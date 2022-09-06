Read full article on original website
Saints release their Week 1 injury reportTina HowellNew Orleans, LA
Beignet Fest in New Orleans is back!Tina HowellNew Orleans, LA
Saints safety Marcus Maye arrested for aggravated assaultTina HowellNew Orleans, LA
Airport Worker Killed When Her Hair Get Caught In Baggage Belt Loader: Where Was The Cut-off Switch?justpene50New Orleans, LA
Saints trade fan favorite C.J. Gardner-Johnson to the Philadelphia Eagles.Tina HowellNew Orleans, LA
fox8live.com
Mayor Cantrell says she won’t repay $30,000 in travel expenses
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell says she does not plan to pay the city back for first-class travel upgrades on overseas flights, despite policies put in place by the city council. The policy states all traveling city employees are required to seek the lowest fares available...
bizmagsb.com
PAR: Louisiana will change the way its residents vote, with a paper record and more oversight
After years of failed attempts to replace its aging voting machines, Louisiana is planning a wholesale redesign of the system used to cast ballots in the first significant change to its voting equipment in decades. The Public Affairs Research Council of Louisiana supports efforts to modernize the state’s voting system....
cenlanow.com
He “was a courageous and defining voice for Louisiana” City and state leaders issue statements on death of Moon Landrieu
NEW ORLEANS (WGNO)— It’s a sad day in Louisiana as we mourn the loss of former New Orleans mayor and voice for equality in Louisiana, Moon Landrieu. Upon the announcement of Landrieu’s passing, his legacy became even more known as leaders on both the city and state levels lamented the former political dynasty patriarch’s loss of life.
“That’s bull!” Gordon Plaza argument leads to shouting match between NOLA council members
The ongoing dispute between the City of New Orleans and Gordon Plaza homeowners blew up in a meeting of the New Orleans City Council. The homeowners blasted the Council, and then, two council members blasted each other.
WDSU
'Madam mayor, I came to this meeting prepared to resign,' former JJIC director offered to leave in January
NEW ORLEANS — WDSU spoke one-on-one with the former head of the Juvenile Justice Intervention Center on Tuesday. Dr. Kyshun Webster was the former head of the Juvenile Justice Intervention Center until he resigned in April. "The evidence is in independent reports. We did make sure the facility is...
NOLA.com
Garbage hauler Richard's Disposal hits back at City Hall over rising customer complaints
Richard’s Disposal, one of New Orleans' two primary garbage haulers, is hitting back against public comments from the city's sanitation director that detailed rising customer complaints in the company's service area, accusing him of making “demonstrably false” statements about its recent performance. In a three-page, strongly worded...
NOLA.com
The Top 5: Catch up on the holiday weekend's top stories
New Orleans calls in NYPD, Southern Decadence parades through the French Quarter and the state considers opening its power market to competition. Here's a look at Labor Day Weekend's top stories in New Orleans. Can Big Apple cops bail out the Big Easy? New Orleans will give it another try.
WWL-TV
1811 - Kid Ory Historic House in LaPlace set to close on Oct. 1
LAPLACE, La. — More than 100 years ago, Jazz was born in LaPlace. The 1811 - Kid Ory Historic House is a museum with two purposes: Preserving the story of pioneering jazz trombonist Edward "Kid" Ory and chronicling what it believed to be the biggest uprising of enslaved people in US history.
WDSU
Louisiana State Board of Private Security Examiners executive secretary arrested
BATON ROUGE, La. — The executive secretary of the Louisiana State Board of Private Security Examiners has been arrested and accused of a drug transaction, according to the Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office. Bridgette Hull was arrested Tuesday after she was accused of a drug transaction with a wanted suspect...
NOLA.com
Putting teens in Angola: 'I couldn't ethically sign off on this,' psychiatrist tells federal judge
Moving two-dozen incarcerated teenagers to the Louisiana state penitentiary at Angola could have long-term consequences for the youths’ psychological wellbeing, a doctor who specializes in juvenile mental health told a federal judge Tuesday. “If you’re taking already stressed-out kids and placing them in an even more stressful environment, the...
brproud.com
Community leaders call on local hunters to help feed the hungry in Louisiana
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Over the years, Louisiana’s many wooded areas and bayous have been utilized by countless hunters and anglers, resulting in the state’s nickname: Sportsman’s Paradise. Recent statistics indicate that 8.5 percent of residents in Sportsman’s Paradise are owners of an official hunting...
Head of La. state board arrested on drug charges; board votes to terminate her
LIVINGSTON, La. (WAFB) - Board members unanimously voted to immediately terminate Bridgette Hull from her position as Executive Secretary of La. State Board of Private Security Examiners. The board also appointed Stephanie Richardson as Interim Executive Secretary. The decision was made during a special board meeting Thursday, Sept. 8, following...
bossierpress.com
Caesars Entertainment Opens Two State-of-the-Art Caesars Sportsbook Locations and a Brand-New World Series of Poker Room in Louisiana
An exciting new era of sports betting and poker play was ushered in this week with the grand openings of spectacular spaces at two Louisiana-based casinos. Part of Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ: CZR) (“Caesars”), Harrah’s New Orleans and Horseshoe Bossier City Hotel & Casino each made history by opening state-of-the-art Caesars Sportsbook locations at their resorts. In addition, Harrah’s debuted the largest poker room in Louisiana with its grand opening of the new World Series of Poker Room.
fox8live.com
‘Not quiet in Gotham’: Councilman outraged by double homicide in New Orleans East
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Councilman Oliver Thomas said the city’s latest deadly shooting -- a double slaying in the Little Woods neighborhood of New Orleans East -- hit home for him. Two men were fatally shot just before 3 p.m. Tuesday (Sept. 6) in the 7000 block of Yorktown...
NOLA.com
Jackson, Mississippi, is facing a water crisis. Could it happen in Louisiana?
In Mississippi's capital city, 150,000 residents are without drinkable running water and will be for the foreseeable future after floodwaters from a swollen Pearl River caused an already struggling water plant to fail. In Louisiana, officials are looking across the state line at the crisis in Jackson with worry, and...
KNOE TV8
Louisiana lawmakers considering eliminating state income tax
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Louisiana lawmakers are considering a plan to eliminate the state income tax. The House Committee on Ways and Means announced they would hold a meeting on Sept. 13 to discuss changes to the state tax code. “People would only have to pay federal income tax, so...
KTBS
Deal finalized for new state office building downtown
SHREVEPORT, La. -- A big real estate deal is now final, and could transform much of downtown, sending hundreds of state workers there in the coming years. The state of Louisiana has bought the former federal building at the corner of Marshall and Fannin for $1.75 million from Louisiana Christian University. Downtown Development Authority Executive Director Liz Swaine says the deal is transformational.
LSU Reveille
Why are there so many roaches in Louisiana? LSU entomologist, Facility Services answer this and more
When biology freshman Nick Kallay came to LSU, he was unaware of the prominence of cockroaches in Louisiana. He said he often sees them in the Quad and emphasized that their movement alarms him. “It’s a terrifying thing when you see cockroaches running at you,” Kallay said. Being...
After 17 years a blighted house infested with rats gets demolished in Irish Channel
Seventeen years later after Hurricane Katrina dangerous blighted properties still line the streets. After years of fighting the city, Irish Channel homeowners finally got some good news for the whole neighborhood.
KTBS
New Louisiana rule could help area senior citizens
SHREVEPORT, La. - Senior citizens are among the most vulnerable population, but now there is something that could empower them. There's a new birthday rule to make healthcare changes easier for those who need it and it could make things cheaper for those who need the break. It is called the Medicare Supplement birthday rule change and it gives seniors more control over their healthcare.
