Education Association (KEA) has declined the latest contract proposal from the Kent School District (KSD) that would have...
KOMO News
Tumwater Association of Paraprofessionals reaches a tentative agreement
TUMWATER, Wash. — Earlier this evening Tumwater Association of Paraprofessionals reached a tentative agreement with the Tumwater School District. The agreement comes just two days after the association voted to go on strike next Monday. After pushing for an increase in compensation that would reflect their role in serving...
Teachers ratify new contract with Kent School District; classes start on Thursday
KENT, Wash. — The Kent teachers’ union confirmed on Wednesday night that members ratified their new contract with the Kent School District. A tentative agreement on a new contract had been reached at 2:43 a.m. Teachers did not picket in front of schools on Wednesday. Because the contract...
KOMO News
Kent teachers reach agreement, classes to start Thursday
KENT, Wash. — On Wednesday night members of the Kent Education Association voted to ratify a new collective bargaining agreement. Classes at most schools are to commence Thursday, Sept. 8, two weeks after classes were originally scheduled to start. The first day of kindergarten is expected to be on...
q13fox.com
Seattle Public Schools: First day of school 'likely' to be delayed
SEATTLE - Seattle Public Schools says it is ‘likely’ the start of school will be delayed, as the district negotiates with the teachers’ union. The Seattle Education Association (SEA) is voting to authorize a strike that begins the first day of school—Wednesday, Sep. 7—and officials with the school district say they rejected a memorandum of understanding, which would allow school to start on-time while negotiations continued.
KOMO News
Start of school impacts deputy staffing levels in Pierce County
TACOMA, Wash. — Back to school could create some public safety concerns in Pierce County. School resource officers from the sheriff's department are now returning to campus and that means fewer deputies are available for patrol. The Pierce County Sheriff’s Department has nine school resource officers who have been...
KOMO News
Local cities named among most ethnically diverse in the country
Three local cities were named among the most ethnically diverse in the country. According to a new report from WalletHub, Kent is the seventh-most ethnically diverse city — out of more than 500 — in the United States, while Federal Way and Renton ranked Nos. 12 and 16, respectively.
ncwlife.com
Kent, Federal Way, Renton crack top 20 in list of nation’s most culturally diverse cities
(The Center Square) – Nine Washington state cities made personal finance website WalletHub’s list of "2022’s Most & Least Ethnically Diverse Cities in America," with three cracking the top 20. In a report released on Wednesday, WalletHub compared 501 of the largest cities in the country across...
KOMO News
Seattle, King County police officers guilds address 'crisis engulfing' the area
SEATTLE — The Seattle and King County police officers guilds held a news conference about public safety Wednesday. They were also joined by the King County Corrections Guild and Federal Way Mayor Jim Farrell. The unions say a crisis is engulfing Seattle and King County and they plan to...
KOMO News
Tacoma City Council proposes ordinance that would prohibit camping near temporary shelters
TACOMA, Wash. — The Tacoma City Council is proposing an ordinance that would prohibit camping and storage of belongings within 10 blocks of temporary shelters. The proposed ordinance was drafted in response to an uptick in public health and safety concerns received from people who live in these specific areas.
KIMA TV
Gov. Inslee, local leaders break ground on I-90/SR18 interchange improvements project
SNOQUALMIE, Wash. - Gov. Jay Inslee along with tribal and local leaders broke ground Thursday on a project to improve the Interstate 90/State Route 18 interchange. The Washington Department of Transportation says it will be building a diverging diamond interchange and widening SR 18 to four lanes between the interchange and Deep Creek.
Cash America to pay nearly $380K to Seattle employees over minimum wage, wage theft allegations
SEATTLE — Cash America, an international pawnbroker company, has agreed to pay nearly $380,000 to employees at its three Seattle locations after the Office of Labor Standards investigated claims including that the company paid employees less than the city’s minimum wage. 253 workers employed by Cash America West,...
Jeff Bezos’ Blue Origin sued for age discrimination
Blue Origin, the space venture founded by Amazon billionaire Jeff Bezos, has been sued by a 48-year-old former employee who alleges he was wrongfully terminated earlier this year because of his age and for complaining about workplace discrimination.
