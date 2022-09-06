Read full article on original website
Trashy! Is This The Junkiest Place in Texas?
Is this the JUNKIEST place in Texas? They sure hope so! We all know the saying...One man's JUNK is another man's treasure! Well, this is the TRUE definition of it and it's here in Texas! It's JUNKY on purpose and has become one of the strangest places in Texas! And, people from all over have visited it!
All aboard the Leander Trail of Trains
LEANDER, Texas — A unique and beautiful way that the City of Leander celebrates the heritage of its community is through the Leander Trail of Trains. The trail is an idea the city's Chamber of Commerce and Visitors Center went full steam ahead with five years ago. No matter...
KSAT 12
Texas-sized pumpkin festival will feature 750,000 pounds of gourds
LEANDER, Texas – An annual Hill Country tradition is returning to Leander this fall. Texas Pumpkin Fest will take place from Oct. 8-30 at VFW Post 10427 in Leander, just north of Austin. It’s about an hour-and-45-minute drive from downtown San Antonio but it’s a great option for a fun family day trip.
Queen Máxima of the Netherlands visits Austin
Dutch royalty visited Austin Thursday to meet with City officials.
Report says this Austin diner is the best in Texas
When you think about a diner you might think of simple, good, delicious, food with quality, homey service. There are also some fun names diners are called like lunch counters, snack bars, greasy spoons, hash house, and other fun ones.
Texas’ Summer from Hell
A version of this story ran in the September / October 2022 issue. Articles must link back to the original article and contain the following attribution at the top of the story:. This article was originally published by the Texas Observer, a nonprofit investigative news outlet. Sign up for their...
'Leanderthal Lady,' dinosaur tracks bring history to the present in Leander
LEANDER, Texas — History is alive and well in Leander, partially thanks to a woman archeologists have named "Leanne the Leanderthal Lady." According to the Texas Department of Transportation, Leanne was born and raised in Leander and uncovered 11,000 years later by construction crews in the early 1980s. Her...
KXAN at 6: Queen Elizabeth remembered, Hays County fentanyl arrests
Will DuPree, KXAN's digital anchor, will host the online-only show that viewers can watch in this story and on the KXAN News Facebook page starting at 6 p.m.
fox7austin.com
Chance of pop-up showers as hotter, drier times ahead
AUSTIN, Texas - How about those storms yesterday? It has been nice to have rain in the area lately, but the fun is about to wrap up. Hotter and drier times are ahead starting today. There is a very slight chance of pop-up showers, but the coverage will be much...
fox7austin.com
Mid-Autumn Festival mooncakes at OMG Squee
To celebrate the Mid-Autumn Festival, OMG Squee is holding an event featuring some unique mooncakes. FOX 7 Austin's Tierra Neubaum gets the details.
austinmonthly.com
7 Fun Things to Do in Austin this Weekend: September 9-11
If you’re looking for a romantic date night spot (or an enchanting solo experience), visit the Lady Bird Johnson Wildflower Center, where 28,000 solar-powered spheres light up to create an illuminating environment like no other. Book your tickets for the exhibit here. Dates and times vary, 4801 La Crosse Ave.
kut.org
What's the story behind the Camino Real in Hays County?
The drive down I-35 can be a stressful one, to say the least. It was almost always stressful for Kevin, a Central Texas resident who asked KUT to use only his first name. As a former lawyer, he often had to drive from Austin to San Antonio to get to hearings. He’d be in a rush, dodging traffic and hurrying to get to where he needed to be on time.
This Central Texas College Was Named #1 Party School in the State
If the party is just as important to you as the education, look no further than right down the road. One particular Central Texas college was picked as the number one party school in the Lone Star State. Sometimes a quality education comes with a hangover. University of Texas. With...
fox7austin.com
Alabama's band not traveling to Texas over seating location
AUSTIN, Texas - The University of Alabama marching band will not be present in the matchup against the Texas Longhorns on Sept. 10. University of Alabama Athletics said the Million Dollar Band isn't making the trip due to the seating location at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium. "Due to the...
fox7austin.com
Tallest building in Texas coming to Austin
Once complete, the Waterline will be the tallest building in Texas. But, it will also do some big things along Waller Creek.
Help! Killeen Texas Dollar General Gets Destroyed By Disturbed Customer
I’m honestly beginning to feel that I say "we need to do better as a community in Killeen, Texas" a little bit too much. It's getting to the point where it’s becoming routine for me to have to report on something weird, destructive, and embarrassing in our city.
enchantingtexas.com
23 Romantic Date Ideas in Austin, Texas
Thinking of planning a romantic getaway in the Lone Star Capital and looking for date ideas in Austin, Texas?. Austin is a great city for couples looking for a romantic weekend away. From its beautiful outdoor scenery to its unique and trendy restaurants, Austin is a hit with all kinds...
fox7austin.com
Art installation Field of Light at Lady Bird Johnson Wildflower Center
AUSTIN, Texas - A one-of-a-kind art installation is coming to the Lady Bird Johnson Wildflower Center. Field of Light will illuminate 16 acres in the Texas Arboretum. The immersive experience will feature a display of 28,000 solar-powered stems of light and debuts on September 9. The installation is created by...
Longtime Austin tea house to shut down
The Steeping Room said it will close its doors on North Lamar Boulevard at 44th Street on Sept. 24.
atasteofkoko.com
11 Best Suburbs In Austin Texas
Looking for your home sweet home in Austin, Texas? You have some dynamic options when it comes to looking for real estate in one of the fastest-growing cities in America! This blog post will guide you through some of the best suburbs in and around the Austin metro area. From lakeside and golf course homes to Texas hill country living with quintessential charming small-town vibes – and everything in between – there’s a perfect place for everyone just outside of the big city.
