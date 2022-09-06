ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
One of Ten Victims From Puget Sound Plane Crash Identified

The U.S. Coast Guard has identified one of the victims who recently died in a plane crash off Puget Sound. The crash killed ten people, including the pilot and a child. According to reports, 60-year-old Sandy Williams was on board the fatal plane, which crashed near Seattle, Washington. When authorities called off the search, rescuers had recovered one body.
New photos show devastation after floatplane crashes with 10 on-board near Whidbey Island

WHIDBEY ISLAND, Wash. - Three pictures obtained by FOX 13 News are shedding new light on the devastation following the float plane crash that killed 10 people. The man behind the camera was, according to him, the first boat on the scene after hearing the loud boom. Neither he, nor his wife, saw the plane crash. However, they turned toward the loud noise and witnessed a column of water that hung in the air for an estimated 10 seconds.
‘Will to live’ is key, Coast Guard says of ongoing Whidbey Island plane crash search and rescue

The U.S. Coast Guard is actively searching for nine people unaccounted for after a float plane crashed west of Whidbey Island Sunday afternoon. The plane, a de Havilland Canada DHC-3 Otter registered to Northwest Seaplanes, was in its direct flight path to Renton Municipal Airport after departing from Friday Harbor when it “took a steep dive into the water” near Mutiny Bay, according to Scott Giard, spokesperson for the Coast Guard.
1 Dead, 9 Missing After Floatplane Crash in Washington

One person has died and nine others are missing and feared dead after a floatplane crashed near Washington state’s Whidbey Island. The amphibious aircraft was on its way to Renton when it went down on Sunday afternoon for unknown reasons. The plane—which has pontoons for landing on water—carried nine adults and one child, according to the U.S. Coast Guard. Crews searched through the night with no sign of the missing passengers.Read it at Seattle Times
