ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seattle, WA

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
MyNorthwest

Teacher strike indefinitely closes Seattle Schools

For the 50,000 students in Seattle Public Schools (SPS), summer vacation has been extended indefinitely as teachers begin their strike. Negotiations between the district and the union fell apart last month. Teachers and other staff are picketing at schools across the district with plenty of chanting, sign-waving, and rallying along...
SEATTLE, WA
MyNorthwest.com

KIRO Newsradio Headlines: Kent educators ratify contract, end strike

The nearly two-week teacher strike in Kent has ended, and that means students are finally back from summer break. The teachers’ union, the Kent Education Association, and the school district came to an agreement Wednesday. According to the union, the new deal includes additional training and collaboration time, manageable...
KENT, WA
KOMO News

Seattle parents scrambling to find childcare during SPS strike

SEATTLE, Wash. — A stressful situation for parents who were trying to find a safe place for their kids as Seattle Public Schools went on strike. Edward Mclellan was nervous to start his first day of 6th grade at a new school, but he’s happy he got to spend the day around people he knows at the Boys and Girls Club.
SEATTLE, WA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Seattle, WA
Seattle, WA
Education
Seattle, WA
Government
Local
Washington Government
Local
Washington Education
KOMO News

2 new elementary schools to open in Tacoma School District

TACOMA, Wash. — When kids head back to class in Tacoma, some will be heading not just to a new classroom, but to a whole new building. The new Skyline Elementary and Downing Elementary schools are part of a $535 million construction bond that will fund construction or renovation of six additional schools.
TACOMA, WA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Teachers Union#Labor Day#K12#Seattle Public Schools
KOMO News

Tumwater Association of Paraprofessionals reaches a tentative agreement

TUMWATER, Wash. — Earlier this evening Tumwater Association of Paraprofessionals reached a tentative agreement with the Tumwater School District. The agreement comes just two days after the association voted to go on strike next Monday. After pushing for an increase in compensation that would reflect their role in serving...
TUMWATER, WA
KOMO News

Kent teachers reach agreement, classes to start Thursday

KENT, Wash. — On Wednesday night members of the Kent Education Association voted to ratify a new collective bargaining agreement. Classes at most schools are to commence Thursday, Sept. 8, two weeks after classes were originally scheduled to start. The first day of kindergarten is expected to be on...
KENT, WA
q13fox.com

Seattle Public Schools: First day of school 'likely' to be delayed

SEATTLE - Seattle Public Schools says it is ‘likely’ the start of school will be delayed, as the district negotiates with the teachers’ union. The Seattle Education Association (SEA) is voting to authorize a strike that begins the first day of school—Wednesday, Sep. 7—and officials with the school district say they rejected a memorandum of understanding, which would allow school to start on-time while negotiations continued.
SEATTLE, WA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Education
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Special Education
KOMO News

Start of school impacts deputy staffing levels in Pierce County

TACOMA, Wash. — Back to school could create some public safety concerns in Pierce County. School resource officers from the sheriff's department are now returning to campus and that means fewer deputies are available for patrol. The Pierce County Sheriff’s Department has nine school resource officers who have been...
PIERCE COUNTY, WA
KOMO News

Local cities named among most ethnically diverse in the country

Three local cities were named among the most ethnically diverse in the country. According to a new report from WalletHub, Kent is the seventh-most ethnically diverse city — out of more than 500 — in the United States, while Federal Way and Renton ranked Nos. 12 and 16, respectively.
KENT, WA

Comments / 0

Community Policy