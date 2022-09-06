ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pflugerville, TX

Mix 97.9 FM

Trashy! Is This The Junkiest Place in Texas?

Is this the JUNKIEST place in Texas? They sure hope so! We all know the saying...One man's JUNK is another man's treasure! Well, this is the TRUE definition of it and it's here in Texas! It's JUNKY on purpose and has become one of the strangest places in Texas! And, people from all over have visited it!
AUSTIN, TX
KVUE

All aboard the Leander Trail of Trains

LEANDER, Texas — A unique and beautiful way that the City of Leander celebrates the heritage of its community is through the Leander Trail of Trains. The trail is an idea the city's Chamber of Commerce and Visitors Center went full steam ahead with five years ago. No matter...
LEANDER, TX
KSAT 12

Texas-sized pumpkin festival will feature 750,000 pounds of gourds

LEANDER, Texas – An annual Hill Country tradition is returning to Leander this fall. Texas Pumpkin Fest will take place from Oct. 8-30 at VFW Post 10427 in Leander, just north of Austin. It’s about an hour-and-45-minute drive from downtown San Antonio but it’s a great option for a fun family day trip.
LEANDER, TX
Texas Observer

Texas’ Summer from Hell

A version of this story ran in the September / October 2022 issue. Articles must link back to the original article and contain the following attribution at the top of the story:. This article was originally published by the Texas Observer, a nonprofit investigative news outlet. Sign up for their...
AUSTIN, TX
fox7austin.com

Chance of pop-up showers as hotter, drier times ahead

AUSTIN, Texas - How about those storms yesterday? It has been nice to have rain in the area lately, but the fun is about to wrap up. Hotter and drier times are ahead starting today. There is a very slight chance of pop-up showers, but the coverage will be much...
AUSTIN, TX
austinmonthly.com

7 Fun Things to Do in Austin this Weekend: September 9-11

If you’re looking for a romantic date night spot (or an enchanting solo experience), visit the Lady Bird Johnson Wildflower Center, where 28,000 solar-powered spheres light up to create an illuminating environment like no other. Book your tickets for the exhibit here. Dates and times vary, 4801 La Crosse Ave.
AUSTIN, TX
kut.org

What's the story behind the Camino Real in Hays County?

The drive down I-35 can be a stressful one, to say the least. It was almost always stressful for Kevin, a Central Texas resident who asked KUT to use only his first name. As a former lawyer, he often had to drive from Austin to San Antonio to get to hearings. He’d be in a rush, dodging traffic and hurrying to get to where he needed to be on time.
HAYS COUNTY, TX
fox7austin.com

Alabama's band not traveling to Texas over seating location

AUSTIN, Texas - The University of Alabama marching band will not be present in the matchup against the Texas Longhorns on Sept. 10. University of Alabama Athletics said the Million Dollar Band isn't making the trip due to the seating location at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium. "Due to the...
AUSTIN, TX
enchantingtexas.com

23 Romantic Date Ideas in Austin, Texas

Thinking of planning a romantic getaway in the Lone Star Capital and looking for date ideas in Austin, Texas?. Austin is a great city for couples looking for a romantic weekend away. From its beautiful outdoor scenery to its unique and trendy restaurants, Austin is a hit with all kinds...
AUSTIN, TX
fox7austin.com

Art installation Field of Light at Lady Bird Johnson Wildflower Center

AUSTIN, Texas - A one-of-a-kind art installation is coming to the Lady Bird Johnson Wildflower Center. Field of Light will illuminate 16 acres in the Texas Arboretum. The immersive experience will feature a display of 28,000 solar-powered stems of light and debuts on September 9. The installation is created by...
AUSTIN, TX
atasteofkoko.com

11 Best Suburbs In Austin Texas

Looking for your home sweet home in Austin, Texas? You have some dynamic options when it comes to looking for real estate in one of the fastest-growing cities in America! This blog post will guide you through some of the best suburbs in and around the Austin metro area. From lakeside and golf course homes to Texas hill country living with quintessential charming small-town vibes – and everything in between – there’s a perfect place for everyone just outside of the big city.
AUSTIN, TX

