Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Destiny Wimpye Soars to New Heights at Pacific Northwest BalletKristyn BurttSeattle, WA
Mother Searching For Daughter Who Vanished The Day Before Mother's DayThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedSeattle, WA
Why Have Walmart Locations Closed in 2022, and What Are Expectations For the Future?Joel EisenbergLouisville, KY
Cold Case Murder of a Mother and Toddler Solved after 27 YearsTrue Crime Mysteries (Megan)Renton, WA
Opinion: Seattle Has Come Up with An Innovative Solution for the Homeless Population and Business Owners AlikeDaniella CressmanSeattle, WA
Related
One of Ten Victims From Puget Sound Plane Crash Identified
The U.S. Coast Guard has identified one of the victims who recently died in a plane crash off Puget Sound. The crash killed ten people, including the pilot and a child. According to reports, 60-year-old Sandy Williams was on board the fatal plane, which crashed near Seattle, Washington. When authorities called off the search, rescuers had recovered one body.
q13fox.com
New photos show devastation after floatplane crashes with 10 on-board near Whidbey Island
WHIDBEY ISLAND, Wash. - Three pictures obtained by FOX 13 News are shedding new light on the devastation following the float plane crash that killed 10 people. The man behind the camera was, according to him, the first boat on the scene after hearing the loud boom. Neither he, nor his wife, saw the plane crash. However, they turned toward the loud noise and witnessed a column of water that hung in the air for an estimated 10 seconds.
Pilot, passengers identified in floatplane crash in Puget Sound
The U.S. Coast Guard on Tuesday morning released the identities of the 10 people aboard a floatplane that crashed off Whidbey Island on Sunday.
KOMO News
NTSB not yet able to locate wreckage of seaplane that crashed, killing 10
MUKILTEO, Wash. — Federal crash investigators gave their first briefing on the floatplane that went down with ten people on board, and they said the exact location of the wreckage remains elusive. Search teams are using sonar but the aircraft sank into deep water. Investigators don't know if the...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
‘Will to live’ is key, Coast Guard says of ongoing Whidbey Island plane crash search and rescue
The U.S. Coast Guard is actively searching for nine people unaccounted for after a float plane crashed west of Whidbey Island Sunday afternoon. The plane, a de Havilland Canada DHC-3 Otter registered to Northwest Seaplanes, was in its direct flight path to Renton Municipal Airport after departing from Friday Harbor when it “took a steep dive into the water” near Mutiny Bay, according to Scott Giard, spokesperson for the Coast Guard.
Worker’s body recovered after trench collapse in Renton
RENTON, Wash. — The body of a man who was working in a Renton trench has been recovered after the trench collapsed Wednesday afternoon. Multiple agencies assisted the recovery effort, which is now over. The Renton Regional Fire Authority first tweeted about the incident just before 2 p.m. as...
Coast Guard announces suspension of search after Seattle-area plane crash leaves 9 missing
The Coast Guard announced on Monday that it was suspending its search for nine people missing following a plane crash in the Seattle area that left one person dead. The Coast Guard said in a release on Sunday that they had responded to an incident of a float plane crash that occurred that afternoon in…
Some indication floatplane took a nosedive before crashing into Puget Sound, NTSB says
ISLAND COUNTY, Wash. — The National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) deployed a team of seven investigators to assess a deadly plane crash that took place near Whidbey Island over the weekend. The United States Coast Guard confirmed the identities of all 10 victims on board. The plane was flying...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Witness to deadly floatplane crash in Puget Sound describes moments before, after impact
ISLAND COUNTY, Wash. — One of the first people to arrive to the scene of a deadly plane crash near Whidbey Island on Sept. 4 said it looked like the aircraft nose-dived straight into Puget Sound. Magnolia resident Matt Peterson said he believes what sounded like an explosion a...
KOMO News
Crews respond to fire at vacant building in Lynnwood; cause under investigation
LYNNWOOD, Wash. — Investigators are working to figure out what caused a fire that burned through an abandoned building in Lynnwood early Thursday morning. The fire occurred around 1:41 a.m. the old Alfy’s Pizza on 196th Street SW, a couple of blocks east of Scriber Lake. The restaurant closed and fenced off years ago.
‘Multiple fatalities, serious injuries’ in crash on US 101 near Shelton
SHELTON, Wash. — A crash involving “multiple fatalities and serious injuries” blocked US 101 near Shelton on Wednesday, according to the Washington State Patrol. The crash happened at about 7:30 a.m. Wednesday. The crash involved a dump truck and two passenger vehicles on US 101 near Wallace...
M3.7 quake reported near Poulsbo
LOFALL, Wash. — A small earthquake was reported outside Lofall, Washington early Thursday. The United States Geological Survey said the magnitude 3.7 quake in Jefferson County, about 9 miles northwest of Poulsbo, happened at 1:08 a.m. The depth was 14.5 miles. A USGS map showed people reported feeling the...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
1 Dead, 9 Missing After Floatplane Crash in Washington
One person has died and nine others are missing and feared dead after a floatplane crashed near Washington state’s Whidbey Island. The amphibious aircraft was on its way to Renton when it went down on Sunday afternoon for unknown reasons. The plane—which has pontoons for landing on water—carried nine adults and one child, according to the U.S. Coast Guard. Crews searched through the night with no sign of the missing passengers.Read it at Seattle Times
1 dead after float plane carrying 9 crashes off Whidbey Island
South Whidbey Fire and EMS marine crews are responding to a float plane crash west of Mutiny Bay off Whidbey Island, the department tweeted just before 4 p.m. Sunday. One person died in the crash, according to South Whidbey Fire. According to the United States Coast Guard, eight adults and...
Police seek information after remains belonging to Seattle woman missing since 1990 found
Seattle Police Department detectives are asking the public for information about a woman whose remains were found in March, more than 30 years after she went missing in Seattle. According to SPD, in late October 1990, 29-year-old Linda Moore was reported missing by her family in North Seattle. In March...
One dead, at least eight others missing after floatplane crash near Seattle
The Coast Guard said one person has died and at least eight others were the subjects of a search on waters near Seattle after a floatplane crashed. The agency announced just before 6 p.m. that a body believed to be connected to the crash in Mutiny Bay had been recovered. "Eight individuals remain unaccounted for," it said.
1 Person Injured In Hit and Run Incident In Snohomish County (Snohomish County, WA)
Officials from Washington State reported that a man was arrested for causing several DUI hit-and-run car crashes early on Tuesday evening. Washington State Patrol was called, and troopers from there stated that they were also called to a five-car crash just north of 84th St S and Highway 9 in Arlington. Authorities have since declared that the suspect also caused this crash, which injured a 7-month pregnant woman.
Body found near Green River in Kent
The King County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a body was found near the Green River in Kent on Wednesday. A passerby told deputies they saw the body in the 25000 block of Frager Road. The sheriff’s office is conducting a death investigation to uncover the circumstances behind the...
KOMO News
Gov. Inslee, local leaders break ground on I-90/SR18 interchange improvements project
SNOQUALMIE, Wash. - Gov. Jay Inslee along with tribal and local leaders broke ground Thursday on a project to improve the Interstate 90/State Route 18 interchange. The Washington Department of Transportation says it will be building a diverging diamond interchange and widening SR 18 to four lanes between the interchange and Deep Creek.
KOMO News
Second Homicide Suspect Arrested in the Tacoma Murder
TACOMA, Wash. — Today, officers arrested a second suspect in relation to a fatal shooting that took place on July 30, ending in the killing of 39-year old, Ronnal Hines. The 24-year-old female was booked into jail for Murder 2. Officials established probable cause to arrest two suspects related...
Comments / 1