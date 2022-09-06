ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brighton, NY

Back-to-back murders in Rochester on Thursday night

ROCHESTER, N.Y. Thursday marked a very busy night for Rochester police. Two murders happened within hours of each other, but those weren’t the only scenes police were at tonight. “At around 6:30 tonight, officers were called up to St Mary’s Hospital for the call of a walk-in stabbing victim,”...
WHEC TV-10

Man dead following Lyell Avenue stabbing

ROCHESTER, N.Y. A man is dead after being stabbed multiple times around 6:30 p.m. Thursday in the area of Lyell Avenue and Angle Street. RPD says the victim was dropped off at St. Mary’s Medical Campus, where he succumbed to his injuries. News10NBC is following this developing story and will provide updates as we learn more information.
WHEC TV-10

Live Tweets from day three of Brighton ax murder trial testimony

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Testimony in the Brighton ax murder case continued on Thursday, which is day three. You can follow Chief Investigative Reporter Berkeley Brean on Twitter for live updates. James Krauseneck is on trial for the murder of his wife, Cathleen Krauseneck. On Feb. 19, 1982, Cathleen Krauseneck,...
iheart.com

Arrest in Homeless Man's Beating Caught on Video

Rochester police have made an arrest in the August 5 beating of a homeless man on Monroe Avenue that was recorded on video. Nineteen-year-old Ethan Carrion was arrested yesterday at an address on Portland Avenue. He's charged with second-degree assault. At the time of the beating, News10NBC reports the suspect...
WHEC TV-10

Man charged with beating of homeless man on Monroe Avenue

ROCHESTER, N.Y. Rochester police have identified 19-year-old Ethan Carrion as the man who beat a homeless man on Monroe Avenue in early August, which was captured in a viral video. Carrion was charged with assault and taken to Monroe County Jail. He was arraigned on Thursday morning in Rochester City...
WHEC TV-10

RPD makes arrest for August carjacking on Lyell Ave

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — 22-year-old Adeosun Hughes was charged with robbery and grand larceny after police said he stole a car on August 10th. Rochester Police Department Officers responded to the carjacking at the gas station on Lyell Avenue. RPD said the victim told them that he had parked his car near the gas pumps, then was approached by two men who showed a handgun.
iheart.com

Rochester Man Already Booked For a Shooting in August Re-Arrested

Police and U.S. Marshalls have re-arrested a Rochester man who was already booked for a shooting in August. Thirty-four-year-old Travis Collier was arrested August 18 on assault and weapon charges for a shooting August 11 on Child Street that wounded two women. And he was arrested again over the weekend...
WUHF

Crime Stoppers: Identifying the suspect in a recent Rochester robbery

In this week's installment of Crime Stoppers, Lieutenant Greg Bello of the Rochester Police Department joined Good Day Rochester to ask for public's help in identifying the suspect of an overnight robbery that occurred at the Exxon on Culver Road on August 6th. Additionally: Crime Stoppers this week is calling...
13 WHAM

RPD: Man steals purse from arm of woman, 82, outside church

Rochester, N.Y. — Police have released photos of a man they say stole a purse from a church volunteer. Officers responded to Joy Community Church on North Goodman Street for the report of a robbery around 3:30 p.m. Sept. 1. They say a the suspect forcibly stole a purse...
WHEC TV-10

Bullets hit Rochester home with ten people inside, boy hurt by shattered glass

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Gunfire hit a home that had 10 people inside on Tuesday morning on Emerson and Santee Streets. Police said no one was hit by the gunfire. Rochester Police Department officers responded just after midnight to reports of shots fired. Officers said a 15-year-old boy thought he was shot but it turns out he was injured by shattered glass. He was treated by first responders and he is expected to be ok.
WHEC TV-10

Drive-through booster clinic to be held Friday in Mount Morris

GENESEO, N.Y. The Livingston County Department of Health will be holding a drive-through COVID-19 booster clinic from 2 to 4 p.m. Friday at 2 Murray Hill Drive, Mount Morris. Medical experts say the booster will provide an added layer of protection against COVID and specifically the omicron subvariant. You must...
LIVINGSTON COUNTY, NY

