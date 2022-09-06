Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Towns in New York Have Been Ranked as the Best Places To Live in the United StatesJoe MertensBuffalo, NY
A Brutal Winter Is Coming: Make the Best Use of the Weather by Visiting One of These Local Ice RinksAlisha StarrRochester, NY
Having Pasta Backstage with Brian Wilson and The Beach BoysHerbie J PilatoRochester, NY
The Hilton Apple Fest Is Back This OctoberAlisha StarrRochester, NY
Opinion: I Grew Up Poor But Lived a Rich LifeHerbie J PilatoRochester, NY
Related
WHEC TV-10
Back-to-back murders in Rochester on Thursday night
ROCHESTER, N.Y. Thursday marked a very busy night for Rochester police. Two murders happened within hours of each other, but those weren’t the only scenes police were at tonight. “At around 6:30 tonight, officers were called up to St Mary’s Hospital for the call of a walk-in stabbing victim,”...
WHEC TV-10
Man dead following Lyell Avenue stabbing
ROCHESTER, N.Y. A man is dead after being stabbed multiple times around 6:30 p.m. Thursday in the area of Lyell Avenue and Angle Street. RPD says the victim was dropped off at St. Mary’s Medical Campus, where he succumbed to his injuries. News10NBC is following this developing story and will provide updates as we learn more information.
WHEC TV-10
Live Tweets from day three of Brighton ax murder trial testimony
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Testimony in the Brighton ax murder case continued on Thursday, which is day three. You can follow Chief Investigative Reporter Berkeley Brean on Twitter for live updates. James Krauseneck is on trial for the murder of his wife, Cathleen Krauseneck. On Feb. 19, 1982, Cathleen Krauseneck,...
RPD: ‘Community played significant’ role in assault arrest after video
On August 6, officers became aware of a video circulating online of what appeared as a vicious beating of a male on the 500 block of Monroe Avenue.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WHEC TV-10
Homicide investigation underway following Pioneer St. shooting
ROCHESTER, N.Y. RPD is investigating a homicide following a shooting around 8:30 p.m. Thursday in the area of Pioneer Street and Congress Avenue. News10NBC has crews at the scene and will be providing updates as we learn more information.
iheart.com
Arrest in Homeless Man's Beating Caught on Video
Rochester police have made an arrest in the August 5 beating of a homeless man on Monroe Avenue that was recorded on video. Nineteen-year-old Ethan Carrion was arrested yesterday at an address on Portland Avenue. He's charged with second-degree assault. At the time of the beating, News10NBC reports the suspect...
WHEC TV-10
Man charged with beating of homeless man on Monroe Avenue
ROCHESTER, N.Y. Rochester police have identified 19-year-old Ethan Carrion as the man who beat a homeless man on Monroe Avenue in early August, which was captured in a viral video. Carrion was charged with assault and taken to Monroe County Jail. He was arraigned on Thursday morning in Rochester City...
RPD: 2 suspects at large after gunpoint robbery of Monroe Ave. corner store
According to officials, responding officers arrived at a store in the 800 block of Monroe Avenue at 6:40 p.m. for the report of a burglary in progress.
IN THIS ARTICLE
WHEC TV-10
RPD makes arrest for August carjacking on Lyell Ave
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — 22-year-old Adeosun Hughes was charged with robbery and grand larceny after police said he stole a car on August 10th. Rochester Police Department Officers responded to the carjacking at the gas station on Lyell Avenue. RPD said the victim told them that he had parked his car near the gas pumps, then was approached by two men who showed a handgun.
iheart.com
Rochester Man Already Booked For a Shooting in August Re-Arrested
Police and U.S. Marshalls have re-arrested a Rochester man who was already booked for a shooting in August. Thirty-four-year-old Travis Collier was arrested August 18 on assault and weapon charges for a shooting August 11 on Child Street that wounded two women. And he was arrested again over the weekend...
Finishing Eliza’s Run: Rochester runners to finish Memphis teacher’s last run
Eliza Fletcher, a Memphis teacher, was killed after being forced into an SUV during an early morning jog last week.
WHEC TV-10
Brighton Ax Murder Day 1: 40 years ago Krauseneck looked “horrified”
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) — Tuesday, a trial started for an alleged murder that happened 40 years ago. On Feb. 19, 1982, Cathleen Krauseneck, a young mother in Brighton, was killed as she slept with one swing of an ax. And her husband at the time, James Krauseneck, is now on trial for murder.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WUHF
Crime Stoppers: Identifying the suspect in a recent Rochester robbery
In this week's installment of Crime Stoppers, Lieutenant Greg Bello of the Rochester Police Department joined Good Day Rochester to ask for public's help in identifying the suspect of an overnight robbery that occurred at the Exxon on Culver Road on August 6th. Additionally: Crime Stoppers this week is calling...
13 WHAM
RPD: Man steals purse from arm of woman, 82, outside church
Rochester, N.Y. — Police have released photos of a man they say stole a purse from a church volunteer. Officers responded to Joy Community Church on North Goodman Street for the report of a robbery around 3:30 p.m. Sept. 1. They say a the suspect forcibly stole a purse...
Man steals purse from 82-year-old, RPD requests help
Anyone with information is asked to call 911, 311, or email RPDTipline@cityofrochester.gov.
WHEC TV-10
Bullets hit Rochester home with ten people inside, boy hurt by shattered glass
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Gunfire hit a home that had 10 people inside on Tuesday morning on Emerson and Santee Streets. Police said no one was hit by the gunfire. Rochester Police Department officers responded just after midnight to reports of shots fired. Officers said a 15-year-old boy thought he was shot but it turns out he was injured by shattered glass. He was treated by first responders and he is expected to be ok.
WHEC TV-10
School employee accused of bringing weapon into parking lot of Greece Odyssey
GREECE, N.Y. (WHEC) — A Greece School District employee was arrested after police said she brought a weapon into the parking lot of Greece Odyssey Academy on Wednesday during a dispute. On September 7, 2022, at 7:42 a.m., the Greece Police Department responded to a report of a woman...
School employee facing charges after displaying gun in Odyssey Academy parking lot
The school was put into lockdown while the situation was investigated, according to district officials.
Timothy Granison, estranged husband of former Rochester Mayor Lovely Warren, sentenced for selling cocaine
Investigators also found a pistol and rifle in the home Granison shared with then-Mayor Lovely Warren. Their daughter was alone in the home at the time of the search.
WHEC TV-10
Drive-through booster clinic to be held Friday in Mount Morris
GENESEO, N.Y. The Livingston County Department of Health will be holding a drive-through COVID-19 booster clinic from 2 to 4 p.m. Friday at 2 Murray Hill Drive, Mount Morris. Medical experts say the booster will provide an added layer of protection against COVID and specifically the omicron subvariant. You must...
Comments / 1