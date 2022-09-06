Read full article on original website
WRDW-TV
Food bank to give away fresh produce at drive-up event
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Golden Harvest Food Bank will hold a produce distribution Thursday in the parking lot of its Faith Food Factory location, 3301 Commerce Drive. During the event from 5:30-7:30 p.m., families can get fresh produce loaded into their vehicles. Food distributed may include produce items such as...
Local organization offering mental health yoga experience for Black Men
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – One local organization is hosting an event that will help bring awareness to and support for mental health among the African-American community especially for African-American men. The S.O.U.L. Market presents the Black Men Mental Health Yoga Experience, which will take place Saturday, September 24th, 2022 from 12 P.M. to 2 P.M., […]
WRDW-TV
Grants going to local programs to boost literacy
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - South Carolina and Georgia nonprofits, libraries and schools – including three in the CSRA – are getting grants to help narrow the gap between learners and programs. The Dollar General Literacy Foundation awarded the funds as part of a larger $3 million grant program...
Aiken congregation expands into food outreach
Dozens of families got a boost from a new resource this week, with Mercy Church having expanded its offering to include a food pantry. Storehouse of Mercy is part of the Whiskey Road congregation's outreach, and dozens of the ministry's boosters gathered Tuesday afternoon for an Aiken Chamber of Commerce ribbon-cutting. More than 20 cars were lined up within the next couple of hours, as families accepted the chance for "a hand up, not a handout," in the spirit of the ministry's theme.
WRDW-TV
Toy drive for Children’s Hospital tackles 2 problems
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - It’s September, which means it’s Childhood Cancer Awareness Month. So a tradition has returned to help out kids at the hospital and also try to combat the blood shortage. For the past three years, Shepeard Community Blood Center has partnered with Children’s Hospital of...
bodyshopbusiness.com
NABC Donates Recycled Ride to Deserving Georgia Woman
The National Auto Body Council (NABC), along with GEICO and Kendrick’s Paint & Body, recently donated a refurbished 2019 Volkswagen Tiguan to a deserving Augusta, Ga., woman to provide her independence and the ability to work and take care of her family. The presentation was held at Kendrick’s Paint...
WRDW-TV
Kids can interact with exciting vehicles at Augusta, Aiken events
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Kids who are curious about mighty machines will get a chance to see them up close at two local events. Meet-a-Machine at the Augusta Regional Airport gives kids the opportunity to see, touch and learn about emergency response vehicles, planes, aircraft equipment, construction equipment and other machines.
WRDW-TV
Aiken’s Makin’ will go on rain or shine, city leaders say
AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - It’s like another holiday in Aiken, except with Aiken’s Makin’, it’s double the fun with the festival picking up Friday and Saturday. Showers are trying to mess things up, but the city and vendors say they’ve waited all year for this moment.
WRDW-TV
Augusta native chosen for Berlin Special Olympics 2023
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - An Augusta native is heading to Berlin next summer to compete in the Special Olympics. Raven Allen was chosen to represent Team Georgia. This will be her first time out of the country, but she’s up for the adventure. She’s super excited. She’s paddled...
WRDW-TV
U.S. Postal Service hiring locally to meet higher demands
NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C. - The United States Postal Service is said to be an essential federal service for the American people. But in recent years, COVID-19′s impact on shipping demands have set it back. Now it needs help more than ever. Toward that end, it’s got a local job...
WRDW-TV
‘Mommy gone’: New details on wandering tot, dozing babysitter
MARTINEZ, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A newly released report details how a driver found a 3-year-old wandering the streets and all a deputy could get from the boy was, “Mommy gone,” before his babysitter was finally found and arrested. The incident happened Tuesday in the area of Palmetto Drive...
WRDW-TV
Columbia Co. Chamber hosts 11th annual State of the Community address
EVANS, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Columbia County leaders met to discuss the county’s accomplishments and future developments. Residents had a chance to hear from key leaders about accomplishments and future possibilities for one of the fastest-growing counties in the southeast. “We’re continuing to add industry, business, people are seeing what...
wfxg.com
Garden City's growing problem
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WFXG) - Sidewalks, easements, cemeteries, and other public areas in Richmond County are seeing overgrowth of grass, weeds, and bamboo. Augusta resident Essie Harden says vegetation has grown from the unkempt easement behind her house and into the fence, causing damage to her property. She says, not only has a limb fallen from a tree onto a building in her yard, but some brush got so heavy it broke through a fence. She says she is fearful of snakes and other pests taking up residence just beyond her property line, so she attempted to do something about it.
WRDW-TV
1 injured by broken glass in shootout at Discount Food Store
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - One person sustained injuries during a shooting in Richmond County Tuesday, but not from gunfire. The sheriff’s office says deputies responded to the Discount Food Store at 545 Sand Bar Ferry Road at 6:53 p.m. for reports of a shootout. Deputies say 2 or 3...
WRDW-TV
Augusta Regional Airport looks for local talent to create artwork
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Augusta Regional Airport is searching for some local artists and musicians to create art displays for two airport terminals. Still art, 2-D and 3-D pieces will be selected for the general aviation terminal and commercial airline terminal. The pieces must be able to fit within a...
WRDW-TV
Local pharmacies receive new COVID-19 booster vaccine
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - New doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been distributed to the community, and in some places, appointments are already available. The vaccines have been shipped to pharmacies and health departments across the two-state. We spoke to Walgreens and a local pharmacy in Richmond County, who say...
wfxg.com
Augusta rollback rate approved, but not without drama
Augusta commissioners have spent weeks trying to approve this year's millage rate, and getting it done today was not without drama
WRDW-TV
Business manager, school leaders discuss policy changes at local high school games
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - In the last couple of weeks, several local school districts have changed their policies for sporting events. We’ve seen Aiken County put a clear bag policy in effect at their games. Jefferson County put a similar policy in place at the end of August. Here’s...
