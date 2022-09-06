ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MBTA, City of Boston offering 5,000 Charlie Cards for returning students

By Bryan Lambert, Boston 25 News Staff
In order to help ease Boston children back into the classroom during a time without the Orange Line, city officials and the MBTA are offering 5,000 pre-loaded Charlie Cards to students.

The move is to help ease some of the congestion along roadways, according to city officials.

Additionally, while the Orange Line is out of service, no students will be punished for tardiness and breakfast will be provided after the first bell rings.

The Orange Line was taken off the rails on August 19 for a scheduled month of maintenance. Last week, MBTA officials said 44% of scheduled rail replacement, 49% of track renewal and tie replacement, 84% of special track work, and 22% of rail fastener work had been completed.

Boston Public Safety is also deploying extra personnel to help ensure students have a safe journey to school.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

