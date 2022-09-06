ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
fox8live.com

Mayor Cantrell says she won’t repay $30,000 in travel expenses

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell says she does not plan to pay the city back for first-class travel upgrades on overseas flights, despite policies put in place by the city council. The policy states all traveling city employees are required to seek the lowest fares available...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
cenlanow.com

He “was a courageous and defining voice for Louisiana” City and state leaders issue statements on death of Moon Landrieu

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO)— It’s a sad day in Louisiana as we mourn the loss of former New Orleans mayor and voice for equality in Louisiana, Moon Landrieu. Upon the announcement of Landrieu’s passing, his legacy became even more known as leaders on both the city and state levels lamented the former political dynasty patriarch’s loss of life.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Louisiana Society
New Orleans, LA
Government
Local
Louisiana Government
City
New Orleans, LA
County
New Orleans, LA
State
Louisiana State
New Orleans, LA
Society
NOLA.com

The Top 5: Catch up on the holiday weekend's top stories

New Orleans calls in NYPD, Southern Decadence parades through the French Quarter and the state considers opening its power market to competition. Here's a look at Labor Day Weekend's top stories in New Orleans. Can Big Apple cops bail out the Big Easy? New Orleans will give it another try.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WWL-TV

1811 - Kid Ory Historic House in LaPlace set to close on Oct. 1

LAPLACE, La. — More than 100 years ago, Jazz was born in LaPlace. The 1811 - Kid Ory Historic House is a museum with two purposes: Preserving the story of pioneering jazz trombonist Edward "Kid" Ory and chronicling what it believed to be the biggest uprising of enslaved people in US history.
LAPLACE, LA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Latoya Cantrell
Person
John Bel Edwards
Person
Moon Landrieu
Person
Helena Moreno
Person
Sidney Barthelemy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#New Orleans City Council#Labor Rights#Racism#Afl Cio#The Louisiana House#African Americans
bossierpress.com

Caesars Entertainment Opens Two State-of-the-Art Caesars Sportsbook Locations and a Brand-New World Series of Poker Room in Louisiana

An exciting new era of sports betting and poker play was ushered in this week with the grand openings of spectacular spaces at two Louisiana-based casinos. Part of Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ: CZR) (“Caesars”), Harrah’s New Orleans and Horseshoe Bossier City Hotel & Casino each made history by opening state-of-the-art Caesars Sportsbook locations at their resorts. In addition, Harrah’s debuted the largest poker room in Louisiana with its grand opening of the new World Series of Poker Room.
BOSSIER CITY, LA
KNOE TV8

Louisiana lawmakers considering eliminating state income tax

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Louisiana lawmakers are considering a plan to eliminate the state income tax. The House Committee on Ways and Means announced they would hold a meeting on Sept. 13 to discuss changes to the state tax code. “People would only have to pay federal income tax, so...
LOUISIANA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
News Break
Politics
KTBS

Deal finalized for new state office building downtown

SHREVEPORT, La. -- A big real estate deal is now final, and could transform much of downtown, sending hundreds of state workers there in the coming years. The state of Louisiana has bought the former federal building at the corner of Marshall and Fannin for $1.75 million from Louisiana Christian University. Downtown Development Authority Executive Director Liz Swaine says the deal is transformational.
LOUISIANA STATE
KTBS

New Louisiana rule could help area senior citizens

SHREVEPORT, La. - Senior citizens are among the most vulnerable population, but now there is something that could empower them. There's a new birthday rule to make healthcare changes easier for those who need it and it could make things cheaper for those who need the break. It is called the Medicare Supplement birthday rule change and it gives seniors more control over their healthcare.
LOUISIANA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy